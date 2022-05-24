Finance
Jeff Herring – Article Marketing Master
N.B. This is the author’s twelfth teleseminar report from the “Seminars with the Experts” series hosted by Hilary Stewardson.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, article marketing specialist Jeff Herring has used the power of words to build an information empire. His resume includes a nationally syndicated column, various telecourses and coaching programs, and of course his own traffic generating articles. Jeff specializes in live, café-style video recordings and is a strong proponent of audio-visual promotion of writing services.
The Accidental Internet Marketer?
In his previous life, Herring built up a thriving family therapy practice over two decades. So how does a successful marriage therapist/relationship coach migrate to the forefront of Internet Marketing? In Jeff’s case, the seed was planted in 1994 with a first look online while writing his newspaper column. In 2005, he decided to bundle collections of his columns and sell them in e-book form. Initial success whetted his e-commerce appetite, and Herring proceeded to systematize a ready-made subscriber list to offer motivational quotes. A few months later, after setting up his first websites, Jeff became a full-time Internet Marketer and has never looked back.
Jealously Guarding Your Own Voice.
Consider Herring’s clever play on words that reveal his philosophy:
“Write with your mouth, not with your hands.”
Jeff says NO to private label rights (PLR) articles, because of mass duplication and their general lack of quality and relevance. By succumbing to recycled articles, you lose your voice and are not credible with prospects and customers anymore.
Does the same apply to outsourcing; i.e., ghostwriting (a.k.a. writing in another person’s voice)? Herring agrees that outsourcing is acceptable when you are not an expert in the chosen topic, but points out the inherent risk of abandoning original, personal work.
Jeff Herring agrees that we can use article marketing to drive readers to affiliate websites. However, at some point you need to look beyond other people’s products and claim full ownership of your words. After all, you’re doing all this work writing articles – why not promote yourself first?
Common Mistakes, Pitfalls of New Article Marketers.
Becoming a proficient article marketer like Jeff Herring takes practice, as well as avoiding some traps:
- Procrastination
- Belief that you don’t have anything worth saying; lack of writing confidence and self-esteem.
- Trying to say too much at once.
- Listening to the wrong people.
- Going on a buying frenzy for article generators, submission software, external aids, etc.
- Word count hang-up, especially at the low-end (250 words).
To generate writing topics, Jeff Herring recommends that you create “Tips” articles, in which you enumerate 7 ways to solve a specific problem. Then, take each tip and create a more specific article. As a result, one topic will allows you to create a total of 8 articles.
A perceived weakness often cited by beginners – that their article category is too crowded – in fact indicates its great potential. Competitors, potential customers, social networkers, and joint venture seekers are all on the lookout for quality writers, even the next superstar.
Spreading your Articles to the World.
Jeff Herring believes that article marketing is the best “free” way to generate traffic. However, simply being a great writer is not enough. Your goal is to plant “Evergreen” articles, articles that will drive traffic to your sites over and over again on autopilot. So, you must have a solid, systematic article submission strategy. Jeff offers an article submission hierarchy to follow:
- The best 1-2 article directories.
- Other top article directories.
- Niche article directories.
- Your own article directory or blog.
Jeff Herring’s 3 Power P’s.
Every article marketer is looking for the winning elements that will lead to a life-changing breakthrough. In short, we need:
- Prospects: Targeted traffic generation via articles to get eyeballs in front of your website. Now it’s up to you to encourage action!
- Publicity: High page rankings (PR), ideally the first page of Google for your keywords and key phrases.
- Profits: Money is great and justifies your hard work. However there are other indirect (i.e. back links) and direct (e.g. article repurposing) benefits of posting a steady stream of quality articles.
How to Make More Money from an Article than a Book.
On the surface, it may seem far fetched that individual articles can be a catalyst for recurring income. Yet, consider some of the possibilities:
- Converting a 7 Tips article into a 7-part autoresponder or e-course.
- Creating video and/or audio articles from the written word.
- Teleseminar series based on article tips.
In addition, consider the possibilities from combining article marketing and joint ventures. Many top entrepreneurs swap lists and cross promote. To make such alliances work for you, look for people in your niche – not necessarily heavy hitters – that are doing similar things and share your marketing outlook.
To work once and get paid over an over again, you must optimize each part of an article, i.e.:
- Title: Start with keywords that highlight the benefits of your article to the reader.
