Inventory Asset Management Software
Of the many advantages of using effective inventory asset management software, perhaps the most important is how it prevents over- or under-stocking. Inventory software churns out projections based on order history, so you can prepare for peak seasons and lessen stock during dips. This prevents a company from investing in assets that will reap no eventual rewards. Plan ahead for stock requirements and accurately gauge combined net stock requirements with a click of a button.
Inventory asset management software can also help you streamline your warehouse procedures. You can integrate ordering with cross docking to save time and energy. You can also speed up stock turnover with the software’s real time processing. Moreover, inventory asset management software can help you develop a distribution planning system by simulating purchase patterns and other indicators, so you can take your business to new heights.
The ability to give immediate customer support is another obvious benefits of using inventory asset management software. When you know how much you have and when to deliver more, you can give customers reliable timeframes and commit to contracts more intelligently.
If you are serious about improving your inventory management systems, then you need software that supports production and assembly procedures. Some inventory software business packages have built-in material and capacity planning functions to prop up assembly line processes. You should also choose software that is expandable to handle unique projects. It should allow you to create and maintain customized project tracking and development structures for special or one-time ventures while integrating data to your current processes.
When Do You Know You Need Accounting Software? Find Out Here
Good accounting software can help your company track important data such as revenue, net profits, accounts receivables, expenses and payroll. As your company grows larger, accounting processes that take hours in the past will now take days to complete if you do it manually. Without accounting software, you are going to waste a lot of time and effort.
Your time is valuable and you should spend it on things that you do best to grow the business. To save time, getting the right accounting software is the answer. However, before you buy any software, you must first evaluate whether your company really needs it. Not every company needs an accounting system. In this article, let me share with you some points to consider before getting an accounting program.
1. Ask yourself what features you need. Most software provides basic functions like accounts receivable tracking and sales report. But there are some programs that offer additional functions like payroll tracking. Programs with more features will cost more. Therefore, before you purchase any software, make sure you identify the needs of your business first.
2. Does it make sense to buy an accounting program? If your total company size is less than 10, there is no need to buy one. You can just use Excel spreadsheet to do the job. But if your company has more than 10 employees and is growing every week, then you definitely need a good accounting program. This will save you cost and time.
3. What brands to go for? This is the time when you need to go to Google and do a little bit of research. There are many popular accounting programs such as QuickBooks and MYOB. Go online and read the reviews on blogs and forums. Look for distributors that offer free trial for you to try out the systems.
4. Does the software company provide trainings to you? When you introduce a new system to your company, you need to train your staff to use it. If the company provides trainings, you can save a lot of time and effort. The least that they should do is to provide training courses, whitepapers and video online so that you reduce your learning curve.
5. Can you upgrade the software when needed? When your company grows larger, you definitely need more advanced features. Therefore it is important that you can upgrade the software when needed so that you do not need to buy a new one.
Accounting software is a very powerful tool for your business. If you can utilize it well, it is definitely worth the investment.
3 Internet Video Marketing Steps to Help Your Business in This Recession
Watching video online has reached mainstream levels with 8 out of 10 Internet users now streaming video” (Comscore) and I have compiled some market figures here about the rapidly growing video marketing sector and the potential it holds for businesses promoting their online services.
- 78% of respondents believe video makes online content more compelling. (KnowlegeStorm/Universal)
- Brand awareness doubles when using Online Video. (Dynamic Logic’s MarketNorms)
- YouTube has overtaken Yahoo to become the 2nd largest search engine after Google, with 5 billion U.S. video viewings on YouTube in the month of July 2008 alone and currently charges a minimum of $175K per day flat fee plus a $50K incremental spend on Google and YouTube over 90 days.
- Recently, the Guardian newspaper predicted that by 2009, Internet video advertising would outspend traditional television advertising for the first time.
Video Marketing provides a unique chance for any company on the Internet, to gain a significantly larger part of the market share. The challenges faced by companies in this recession hold enormous opportunity to promote their business by using a cost-effective, high return marketing strategy.
To take advantage of this rapidly growing marketing and advertising opportunity on the internet, I recommend 3 critical steps of activity:
- Optimize Your Videos – for greatly profitable results, get correctly optimized, and highly converting video ads produced.
