Lawmakers couldn’t reach deal to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota
A push to legalize sports betting in Minnesota failed to pass the Legislature before its regular session ended late Sunday night, despite bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
Bills in both chambers would have allowed the state’s tribal casinos to run in-person and mobile sports betting for people 21 and older in Minnesota and set priorities for the modest state tax revenues the gambling would generate. But a disagreement over whether to allow two Twin Cities-area horse racing tracks to also host betting ultimately derailed the push.
The Senate’s version of the bill would have allowed Canterbury Park in Shakopee and Running Aces in Columbus to get in on sports betting. But the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association opposed that bill, and Gov. Tim Walz said he would not sign sports betting legislation not supported by the state’s tribal nations.
A Senate committee Thursday advanced that bill toward a vote of the full Senate. The next day, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said the inclusion of horse tracks threw a “monkey wrench” into the process and that she didn’t think the bill could move forward.
Although the House was able to pass its version May 12, the Senate bill never got a vote from the full chamber.
Minnesota is surrounded by states that allow legal sports betting in some form. More than 30 states have legalized it since 2018, when the Supreme Court threw out a federal law banning the practice outside of Nevada.
The odds of Minnesota legalizing sports betting appeared better than ever this year. Before lawmakers convened in January, Democrats and Republicans in key leadership positions in both the House and Senate expressed interest in getting a bill passed. In March, the tribal gaming association expressed support for the House bill to legalize sports betting.
Reps. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, led legal sports betting efforts in the House. Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, sponsored a bill in the Senate that had the support of DFL Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove.
Garofalo expressed frustration that a proposal with bipartisan support in both chambers did not reach the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
“(There are) too many legislators focused on short-term political considerations instead of thinking about what is best for the whole state,” he said. “The sports gambling issue is symbolic of how screwed up the lawmaking process is in Minnesota.”
Would Malcolm Brogdon make sense with the Knicks or Nets?
If the reports suggesting the Knicks are interested in trading for Pacers’ PG Malcolm Brogdon are true, they would be in the company of at least seven other teams who could benefit from a deal for Indiana’s floor general – including their rival across the Brooklyn bridge.
In what projects to be an NBA offseason period mirroring a game of musical chairs, Brogdon is the most interesting trade target in all of basketball. As talented as the veteran guard is on both ends of the floor, all indications point to the rebuilding Pacers dealing Brogdon to a playoff contender this summer. He has three more years left on his contract worth $67.6M, but entering age 30, does not fit into Indiana’s ostensible rebuilding timeline.
Brogdon fits for any team, however, that needs a player who can do three specific things: run the offense, hit open threes and defend multiple positions. If it sounds like a dream come true, here’s Brogdon’s nightmare: injuries. His games played sheet looks more like a lottery ticket (36, 56, 54, 64, 48) than a player available for a full 82-game season.
That’s the risk a team’s going to have to take: A bet on Brogdon being healthy is a bet on a winning season. It also might be a bet on the piece that lifts a team to championship contention. Here are the teams that should be at least putting out feelers on what it would take to acquire the Pacers’ point guard in a trade:
NEW YORK KNICKS
If the last two seasons under head coach Tom Thibodeau told you anything about the Knicks, it’s that they, like many other teams, need a stable answer at their point guard spot. The Knicks have been eyeing incumbent Mavericks free agent Jalen Brunson, but Brogdon brings more size with a 6-foot-5, 220-pound, 6-foot-10 wingspan versus Brunson’s diminutive stature.
The Knicks have been monitoring Brogdon since last season, but he was ineligible to be traded because he signed a contract extension last offseason. A home-run deal with the Pacers also includes Myles Turner in a Brogdon deal, but it’s unclear if the Knicks have the assets to pull off such a move.
BEST OFFER: Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and a first-round pick (top-10 protected in 2023, top-8 in 2024) for Brogdon – add Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and additional pick consideration to include Turner
BROOKLYN NETS
James Harden’s quick exodus from Brooklyn exposed one of the Nets’ biggest flaws: Harden was their point guard, and without that floor general on the floor, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were forced to both feed themselves and their teammates.
Ben Simmons could be the point guard in Brooklyn, but don’t be surprised if the Nets pop up in Brogdon trade rumors, either. A lineup with both Brogdon and Simmons sharing point guard responsibilities and defending the opposing team’s best perimeter scorers makes life easier for both Seven and Eleven to focus on what they’re best at: supercharging an offense and hitting big shots.