- Body: Manageable chunks of information that engage readers and leave them wanting more.
- Resource Box: Take advantage of your audience’s heightened sense of awareness to promote yourself. Should flow easily from your conclusion and not feel apart from the article body.
Conclusion.
Writing is a basic communication skill that is cultivated from the essence of your personality. The beauty of article marketing lies in its simplicity, no matter what technological advances are in store for the world. Jeff Herring embraces Internet technology, but hasn’t forgotten the essence of being successful – making things simple. To that end, it does not hurt to have guts, i.e.:
Go Use This Stuff!
Bespoke Software Development – Outsourcing Web Development
Custom Application Development – Web Applications That do More
Today, web application development is big business. The amounts of investment funds being poured into web applications is staggering yet one wonders whether this investment is generating the desired results. A web application generally has to work harder than to be a passive application that doesn’t get visitors engaged. Clearly, in today’s tough economic times, web applications development must be aligned with a company’s marketing goals.
Application developers are notorious for ignoring the marketing and customer experience needs of their clients. Backroom programmers may have no comprehension of who is using the web site and what the application is to achieve. Examples of quality web application development are those applications that allow customers to log into a secure area of the site to review progress on work being done on their site.
Web applications need to help you save time and money. Allowing customers to log in, find relevant information, conduct business, or report problems saves your staff time. If your applications are unattractive or too complicated for users to utilize, then it’s time to hire developers who can deliver the right solutions.
Web application developers should provide services in a number of programming languages and platforms, yet many will not. They are one trick ponies. Programmers might choose from Unix, Opensoftware, Windows or Mac based solutions and they may have to use several of them. Amateur’s inability to deliver applications in the appropriate development platforms can leave clients vulnerable in many ways. First of all the application may be in a platform that is not compatible with the client’s customers needs or for plug in ecommerce applications. Porting the incompatible platforms can result in substantial ongoing costs and downtime.
Good programmers will also be using the latest development software, not pirated versions that are years out of date. Some cheap application developers use outdated development software such as old versions of Microsoft Visual Basic. New applications may not even work because the cheap developer didn’t have access to updated tools, documentation, and fixes. The development software firms keep their most current software relevant by making changes that frustrate users of the old software or pirated software. Developers must download the latest versions or have access to the help files to make their applications work.
Since applications have to work with database backends, access to real time information is very important. Using leading database software applications including Oracle, MS Sql, My Sql, and RedHat is best chosen because it suits your application, not because it is the only one they know how to program. Some will have helpful specialties in the web based platforms that are most used such as Microsoft .Net, Adobe ActionScript and PHP. This leaves you with some options that respect your budget.
Security is an issue too. Access to real time security updates and development documentation is critical to ensuring your site can’t be hacked. The release of private customer information can result in expensive lawsuits.
Those using pirated software or who don’t have access to the latest support, are working in the dark. If your application developers are creating bespoke or custom software, then referencing old programming can make your site unusable.
Professional web application developers have an intelligent, consultative approach that begins with a face to face consultation of needs. Users, staff and managers are interviewed to generate all relevant information on how the application will be used. Off the shelf solutions may not deliver needed results, yet customer programming can respond to all user’s requirements. Then a proposal is submitted to you. After the application is up live, the application developer needs to provide training on its use. Or, well stated instructions are built in to help web users use the software. However, a well designed intuitively designed software is a solution that limits the learning curve.
If you’re considering outsourcing Web application development to third world countries where you may seemingly get a price break, consider how ruinous the language barriers might be. Also, what you mean when you web conference them long distance to a different time zone, whether your intended meanings really register with them. Working with developers over a phone without meeting with them frequently in person can result in substantial program errors. The application’s purpose may not be met and it could be treated with contempt by your business partners. Visitors to your site may find it “foreign looking” and just not comfortable.
There’s an old saying that you should keep your web application developers close enough to get your hands around their neck. This is so true. You need that good communication and a developer who can create the right feel and get feedback on how customers are using the applications. The final goal is quality. When you’re pouring money into a web application, it has to be done right.
