Blockchain

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners

Published

1 min ago

on

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners
Cryptocurrency has been a trend for a while now, and many people either own crypto or are interested to get some. Some even believe that cryptocurrency will be the payment method of the future, and the early buyers have earned a lot by just purchasing and holding. If you are interested in learning how to buy and use cryptocurrency, then keep on reading. 

What is crypto?

First things first, what is a cryptocurrency, and what makes it so special? There must be a reason why so many people purchase it, and why it has become such a big deal. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, which means that they are not controlled by a national bank or a financial Institute. Furthermore, the coins are only to be found digitally, and the value of them is set only from supply and demand. The prices of crypto can fluctuate a great deal, and if you want to learn how to buy bitcoin in France, you should first look at the price of bitcoin now. Bitcoin is the biggest and most valuable cryptocurrency to this date, and many want to buy this as their first one. 

How to buy crypto 

The process of purchasing cryptocurrencies is super easy. The process is quite like buying stocks in the stock market, but you do it in a different place. Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, you cannot buy them on the regular stock market, but you do need to locate a crypto exchange. There are many different ones out there, and it can be a good idea to choose a large and well-known one. Also, make sure that the exchange you want to use offers the cryptocurrencies you are interested in. It can, for example, be Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc.  

Once you have found a crypto exchange you would like to use, you can start by creating your profile. You do this by providing the site with the needed information, to verify you as a user. When the profile is created, you need to choose a payment method and make your first deposit. Now you can have a look around and find your way to the first cryptocurrency you want to purchase. Once you have found it, you simply input the amount of fiat currency you would like to spend on it and proceed with the purchase. Easy as that!

Before you buy

While it has become very easy to buy crypto, it does not mean you should do so right away. It is important to know just what you are buying, as with any investment. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate greatly, and it is important to be aware of the risks when investing. Also, there are thousands of different cryptos out there, that all differ from each other. By investigating your many crypto options, it will be easier for you to choose the one you believe will be a success. 

How to store cryptocurrency 

Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized, you cannot store them in your regular wallet with fiat currency. However, other wallets are specifically made to store crypto. These crypto-wallets can be either digital or analogue and are often referred to as hot or cold wallets. Hot wallets are software that can be found on your digital devices. Most crypto exchanges have a wallet built into them, where your tokens are placed after purchase. This is a quick and easy way to store crypto, and you can access them to use or monitor with a few taps. 

However, if you own large amounts of crypto, it might not be a good idea to store them like this, as they can be hacked. Therefore, many store them in cold wallets, which is a kind of hardware, like a USB stick. This requires some time when you want to retrieve your crypto, but you can always rest easy knowing that no one can access your crypto online via hacking. 

Using crypto

This is a quick and easy guide to buying and using crypto. If you are interested in the phenomenon and want to invest, you should look into it further, find your preferred crypto exchange, and research some cryptocurrencies.
Blockchain

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest –

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin hit its 1-year low at $26,350 USD on May 12.
  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 12 exhibiting “extreme fear”.

The recent rally of the largest cryptocurrency towards the $30k support level in the green zone raised speculations among investors. Bitcoin hit a high of $30,590 USD on Monday, relieving the panic since early May when the crypto market significantly began to crash. In case Bitcoin sustained or surged above the support level, a bull run was expected. But everything was short-lived as BTC failed to hold its spot at $30k. 

Bearish BTC in Exchange Reserves

The amount of Bitcoin (BTC) held in various crypto exchanges reached a 2-year low of 2,476,141 BTC on 15 May. Nearly 3.05 million BTC were held by major exchange reserves in early March 2020, establishing an all-time high. This accumulation gradually declined and reached its low of 2.52 million BTC held across exchanges in November 2020. 

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2 Year Lowest
Source: Exchange Reserve – CryptoQuant

According to data from CryptoQuant, in the past 24 hours, 53,600 BTC outflows were tracked moving out from major cryptocurrency exchanges. As per the data, 6,457 withdrawal transactions were recorded in the last 24h.

As per the market data from CMC, the trading volume of BTC/USD pair in the following exchanges stood at: FTX ($756.7M), Coinbase ($654.3M), Binance US ($41.9M) and Gemini ($40.65M). 

According to CMC, at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $29,284 USD down by 3.38% with a market cap of $557.8 billion USD. Even the second largest crypto declined from its bullish mark of $2,080 USD to $1,963 USD, at the time of writing.

Blockchain

LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa
The past week has been enlightening and fun for both LBank and Adanian Labs as they sojourned into Africa to support the cryptopreneurial community and provide more support to builders and innovators there.

It is no longer news that LBank sealed a strategic partnership with Adanian Labs to launch a crypto accelerator program for African startups in the crypto, DeFi, metaverse and the smart economy space. 

LBank CEO Allen Wei, the Chairman Eric He, the COO Shantnoo Saxsena and others were present at the opening ceremony to officially launch the ‘crypto accelerator program’ and kick off the ‘LBank and Adanian Crypto Days’ educational efforts which will be powered by the Africa Blockchain Center (ABC).

The ceremony was a success as mentors, industry experts, developers, consultants and trainers were in attendance. In addition, a panel discussion entitled “Blockchain and cryptocurrency in Africa” was conducted as part of the ceremonial lineup of the two-day event in Kenya that began on May 6, 2022.

