Finance
Medical Billing Software – How to Choose the Right One for Your Needs
When it comes to Medical Office Billing Software, you will find there is no shortage! There are hundreds to choose from and they vary in price from $99 to several thousand dollars. It is important to pick a billing software that is right for your needs. Ask yourself the following questions before purchasing a medical office billing software:
o Are you a medical office or billing service? This makes a difference in the capabilities you will need in a software.
o Are you a specialty practice? Some softwares are for a specific specialty. For example, Lytec has a chiropractic version. RLI is a software specifically for optometry offices.
o Do you need a multi-user software or is a single user ok? Some medical office billing softwares have a limit on the number of users that can be using the software at one time. It is important that you know the limit and that you consider your needs, not only right now, but in the future. If you purchase a software with a limit on the number of users, you may want to find out if you can upgrade to more users down the road.
o What are the aging report capabilities? For billing services this is a HUGE deal. Unfortunately for many medical offices, aging reports are never run, which is an area where they lose a lot of money. Whatever your situation, you will want to know what the aging report capabilities are. (One of the offices we bill for has a very expensive program. However, in the aging reports, it doesn’t show the date of service, it shows the last date the account was adjusted. Also, the report does not separate charges by the number of days old. It only runs a report showing everything that is outstanding. There report makes it almost impossible to follow up on the oldest charges.)
o What is the cost of the software? The old saying ‘you get what you pay for’ is usually true, and applies in the case of billing software. Again, you will need to consider your specific needs when determining how much you should spend on your software. If you are a solo practitioner who sees patients part time out of your house, you will not need a terribly complex program, but if you are a 5 doctor medical office, you will need to look at an appropriate medical office billing software.
o What are the report writing capabilities? Sometimes it is necessary to create your own report. For example, you may have a form that is required but it is not a standard insurance form. If you have to fill out a number of them a month, it may be worth having a report in your billing software that does it for you. (One of our practices had to submit Medicaid claims on their preprinted forms. It was very time consuming, and they did quite a volume of them weekly. We wrote a report in Lytec to fill the forms out, and it was a HUGE time saver!)
o Is the software user friendly? Most softwares today are user friendly, but you should do a demo of the program before buying. You may also want to find out if hands on training is available. It may be beneficial to you to hire someone to train your staff. A lot of times, offices don’t use even a fraction of the billing software’s capabilities, because they were never trained properly.
o Does your software allow for more than one practice? If you are a billing service, you will need to be able to bill for multiple practices from the same software and be able to keep them separate. Or maybe you are a medical office with more than one location, and you want to keep them separate. In any case, make sure the software you are buying has the capability.
o Do you need an appointment scheduler? For billing services this feature is usually not required. Most software comes with it built in, but some are much more elaborate and easy to use. If you have a busy medical office, this feature will be important to look at.
After answering all of the above questions, make yourself a list of the features that you will need in your software. A list will make it easier when you begin your search. Compare your list to the list of features and you will be able to eliminate softwares that will not work for you and narrow your list down to ones that will. Then you can decide based on price, ease of use, and extra features that are not necessities for you.
When we started our billing service, we tested a lot of different demos of medical office billing software. At the time we started there were still programs that ran on DOS? (There’s a term you don’t hear a lot anymore!) We wanted a medical office billing software that definitely ran on windows, and was user friendly. As a billing service, we would need to train people on it as we grew.
Listing the features that were important to us was very helpful in choosing our software. It helps to eliminate options that won’t work.
Finance
How to Retake the CPC Exam If You Fail the First Time
A grueling examination for would-be medical coders, taking nearly 6 hours long, the CPC or Certified Professional Coder certification exam by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) is brutal and does not boast of a very high passing rate for first time test-takers. If you have failed the CPC exam, trust me, you are not alone. Even though the CPC exam is an open book exam, there are a great many factors to take into consideration.
First, you must get a passing rate of 70% to pass the CPC exam. It used to be that you need to get 70% on each of the 3 sections of the CPC exam, which means that should you fail to reach 70% on just one section you will not pass the CPC exam.
For this reason, there are plenty of study guides out there to help you get ready to retake the CPC exam. There are a few recommended by the AAPC, as well as online prep courses by experienced trainers and coders that can help you hone your coding skills.
You can retake the CPC exam within 12 months of your failed test without having the pay the hundreds of dollars that the first test cost. That alone should be a relief to you, so now not only do you have the opportunity to sit for the exam again but can do so at no further cost to you. The thing to remember is that you have to take the test within 12 months of the initial exam or you will be charged a fee. Don’t delay too long in retaking the test because all the study you did will still be fresh in your mind. If you have to wait longer before retaking the CPC exam, then you’ll have to maintain your study efforts at a high level to ensure you don’t forget and lose the information you’ve worked hard for.