4 Steps To Become Successful With Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate Marketing is one of best ways to start with to begin making money online. When promoting an Affiliate Offer, you simply recommend a product that provides value to others. This doesn’t require a lot of effort to set everything up. You can do it by directly promoting the Affiliate offer or send the traffic to your Squeeze Page first to build up your list. You can setup the whole funnel in less than an hour to get ready to start sending visitors to your offer.
I’ve seen many Affiliate Marketers (especially newbies) fail because promoting Affiliate Marketing products require some steps to be taken. If you skip one or more steps, the odds of people buying your recommended Affiliate Products becomes lower.
This is why in this article I will highlight the 4 main steps needed to make you a successful Affiliate Marketer. Each of these steps is essential and all successful Affiliate Marketers take each of those steps into account.
Choose Your Niche
This is the first and most important step to take into account. I can easily say that if this step isn’t done correctly, everything else almost won’t matter. You need to choose a niche that is proven to be profitable and with high demand. This will definitely increase the odds of other people buying your products or Affiliate Products that you recommend.
Not all niches are the same in term of demand and profitability. This is a very common mistake most marketers do. They think that they can just go ahead with any niche and start promoting right away.
Most proven profitable niches are Health, Wealth and Relationship. However, there are many other niches that are profitable and with high demand. There are five main factors to consider when choosing your niche:
Passion: It is far better to choose a niche that you’re passionate about. This is help you on continuing to take actions after each failure. Loving what you do is a great weapon to have to make your business successful. However this by itself isn’t enough because you need to choose a niche that’s profitable as well.
Evergreen: When you choose a niche ask yourself “Is it evergreen?” If you don’t know what an evergreen is, it means niche that is always demanded and never gets old. Wealth, health and relationship are great examples of evergreen niches. That’s because at all time people look for ways to make money, become healthy and find relationship or maintain it. Whatever niche you choose, it’s far better that it’s evergreen to keep profiting from your products not only for a certain amount of time.
High Demand: This is the most important factor to consider for product creation. The niche should be on demand by others in order to make sales. No matter how great your product is, if not highly demand, it will barely make few sales but not a sustainable business that you may maintain and scale up.
Specific: Choosing a broad niche isn’t going to bring you targeted traffic. This is because you didn’t make it clear which segment your chosen niche is. For example if you make a product and only indicated that it’s about wealth, this is a wide topic to talk about. Because wealth could be Internet Marketing, Forex, Real Estate, Physical Business and the list goes on. By only indicating that it’s about wealth, you’ll get traffic from all these segments and most won’t need what you provide. However, if you specified it’s about Affiliate Marketing, then more targeted people will see your offer and you’ll more likely make sales and get sustainable income online.
Digital Product: When choosing a niche ask yourself “Can I make a Digital Product out of it?”. Some niche or products are highly demanded but can’t make Digital Products out of it. For example T-Shirts are highly demanded, people buy T-shirts every day. However, if you make a Digital Product about it will it be as much demanded? Who wants to watch or read about T-Shirts? People like to wear them. But Affiliate Marketing is a product that can be is high demanded if done as Digital Product.
Build Your Platform
This step is a great way of marketing yourself and becoming an authority. Using this step, other people see your work and know that you know what you’re talking about, not just someone who’s only willing to promote products to make sales.
There are four great platforms to use:
WordPress: Every successful Internet Marketer nowadays have a domain with WordPress installed on it. WordPress is an easy to use website creation tool and mostly the easiest way of creating websites nowadays. It just requires some steps to make your website ready to be live. You can create many type of webpages using WordPress, one of the most common one is a blog. Internet Marketers create a blog to create content that provide value to others and may also promote products.
Facebook: Who doesn’t know Facebook? This website is ranked second with and has more than one billion active users. You can take advantage of this huge platform by creating a page creating content that gets you tons of visitors who may turn to your ongoing customers. Your content will be ranked high because of the power of Facebook online. People like searching for Facebook Pages related to their needs and this creates a huge opportunity that you may take advantage of.
YouTube: YouTube is the most popular video website on the planet, with visitors watching around 6 billion hours of videos monthly. The great things about videos is that they create more engagement than text or audio. People enjoy watching videos and they learn more on video tutorials than reading reports or blog posts. This is a huge opportunity for you to keep creating valuable videos on regular basis. This helps you to rank your videos higher and thus get more visitors to watch your videos.
Tumblr: This is another Social Media platform that you can use to create blog posts. Tumblr is a popular platform to use and may be even your main platform of creating your content and branding yourself.
