Josh Donaldson gets a 1-game suspension for ‘inappropriate comments’ to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine Monday for what Major League Baseball described as “inappropriate comments” made to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
“There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said in a statement. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.
“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams and warrants discipline.”
Donaldson has elected to appeal.
Donaldson was running between second and third base after Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s flyout to right ended the third inning when Anderson said Donaldson “made a disrespectful comment.”
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson: ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said Saturday. “He made the comment and it was disrespectful and I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
Donaldson and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words before Donaldson’s fifth-inning at-bat, and the benches cleared.
Donaldson admitted after the game, “I called him Jackie,” later adding: “I thought that was a joke between him and I because we have talked about it before. … He’s called himself Jackie Robinson. That’s why I thought it was funny between us.”
Donaldson referred to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article that came out soon after Anderson’s bat flip against the Kansas City Royals and subsequent plunking made news.
The article discussed a “have-fun barrier.”
“I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson,” Anderson said in the article. “That’s huge to say. But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”
Anderson expanded later, telling reporters on May 1, 2019: “Just more so on the side of I’m trying to have fun — and they don’t want me to have fun. So I think it’s cool when you bring excitement to the game and you bring something different. I think I bring something different to the game, and that’s a lot of energy and a lot of excitement.”
Donaldson added on Saturday: “My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview. … Just trying to defuse it, make light like, ‘Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that.’ Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
Sox closer Liam Hendriks on Sunday said Donaldson’s explanation was “complete bull(bleep).”
Saturday’s bench-clearing incident was the second between the teams this season.
On May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first. Gavin Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Anderson.
Anderson made it safely by diving, but Donaldson, playing third, tried to nudge him off the base. The benches and dugouts briefly cleared.
St. Paul man arrested, charged in Friday’s fatal shooting on a downtown light-rail platform
A 33-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man on a downtown light-rail platform early Friday.
Shawn M. Tillman was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder with intent-not premeditated for the killing of 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, of St. Paul, at the Green Line Central Station on Fifth Street between Cedar and Minnesota streets.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Ellis-Strong had six gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Tillman.
Tillman was seen by Metro Transit police in St. Paul around 7 p.m. Saturday and arrested with assistance from St. Paul police. He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charge Tuesday morning.
The killing was the third fatal shooting during a six-hour span in St. Paul on Thursday night into Friday morning. Police continue to investigate the two other killings.
Officers were sent to the Green Line Central Station around 4:15 a.m. Friday on a shooting and found Ellis-Strong lying on the light-rail platform with gunshot wounds to his head and body. About 10 minutes later, he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police he heard two gunshots followed by two more gunshots. The witness said he looked outside and saw a man with a handgun standing over another man and that the gunman fired three times before fleeing on foot.
Officers located a man who had been with the gunman before the shooting. He told police he does not know the shooter’s name, just knows him from around the area and that the shooter and the victim “have a beef,” the criminal complaint read.
Surveillance video captured the shooting and shows Tillman approach Ellis-Strong and pull out a handgun, according to the complaint. As Ellis-Strong took a few steps backward, Tillman raised the gun and fired it, sending Ellis-Strong backward into a sign and then to the ground.
Tillman then walked closer and fired twice more, according to the complaint. As Ellis-Strong shielded himself with an arm, Tillman fired at his head.
Investigators found a face covering that fell from Tillman’s pocket as he fled the scene, the complaint alleges.
An officer who watched the surveillance video believed the shooter was possibly Tillman, who was a suspect in two indecent exposure cases and a criminal sexual conduct case that the officer was investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension examined the face covering and the DNA profile matches Tillman’s convicted offender sample, the charges state.
Tillman has three prior felony convictions: indecent exposure in the presence of a minor, fourth-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
After Saturday’s arrest, Tillman declined to provide a statement to investigators.
In a Monday statement, Metro Transit noted how the shooting happened just before Green Line service was scheduled to begin for the day.
“We commend the officers, staff and law enforcement partners who responded to this incident and are grateful that a suspect was quickly identified and arrested,” Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra said in the statement.
MN sees 50-year high in lawmaker retirements
When the 2022 Minnesota Legislature adjourned for the year Monday, 51 lawmakers — more than one in five members — cast votes in the House and Senate for the last time, at least in their current offices.