- Market Your Videos on the Internet – for Google search page rankings, get the advertiser’s videos marketed on web 2.0 sites and other high rankings sites.
- Optimize Your Website – for high Google search page rankings, get your website search engine well optimized.
Market research has found that when businesses learn about the significant bottom-line impact of professionally produced, search engine optimized video marketing – and the low cost compared with budgets needed for local and national television, newspaper and magazine advertising – businesses jump at the chance of differentiating themselves from their competitors.
Therefore, now is the time to leap ahead your competition. Any company can do well using this, exciting, modern, and most importantly, effective video medium, especially in times of economic downturns.
Web Hosting Overselling
Are you familiar with the concept of booking a plane ticket for a trip, then arriving at the airport and being told that you cannot board the flight since it is full? How is that possible if you have booked and paid for your ticket?
Welcome to the world of overselling.
Everyone oversells – from the air travel companies to the cell phone operators. Overselling is a business model where the business sells more of a resource than they actually have to a group of customers since they know that a large percentage of these customers will never use 100% of the resource.
For example: Airplane companies regularly overbook their flights since they know that not everyone will pitch for the flight. In this way they can make sure that their flights are full regardless of the fact that a percentage of people will cancel or not arrive.
Cell phone companies oversell their talk time – offering huge packages of possible talk time minutes to customers for a very low price since the know that it is not humanly possible to utilize all those talk time minutes in a month. Why do they do it? It offers a very attractive and competitive package to potential clients (Wow! Look at how many talk time minutes I have, for only $very-little).
During the past couple of years the concept of overselling has also started to take place in the hosting world. What, you mean you thought you were REALLY getting 350GB of hard disk space and 3000GB bandwidth for $5 a month?
Basically overselling in the hosting arena is what makes it seems like you are getting a really good deal – tons of hard disk space and bandwidth for very little money. Hosting companies know that the average web site probably do not use more than about 150Mb to 250Mb of hard disk space for a website, so why offer 350GB? And can you really use the full 350GB?
Firstly, they offer it because it makes them stand out as offering exceptional value for money. A good deal, or getting something for practically nothing is always irresistible, even though most people, in the back of their minds, know that if the offer is too good to be true, it probably is not true.
Let us see if a hosting company can offer such huge packages and still be true.
- It is definitely true that not everyone is ever going to use all that space. The trick then comes in with calculating the odds and working with the averages. If they have enough clients and have been in business long enough, they can soon determine what percentage of clients tend to use what percentage of disk space. They can then base their overselling features based on these numbers.
- On the other hand, they have to be prepared for the small percentage of clients who WOULD use the space. Maybe someone buys the package to do off-site backups, or they upload large videos or images. The hosting company needs to be prepared for those customers and be able to provide them with the space if they really require it. The hosting company therefore needs to be able to quickly scale up and bring in extra hardware in the form of additional hard disk space or servers to meet this demand.
- Lots of hosting companies offer reseller services, where they sell a certain amount of hard disk space and bandwidth to a reseller, who then chops up the resources into smaller packages and sells it on again. The danger comes in if both the parent hosting company as well as the reseller do overselling! This can quickly lead to a lack of resources and the customer will suffer.
- Most hosting companies, whether they operate on an overselling principle or not, have a Terms of Service that regulates how the account can be used. This is to protect the web host against abuse and practices that might harm their businesses or infrastructure. This normally includes practices related to spam, illegal websites, and what the web space and bandwidth can be used for. Some web hosting providers do not allow video streaming, for example. These Terms of Service can assist a web host to control the use of its infrastructure and can contribute to the good management of the packages and customers utilizing this infrastructure – whether they are overselling or not.
Unfortunately there is no way of really know whether a hosting company is operating on a reselling basis or not, unless use your common sense with regards to the prices on offer. Overselling in the hosting industry is not necessarily a bad thing, it is just something that you might want to be aware of when you buy a hosting package. If the hosting provider provides good service, monitors its server usage and is able to scale its resources when necessary – what more can you ask for?
If you are concerned about overselling, enquire from your hosting provider whether they have their own infrastructure of not – if they are resellers and they offer enormous packages you might want to be careful before you sign up.