When you receive your scores, you will be notified which sections were problematic for you, so you can focus your studies and improve on your weaknesses. Being able to fine tune your studies to pass the CPC exam is a great benefit to you. Not only will you see which areas you succeed in, but being able to target your low scores makes it much easier to focus all your energy and effort for the next round. Talk to other students as well as your mentor or coach so you can target the weak areas specifically.
Take more timed practice exams to get back into the rhythm and refine your study and question-answering strategies. When testing day rolls around again, you’ll be more at ease and be better prepared for the CPC exam. Don’t let your nerves get the better of you. Go in with a positive and confident mindset that you’ll do well this time around.
Finance
Arizona Auto Insurance
Looking to pay Less for your Arizona Auto Insurance?
Wouldn’t we all.
The difference between those who pay less and those who continue to overpay may come down to a couple of small nuances. In the old days we would pick up the phone and call five or six different captive companies to get a quote.
What is a captive company?
A captive is an insurance company that hires their own agents who can only market, offer and sell for the one company – hence the term “captive”. The big bugaboo with using only captive companies is having to give your information (the same information) time and time again. Repeat, and repeat again and again. Who finds joy in that?
Once you find a captive with a lower Arizona Auto Insurance quote – you then wonder if you keep calling how many other companies can then beat the “current” new lowest rate?
What’s the alternative? Well there are independent insurance agents, for one. They may represent up to ten or twelve different carriers and have the ability to shop around with many carriers simultaneously. Most independent agencies represent mostly preferred carriers.
In the old days it was assumed an independent agent only represented the type of companies who only insured the worst drivers. Not true today.
An Arizona independent agent today might represent a company like MetLife, Travelers, The Hartford, and GMAC – all great preferred carriers.
The time-saving feature of using an independent agent is the fact that you make one phone call and get lots of quotes ran for you at the same time.
In essence, you save time AND money. Not a bad deal.
Finance
Hiring The Best Software Development Company
The importance of hiring the best software development company is quite huge. Software development is one of the major challenges of the modern day business houses. Even though a large number of successful firms have developed different turnkey applications for utilization throughout the business world, it’s not quite strange to run up against the tasks that are going to be better served by a committed solution. These days a large number of companies are functioning online which are looking for some custom made web development services. If you are one such company then this article would help you in hiring the best software development company.
The key instructions which you should follow in order to hire the best software development company are given below. You need to pay proper attention towards this article.
• First of all, you should consider speaking to your management team regarding the perfect software solution. Whether it is for finance, client tracking or data management, it is quite essential to seek the help of a professional company.
• You need to carefully mock up a custom program on the paper the proffers the firm you hire a great architecture to function with. In case you don’t really have any experience in this industry then you can put together all the major functionalities to choose the best company.
• Now, you need to craft specific time and budget objectives into this procedure so that you don’t have to invest in solutions you can’t really afford. It’s not strange for the companies to alter their budget projections as the project proceeds further.
• It is quite essential for you to outline all your safety requirements as precisely as you can and make all these demands paramount in the entire negotiation procedure.
• You need to generate the best possible results while hiring specialists. In case you are not able to find a suitable match then you can surf the net and look out for some fine options.
• Go for some sample software solutions if you want to hire the best company for software development. By opting for such services you can easily get an idea regarding the quality of services.
• You got to pursue all the major referrals and ask detailed questions regarding timing, communication, support and budget. Prior customers can prove to be your finest source of information.
• At last, you got to develop a proper estimate in concert with the firm you appoint and anticipate every deadline to be met. In case anything arrives incomplete or late, you will wish to have built – in assurances that the cost cannot change.
These are some of the finest things which you should know about hiring the best software development company. It is quite essential for you to plan each step carefully and take your business to a new level. With a little bit of help and guidance you can easily make the most out of the web development services. Make sure that you appoint the best company for your business.
Medical Billing Software – How to Choose the Right One for Your Needs
How to Retake the CPC Exam If You Fail the First Time
Arizona Auto Insurance
Indiana pastor admits ‘adultery’; woman says she was a teen
Tylor Megill plays long toss; thin Mets rotation one step closer to recovering
Solana (SOL) Could Register An Upswing, Thanks To This Pattern
Hiring The Best Software Development Company
What’s the Difference Between Venture Capital and Working Capital?
How Luis Guillorme is taking advantage of his increased playing time: ‘There’s not a lot of people like him’
Grow Your Business With SAP Users List
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