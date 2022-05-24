How To Turn Your Lead Graveyard Into A Goldmine

Share Pin 0 Shares

Are your valuable leads turning to dust?

Once you have generated leads with your Lead Generation System, what happens to them?

A common mistake that many business owners make is that they think in order to sell more, they need to generate more leads. This is true, but can be an expensive road to take. A better solution is to convert more of your leads into buyers. How do you do that? The answer is through effective follow-up marketing.

But most businesses just aren’t that great at following up with leads and customers. There are a lot of reasons for this (which we’ll explore shortly). But first, I’d like to ask you all a few questions about your own follow-up practices. So get out a pencil and let’s get started. Be honest now:

Is your lead tracking system disorganized (stacks of business cards, scribbled on notebooks, etc.)? Does it take you longer than a day or two to get back to prospects and clients? Have you ever forgotten to follow-up? Have you ever gotten too busy to follow-up? Have you ever let a hard earned lead slip through the cracks? Do you think people will call you back if they’re really interested in working with you?Are you afraid of coming across as pushy if you follow-up too many times? Do you mark leads as “dead” before you have contacted them at least 7 times? Do you send the same sales and marketing information to all of your new leads? Do you spend a lot of time educating prospects instead of selling? Give yourself 1 point for every “yes” response. If you scored more than 3 points, you need to Fix Your Follow-up Failure.

Why don’t companies follow up?

– They forget,



– They focus on hot leads,



– They think the people will call back,



– They don’t want to be pushy,



– They don’t realise the impact proper follow-up can have,

Follow-up Failure is Expensive

67% of leads that are generated from your website will tell you “no” today but will be ready to purchase within the next 10 – 12 months —Gartner Research

80% of leads you consider to be “dead” will buy within 24 months. —Sirius Decisions

How many times should you follow up with your sales?

2% will close on the 1st call

3% will close on the 2nd call

4% will close on the 3rd call

10% will close on the 4th call

81% will close after the 5th call

When do sales people stop their follow-up?

48% stop after the 1st call

24% stop after the 2nd call

12% stop after the 3rd call

6% stop after the 4th call

10% stop after the 5th call

In a typical day you may have 10 leads resulting in one lead that closes right away, 1 lead you consider a warm or hot lead that sales reps are actively working with and about 80% or 8 leads are cold leads, meaning they have yet to be qualified. Over a year period this leaves you with about 2000 leads that typically end up in lead graveyard.

What happens with the 2,000 cold leads that your sales efforts don’t focus on?

THEY TURN TO DUST!

So what happens when you fix your follow-up failure?

What if you could convert only 20% of the leads you let turn to dust?

This would give you 400 more sales.

Let’s say our average sales price is $500. This is $200,000 in additional revenue. This means for the same campaign (the same dollar spent) you have more than doubled your sales. Like panning for gold and making sure you collect every nugget.

You can work out for yourself what would happen if you close 40% of your unconverted leads.

Isn’t it time to stop letting your customers and prospects slip through your fingers?

What is effective follow-up? Follow-up is good old-fashioned hospitality and relationship building. Think about the local barber of your town and the trust and bond he built with local patrons over time.

Follow-up is NOT a constant bombardment of sales calls.

Effective Follow-up Is a Combination of Media and Different Touch Points like, email, direct mail, phone, voicemail, fax or text.

Without follow-up not only are you missing on opportunities for upsells, you are also unaware if you have unsatisfied customers that could help you improve your business.

With follow-up you can segment your unhappy customers and happy customers and provide a different course of follow-up that is appropriate for each. This can be one step in an overall customer loyalty program.

Example of a sequence for a new customer

– Send a “thank you” email or letter. – Email a customer satisfaction survey. – Email valuable tips. – Present cross-sell and/or upsell offer. – Ask for a referral. Make “thank you” call. – Offer subscription to communications. – Put them in a customer nurture sequence.

Example of a new lead campaign

– Email (immediately): Send the free report.



– Email (day 3): Offer additional resources and free reports to deepen the relationship.



– Email (day 5): Send additional tips and tricks.



– Postcard (day 7): Offer a new free report.



– Email (day 14): Offer subscription to future reports and other value added content.

By putting proper follow-up for prospects and customers in place, and automating wherever possible, you can convert more of your prospects into sales, get repeat sales from customers and grow your business without increasing your staff. In short, capture your prospects and customers and don’t let them get away from you.

Now the key is putting proper follow-up in to your business. To do this:

– Make a commitment to put proper follow-up in your business.



– Schedule time to set-up a follow-up program for both prospects and customers.



– Find a system that will help you automate your follow-up program.