Those 51 retirements mark the largest voluntary turnover in the Legislature since 1972, when 54 incumbents stepped aside, according to Legislative Reference Library records.
Why the big turnover? The main reason is redistricting. The Legislature typically sees the most turnover in election years when incumbents are placed in new districts by court-ordered redistricting maps that reflect population changes.
This year, 22 lawmakers were “paired” in districts with other incumbents. So, one of them either had to retire, move to a district with an open seat or go head-to-head against a sitting colleague.
One decade ago, 36 state lawmakers retired after redistricting. In 1982, some 40 legislators gave up their seats. Those elections immediately followed a new census at the start of a decade, such as this one.
The current crop of retirees includes 16 of the 72 female lawmakers, but four of the seven women giving up House seats are running for the Senate.
The retirements won’t result in significant advantages for either major political party. In the Senate, 10 DFLers and eight Republicans are stepping down, along with two independents. Two senators are seeking other offices this year.
In the House, 14 Republicans and 12 DFLers are not seeking re-election. But nine of those Republican House members are running for Senate seats this fall, compared to just three Democrats looking to change chambers.
Among the legislators leaving the Capitol involuntarily are Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, who stepped down to seek the Republican endorsement for governor, which went to former Sen. Scott Jensen this month.
SENATE RETIREMENTS
- Tom Bakk, I-Cook
- Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
- Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove (running for Washington County commissioner)
- Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley
- Chris Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center
- Kent Eken, DFL-Audubon
- Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake
- Michael Goggin, R-Red Wing
- Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids (running for a House seat)
- Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria
- Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata
- Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury
- Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
- Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina
- Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson
- David Osmek, R-Mound
- Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont
- David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm
- Patricia Torres Ray, DFL-Minneapolis
- Chuck Wiger, DFL-Maplewood
HOUSE RETIREMENTS
- Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake
- Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
- Shelley Christensen, DFL-Stillwater
- Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis
- Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake
- Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield
- Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin
- Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul
- Paul Marquardt, DFL-Glyndon
- Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg
- John Poston, R-Lakeshore
- Steve Sandell, DFL-Woodbury
- Mike Sundin, DFL-Esko
LEAVING HOUSE, SEEKING SENATE SEAT
- Ami Wazlawik, DFL-White Bear Township
- Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel
- Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester
- Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa
- Steve Green, R-Fosston
- Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe
- Barb Haley, R-Red Wing
- Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove
- Eric Lucero, R-Dayton
- Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven
- Jordan Rasmussen, R-Fergus Falls
- Tama Theis, R-St. Cloud
- Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood
LEAVING HOUSE, SEEKING OTHER OFFICE
- Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul (Ramsey County commission)
- Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal (Congress, 1st District)
- Nels Pierson, R-Rochester, (Congress, 1st District)
- Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, (Congress, 8th District)
- Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley (Hennepin County Attorney)
Ramsey County Fair teetering as county commissioners issue ultimatum
Since 1913, the Ramsey County Fair has shown off the best of the county’s agriculture and hospitality for up to five days each summer without charging patrons an entry fee. An all-volunteer board contracts with amusement rides and carnival-style attractions, music acts, farm vendors, food trucks and fireworks using the county fairgrounds in Maplewood.
This year, organizers said the fair is teetering on the verge of being canceled, and they’ve laid blame squarely at the foot of county management and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.
“We asked the government to be our partner and we got an opponent,” said Gary Unger, 81, who has worked the fair since he was 14.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said discussions with the fair board opened two years ago, prompted in part by concerns about insurance liabilities. But those talks were put on pause because of the pandemic.
“We’re working with the fair,” Reinhardt said. “We want to make sure they have a fair this year. It’s really in negotiation, but we have every intention of having them have a fair there this year and going forward.”
CONTRACT OFFERED
On May 6, the agricultural society board that runs the county fair received a 12-page contract proposal — their first such written contract — with clauses indicating they would have to buy their own insurance, as the county would no longer indemnify the event.
In addition, they would have 24 hours after the end of the July 14-17 fair to leave the grounds as clean as they found them. Ramsey County would no longer allow on-site storage in the county’s “Poor Farm” barn, a red brick administrative structure that sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The county cut off the fair’s office space within the barn in 2018.