BEST OFFER: Joe Harris, Cam Thomas and a second-round pick
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Assuming Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy next season, the Clippers need the same thing the Nets do: a floor general who can also defend multiple positions and hit threes.
Reggie Jackson flourished with George and Leonard out with injuries, but his best role is coming off the bench as a scoring punch for a playoff contender. The Clippers have multiple chips they can use to put together a trade this summer and have already been linked to a potential deal with Houston for John Wall. They can use those same chips on Brogdon if they’re seeking a different flavor.
BEST OFFER: Luke Kennard, Nic Batum and Jason Preston
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
The Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers was never a good idea, and to compound matters, Westbrook’s contract makes him difficult to trade: He will earn $47M after one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. But the Lakers have already proven they don’t need a third star: They won in the bubble with LeBron James and Anthony Davis – and a bunch of other pieces that fit.
The Pacers have those pieces and should be able to trade Westbrook elsewhere for additional assets closer to the trade deadline or find an additional suitor to make this a three-team deal.
BEST OFFER: Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Top-4 protected first-round pick in 2025 or 2026 for Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield
PHOENIX SUNS
If Chris Paul is retiring from basketball and the Suns still want to compete for a championship next season, their next best bet is a trade for Brogdon, because even though Paul won’t earn his $75M guaranteed salary over the next three years, it’ll still hit the Suns’ cap sheet. That’s not money they’ll be able to spend elsewhere. The collective bargaining agreement ensures it.
BEST OFFER: Landry Shamet, Dario Saric and a first-round pick
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
The Pelicans have accomplished objective No. 1: Build a team competitive enough to make Zion Williamson want to stay and play. Now it’s time for objective No. 2: Build a team that can compete for a championship.
Acquiring CJ McCollum legitimized the Pelicans as a playoff contender. Bringing Williamson back into the fold will make New Orleans scary, but not as scary as they’d be with a true point guard running the offense. Devont Graham is a flamethrower from downtown, but acquiring Brogdon shores the Pelicans’ defense and brings a high I.Q. playmaker into the fold.
BEST OFFER: Devonte Graham, Larry Nance and a second-round pick
UTAH JAZZ
The Jazz have to shake things up, and Mike Conley is one of the likely suspects for a trade. Conley lacks size, which is especially detrimental on the defensive end because franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell also lacks size as the two guard. Conley grew up in Indianapolis and could be a mentor for Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker can play minutes for the Pacers immediately.
BEST DEAL: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round pick consideration
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
A high I.Q. player like Brogdon paired with the league’s highest I.Q. coach in Gregg Popovich sounds like a match made in basketball heaven. The Spurs are also armed with cap space and could make a run at a player like Deandre Ayton this offseason. A deal for Brogdon could bring San Antonio back to the playoffs.
Breaking down Robin Lod’s record-setting goals for Minnesota United
Odds in 2019 that Robin Lod would become Minnesota United’s leading scorer in MLS regular-season games would have been a mile long.
The Finnish attacking midfielder had arrived from Sporting Gijon in Spain’s second division that August and didn’t score a single goal in 582 league minutes his first season with the Loons. There was sticker shock toward his nearly $1 million salary.
But Lod has become the team’s most-consistent scorer over the past three seasons. The 29-year-old Finn lacks flash, but his fundamentals are refined, especially if he gets the ball on his favored left foot in the 18-yard box.
Lod broke a four-way club-record tie for most MLS regular-season goals in Sunday’s 2-1 victory at FC Dallas. He has 22 total goals: seven in 2020, nine in 2021 and already six this season.
“He’s a quality player, quality man, great professional,” manager Adrian Heath said Sunday. “… He’s been a terrific pick up for us. I couldn’t thank him enough for what he has done for us all.”
Heath defended Lod’s early struggles in 2019, which came on the heels after the Spanish season which ran from August 2018-May 2019. But Heath also seemed to do Lod a disservice by playing the left-footer on the left side of the attack, where it’s more difficult to cut inside and be goal dangerous.
Lod was later flipped to the right side as part of a three-man attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and has stepped in to a striker role both now and during the club’s run to the Western Conference final in 2020. Minnesota also has asked Lod to play central midfield sporadically.
