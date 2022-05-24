Finance
India’s Booming Retail Sector
The year 2006 marked the beginning of the `retail revolution’ through the entry of big names such as Reliance with the announcement of huge investments. But what really grabbed attention was Bharti Group’s announcement of its tie-up with the world’s largest retail chain, Wal-Mart. Local companies and local-foreign joint ventures are expected to more advantageously positioned than the purely foreign ones in the fledgling organised India’s retailing industry.
India has topped the AT Kearney’s annual Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) for the third consecutive year, maintaining its position as the most attractive market for retail investment. The Indian retail market — one of India’s fastest growing industries — is expected to grow from US$ 350 billion to US$ 427 billion by 2010. According to Euromonitor International, the Indian Retail market will grow in value terms by a total of 39.6 per cent between 2006 and 2011, averaging growth of almost 7 per cent a year.
India’s first true shopping mall – complete with food courts, recreation facilities and large car parking space – was inaugurated as lately as in 1999 in Mumbai. (this mall is called “Crossroads”). The prospects are very encouraging. The first steps towards sophisticated retailing are being taken, and “Crossroads” is the best example of this awakening. More such malls have been planned in the other big cities of India. An FDI Confidence Index survey done by AT Kearney, retail industry is one of the most attractive sectors for FDI (foreign direct investment) in India and foreign retail chains would make a great impact.
The Food Retail and Mobile Retail is growing at a high pace. Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based petroleum gaint Reliance Industries, has opened around 100 fruit and vegetable stores under “Reliance Fresh” brand in less than a year, already invested around Rs:2500 crore (US$ 0.637 billion!) and plans to invest about Rs:90,000 crore ($22.99 billion!) in setting up retails stores in various formats- hyper markets-supermarkets, speciality stores, discount stores…etc. Also Bharti Wal-Mart is setting up itself to enter into this sector soon. So look out for more billion dollar investments in these sector in coming year 2008.
Rural retailing also gained momentum with Godrej growing stronger through its Adhaar initiative. Clearly, with 70 per cent of the 1,095-million-strong population in rural areas, mainly consisting of farmers, retailers have realised that this is the fastest way forward – be it ITC’s e-Choupal initiative or DCM Consolidated’s Hariyali Stores. Reliance’s retail venture too is targeting this segment and has plans to spend a large amount of money in setting up the market. India will continue to be the most attractive retail market for global investors.
Finance
How To Start Trading Your New Business
So you’ve decided to start a small business and you’re ready to get started but how do you start trading your new business?
Here are some things that you will need to consider to get your new business idea off the ground.
Sole Trader or Limited Company?
The first thing to consider is whether you are going to trade as a sole trader or a limited company. The type of small business that you are going to start will largely determine which option that you choose.
A sole trader is a business that is owned by one person (with no staff) who is solely liable for the company’s debts and fulfilment of contracts. This type of business tends to be favoured by traditional skilled tradesmen like gardeners, plumbers, decorators, plasterers etc.
The advantages of being a sole trader are:
Having full control over the business.
It is easy to set up as there are fewer regulations to comply with. You will just need to ensure that you contact the Inland Revenue to advise them that you are self employed within 3 months of starting the business.
You won’t have to complete a lot of forms unlike limited companies, but you will nevertheless, need to have accounts prepared ready for your annual self assessment tax return to declare annual profits and tax liabilities.
As there are no staff you will keep all of the profits yourself, which can remain private as you will not have to declare them to Companies house.
You will not have to register the company and therefore can be known as anything hence why so many sole traders refer to themselves as “trading as…”
You can build up a more personal rapport with the customer.
It will be cheaper for you as accountants will charge you less as they will only need to complete a profit and loss account for you.
The main disadvantages to this type of company are:
You will be solely liable for any failures or liabilities such as your business failing or property being damaged.
It can be harder to compete with larger companies who have more staff and can therefore complete work quicker.
If you become sick you will have no income. Even though you can take out critical illness insurance, some will not pay out until after 1 month.
If your business fails you could be forced to sell your personal assets, such as your house, to fulfil your liabilities.
However, as your business becomes more successful you can minimise the risks by forming a corporation or limited liability company instead.
Limited Company
Unlike being a sole trader, when you form a private limited company your are registered in such a way as to ensure that you have limited liability, with your company and personal finances being kept separate. A limited company is owned by shareholders and operated by directors. By registering your company as a limited company you will need to consider the following:
You will be subject to corporation tax.
If you anticipate turning over £77k or more per annum you must register for VAT.
As a director you will have more legal, financial and administrative responsibilities.
You will have less control over the overall running of your business as you will be answerable to the shareholders.
