News
Indiana pastor admits ‘adultery’; woman says she was a teen
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A church pastor told his Indiana congregation that he had committed “adultery” about 20 years ago, a disclosure that was followed moments later by a woman who stepped forward and said she was victimized by him when she was 16 years old.
The remarks were recorded on video Sunday at New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw and posted on Facebook.
The Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office is investigating, WANE-TV reported. Prosecutor Daniel Hampton didn’t immediately return a message Monday seeking comment from The Associated Press.
Pastor John Lowe II told his congregation: “I committed adultery.”
“It was nearly 20 years ago,” he said. “It continued far too long. It involved one person and there’s been no other. I have no defense. … I sinned. I need to say that and you deserve to hear it.”
Lowe got a standing ovation. But then a woman walked up to the microphone with her story.
“It was 27 years ago, not 20. … I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do,” she said.
She said the “lies and the manipulation have to stop.”
“I was a prisoner, and you kept me in your prison,” she said as Lowe stood near. “I’m a prisoner no longer.”
Some people then shouted questions at Lowe. He admitted having sex with the woman when she was a teenager.
“It was wrong. I can’t make it right,” Lowe said.
A few dozen people walked up to encircle and support him as another man led a prayer.
The church’s phone was unanswered Monday afternoon. The Associated Press left a voicemail message for Lowe seeking comment.
Lowe told the congregation that he was stepping down from his role as pastor.
News
Tylor Megill plays long toss; thin Mets rotation one step closer to recovering
SAN FRANCISCO — It was a small accomplishment, but the Mets rotation is one step closer to being complete again.
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) played long toss on Monday and it went well, the Mets said before their game against the Giants. Megill has been on the injured list for just over one week, but the sooner he can ramp up the sooner the team will welcome his return.
“He had a good day today,” Buck Showalter said. “It was good news. He’s progressing well today.”
Megill posted a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts of the season, with the Mets going 5-1 in those half-dozen outings. He coughed up eight earned runs and recorded only four outs against the Nationals in his final outing before landing on the IL.
With three key Mets starters on the shelf, Showalter and the front office have entered the spot-starter portion of the schedule. Max Scherzer (oblique strain) and Jacob deGrom (scapula stress reaction) are both out and rehabbing for at least the next month, with neither likely to return before July.
The team is leaning toward calling up minor league left-hander Thomas Szapucki for their Wednesday series finale against the Giants, while Trevor Williams is also an option. Szapucki has a 2.86 ERA over seven starts and 22 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this season.
R.I.P.
Joe Pignatano, the last living coach from the 1969 Miracle Mets, died Monday morning in Naples, Fla. from dementia, the Mets announced. He was 92.
Pignatano played for the 1962 Mets, and was the club’s bullpen coach from 1968-1981. He was well-known for cultivating a vegetable garden, specifically tomatoes, in the Shea Stadium bullpen. The Brooklyn native played in the majors from 1957-1962 with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Athletics, San Francisco Giants and the Mets.
HOUSEKEEPING
The Mets optioned reliever Jake Reed to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Monday’s starter, David Peterson. They will need to make another roster move this week if they decide to call up Szapucki for Wednesday’s start.
In addition, third base coach Joey Cora was absent from the team due to personal reasons on Monday for their series opener at Oracle Park. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock took over for Cora’s coaching duties, while Dick Scott returned to the Mets dugout to fill in as bench coach.
News
How Luis Guillorme is taking advantage of his increased playing time: ‘There’s not a lot of people like him’
SAN FRANCISCO — Luis Guillorme went hit-less in his first seven games of the season, prompting him to shave off the bushy black beard that had become a staple for him both personally and within the Mets fan base.
About a month later, Guillorme’s beard has returned, as has his success at the plate. When asked on Sunday whether he’s thinking of shaving it off again, Guillorme said no. The beard, and he hopes his results, will continue to grow.
“I’ve felt really good,” Guillorme said. “Feel like I’m having consistent at-bats. I’m working the count, I’m getting pitches to hit. So far it’s been really good. It’s been repeatable. That’s the main thing about it.”
Guillorme’s swings have been repeatable because he’s playing more games than he ever has before at the one-quarter mark of any of his five seasons in the big leagues. Since his hit-less streak, Guillorme developed a .415/.475/.547 slashline with a stolen base in his latest 20 games and 60 plate appearances. Manager Buck Showalter joked that even Guillorme was recently surprised he’s getting so many opportunities to play.
Showalter has utilized Guillorme’s strength as a super-utility infielder by playing him at shortstop, second, third, and designated hitter so far in his tenure as the Mets skipper. He said Guillorme has told him he’s even ready to step in as catcher in an emergency situation, if needed. Showalter, who had significant time to study his new players this past offseason during the owners’ lockout, said he asked around about Guillorme and the infielder has been “as advertised.”
