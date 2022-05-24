Is Ben Is Back A True Story?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ben Is Back is a fictional story, even though it appears plausible that it might take place in any of the many little American towns ravaged by opioid addiction. Peter Hedges, who also serves as the film’s director, is the actor’s father.

The movie is an entirely fictional work that he developed. However, even though the film’s story is entirely made up, Hedges pulls a significant amount of inspiration from his personal life and the opioid issue in general. According to Joey Nolfi of EW, Hedges made these comments after the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The new Christmas drama “Ben Is Back” is relatable for many different kinds of families. The upcoming film starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, which is set to be released on December 7; focuses on a 19-year-old opioid addict played by Hedges who unexpectedly returns home from rehab on Christmas Eve for one night only, leaving his mother (Roberts) both happy to see him and scrambling to keep his ongoing criminal lifestyle from destroying him and engulfing their family.

The film will release in theatres on December 7. Many people will be able to recognize the narrative since the United States is now experiencing a major opioid problem; yet, the question remains as to whether or not it is based on truth.

Directors View

In the movie “Ben Is Back,” which Peter Hedges wrote and directed, he shows this phenomenon in a way that makes you feel close to him and understand him. The movie is about a young man who is addicted to opioids. He leaves rehab for 24 hours on Christmas Eve to spend time with his family.

He says that he did it because his sponsor told him to. The first half of Hedges’ movie, which is more of an understated human drama, is much better than the second half, which is more of a made-up criminal thriller.

What Is The Release Date?

The movie Ben Is Back was released on December 5, 2018, and Peter Hedges was the director.

Where Is Ban Back Streaming?

You will be able to see the movie on Prime Video if you have a subscription to the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform. Fans of drama should watch Ben Is Back since it has a bingeing rating of 6.6 out of 10; and comes highly recommended by this viewer.

Cast Of This Story?

This movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes, and it available in English language. This movie has several famous performers, including Julia Roberts, David Zaldivar, Lucas Hedges, Mia Fowler, Courtney B. Vance, Melissa van der Schyff, and Kathryn Newton. Several well-known actors, including Michael Esper, Rachel Bay Jones, Alexandra Park, and Marquise Vilson, are there

