Finance
Integrated Social Media – CRM – Analytics Model
Social Media is the buzz word in today’s world. There has been an increased participation across the world on this web-based and mobile based communication medium. This provides an interactive platform among communities, organizations and individuals where people can share and interact with their view points, feedback, criticism and accolades about their various experiences on various products and services.
As the social media has become a new channel of information exchange among individuals, this has become a modern channel for various companies to understand and serve their customers and manage their customer’s experience proactively.
The need of the hour for the companies is to engage with the customers over social websites (micro blogging sites like Twitter or social networking sites like Facebook, Google+ etc.)
1) Listen to customers what they say in the public forum
2) Gather data related to the customer issues and concerns or detect the customer’s perception about the company
3) Mapping the gathered data to the existing/ new customer information
4) Analyze the data available from social media
5) Provide solution to the customer
6) Analyze the information to develop proactive actions and measure the effectiveness of the engagements.
This emphasizes the companies to have an integrated model of “Social Media – CRM – Analytics”.
Integrated Model
Setting up Social network platform
Step I: The first step is to establish the Social network ecosystem to gather the data from various social platforms. The platforms can be widely classified as:
- Company owned Social Webs – these are the social web platforms which the company has built in for collaboration, support, new idea generation, product marketing or branding
- Third Party Social Webs – these are publicly available social websites like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Flickr etc.
For example:
Scenario 1: If a person writes a comment on twitter about a company, the information needs to be identified and captured.
Scenario 2: The Company has created a dedicated social web where the users of the company’s products/ services are enrolled – and one of the members posts an enquiry or comment. This information needs to be categorized and captured in the system
Processing the data in CRM
Step II: The data from the social network is extracted and transferred to the CRM system
Step III: The data is classified as Query or Comment in the CRM system
Step IV: Based on the query/ comment type, a service request is created in CRM
Step V: The case is auto assigned to a Customer service representative
Step VI: Query knowledgebase is created. Service reps refer the knowledge base to solve the query and post the solution to the social network as a reply
Analytical insights
The following analytical insights can be built up:
- Measure the success across the social channels – identifying the social web which is attracting maximum customer footprint. Evaluate between the web communities, blogging sites and social networking sites and measure the customer attraction rates by each web communities.
- Evaluate the average answer rate – the time taken to post the reply to the social network from the time the query is posted
- Proactive incident communication – Based on the comment/query, communicate the customer or the community about any failure/ incident in advance
- Proactive identification of customer dissatisfaction and identification of potential churn candidate
- Evaluating customer behavior after interacting in the social media
Management Reporting
The following management reports can be built around the integrated model:
- Call deflection rate – the reduction in the call levels in the Call centers due to diversion of customer queries to the social community self service
- Average response time – the average time taken to respond a customer query or customer comment.
- Customer participation rate – the rate at which the customers participate in the social web discussions. This will gauge the popularity or usability of the social media by the customers.
Mortgage 101: A First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide
Are you sick of living in an apartment? Tired of not having space to do whatever you want? Would you like to stop answering to a landlord when things go wrong in your house? Sounds like you’re ready to purchase your first home!
Purchasing your first home can be a daunting experience. You have to get a realtor, look at tons of houses, determine an appropriate budget, negotiate a deal, and pay a mortgage. It’s a lot to take in, but with the proper tools and knowledge you’ll be confident and capable of finding a great home at a great price for you. The following are a few things to consider before you start the home-buying experience.
Use A Mortgage Calculator
Most first-time buyers are not able to pay cash for their home, and are likely to get a mortgage. This is a monthly payment that is calculated based on the value of your house and how much you’re preapproved for by the bank. Before you begin looking at homes, use a free payment calculator online, or talk to your local bank to see how much you should be paying monthly. Determining how much you can spend will affect what houses you look at and will set the budget for your future home.
Look Into Closing Costs
Closing costs on a home include additional fees from lenders, settlement fees, possible homeowner’s association fees, and more. These are all added to the cost of your mortgage. Although you’re probably not paying a large chunk of your mortgage upfront when purchasing a home, the additional closing costs can add up quickly and make the initial purchase price much higher than anticipated. When you determine what you can pay monthly, look into how much money you have saved in addition to that, and set your closing cost budget accordingly.
Remember the Big Picture
Purchasing a home is an exciting process, but try not to get wrapped up in the look and feel of a home. Try to keep the home’s age and possible repairs in mind. The cost of a home can escalate quickly if things like structural, electrical, and plumbing issues come up during a home inspection. With no landlord to lean on for help with these problems, you will have to pay for any issues on your own, which could eat away at your bank account.
By keeping these tips in mind you’ll be able to find a beautiful home at a great price, making your first home-buying experience as stress-free as possible.
Homepreneur Success Tip: Invest Time, Manage Money
“Time and tide waits for no man”, so the saying goes. However, if you wait long enough, the tide will come to you.
People working from home (Homepreneurs) are popularly referred to as Virtual Assistants (VA). There is a wide variety of tasks assigned to VAs. Most popular ones being administrative assistance, customer support executive, transcriptionist, translator, online tutor, ghost writer and many many more.