Grow Your Audience
This step is for getting traffic to your website to build your business. As you know, traffic is the bloodline of any business online and without it there is no business.
There are many sources of traffic but I’ll outline five powerful traffic sources:
Social Media: This is a great way to get traffic online. Almost everyone uses at least one Social Media platform which is a great opportunity to work on. But this of course requires some work by creating content on regular basis on matters that other people need to know about.
Solo Ads: Solo Ads clicks traffic comes from people who open the email that is sent by the Solo Ads Provider. This means that the Solo Ads provider sends an Email to part of his list (depending on the number of clicks) with a link of the website you provide to him.
PPC: Stands for Pay Per Click is an internet advertising model which directs traffic to a specific website. You create an advertisement (text and/or image) that when visitors click it redirects them directly to your website. If used correctly, you get highly targeted traffic for your business which increases your sales and income consistency.
Blog: As we said above, blogs are very powerful in term of branding yourself and becoming an authority. You get free highly targeted traffic and you get them to trust you and buy products from you because they’ve seen that you can provide them value with each product you provide.
YouTube: Video Marketing is a very powerful weapon to use nowadays and so you may take advantage of it. You can create some informative tips, product reviews, ongoing tutorials and much more using the power of YouTube. You get free highly targeted traffic and people will enjoy watching your videos and learn from you.
Promote Products
This is the final step which makes the monetization. You make all previous steps not for fun but to make money online. This step provide you a great way of getting sales online either by selling your own product or promoting other people’s products.
There are five great websites that provide great products to promote:
ClickBank.com: This is one of the most popular affiliate website online. It has product of almost all niches online which helps you to choose the niche you want to make your business on and choose products that are proven to sell.
Clicksure.com: Similar to ClickBank.com and very powerful as well.
Warriorplus.com: This is another great affiliate website to consider, but only if you’re in money making niche. All products there money making techniques so if you’re in a different niche you can just skip this website.
JVZoo.com: Similar to warriorplus.com but with products of higher prices generally.
Mucheye.com: This website is very useful because it shows products that didn’t launch yet. This allows you to be more prepared to promote the product you choose and will have less competition because most people promote launched products. It shows products of warriorplus, JVzoo and some other affiliate websites.
Now you know the four main steps you need to know to become a successful affiliate marketer online. This guide will help you to know how to choose your niche, build your platform, grow your audience and promote products.
The Bhubaneswar Best in ERP Applications Training and SAP Course Details
Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing or SAP is an Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that has been considered the market leader for years now. SAP is a product of SAP SE Corporation that has its headquarters in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The corporation is highly sought after for its software but before we start let us understand its basic workings.
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a business tracking module and a business process management tool that has been an integral part of almost all large scale ventures. The need for streamlining the processes of a business has given birth to several process tools. ERP gives a complete and integrated look of the integral business processes that is to be maintained in a database. ERP includes tracking the liquid assets, general assets, resources, manufacturing and marketing divisions and also includes other major workings of the business. These include the internal workings of an organisation such as accounting, salary, workforce, etc. The primary job of ERP is to provide all the information to the Heads of the organisation in real time.
ERP is basically a collection of several different applications or software that integrates the different departments of a business in real time. The continuous flow of information will help in smooth functioning of the business.
One of the biggest names in ERP is SAP which was also the first companies to develop the SAP-ERP which created a name for it rapidly. There are several other ERP tools in the market such as BAAN, JDEdwards, ORACLE ERP, MFG PRO, Microsoft Business Solutions (Navision and Axapta), RAMCO, etc. Even then SAP has been undoubtedly the leader in the ERP applications market owing to its advanced features.
SAP was first introduced in the 1970s by five German engineers who were working for IBM. The software being developed was a prototype that was later rejected by IBM for being worthless. Instead of shutting operations down the five engineers went on to establish a corporation that sold SAP to business.
In today’s digital oriented world, SAP training is becoming a necessary part of every MNC as they use SAP to streamline their massive level of procedures. Professionals with extensive SAP training are being widely sought after and if you have the requisite amount of training then you could even make a great career out of it.
One other thing that ERP certified professional enjoys is the international exposure, the job offers. As the ERP certified professionals now required almost everywhere of the globe Futurecareer Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
