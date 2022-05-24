Finance
Lead Management – Turning Google’s Gmail Into CRM
Today’s internet is clear that Google plays a major role in developing some of the top software around. Google continues to distinguished itself as an innovator in software. If you are looking to accomplish a personal productivity task chances are Google has or is working on a solution. The growth of email over the years has brought out the good and the bad of features we like to see when using our e-mail. Google’ GMail is prime example of leading the way and being a top choice of many users today. Google’ GMail has taken a very mature technology in our email and made us look at how we process, manage, and retrieve our electronic communications.
Taking a closer look at a key feature that GMail has potentially touched on is it’s versatility in creating custom management strategies or processing ques. This flexibility is what makes GMail an ideal platform to use as a personal contact management system or as a simple CRM.
GMail as a Contact Management?
Contact management is fundamentally a system that helps a sales person quickly identify new prospects, make contact, and manage follow-up.
Inherently you get the communications tool, email. Leveraging the power of Google’s search, labeling, and filters you get the management of those communications. There is a good chance that you are using a CRM , such as ACT! or Goldmine you are using a lot of email-like features, but are still required to leave that application to use email also.
Time is money so you don’t want to be wasting time bouncing between multiple applications. So, why not stay in your email application.
Importing and Managing Contacts
One of the fundamental roles of your CRM is to capture and manage your contacts. Your sales system needs to easily get your prospects and clients into the system, reference them quickly, and efficiently manage updates.
GMail does each of these tasks exceptionally well. Whether you are exporting contacts from Outlook, Apple Mail, or loading a spreadsheet of contacts GMail makes it easy. If you already have your contacts in a Web-based mail or social network system like Yahoo! Mail or LinkedIn it is even easier just login and click.
Creating a Sales Prospecting System
Now that you have all your contacts in GMail, Google’s search becomes a powerful prospecting tool. Are you looking for a person in a particular company? Do you need all the SVP or higher marketing executives? Do you need everyone that is in the health care sector? All of these types of prospecting questions are easily answered and your database segmented using GMail.
What is most important, using GMail as a contact management system puts all of these prospects at your fingertips and ready to contact.
Managing Real-time Internet Lead Generation
GMail also has great features for managing real-time Internet lead generation. Combining the power of filters, labels, and actions you can immediately prioritize and queue leads as you see fit.
Filters allow you to create complex rule sets for specific types of emails. This can allow you to:
* Highlight (i.e., star) emails coming from lead sources
* Label different lead sources
* Filter them into specific groups for follow-up
You can take this contact management and prioritization system one step further by using GMail’s latest multi-inboxes to create sales pipelines and queues.
Prioritizing with GMail’s New Task List
Of course, no sales management system would be complete without a task list. GMail has a simple, but elegant task list. You can not only build your schedule of TODOs and you can turn emails and correspondence into task and follow-up reminders.
Also, don’t forget to use the Google calendar to schedule and track appointments.
Integrating Social Media Tools
Finally, sales is about engagement with people. Few technology concepts have helped sales to so directly engage customers as social media.
Using Google’s robust GoogleTalk, embedded in GMail you can bring in all of your social media streams as well as your email conversations. Again, turning all of this communication into a searchable prospecting database.
There is no question that what GMail features to use as users is far more than an email application. GMail can be your personal Google contact management or CRM software.
Finance
Email Marketing And B2B Lead Generation
There are a number of effective methods for improving B2B lead generation through email marketing using the latest innovations in technology. The successful integration of marketing and sales processes and vast improvement in prospective and existing customer data handling capabilities has led to nothing less than a revolution in email marketing. Business research has proven that only around 10 to 25 percent of B2B leads are sales ready, meaning to other 90 to 75 percent must be managed and followed up on properly if your customer database is to enlarge.
Email marketing used to be a rather blind action in which a bulky mass email would be sent out to what were deemed to be businesses that might be interested in the emailing company’s products and services. Unfortunately, there were very few ways to actively gauge the effectiveness of the email campaigns before relatively new technologies such as analysing B2B email marketing software and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. This meant many potential customers were lost simply because the insufficient software could not log or track the reactions of B2B leads to the email campaigns.