You will need to register with Companies House and will be required to submit an annual return along with annual accounts to them each year.
N.B.The difference between a private limited company and a public limited company is that in a private limited company all of the company shares are in private hands whereas in a public limited company the shares are owned by the public.
The main advantage of registering a business as a limited company is that directors and shareholders only have “limited liability” and therefore their personal assets cannot be touched, unlike being a sole trader.
Staffing
When you start a small business you are in effect becoming self employed and will therefore need to inform the Inland Revenue that your income may change. Even if you keep an existing job you must still inform the Inland Revenue.
The same applies if you are going to employ staff. You have an obligation to collect and pay their PAYE contributions to the Inland Revenue. The Inland Revenue will them provide your new business with a PAYE number and an account office reference number.
You can either do this yourself or you can appoint an accountant to all of this for you and to pay the wages and salaries on your behalf, which is what I do with one of my larger businesses.
Choosing a small business name
Creating a good name for your business is important. When choosing a name for a business, it is important to make sure that the name is not already in use, otherwise you could be sued.
You can either check with Companies House whether the name you have chosen is available or if you are considering an online business or having a website for your business you can go online using sites such as Go daddy to check whether the domain name that you want is available.
I personally used to think that when naming a company you should make sure that the name reflects what your business is about, but many people argue that the name should be something that is easy to remember or one that is unusual and leaves a lasting impression like “confused.com” or “funkypigeon.com”. After all who would have imagined that these types on names would turn into multi million pound enterprises?
If you plan to start a limited company, then you will need to register a company name with Companies House. They in turn will issue you with a company registration number that will be unique to your new company.
Companies House will then keep details of your new business including account and address details, for third parties to be able to view.
Small Business insurance
Regardless of what small business you start, you will need to take out a small business insurance to protect your business and your customers. There are many specialist insurance brokers who can put a package together to suit your company’s requirements.
Make sure that you have your insurance cover already set up before you start your small business venture to ensure that your equipment and your premises are insured whilst you are setting up your business.
Once you have implemented the above points, you will be ready to start trading your new business.
Finance
Russian Investors Buying Chicago Cash Flow Properties
International sanctions combined with a lower global demand for crude oil and natural gas have had an adverse effect on the Russian economy that has forced the ruble to record lows.
Some have speculated that policies have been created to keep the ruble artificially weak, as a way to stimulate economic growth. As the weakened currency continues to decline, Russian investors have looked to invest in real estate, as a way to create growth and stability to their hard-earned money.
London was originally considered to be a hot spot for foreign investment, but a new trend has emerged where Russian investors are looking to the United States and Chicago, Illinois, specifically, as a way to convert their rubles away from the Euro, focusing on the US Dollar, instead.
Russian citizens have been looking for ways to preserve their wealth and investing in American real estate are being recommended by brokerage houses from Moscow to Donetsk.
The Central Bank Of The Russian Federation have made six different interest rate hikes, which has seen their currency devalue by almost 300%. Their goal is to slow down the decline of the ruble, but what it’s doing is causing people to rush towards cities like Chicago for cash flow opportunities.
Russian investors have found a sense of comfort and success by working with American investment firms that have a strong team of people on the ground that provide a “turn key” real estate investment for cash flow income.
Companies like Retire On Income, have provided these investors with properties that are already renovated, rented out, and professionally managed. This removes a lot of the risk associated with investing from a distance.
The major decline of the Russian ruble is something that economics professors and financing analysts will be studying for decades. There are several factors that are causing this decline. Oil and natural gas are the two major exports for Russia and after their aggression towards the Crimean Peninsula and Ukraine, the United States and European Union have put economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s government, that prevents them from being able to sell their exports to most of the free world. They still have several international customers, but not being able to capitalize on the European markets has had major implications.
Another important factor to note is that the EU currency is going through a decline, as well. Russian investors began purchasing real estate in London, Paris, Berlin and other major European cities. Now that both the ruble and the EU are tanking, we’re seeing Russians sell their European portfolios and re-distribute their wealth into key markets like Chicago, Illinois.
From a financial perspective, the US Dollar is a much stronger currency than the Euro, Russian Ruble, Chinese Yuan or Japanese Yen. It makes smart strategic sense to invest in American opportunities.
The European Union has recently passed a resolution to initiate Quantitative Easing into their financial markets.through the central banking mechanism established by all of the member nations.
The ECB (European Central Bank) has set aside $60 Billion to purchase short-term government bonds in its attempt to reduce interest rates. The United States has just finished a 4 year program with their quantitative easing initiatives that have helped strengthen the economy, after the sub-prime mortgage crisis (2007 – 2009). The reason for the economic decline in Europe is centered around the governments of Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain.
