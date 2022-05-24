News
MN sees 50-year high in lawmaker retirements
When the 2022 Minnesota Legislature adjourned for the year Monday, 51 lawmakers — more than one in five members — cast votes in the House and Senate for the last time, at least in their current offices.
Those 51 retirements mark the largest voluntary turnover in the Legislature since 1972, when 54 incumbents stepped aside, according to Legislative Reference Library records.
Why the big turnover? The main reason is redistricting. The Legislature typically sees the most turnover in election years when incumbents are placed in new districts by court-ordered redistricting maps that reflect population changes.
This year, 22 lawmakers were “paired” in districts with other incumbents. So, one of them either had to retire, move to a district with an open seat or go head-to-head against a sitting colleague.
One decade ago, 36 state lawmakers retired after redistricting. In 1982, some 40 legislators gave up their seats. Those elections immediately followed a new census at the start of a decade, such as this one.
The current crop of retirees includes 16 of the 72 female lawmakers, but four of the seven women giving up House seats are running for the Senate.
The retirements won’t result in significant advantages for either major political party. In the Senate, 10 DFLers and eight Republicans are stepping down, along with two independents. Two senators are seeking other offices this year.
In the House, 14 Republicans and 12 DFLers are not seeking re-election. But nine of those Republican House members are running for Senate seats this fall, compared to just three Democrats looking to change chambers.
Among the legislators leaving the Capitol involuntarily are Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, who stepped down to seek the Republican endorsement for governor, which went to former Sen. Scott Jensen this month.
SENATE RETIREMENTS
- Tom Bakk, I-Cook
- Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake
- Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove (running for Washington County commissioner)
- Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley
- Chris Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center
- Kent Eken, DFL-Audubon
- Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake
- Michael Goggin, R-Red Wing
- Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids (running for a House seat)
- Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria
- Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata
- Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury
- Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
- Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina
- Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson
- David Osmek, R-Mound
- Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont
- David Tomassoni, I-Chisholm
- Patricia Torres Ray, DFL-Minneapolis
- Chuck Wiger, DFL-Maplewood
HOUSE RETIREMENTS
- Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake
- Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton
- Shelley Christensen, DFL-Stillwater
- Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis
- Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake
- Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield
- Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin
- Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul
- Paul Marquardt, DFL-Glyndon
- Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg
- John Poston, R-Lakeshore
- Steve Sandell, DFL-Woodbury
- Mike Sundin, DFL-Esko
LEAVING HOUSE, SEEKING SENATE SEAT
- Ami Wazlawik, DFL-White Bear Township
- Cal Bahr, R-East Bethel
- Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester
- Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa
- Steve Green, R-Fosston
- Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe
- Barb Haley, R-Red Wing
- Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove
- Eric Lucero, R-Dayton
- Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven
- Jordan Rasmussen, R-Fergus Falls
- Tama Theis, R-St. Cloud
- Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood
LEAVING HOUSE, SEEKING OTHER OFFICE
- Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul (Ramsey County commission)
- Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal (Congress, 1st District)
- Nels Pierson, R-Rochester, (Congress, 1st District)
- Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth, (Congress, 8th District)
- Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley (Hennepin County Attorney)
News
Ramsey County Fair teetering as county commissioners issue ultimatum
Since 1913, the Ramsey County Fair has shown off the best of the county’s agriculture and hospitality for up to five days each summer without charging patrons an entry fee. An all-volunteer board contracts with amusement rides and carnival-style attractions, music acts, farm vendors, food trucks and fireworks using the county fairgrounds in Maplewood.
This year, organizers said the fair is teetering on the verge of being canceled, and they’ve laid blame squarely at the foot of county management and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.
“We asked the government to be our partner and we got an opponent,” said Gary Unger, 81, who has worked the fair since he was 14.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said discussions with the fair board opened two years ago, prompted in part by concerns about insurance liabilities. But those talks were put on pause because of the pandemic.
“We’re working with the fair,” Reinhardt said. “We want to make sure they have a fair this year. It’s really in negotiation, but we have every intention of having them have a fair there this year and going forward.”
CONTRACT OFFERED
On May 6, the agricultural society board that runs the county fair received a 12-page contract proposal — their first such written contract — with clauses indicating they would have to buy their own insurance, as the county would no longer indemnify the event.