However, the modern business world now enjoys the increased precision and improved data handling capabilities of analysing B2B email software and CRM systems. Initial responses to marketing campaigns can be categorised and ordered in relation to the strength of their potential as a future customer.
Many companies will use the advertisement of a particularly exciting product or service within the email of their marketing campaign to catch and hold the attention of their prospective customers by highlighting the quality of the products and services their business can provide. It is wise to incorporate interesting forms of media within the email in order to make it more interesting for the reader. Unfortunately, many marketing emails are deleted without being read, so including something like a product demo video to engage the reader is a smart move.
A direct link back to your company’s website is an obvious must, but this will only be effective if you have invested time and effort into your website, including a wide range of media, such as product guides and white papers, to seize the interest of your visitors. Incorporating a registration facility on your website will also help reap the contact details of visitors and assist B2B lead generation.
Email marketing and B2B lead generation belong as an integral part of every company’s marketing strategy.
Finance
Web 2.0 – Entrepreneurial Technology For All
Julius Caesar was questioned by one of the ministers,” Why are you planning to entrust the power in the hands of Romans?” He quipped “Let Rome follow the voice of its citizens and the world will follow Rome.” That is the story of web 2.0 – The power to change is in the hands of the people.
Web & Web 2.0
The advent of internet and its ramifications on our lives is still being digested and analyzed after all these years. Meanwhile, this baby has grown into a charismatic adult. All of us are aware of the concept and impact of Web in our daily lives but what is this new version of Web? Why is it called web 2.0? Is there a Web 3.0 also in the pipeline? Why is it creating so much buzz in the social, economic, and tech circles?
The readers & viewers of the yesteryears have become the contributors, collaborators, and the knowledge centers of the Web 2.0 era. You guessed right, there is a talk of Web 3.0 also, but its characteristics are nebulous at the moment. As is true with any social platform, if the baton of power is passed on to the people, it creates ripples. The Web 2.0 consumers have become more powerful than any union and their collective voice can be a nemesis as well as an advertising bonanza for any corporate empire.
Tools for the Entrepreneur – courtesy Web 2.0
Are you able to keep track of your small business? Managing your finances? Business networking? Do you have a marketing strategy? – The Web 2.0 tools provide a simple, easy to use, and economically viable solution to your entrepreneurial needs. The most reliable tools in the marketplace are given below –
Finances, Money Management, Payments
The following apps can take the headache of managing the financial nuances – Prosper, Dimewise, NetworthIQ, Wesabe, Instacalc.
Timesheets, Invoicing, Billing
Freshbooks, Harvest, SidejobTrack – These apps will give you the time needed for strategic planning.
Communication & Collaboration
These Web Applications will handle the integral pieces of conferencing, team work collaboration, voice & text communication, and workspace sharing – Campfire, Meebo, Userplane, Concept-share, Near-time.
Organization
The following apps would manage your schedules, itineraries, deadlines if you cannot afford a personal secretary – Google Calendar, Remember the Milk, Neptune
Networking, Social Spaces
Every entrepreneur needs to network with peers and established market leader for spreading the word and to reach out to the clientele. They can utilize these Web 2.0 tools – LinkedIn, Facebook, Ning
Content Creation, Office & Productivity Tools
These tools will help in maintaining records, hard copies, document management, backups etc. – Zoho, Thinkfree, MyStickies, EyeOS
Promotion, Marketing, Sales & Support
Start-up Entrepreneurs cannot afford the ad agencies for creating brand equity, and marketing campaign – So, what do they do? Utilize the following tools – Veetro, Google Adsense, Ebay, and Qoop.
Areas of Web 2.0 Entrepreneurship
As we know, every entrepreneurial endeavor has its own barriers of entry – so, I am listing some of the Web 2.0 opportunities with the lowest barrier of entry-
Rich Media Producer
All you need a webcam, a free video editing software (should accompany your operating system), a YouTube account, and most important your directorial skills. You can be a producer of webisodes, documentaries, news programs, and any creative content which can be captured through a lens.