Here’s a look at Lod’s key goals while wearing Minnesota’s black and blue colors:
OPENING HOPE
Lod’s first goal for Minnesota came in a massive moment in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup final. Trailing 2-0 to start the second half, he made a near-post run to get on the end of Kevin Molino’s cross and his right-footed finish gave the Loons hope they could raise the first trophy of its MLS era.
The Loons couldn’t find a second goal and lost 2-1 to Atlanta United. While this goal doesn’t count for his MLS totals, it gave a reason to believe Lod could finish in front of net in future years.
SPARK A RUN
In the first round of the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Lod slotted in a left-footed shot inside the post to stake the team to a 2-0 lead over Colorado Rapids. It’s his go-to shot.
While it was Lod’s only goal of the three-game playoff run, it put the momentum in the Loons’ direction.
WINNERS
Minnesota infamously started 0-4 last season, but Lod built his team-high nine goals in some big moments to get them back in the playoffs.
Lod’s 94th-minute goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over FC Dallas in May; his 81st-minute finish led to a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders in July, and his 85th-minute goal was instrumental in a 2-1 win over Portland Timbers a week later.
On Decision Day, Lod was lurking at the back post and roofed a shot on a corner kick that helped lead to a 3-3 draw with L.A. Galaxy and a spot in the playoffs for a third straight season.
FASTEST
The Loons sliced open the Houston Dynamo with Lod’s lethal run and goal only 51 seconds into a 2-0 win last September. It stands as the quickest goal scored in the club’s MLS era.
SOME FLASH
Lod has only one goal outside of the 18-yard box with MNUFC, and the majority of his tallies are left-footed finishes or doorstep tap-ins that are not in contention for goal of the week awards. But he did nutmeg former Loons defender Wyatt Omsberg before a goal in April.
WHAT AND WHERE
Lod has scored 71 percent of his MNUFC goals with his left foot, 25 percent with his right foot and 4 percent with his head.
Exactly one-third (33 percent) of Lod’s goals have come inside the 6-yard box, with 63 percent elsewhere in the 18-yard box and 4 percent from long range.
He has scored 46 percent of his goals in open play, 29 percent on counter attacks and 25 percent on set pieces, including his record-breaker off a rebound from Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick.
BIGGER RECORD
When counting goals in the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs, Lod still has some work to do to reach No. 1 in Loons records.
Darwin Quintero scored six goals in the club’s run to the Open Cup final and won the national tournament’s golden boot for top scorer. But the player known as the Scientist did not score in the MLS Cup Playoffs. He leads MNUFC’s list with 27 total goals in all competitions.
Kevin Molino scored four times in the 2020 playoff run but didn’t get on the score sheet in the Open Cup, putting him second in all competitions with 25 goals.
Lod has one goal apiece in Open Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs, so he has climbed to 24 total, putting him four away from taking the overall mark.
Lod has five goals in his previous six games and leads the team with six overall this season. He is well on his way to putting separation between himself and the rest of Loons’ scorers.
TWENTY CLUB
Minnesota United’s 20-goal scorers across all competitions since 2017:
(Player: regular season + U.S. Open Cup + MLS Cup Playoffs = career total)
Darwin Quintero: 21 + 6 + 0 = 27
Kevin Molino: 21 + 0 + 4 = 25
Robin Lod: 22 + 1 + 1 = 24
Christian Ramirez: 21 + 0 + 0 = 21
Ethan Finlay: 19 + 1 + 0 = 20
Violent fight at Newark Airport that left employee bloodied is caught on camera
Turbulence unfolded at Newark Liberty International Airport when a man, reportedly identified as a former NFL player, and a United Airlines employee got into a violent altercation, video shows.
Several clips of the fight that began circulating on social media on Sunday appear to show different stages of the fight, with TMZ reporting Monday that former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was one of the men involved.
One video seems to show the employee hit the man identified as Langley, who then struck the employee. The employee then fell over a United Airlines desk and landed on the ground before getting up and continuing the confrontation.
It’s unclear who started the altercation, or what caused it. Police said Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, according to TMZ.
The United staffer, who has not been identified, appeared to suffer a bloodied face in the video. The employee works for United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines.
“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” United Airlines said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
Langley, 27, played for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He later changed positions to wide receiver, and now plays for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.