In addition, they would have 24 hours after the end of the July 14-17 fair to leave the grounds as clean as they found them. Ramsey County would no longer allow on-site storage in the county’s “Poor Farm” barn, a red brick administrative structure that sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The county cut off the fair’s office space within the barn in 2018.
“We have no place for storage,” said Joe Fox, who has sat on the fair board since the 1960s. “There’s no way (to go off-site) without any financial support from the county. It’s not possible.”
The deadline to sign the contract was May 15. Fair officials refused.
“We said, ‘We can’t sign it the way it is,’” said Ron Suiter, president of the agricultural board. “The original contract, they gave us one day to leave the property just as we found it, which is too tight.”
‘CRUNCH TIME’
On Monday morning, Suiter received additional contract details from the county that he had yet to review, but he’s hoping terms will be more favorable. Still, there’s a lot of fine print to digest, and Suiter said no one on his board is an attorney. He’s running out of time to hire security, a fireworks vendor, music acts and more.
Technically, meetings of the agricultural society board require 30 days notice, and meetings of all 40 or 50 members take place annually. Does his entire membership need to review the proposed legal language in order to ratify it? He has no idea.
“It’s crunch time for us,” Suiter said. “We don’t even have time to retain a lawyer and go over it.”
Added Fox, “We’ll be the first county in Minnesota that does not have a county fair.”
$25,000 IN COUNTY STAFF TIME
A county spokesperson said officials haven’t had a written, formal agreement with the fair board before, but they opened discussions about putting details in writing in 2019, only to pause those conversations when the pandemic erupted. They’ve now resumed conversations after learning that the fair would be moving forward this July.
Their intent, she said, is to finalize an event agreement for pre-set-up, set-up and tear down, as well as a license agreement for year-round storage in two county buildings.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the contract, so I can’t respond,” said County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo on Monday afternoon. She noted that the county board received a staff update about the fair during a regularly-scheduled board workshop on April 19.
Staff minutes from the meeting indicate the event, while not directly subsidized by county funds, takes up an estimated $25,000 in county staff time and resources for mowing, utilities, clean-up and trash and recycling services. The county receives no event fees or parking revenue.
Jean Krueger, the county’s property management director, informed the county board that a staff review found that Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Washington counties do not subsidize their fairs, though Anoka and Dakota do cover some building construction costs. Of those counties, only Anoka County maintains a fair on county-owned land.
“There’s nothing in statutes that requires a county to do anything particular related to an ag society or a fair,” Krueger told the board.
She then recommended entering into a formal agreement for 2022, followed by a longer-term agreement thereafter, outlining security and insurance requirements and other responsibilities of each party. County staff time devoted to the fair would be limited to a maximum of 50 hours, and the county would charge the fair a fee from 2023 onward “to be equitable with other events,” Krueger said.
ST. PAUL EVENTS ON HOLD
The fate of the county fair remains uncertain, but if it runs aground, the Maplewood-based event would join a list of community celebrations over the border in St. Paul on hiatus in 2022. Several took 2020 and 2021 off because of COVID concerns, only to discover upon regrouping that security costs and requirements administered by the St. Paul Police Department had risen dramatically.
Among the longstanding St. Paul events not returning this summer: the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen.
Organizers of Rondo Days have said their annual celebration will be delayed until later in the summer, if it still comes together this year. Citing cost concerns, the century-old White Bear Avenue parade relocated from St. Paul to Maplewood, with the expectation it would lead into the opening night of the Ramsey County Fair.
Fair officials said it’s unfair of Ramsey County to treat a nonprofit, volunteer-driven, free family event that bears a century of history with Ramsey County as if it were a professional, profit-driven operation. Fair revenues are dependent upon the weather, and farm vendors have become harder to pin down for sponsorships as product sales have increasingly moved online.
Fox, who has served on the county fair board since 1966, said part of the problem boils down to communication. Turnover among top staff has severed relationships between longstanding fair board members and the county management, from Parks and Rec to Public Works, and issues that might have been resolved with a phone call in years past now go through more formal channels.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Foundation’s Fright Farm and 4H both lost their space on the second floor of the “Poor Farm” barn in 2019 as a result of structural issues, Krueger told the county board last month, and the county is winding down a nursing home erected on the fairgrounds in the 1980s. The University of Minnesota still maintains an office of its extension service on the grounds.