In the short-term, Greece is in the hot seat because they are fighting paying back the billions of dollars that the ECB have loaned them, since joining the EU. The thing that isn’t discussed much by media pundits, is the fact that when Greece was being considered for inclusion to the EU, their accounting techniques and reporting mechanisms were flawed and the true numbers were swept under the rug. Once Greece became a member, the leaders of the EU discovered just how far off the Greek economy was and how hard it would be to get them sustainable.
Fast forward to 2015 and you have Alexis Tsipras leading the ultra-left Syriza party to major victory in the national elections. Campaigning on an anti-austerity platform, Greece is set on a major collision course with Berlin and Brussels. If Greece were to leave the EU it would have major ramifications on the economy and will cause the other “hot seat” countries into a tailspin with potential financial collapse.
Recovery in the EU isn’t forecasted for many years down the road and nervous Russian investors are selling their properties and looking to America to stabilize their futures.
As financial uncertainty continues to manifest globally, more foreign investment is destined for growth in America. Alan Siebenaler is a well-respected Chicago real estate investment broker and when asked about factors that Russian investors might consider, when moving their retirement income, he told me several things that make a city “investor friendly”.
Some important factors that can be used to determine a market that has investment potential, would include:
* Real Estate Prices vs. Rental Income (High Cash Flow Possibilities)
* Low Unemployment
* Diversity In Employment / Job Growth (multiple industries)
* Is the population growing or remaining stagnant?
* Is the cost of living low, compared to national standards?
* What is the ratio between rent rates and purchase prices? (High rents vs. Lower Cost)
* Is there access to amenities that improve quality of life (ie. arts, entertainment, parks)
* What does the crime rate look like?
* Are there natural resources or sources of cash that are injected into the baseline economy?
Keep in mind that analyzing these factors will give you a better education about the market and help you make a more informed decision about whether investing in real estate for Chicago (or any other city) is right for you.
Finance
You and Your Boat: How to Stay Safe in Dark Waters
Since we were kids, we’ve been merrily singing the simple lyrics – “Row, row, row your boat… ” But any world-wise person knows that boats come in all shapes, sizes and manners in which they are propelled. Watercraft safety, including acquisition of a comprehensive insurance policy should be the starting point of anyone engaged in the related activities. When it comes to night-time boat adventures, however, the precautionary points need to be emphatically and boldly emphasized. The liability risk exposure to accidents is just too steep to ignore.
It’s always a good idea to take a relaxing break from business work and the routine in life. Night boating is a great way to do it. But in order to fully enjoy your water recreation and make it completely relaxing and free from worries, it is incumbent to first contact an independent insurance agency that deals directly with many of the top companies in the nation and has the expertise and experience to guide you to the right policy coverage at low quotes.
Prior to embarking on any starry-night cruise, it’s important to also be prepared with the following:
Procedure and equipment
Develop the right strategy by never navigating your boat in waters that are not known to you. Because night visibility is limited, you want to be as familiar as you can with the area. Darkness causes you to perceive your surroundings differently so definitely have the right equipment with you in the event you drift off and find yourself astray.
Divulge your plans
Make sure someone else knows where you intend to go boating, what your boat looks like, your intended departure and arrival schedule, who you are taking along and the details about your registration.
Be climate and clothing ready
Keep on top of weather forecasts so that you will not be stuck in a wind, hail or rain storm. Wear comfortable clothes and bring along anything that will further weather suitability, like a sweater, blanket or additional towels.
Inspect your boat before your trip
Ascertain that your lights and horn are working as they should and that you have an adequate fuel level. You will also need to have on board:
• A radio
• Flashlight
• Flares
• Fire extinguishes
• A life jacket for each passenger
Don’t Speed
All the insurance providers cite the primary reason for auto, truck, motorcycle and boat collisions: speed. The associated darkness of night-time boating obviously adds to the necessity of slower cruising. Keep in mind that there will be other vessels on the waters and brush up on sea-faring traffic safety rules.
India’s Booming Retail Sector
Top 5 Crypto Coins By LunaCrush’s Galaxy Score
How To Start Trading Your New Business
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
Russian Investors Buying Chicago Cash Flow Properties
Tectona’s Bored.Ai Opens Text2Art Minting For The First Time
You and Your Boat: How to Stay Safe in Dark Waters
Bullieverse Announces Chainlink VRF Integration To Boost Transparency And Fairness In Distributing its Bear NFTs
The Comparison Between Business Energy Prices on Gas & Electricity
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol’s ruins
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online