Is Ben Is Back A True Story?
Ben Is Back is a fictional story, even though it appears plausible that it might take place in any of the many little American towns ravaged by opioid addiction. Peter Hedges, who also serves as the film’s director, is the actor’s father.
The movie is an entirely fictional work that he developed. However, even though the film’s story is entirely made up, Hedges pulls a significant amount of inspiration from his personal life and the opioid issue in general. According to Joey Nolfi of EW, Hedges made these comments after the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The new Christmas drama “Ben Is Back” is relatable for many different kinds of families. The upcoming film starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, which is set to be released on December 7; focuses on a 19-year-old opioid addict played by Hedges who unexpectedly returns home from rehab on Christmas Eve for one night only, leaving his mother (Roberts) both happy to see him and scrambling to keep his ongoing criminal lifestyle from destroying him and engulfing their family.
The film will release in theatres on December 7. Many people will be able to recognize the narrative since the United States is now experiencing a major opioid problem; yet, the question remains as to whether or not it is based on truth.
Directors View
In the movie “Ben Is Back,” which Peter Hedges wrote and directed, he shows this phenomenon in a way that makes you feel close to him and understand him. The movie is about a young man who is addicted to opioids. He leaves rehab for 24 hours on Christmas Eve to spend time with his family.
He says that he did it because his sponsor told him to. The first half of Hedges’ movie, which is more of an understated human drama, is much better than the second half, which is more of a made-up criminal thriller.
What Is The Release Date?
The movie Ben Is Back was released on December 5, 2018, and Peter Hedges was the director.
Where Is Ban Back Streaming?
You will be able to see the movie on Prime Video if you have a subscription to the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform. Fans of drama should watch Ben Is Back since it has a bingeing rating of 6.6 out of 10; and comes highly recommended by this viewer.
Cast Of This Story?
This movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes, and it available in English language. This movie has several famous performers, including Julia Roberts, David Zaldivar, Lucas Hedges, Mia Fowler, Courtney B. Vance, Melissa van der Schyff, and Kathryn Newton. Several well-known actors, including Michael Esper, Rachel Bay Jones, Alexandra Park, and Marquise Vilson, are there
What Happened To Leah Marlene
A comedy podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, Flagrant 2 presents raw and impenitent points of view to its audience.
An American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and TV producer, Andrew is widely known for his work on MTV 2’s Guy Code, The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, and the Flagrant 2 podcast.
Akaash Singh, an Indian-American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, is best known for his stand-up special on YouTube, Bring Back Apu, and the Flagrant 2 podcast with Andrew Schultz.
To add to this gratifying experience, the duo is on Patreon and addresses its patrons as the Asshole Army, allowing their audience to interact with them. That, too, twice a week!
Since its inaugural in 2017, the podcast has been going on for almost 6 years.
What All Do They Cover?
From political topics to those related to the entertainment industry. From Elon Musk’s tweets to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case, from Joe Biden to Trans Women, EVERYTHING. As simple yet vast as that.
The comedians aim to bring us unfiltered opinions that we all might have thought about but never voiced because of how society might judge us. The two brave hearts have taken it upon themselves to be the voice of our possibly mean and unreasonable opinions and questions.
With a simple format wherein the duo talks to each other and their friends, casually roasting the happenings of our lives, the podcast is easy-going and fun to listen to (other than being utterly entertaining and hilarious).
Should You Stream It?
If you are not one of those who get offended easily, you definitely should. Since the show is all about bold opinions (that are bound to make some people uncomfortable), you should only stream this podcast if you think you can take what these men will throw at you.
Oh, and disclaimer, there’s active use of profanity in the show. So before you decide to check out this unique piece, make sure you’re okay with using strong language.
Is It Ending?
As the comedian talked about growth and moving forward, he addressed the need to move through this chapter of Flagrant 2.
The team then, very casually, went on to demolish and destroy their studio. Not making me wonder how much money they have got to spare.