News
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.
And Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that “low-level” discussion is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces and on whether some U.S. troops should be based in Ukraine.
The U.S. withdrew its few troops in Ukraine before the war and has no plans to send in combat forces. Milley’s comments left open the possibility troops could return for embassy security or another non-combat role.
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has partially reopened and is staffing up again, and there have been questions about whether the U.S. will send a Marine security force back in to help protect the embassy or if other options should be considered.
Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley said that “any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. So we’re a ways away from anything like that.”
Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Austin declined to say if the U.S. will send Ukraine high-tech mobile rocket launchers, which it has requested. But Austin said that some 20 nations announced Monday that they will send new packages of security assistance to Ukraine, as its war with Russia reaches the three-month mark.
In particular, he said that Denmark has agreed to send a harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine to help Ukraine defend its coast. Russia has ships in the Black Sea and has used them to launch cruise missiles into Ukraine. The Russian ships have also stopped all commercial ship traffic from entering Ukraine ports.
“We’ve gained a sharper, shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield,” Austin told reporters at the close of the virtual meeting with the defense leaders. “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems and tanks and other armored vehicles. Others came forward with new commitments for training.”
The U.S. and other countries have been training Ukrainian forces in nearby European countries.
Austin added that the Czech Republic recently donated attack helicopters, tanks and rockets, and that Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland announced new donations Monday of artillery systems and ammunition.
“The nature of the fight, as you’ve heard us describe a number of times is … really shaped by artillery in this phase,” said Austin. “And we’ve seen serious exchanges of artillery fires over the last several weeks.”
Austin said that during the virtual meeting, Ukraine officials made clear their security needs. And he said those are consistent with what has been identified in recent weeks — long-range artillery and rocket systems, armored personnel carriers and drones.
Milley provided the greatest detail to date on the increased U.S. presence in Europe since Russia invaded in late February. Last fall. there were roughly 78,000 U.S. troops in the region, and that has gone up to 102,000 — including 24 surface ships, four submarines, 12 fighter jet squadrons, two combat aviation units, and six Army brigade combat teams, along with their division and corps leaderships.
News
Josh Donaldson suspended by MLB for ‘Jackie’ comment to Tim Anderson
One day after Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID injured list, Josh Donaldson is joining them. In addition, Major League Baseball announced that Donaldson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for “inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game.” The inappropriate comments were Donaldson referring to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie.”
Donaldson has elected to appeal the suspension.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said, “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.” Hill spoke directly with Aaron Boone following the incident.
The news of Donaldson’s suspension came down after Boone’s pregame press conference. The manager was able to provide some clarity on the COVID situation, though.
“Kind of similar symptoms as [Gallo and Higashioka],” Boone reported. “We’ll see what we have there. Higgy and Gallo are both doing a little bit better today. They were tested again today so we’ll know more this evening and potentially have them back soon depending on the results and how they’re feeling.”
None of the three have actually tested positive for COVID, though Boone said Donaldson hasn’t even taken a test yet, he just called in from home and said he wasn’t feeling well. The Yankees had him stay home upon receiving that news. Gallo and Higashioka took PCR tests on Monday afternoon but the Yankees had not received the results at the time that Boone spoke, roughly three hours before Monday’s first pitch.
“Any time it rises to a level where they’re not well, Higgy and Joey are more than just not feeling great, they’re feeling sick,” Boone said. “Same with Josh today, symptom wise. It’s not just allergies. They’re not available to play.”
Miguel Andujar was called up to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster.
()
MN sees 50-year high in lawmaker retirements
Ramsey County Fair teetering as county commissioners issue ultimatum
eShop WordPress: Is It A Good Plugin For Your Online Business?
Mobile Marketing Trends 2011: Simple Mobile Marketing Ideas for This Year and Onwards
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine
24/7 Expert Team for Google App Migration Services
Josh Donaldson suspended by MLB for ‘Jackie’ comment to Tim Anderson
How to Reverse-Engineer Your Pay Per Click Advertising Strategy
MN lawmakers get some hits, lots of misses in session
Roles and Functions of Web Hosting Services – How Does It Work?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