Added Francisco Lindor of Guillorme’s all-around impact on the Mets: “Every team needs a player like that.”
Most fans who have watched Guillorme’s wizardry in the dirt are no longer surprised by his elite defense. But Showalter continues to be impressed by Guillorme’s hand-to-ball skills. For the final out of the seventh inning of Sunday’s win over the Rockies, Guillorme flashed his leather and snagged a line drive on one hop before firing to first base for the out. As Showalter noted, third base is the hardest angle to field, and even though Guillorme has played just six games at the hot corner this season, he made that play look easy.
“It’s really hard to do, move around at different angles,” Showalter said of Guillorme. “He’s just a baseball player. A guy that’s always thinking of the game, talking, asking me ‘Stump The Manager’ questions constantly. He’s good at it. He’s engaged. There’s not a lot of people like him.”
Perhaps no one has benefited more from the team’s early May decision to designate Robinson Cano for assignment than Guillorme. Since that May 2 DFA, Guillorme has started 10 games for the Mets — homering once and posting a .989 OPS across two weeks of games. Let’s compare that to Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis, who were both the main players the Mets wanted to benefit from the Cano decision. Smith has started eight games since May 2, hitting .118 in that span. Davis has started in 12 games since May 2, two more than Guillorme, but he hasn’t been as productive, hitting .163 with a .478 OPS.
Guillorme attributed his success off the bench to familiarity. This is, after all, the 27-year-old’s fifth season in the majors. Guillorme noted that Showalter is the one giving him so many chances to play in the first 40-plus games of the season, and he doesn’t take that trust lightly.
“The more at-bats you get, more consistently, it’s always going to help you,” Guillorme said. “But it’s something that, it’s the position that I’ve been in the past few years. I think it’s just being able to repeat my swing, whether it’s three days in a row playing, or three days of not playing. Even when I wasn’t hitting, when I was going 0-for earlier in the year, I think I was still having good at-bats.”
News
Scott Jensen, other GOP candidates file for office, rally at Capitol
Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen and other GOP candidates for statewide office and Congress held a rally at the Minnesota Capitol on Monday as they shifted their focus from seeking party backing to challenging Democrats in the November election.
The candidates addressed hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps after Jensen and others officially registered with the Secretary of State’s Office to run in 2022. Jensen, a former state senator and Chaska family-practice physician skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions, started campaigning for governor in 2021. He’s been a strong critic of Democratic-Farmer-Labor Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to shut down businesses in 2020 as the pandemic took hold in Minnesota as a precaution against the virus.
“We’ve got someone who thinks he’s a king and you are his subjects, and that’s got to stop,” Jensen said, prompting cheers. “We are trying to safeguard in a very real way all that has made America great. What is that? That is faith and family and freedom. That is having less government, lower taxes, and protecting life from beginning to end.”
If elected, Jensen said within his first 100 days in office he would rewrite emergency powers for the governor and sign a photo voter identification law. He said he would also back a push to expand gun rights in the state by enacting a “stand-your-ground” law, “castle doctrine” and “constitutional carry.” At the GOP endorsement convention on May 14, he said he would commute the sentence of Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was convicted for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Jensen running mate Matt Birk, a former center for the Minnesota Vikings, told reporters at a news conference before the Capitol rally that one of his priorities would be addressing the way public schools teach about race, sexuality and gender. Public schools across the U.S. have been roiled with controversy over the past year over school curricula that conservatives claim are aimed at indoctrinating children in progressive ideology.
“I’m very alarmed, like a lot of parents, at the ideology, when it comes to some of this, ethnic studies, if you will, some of the gender ideology that’s being taught in schools,” Birk said. “That is a belief system not unlike any other type of religion. A religion is a system of beliefs and we make it a point that we don’t teach any religion in schools.”
After a contentious endorsement convention earlier this May, candidate Kendall Qualls spoke in support of Jensen at the Monday rally and urged voters to rally around the Republican-endorsed candidates. Qualls ended his gubernatorial campaign at the state endorsement convention in Rochester when delegates favored Jensen after nine rounds of voting, but he did not immediately express support for Jensen.
Former Hennepin County sheriff and state public safety commissioner Rich Stanek did not seek his party’s endorsement at the convention as he was recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash. His campaign said he continues to weigh whether he’ll continue running.
Republican attorney general candidate and political newcomer Jim Schultz also briefly spoke to the crowd Monday. Despite winning the GOP endorsement at the convention, Schultz continues to face a challenge from 2018 Republican candidate Doug Wardlow, who had originally pledged to honor the party endorsement. Dennis Smith did not seek the party endorsement but later announced he was dropping out of the race.