The biggest lure for wannabe virtual assistants/freelancers is the possibility of being able to work form home, and, generating an income out of it. As a practicing virtual assistant (freelance developer/homepreneur) for the past 4 yrs, I frequently encounter prospective VAs with request to guide them in establishing a VA career
I am more than happy to share resources and respond to queries. Religiously, I respond back with links on articles, forum etc. 2 out of 10 people practice due diligence and come back to me after a couple of weeks to “discuss” about the things they have learnt. I am really happy for them knowing they have grasped the crux of being a VA.
However, 8 out of 10 on the other hand, spare no time in responding with, “Please teach me how to be a VA. I am a quick learner”. They view my repeated responses to access resource content, as, “washing my hands off” fearing competition.
There is no such thing as free lunch. Everything comes with a price tag. Becoming a VA is no different either. Monetary investment to launch your VA career is optional, not mandatory. However, this calls for another type of investment which no VA can deny. AN INVESTMENT CALLED “-TIME-“
“Take care of the minutes, the hours will take care by themselves” is true to every word in a (aspiring) VA’s working hours. Things could swing both ways here. Spare a few minutes to learn something new, you could be hired(for $) to implement what you have learnt. Similarly, spend a few min on aimless chit-chat /FB’ing, it could be an hour lost to regain focus towards what you were initially working on.
Most VA aspirants tend to lose the initial drive much sooner than 8 weeks of their first attempt. 10 weeks later, they just give up on the idea. 12 weeks later, they conclude that “work from home is all scam”, & those who say otherwise are lying.
It has been my observation that such people approach VA opportunities in the conventional way (read as in the corporate way). If only they had taken the time to read (&comprehend) through the resource content (shared by a friend/Googling), the following could have been put to good use.
- The knack of weeding out scam job postings and the real ones.
- The art of presenting one’s VA profile (yes, it is no longer
- called resume or CV in the VA work environment)
- The tact of using faceless communication (there is no body language to impress your interviewer/client; first level of screening the applicants is by assessing their email-etiquette; once this level is cleared, one is called for a voice chat/teleconference/video chat based on the nature of work.
- The tools of trade for VAs (& specific ones depending on the nature of the job. Eg, graphic artist: Photoshop & flash, transcriptionist: express scribe etc)
- The warning signals for non-paying /custom sample clients, and how you can protect your work without jeopardizing a prospective (genuine) gig.
- The all important -how to handle payments, invoices, fund transfer to u r local currency, tax information et al.
Every VA aspirant should invest a huge chunk of their time to know the terrain, and how this part of the industry functions. By doing so, I do not guarantee that nothing will go wrong. Everyone will make a faux pas, and we are no exception. Even experienced VAs burn their fingers. At least, you will be prepared when such a situation arises (God forbid!).
So you see… time is a lot like money.
You need to invest a wee bit (may be you might have to stretch here and there)
… so that, when you have projects at hand, you will have the privilege of managing it.
INVEST IN TIME BEFORE APPLYING FOR PROJECTS.
MANAGE MONEY (TIME=MONEY) WHEN THE PROJECT IS AWARDED TO YOU.
The Debate Never Ends: QuickBooks or Quicken?
If you’ve been a small business owner for any length of time, you’ll realize that there has been an ongoing debate over the best software to purchase when setting up your small business. Presumably you are beyond the point where you are deciding IF you need software. Given the low prices and ease of use for many accounting software lines, spending $100 or $200 for finance software really is a no-brainer, even if you’re on the tightest of budgets. Accounting software just makes a lot of sense and is affordable enough for everyone. If you doubt that statement, chances are good that you’ll have problems and waste a lot of time figuring out accounting the “old way.”
QuickBooks and Quicken are the two dominant software packages on the market right now. Of course there are freebie knockoffs, but my general experience has been that free knockoff are time-consuming to learn and don’t save you a lot of time in the long run. Yes, they are free, but what is your time worth? Ironically, those two software applications are from the same company, Intuit, but for slightly different markets. Let me explain.
Quicken is for the sole proprietor small business that doesn’t need a lot of forms, customer receipts, purchase orders, invoices, or other accounting documentation printed out. You can print invoices but it’s just not as easy to do as it is with QuickBooks. Also, between the two packages, Quicken has a smaller learning curve, making it easy to install, set up, and begin working. If you merely need an easy to use checkbook balancer, this is the product to get. It can track loans and amortization schedules. It also gives you an option to plan your finances and retirement savings. Again, its strength is its easy usability.
QuickBooks, on the other hand, is ideal for an LLC, corporation, or limited partnership small business that actually employs individuals. If you need to keep detailed records of cash, inventory, or assets, you need QuickBooks.
This product includes solid features for automating general bookkeeping tasks such as customer statements, payroll, and finance charges. A great underdiscussed (and underutilized as well) feature that QuickBooks has going for it is the compartmentalized security features that make it possible to have your bookkeeper or CPA do your books without needing them to peer into every area of your finances. It’s a rare feature, it seems.
Both products are good at what they do and are priced accordingly. You might even be able to find coupons on the internet to make the purchase more palatable. Each application is packaged slightly differently with their own versions of Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and “We can’t put any more features in this product without taking up massive amounts of hard disk space” Deluxe, so be sure to check out each to see the features that will be important for you and your business.