Some of the sites on which you can post your content and get paid are – Youtube, Revver, BrightCove, Metacafe, Veoh, Google Video, Yahoo Video etc.
Independent Publisher
Web is a boundary-less medium but publishing – You must be joking. But, that’s true. Go to Lulu and you can have your dream book published without stepping out of your house. Lulu will print and ship your magnum opus for a percentage revenue cut and next thing is checking the sales on Amazon.
Independent Product & Service Advisor
If you are a professional/enthusiast photographer, painter, cyclist, or even a serious hobbyist, then Web 2.0 could be your key to financial freedom. You can start a product or service driven blog which is reflective of your passion and knowledge and in-depth analytical source of knowledge is a highly priced commodity on the net.
E.g. Vincent Versace’s blog on Nikon Cameras.
An anonymous customer who was a big fan of target started writing her experiences and thus started the Blog of the departmental store – Target – http://slavetotarget.blogspot.com/. She is now been hired by target.
Citizen Journalist
Also called ‘Participatory journalism’ or ‘People journalism’, is undertaken by citizens who collect, analyze, report, and disseminate reliable information. Most citizen journalist utilize the tools of Web 2.0 like blogs, podcast, wiki , YouTube (for Video Journalism – suited to professional and amateur videographers), Flickr (www.flickr.com – for professional & amateur photographers)
E.g. Snaparazzi are citizen journalists or passers-by who are witness to a newsworthy event and capture it on video or digital picture using their mobile phone. The 7 July 2005 London bombings provided a large number of cases where stills from the bombed underground trains were made available online almost immediately after the events.
Community Architect
Individuals with a social bend can utilize the Web 2.0 tools (CMS – Content management System tools like Joomla and Mambo) to create their own online community with an eye on a niche audience. We have seen Industry leaders like Myspace and Orkut (www.orkut.com) grow into mega-community sites in a flash.
The opportunities for creativity are endless, the tools to realize your dream is at your fingertips, and a there is every chance that you can bid farewell to your 9 to 5 job once you leverage the full potential of Web 2.0 platform. So, put on your thinking caps!
Finance
ERP Software Vendors
Enterprise resource planning systems are management information systems that integrate and automate business practices associated with the operations, production and distribution aspects of a company engaged in manufacturing products or services.
Some of the well-known vendors of ERP systems are SAP AG, Oracle Applications, Microsoft Dynamics, SSA Global Technologies, QAD and Exact Software.
Founded in 1972, SAP AG is the largest European software enterprise, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. SAP is an acronym for Systems, Applications And Products in Data Processing. It is the largest ERP solution software provider in terms of revenue. SAP products focus on ERP systems. Its main product is SAP R/3. R stands for real-time data processing, and the number 3 relates to the three-tier application architecture of its database, application server and client. There are over 91,500 SAP installations at more than 28,000 companies. Over 12 million people in more than 120 countries use SAP products.
Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977. It is one of the major companies involved in the development of database management systems, tools for database development, and enterprise resource planning software. The Oracle e-Business Suite includes software that perform financial, manufacturing and Human Resource Management Systems related functions. User access to these facilities is provided through a browser interface over the Internet or corporate intranet.
QAD produces Enterprise Resource Planning software for six main industries — Automotive, Consumer Products, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Industrial Products and Life Sciences. QAD product, MFG/PRO is an ERP software containing multiple optional modules and add on products like AIM Warehousing and Trade Management.
Exact Software was founded in 1984. It is involved in developing software for logistics, Human Resource Management, Customer Relationship Management, e-business and Enterprise Resource Planning.
Every company needs a core transactional system that records the information from its most important business processes. Prior to choosing a vendor for an enterprise, it is important to plan the budget since it is extremely difficult to upgrade already installed ERP software.
Lead Management – Turning Google’s Gmail Into CRM
Email Marketing And B2B Lead Generation
WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik’s delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
Web 2.0 – Entrepreneurial Technology For All
ERP Software Vendors
How to Program a Siemens S7-300 Programmable Logic Controller
Inventory Asset Management Software
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 24
Gold Loan: How To Qualify For It?
When Do You Know You Need Accounting Software? Find Out Here
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