Each of the panel members shared insights about the blockchain space in Africa. They spoke about the need for Africans to utilise the growing blockchain ecosystem to their own benefit. Thus, create projects addressing new flows, digital currencies & blockchain, DeFi, GameFi, BNPL & Loyalty and more.

The LBank team met with the Cardano team, a relationship created by the Adanian Labs and Emurgo collaboration. In fact, the alliance got the attention of numerous industry leaders, government, and VCs who now want to be part of this critical turning point for Africa.

Representing the President of the Republic of Kenya, Joe Mucheru, ICT Cabinet Secretary, visited the LBank team, where he registered his delight in the top crypto exchange’s interest in Kenya and Africa in general.

The LBank executives were interviewed by different news channels including KBC TV, TV Africa, K24, KTN News and People Daily.

In an interview with KBC TV, Allen noted that the reason LBank is interested in Africa, he says, “crypto adoption is very high. That is why we want to go deep into the African market to support African blockchain and African communities.”

They also took time out to enjoy what Africa has to offer with fun activities which helped them bond further as a team as well as forge new friendships.

All in all, the partnership seeks to do more than build a community but to teach and encourage the young African generation to build global blockchain products and services that solve real problems in their communities.

Startups with a market-tested solution that has gained traction will be listed on the LBank exchange in addition to opportunities to be invested in by LBank. 

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l   Telegram

 Twitter

l   Facebook

l   Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

About Adanian Labs

Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact-driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact-focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world. Currently, the company has built 14 startups in the 1st cohort and 18 startups in the 2nd cohort in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centres of Excellencies – AI Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and The Africa Block Chain Center for Blockchain Technology.

(include website) 

Adanian Labs is a partner of EMURGO Africa and is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.

Follow Adanian Labs:

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 

website: https://www.adanianlabs.io/

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Nitro League Releases Updated Roadmap To Launch It’s Racing Metaverse

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Nitro League Releases Updated Roadmap To Launch It's Racing Metaverse
Dubai, UAE, 24th May, 2022, Chainwire

Nitro League – a decentralized racing metaverse – announced the release of its updated roadmap. As the team behind the first racing metaverse continues to make waves in the NFT and blockchain communities, several important milestones have been met and scheduled. The launch of the Nitro garage, a 2D simulation for the racing aspect of the metaverse and an exclusive land sale are the latest developments in the Nitro League roadmap.

The Nitro League Garage is officially available for players to access and use as the gateway into the Nitro League metaverse. The team has created an immersive high-tech and futuristic space, where players can spend their time customizing cars, socializing and earning rewards. The garage itself can also be customized with themed NFTs that let users create a truly personal and unique space in the Nitro League that reflects their style.

With the launch of the Garage, Nitro League lays the groundwork for the social hub that the racing metaverse is going to become as players can now hang out and showcase their creations and rewards. From displaying their NFTs and trophies to parking their cars and managing all assets and car parts – the Garage ties together the whole user experience in the Nitro League.

One of the main advantages in joining the racing fun of Nitro League comes from the rewards mechanism that opens new earning opportunities for all participants. Here is where the Nitro League team truly shines as they have went above and beyond in presenting various options for players to earn rewards. Opening loot boxes and claiming daily rewards in the garage, winning races and tournaments, purchasing and upgrading cars and building up their reputation and skill set in the Nitro League are just a few.

The land and building sales are another exciting opportunity in the Nitro League roadmap to introduce more people to the immersive world of virtual racing. In the Nitroverse, land is distributed amongst 6 artificially made floating islands on water, and islands that hover in the sky. The cities that thrive on these islands make up the utopian future of the Nitro League and are home to all races, tournaments and guilds. They are the meeting point between players who want to showcase and put to the test the speed, agility, and design of their custom cars. In line with creating a hyper-realistic economy inside the Nitro League virtual world, players can now purchase parcels of land to construct residential or commercial buildings and rent them out for extra income or prefab (and then modular) buildings and structures to personalize their land. 

Owning land in the Nitro League is not a requirement to participate in the races or plunge into the exciting gameplay but it comes with multiple benefits. Owning certain types of land plots will unlock certain categories of NFT assets. Users can rent out their land or properties, run advertisements from sponsors, organize social events (hangout places) and sell digital or real-world assets through their land. This is just a small part of the growing Nitro League economy that plugs into the heart of DeFi, GameFi and NFTs.

Finally, the newly announce 2d race simulation offers a thrilling peek into the world of decentralised racing. Scheduled for release later this year, the ‘Motorsports management game’ with computer-simulated races (not skill-based) will provide a great opportunity for players to focus on car customizations according to the track, environment, and weather conditions at a racing event. A simulated racing experience right from the garage where players can watch the performance of their creations without having to drive.

The fusion of old and new will establish a bridge between the die-hard fans of racing games and the revolutionary world of the metaverse. Applying this level of interactivity to blockchain-based gaming platform will surely the genre to new heights never before seen.

Nitro League is making steps in the right direction to help NFT technology achieve greater adoption in the virtual domain, bringing more economic benefits to holders and investors alike. Its latest roadmap developments will see Nitro League  continue to push the boundaries for what’s possible inside the NFT space.

About Nitro League

Nitro League is a racing Mertaverse. B`ringing together great gameplay, token economies, and the metaverse. This NFT game is built by a team with 500M app store downloads, crypto projects, and economies worth more than US$3B. All in-game assets and utilities are NFTs with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium | Discord | Telegram
 

Contacts

Continue Reading

