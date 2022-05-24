Integrated Social Media – CRM – Analytics Model

Share Pin 0 Shares

Social Media is the buzz word in today’s world. There has been an increased participation across the world on this web-based and mobile based communication medium. This provides an interactive platform among communities, organizations and individuals where people can share and interact with their view points, feedback, criticism and accolades about their various experiences on various products and services.

As the social media has become a new channel of information exchange among individuals, this has become a modern channel for various companies to understand and serve their customers and manage their customer’s experience proactively.

The need of the hour for the companies is to engage with the customers over social websites (micro blogging sites like Twitter or social networking sites like Facebook, Google+ etc.)

1) Listen to customers what they say in the public forum

2) Gather data related to the customer issues and concerns or detect the customer’s perception about the company

3) Mapping the gathered data to the existing/ new customer information

4) Analyze the data available from social media

5) Provide solution to the customer

6) Analyze the information to develop proactive actions and measure the effectiveness of the engagements.

This emphasizes the companies to have an integrated model of “Social Media – CRM – Analytics”.

Integrated Model

Setting up Social network platform

Step I: The first step is to establish the Social network ecosystem to gather the data from various social platforms. The platforms can be widely classified as:

Company owned Social Webs – these are the social web platforms which the company has built in for collaboration, support, new idea generation, product marketing or branding Third Party Social Webs – these are publicly available social websites like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Flickr etc.

For example:

Scenario 1: If a person writes a comment on twitter about a company, the information needs to be identified and captured.

Scenario 2: The Company has created a dedicated social web where the users of the company’s products/ services are enrolled – and one of the members posts an enquiry or comment. This information needs to be categorized and captured in the system

Processing the data in CRM

Step II: The data from the social network is extracted and transferred to the CRM system

Step III: The data is classified as Query or Comment in the CRM system

Step IV: Based on the query/ comment type, a service request is created in CRM

Step V: The case is auto assigned to a Customer service representative

Step VI: Query knowledgebase is created. Service reps refer the knowledge base to solve the query and post the solution to the social network as a reply

Analytical insights

The following analytical insights can be built up:

Measure the success across the social channels – identifying the social web which is attracting maximum customer footprint. Evaluate between the web communities, blogging sites and social networking sites and measure the customer attraction rates by each web communities. Evaluate the average answer rate – the time taken to post the reply to the social network from the time the query is posted Proactive incident communication – Based on the comment/query, communicate the customer or the community about any failure/ incident in advance Proactive identification of customer dissatisfaction and identification of potential churn candidate Evaluating customer behavior after interacting in the social media

Management Reporting

The following management reports can be built around the integrated model:

Call deflection rate – the reduction in the call levels in the Call centers due to diversion of customer queries to the social community self service Average response time – the average time taken to respond a customer query or customer comment. Customer participation rate – the rate at which the customers participate in the social web discussions. This will gauge the popularity or usability of the social media by the customers.