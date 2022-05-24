Jeff Herring – Article Marketing Master

Affiliate Marketing is one of best ways to start with to begin making money online. When promoting an Affiliate Offer, you simply recommend a product that provides value to others. This doesn’t require a lot of effort to set everything up. You can do it by directly promoting the Affiliate offer or send the traffic to your Squeeze Page first to build up your list. You can setup the whole funnel in less than an hour to get ready to start sending visitors to your offer.

I’ve seen many Affiliate Marketers (especially newbies) fail because promoting Affiliate Marketing products require some steps to be taken. If you skip one or more steps, the odds of people buying your recommended Affiliate Products becomes lower.

This is why in this article I will highlight the 4 main steps needed to make you a successful Affiliate Marketer. Each of these steps is essential and all successful Affiliate Marketers take each of those steps into account.

Choose Your Niche

This is the first and most important step to take into account. I can easily say that if this step isn’t done correctly, everything else almost won’t matter. You need to choose a niche that is proven to be profitable and with high demand. This will definitely increase the odds of other people buying your products or Affiliate Products that you recommend.

Not all niches are the same in term of demand and profitability. This is a very common mistake most marketers do. They think that they can just go ahead with any niche and start promoting right away.

Most proven profitable niches are Health, Wealth and Relationship. However, there are many other niches that are profitable and with high demand. There are five main factors to consider when choosing your niche:

Passion: It is far better to choose a niche that you’re passionate about. This is help you on continuing to take actions after each failure. Loving what you do is a great weapon to have to make your business successful. However this by itself isn’t enough because you need to choose a niche that’s profitable as well.

Evergreen: When you choose a niche ask yourself “Is it evergreen?” If you don’t know what an evergreen is, it means niche that is always demanded and never gets old. Wealth, health and relationship are great examples of evergreen niches. That’s because at all time people look for ways to make money, become healthy and find relationship or maintain it. Whatever niche you choose, it’s far better that it’s evergreen to keep profiting from your products not only for a certain amount of time.

High Demand: This is the most important factor to consider for product creation. The niche should be on demand by others in order to make sales. No matter how great your product is, if not highly demand, it will barely make few sales but not a sustainable business that you may maintain and scale up.

Specific: Choosing a broad niche isn’t going to bring you targeted traffic. This is because you didn’t make it clear which segment your chosen niche is. For example if you make a product and only indicated that it’s about wealth, this is a wide topic to talk about. Because wealth could be Internet Marketing, Forex, Real Estate, Physical Business and the list goes on. By only indicating that it’s about wealth, you’ll get traffic from all these segments and most won’t need what you provide. However, if you specified it’s about Affiliate Marketing, then more targeted people will see your offer and you’ll more likely make sales and get sustainable income online.

Digital Product: When choosing a niche ask yourself “Can I make a Digital Product out of it?”. Some niche or products are highly demanded but can’t make Digital Products out of it. For example T-Shirts are highly demanded, people buy T-shirts every day. However, if you make a Digital Product about it will it be as much demanded? Who wants to watch or read about T-Shirts? People like to wear them. But Affiliate Marketing is a product that can be is high demanded if done as Digital Product.

Build Your Platform

This step is a great way of marketing yourself and becoming an authority. Using this step, other people see your work and know that you know what you’re talking about, not just someone who’s only willing to promote products to make sales.

There are four great platforms to use:

WordPress: Every successful Internet Marketer nowadays have a domain with WordPress installed on it. WordPress is an easy to use website creation tool and mostly the easiest way of creating websites nowadays. It just requires some steps to make your website ready to be live. You can create many type of webpages using WordPress, one of the most common one is a blog. Internet Marketers create a blog to create content that provide value to others and may also promote products.

Facebook: Who doesn’t know Facebook? This website is ranked second with and has more than one billion active users. You can take advantage of this huge platform by creating a page creating content that gets you tons of visitors who may turn to your ongoing customers. Your content will be ranked high because of the power of Facebook online. People like searching for Facebook Pages related to their needs and this creates a huge opportunity that you may take advantage of.

YouTube: YouTube is the most popular video website on the planet, with visitors watching around 6 billion hours of videos monthly. The great things about videos is that they create more engagement than text or audio. People enjoy watching videos and they learn more on video tutorials than reading reports or blog posts. This is a huge opportunity for you to keep creating valuable videos on regular basis. This helps you to rank your videos higher and thus get more visitors to watch your videos.

Tumblr: This is another Social Media platform that you can use to create blog posts. Tumblr is a popular platform to use and may be even your main platform of creating your content and branding yourself.

Grow Your Audience

This step is for getting traffic to your website to build your business. As you know, traffic is the bloodline of any business online and without it there is no business.

There are many sources of traffic but I’ll outline five powerful traffic sources:

Social Media: This is a great way to get traffic online. Almost everyone uses at least one Social Media platform which is a great opportunity to work on. But this of course requires some work by creating content on regular basis on matters that other people need to know about.

Solo Ads: Solo Ads clicks traffic comes from people who open the email that is sent by the Solo Ads Provider. This means that the Solo Ads provider sends an Email to part of his list (depending on the number of clicks) with a link of the website you provide to him.

PPC: Stands for Pay Per Click is an internet advertising model which directs traffic to a specific website. You create an advertisement (text and/or image) that when visitors click it redirects them directly to your website. If used correctly, you get highly targeted traffic for your business which increases your sales and income consistency.

Blog: As we said above, blogs are very powerful in term of branding yourself and becoming an authority. You get free highly targeted traffic and you get them to trust you and buy products from you because they’ve seen that you can provide them value with each product you provide.

YouTube: Video Marketing is a very powerful weapon to use nowadays and so you may take advantage of it. You can create some informative tips, product reviews, ongoing tutorials and much more using the power of YouTube. You get free highly targeted traffic and people will enjoy watching your videos and learn from you.

Promote Products

This is the final step which makes the monetization. You make all previous steps not for fun but to make money online. This step provide you a great way of getting sales online either by selling your own product or promoting other people’s products.

There are five great websites that provide great products to promote:

ClickBank.com: This is one of the most popular affiliate website online. It has product of almost all niches online which helps you to choose the niche you want to make your business on and choose products that are proven to sell.

Clicksure.com: Similar to ClickBank.com and very powerful as well.

Warriorplus.com: This is another great affiliate website to consider, but only if you’re in money making niche. All products there money making techniques so if you’re in a different niche you can just skip this website.

JVZoo.com: Similar to warriorplus.com but with products of higher prices generally.

Mucheye.com: This website is very useful because it shows products that didn’t launch yet. This allows you to be more prepared to promote the product you choose and will have less competition because most people promote launched products. It shows products of warriorplus, JVzoo and some other affiliate websites.

Now you know the four main steps you need to know to become a successful affiliate marketer online. This guide will help you to know how to choose your niche, build your platform, grow your audience and promote products.