“We have no place for storage,” said Joe Fox, who has sat on the fair board since the 1960s. “There’s no way (to go off-site) without any financial support from the county. It’s not possible.”
The deadline to sign the contract was May 15. Fair officials refused.
“We said, ‘We can’t sign it the way it is,’” said Ron Suiter, president of the agricultural board. “The original contract, they gave us one day to leave the property just as we found it, which is too tight.”
‘CRUNCH TIME’
On Monday morning, Suiter received additional contract details from the county that he had yet to review, but he’s hoping terms will be more favorable. Still, there’s a lot of fine print to digest, and Suiter said no one on his board is an attorney. He’s running out of time to hire security, a fireworks vendor, music acts and more.
Technically, meetings of the agricultural society board require 30 days notice, and meetings of all 40 or 50 members take place annually. Does his entire membership need to review the proposed legal language in order to ratify it? He has no idea.
“It’s crunch time for us,” Suiter said. “We don’t even have time to retain a lawyer and go over it.”
Added Fox, “We’ll be the first county in Minnesota that does not have a county fair.”
$25,000 IN COUNTY STAFF TIME
A county spokesperson said officials haven’t had a written, formal agreement with the fair board before, but they opened discussions about putting details in writing in 2019, only to pause those conversations when the pandemic erupted. They’ve now resumed conversations after learning that the fair would be moving forward this July.
Their intent, she said, is to finalize an event agreement for pre-set-up, set-up and tear down, as well as a license agreement for year-round storage in two county buildings.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the contract, so I can’t respond,” said County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo on Monday afternoon. She noted that the county board received a staff update about the fair during a regularly-scheduled board workshop on April 19.
Staff minutes from the meeting indicate the event, while not directly subsidized by county funds, takes up an estimated $25,000 in county staff time and resources for mowing, utilities, clean-up and trash and recycling services. The county receives no event fees or parking revenue.
Jean Krueger, the county’s property management director, informed the county board that a staff review found that Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Washington counties do not subsidize their fairs, though Anoka and Dakota do cover some building construction costs. Of those counties, only Anoka County maintains a fair on county-owned land.
“There’s nothing in statutes that requires a county to do anything particular related to an ag society or a fair,” Krueger told the board.
She then recommended entering into a formal agreement for 2022, followed by a longer-term agreement thereafter, outlining security and insurance requirements and other responsibilities of each party. County staff time devoted to the fair would be limited to a maximum of 50 hours, and the county would charge the fair a fee from 2023 onward “to be equitable with other events,” Krueger said.
ST. PAUL EVENTS ON HOLD
The fate of the county fair remains uncertain, but if it runs aground, the Maplewood-based event would join a list of community celebrations over the border in St. Paul on hiatus in 2022. Several took 2020 and 2021 off because of COVID concerns, only to discover upon regrouping that security costs and requirements administered by the St. Paul Police Department had risen dramatically.
Among the longstanding St. Paul events not returning this summer: the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen.
Organizers of Rondo Days have said their annual celebration will be delayed until later in the summer, if it still comes together this year. Citing cost concerns, the century-old White Bear Avenue parade relocated from St. Paul to Maplewood, with the expectation it would lead into the opening night of the Ramsey County Fair.
Fair officials said it’s unfair of Ramsey County to treat a nonprofit, volunteer-driven, free family event that bears a century of history with Ramsey County as if it were a professional, profit-driven operation. Fair revenues are dependent upon the weather, and farm vendors have become harder to pin down for sponsorships as product sales have increasingly moved online.
Fox, who has served on the county fair board since 1966, said part of the problem boils down to communication. Turnover among top staff has severed relationships between longstanding fair board members and the county management, from Parks and Rec to Public Works, and issues that might have been resolved with a phone call in years past now go through more formal channels.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Foundation’s Fright Farm and 4H both lost their space on the second floor of the “Poor Farm” barn in 2019 as a result of structural issues, Krueger told the county board last month, and the county is winding down a nursing home erected on the fairgrounds in the 1980s. The University of Minnesota still maintains an office of its extension service on the grounds.
