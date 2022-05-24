LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa

The past week has been enlightening and fun for both LBank and Adanian Labs as they sojourned into Africa to support the cryptopreneurial community and provide more support to builders and innovators there.

It is no longer news that LBank sealed a strategic partnership with Adanian Labs to launch a crypto accelerator program for African startups in the crypto, DeFi, metaverse and the smart economy space.

LBank CEO Allen Wei, the Chairman Eric He, the COO Shantnoo Saxsena and others were present at the opening ceremony to officially launch the ‘crypto accelerator program’ and kick off the ‘LBank and Adanian Crypto Days’ educational efforts which will be powered by the Africa Blockchain Center (ABC).

The ceremony was a success as mentors, industry experts, developers, consultants and trainers were in attendance. In addition, a panel discussion entitled “Blockchain and cryptocurrency in Africa” was conducted as part of the ceremonial lineup of the two-day event in Kenya that began on May 6, 2022.

Each of the panel members shared insights about the blockchain space in Africa. They spoke about the need for Africans to utilise the growing blockchain ecosystem to their own benefit. Thus, create projects addressing new flows, digital currencies & blockchain, DeFi, GameFi, BNPL & Loyalty and more.

The LBank team met with the Cardano team, a relationship created by the Adanian Labs and Emurgo collaboration. In fact, the alliance got the attention of numerous industry leaders, government, and VCs who now want to be part of this critical turning point for Africa.

Representing the President of the Republic of Kenya, Joe Mucheru, ICT Cabinet Secretary, visited the LBank team, where he registered his delight in the top crypto exchange’s interest in Kenya and Africa in general.

The LBank executives were interviewed by different news channels including KBC TV, TV Africa, K24, KTN News and People Daily.

In an interview with KBC TV, Allen noted that the reason LBank is interested in Africa, he says, “crypto adoption is very high. That is why we want to go deep into the African market to support African blockchain and African communities.”

They also took time out to enjoy what Africa has to offer with fun activities which helped them bond further as a team as well as forge new friendships.

All in all, the partnership seeks to do more than build a community but to teach and encourage the young African generation to build global blockchain products and services that solve real problems in their communities.

Startups with a market-tested solution that has gained traction will be listed on the LBank exchange in addition to opportunities to be invested in by LBank.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

About Adanian Labs

Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact-driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact-focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world. Currently, the company has built 14 startups in the 1st cohort and 18 startups in the 2nd cohort in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centres of Excellencies – AI Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and The Africa Block Chain Center for Blockchain Technology.

(include website)

Adanian Labs is a partner of EMURGO Africa and is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.

Follow Adanian Labs:

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

website: https://www.adanianlabs.io/

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.