While this may be sad news for the followers of the podcast, Schulz’s promise to see the ‘asshole army’ on the other side might be a subtle hint at the possibilities of a new season for the podcast. While there has been no official announcement of the same, nothing is set in stone so far, so the audience may keep up their hopes for a renewed season for the Comical Saga.
Where To Stream It?
One can stream the podcast on Soundcloud, Audible, Spotify, YouTube, and Patreon. It also has special, extra episodes for patrons.
Does Ben Die In Ben Is Back?
Ben is back is a 2018 American drama movie by the Academy nominated screenplay writer and director Peter Hedges. It is a heartwarming tale that impressed both critics and audiences.
Does He?
Now back to the question. Even though the question is the major spoiler but since (assuming) you did read the title, you knew what you were walking into, and I don’t want to hear the whines later about spoiling it for you. So last warning, this article would contain spoilers, so bounce out now if you don’t want to know.
Okay, with that out of the way, Ben does not die by the end of the movie. His mother reaches the warehouse. He overdoses just in time to see him unconscious and unresponsive, so she uses the Naloxone kit from Maggie’s mother and does the whole procedure, from administering nasal Naloxone to CPR. She had just about lost hope when Ben woke up, opened his eyes, and moved.
Back It Up A Little
Although it answered the question, that was abrupt; let’s back it up a little. What is ‘Ben is back’? Well, ‘Ben is back’ is an emotional movie with a strong and relatable message; it is emotional because what the creators are trying to convey is very real. Ben is back and follows Ben, a young man who is a drug addict trying to recover.
He comes back to his home for the Christmas holidays, stating that his sponsor suggested it might do him good and help him recover. Ben’s mother, who loves him very much, is delighted to see him at home. But as the movie proceeds, his suspicious behavior and secretive attitude make her concerned and panicked.
We discover that Ben became an addict because Ben’s former doctor, now an older man with dementia, as he hooked him up with drugs after a snowboarding accident. She takes him shopping, where he scares her badly; hence, she takes him to a cemetery to scold him and ask him where he would like to be buried after he dies much sooner than later.
The plot then goes where the family’s dog, ponce, gets stolen, and Ben blames himself since Clayton, the drug dealer took the dog as Spencer, Ben’s druggie friend, recalls. Ben goes in search and rescue the dog, and when his mother tries to follow him, he reveals all the secrets, like Maggie’s (his ex) death and his lie about his sponsor, and his hiding drugs in his younger sibling, Ivy’s room and leaves his mother at the gas station.
He buys back the dog and takes the drugs Clayton gave him to the barn and overdoses, where his mother comes looking for him and eventually saves him.
Was This The First Time?
No, this wasn’t the first time Ben almost died or overdosed. Before he was in rehab for recovery, Ben overdosed and was found and saved yet again by his mother and his dog ponce.
It is a raw and vulnerable movie that resonates so much with people as everyone relates to Ben or Holly because they are either recovering addicts or struggling family or friends. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing the transparent reality.
Ben could’ve died, and millions of Ben already have. The movie is a painful reminder of how addiction destroys everything. It’s a much-needed lesson and the perspective of both sides as it’s not as simple as black and white.
Where To Watch?
Ben is back is available on Amazon Prime Video; it can also be rented or purchased on Youtube, Apple tv, or Google Play movies and TV.
Names of 2 homicide victims released in separate St. Paul shootings
Police released the names on Monday of two men killed in shootings late last week.
Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was found fatally shot at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the North End of the city near Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street. No one was under arrest as of Monday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Early Friday, Tristan Trice, 38, was shot in a car in the Frogtown neighborhood at Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street during what police described on Friday as a domestic dispute. A woman called 911 at 12:15 a.m. to report the shooting and Trice, of Brooklyn Park, died at Regions Hospital.
Police arrested a woman, 28, on suspicion of aggravated assault before the man died. She was released from the Ramsey County jail early Sunday. Investigators had not presented a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review as of Monday. Police continue to investigate.
In another separate case, a man was killed in a shooting about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets in St. Paul. Metro Transit police are investigating. The victim’s name hadn’t been released as of early Monday afternoon.
