Naturopathic Medicine and The Evolving Paradigm Shift Towards Holistic Healthcare
We are in the midst of a paradigm shift. Our understanding of health and medicine is broadening, and both practitioners and patients are embracing a holistic, integrated approach. Patients are becoming more informed via the internet, word of mouth, and diligent research that there is something significantly missing from medicine in the current standard of care in the American healthcare system. What they are finding, and flocking to, is a group of physicians that have likewise embraced this broadened approach to medicine. Some of these practitioners adopted a more holistic approach after realizing that there was something missing from their medical training, and sought out post-graduate trainings to complement their understanding of holistic medicine. Other practitioners discovered their passion before entering medical school, and pursued the study of naturopathic medicine.
So this begets the questions, What is Naturopathic Medicine, and where does Naturopathic Medicine fit in the paradigm shift?
What is This field of medicine
Naturopathic doctors (ND) are specialists in integrative medicine, combining extensive education and training in both natural and conventional medicine, emphasizing the use of the safest, least invasive methods to treat disease by restoring health. The education entails a 4-year graduate level program, national board examinations in basic and clinical sciences, and curriculum including basic sciences, clinical sciences, diagnostic techniques and tests, pharmacology, minor surgery, and range of natural therapies including botanical medicine, nutrition and nutritional biochemistry, physical medicine, homeopathy, eastern and Chinese medicine and mind/body medicine.
Integral to this medicine is a unifying philosophical approach to health summed up in The Principals of Naturopathic Medicine, which recognizes the body’s innate wisdom and healing capacity (Vis Medicatrix Naturae) and the physician’s role to treat disease by restoring the body to its natural and balanced state (Tolle Causum). Treatment programs integrate multiple modalities, which may include nutrition and lifestyle modification, homeopathy, botanical medicine, nutraceuticals, IV nutrient therapy, and when warranted, pharmaceutical intervention. ND’s begin with the least invasive therapies and proceed to higher levels of intervention only as necessary. This approach is outlined in what is called “The Therapeutic Order”
The Principles Of Naturopathic Medicine:
1. First Do No Harm, Primum Non Nocere – this principle is at the basis of any medical professional. ND’s follow a therapeutic order which emphasizes the use of least force necessary to restore health, using the least toxic and minimally invasive interventions and only proceeding to more toxic and invasive interventions when necessary
2. The Healing Power of Nature, Vis Medicatrix Naturae – First described by Hippocrates as the healing power of nature. It is a person’s vital force within that allows an individual to overcome disease. Naturopathic Medicine recognizes an inherent ordered and intelligent self-healing process in each person. ND’s act to identify and remove obstacles to healing and recovery, and to facilitate and augment this inherent self-healing process.
3. Identify and Treat the Cause, Tolle Causam – The physician seeks to identify and remove the underlying causes of illness rather than to merely eliminate or suppress symptoms the patient is experiencing.
4. Doctor As Teacher, Docere -ND’s educate their patients and encourage self-responsibility for health. They also recognize and employ the therapeutic potential of the doctor/patient relationship.
5. Treat the Whole Person – ND’s treat each patient by taking into account an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, genetic, environmental, social, spiritual, and other factors that contribute to one’s health.
6. Prevention – ND’s emphasize the prevention of disease-assessing factors, heredity, and susceptibility to disease, and work towards making the appropriate decisions in partnership with their patients to prevent illness.
Naturopathic Therapeutic Order
1. Establish the conditions for health – Identify and remove disturbing factors – Institute a more healthful regimen
2. Stimulate the healing power of nature (vis medicatrix naturae): the self-healing processes, through low force methods such as constitutional hydrotherapy, homeopathy, acupuncture
3. Address weakened or damaged systems or organs (via botanical medicine, homeopathy, orthomolecular nutrients, glandulars, homeopathy, and other minimally invasive, safe, natural therapies)
- Strengthen the immune system
- Decrease toxicity
- Normalize inflammatory function
- Optimize metabolic function
- Balance regulatory systems
- Enhance regeneration
- Harmonize life force
4. Correct structural integrity
5. Address pathology:
a. use specific natural substances, modalities, or interventions
b. use specific pharmacologic or synthetic substances
6. Suppress or surgically remove pathology
Why Naturopathy?
As Gandhi said, we must “be the change you wish to see in the world.”ND’s practice the change they want to see in medicine. Despite the fact that it has not gained universal acceptance within the United States healthcare system, These doctors have taken a ‘leap of faith’, knowing that integrative medicine is the best medicine and will eventually gain not only parity, but prominence. Naturopathy extends beyond just integrating multiple therapies and modalities in treatment. It incorporates an integrative approach to all aspects of health and wellness. Starting from day one of an ND’s medical education and continuing throughout practice, every body system, function, disease, and treatment is viewed from a holistic perspective. It is very likely that almost every integrative medical practitioner shares at least some of these philosophical tenants, regardless of whether it is called “naturopathic” or “holistic” or “alternative”. It is also likely that many integrative practitioners differ on some philosophies, treatments and approaches. Having an underlying shared philosophical approach combined with different styles, opinions, ideas and discoveries fuel evolution, progress and change. As such, the philosophy and practice of Naturopathic Medicine is a part of the evolving consciousness and paradigm shift towards a more holistic and integrative approach to healthcare that will soon become the new standard for conventional medicine.
– Dr. Stacey Kupperman, ND
How to Overcome Home Buying Barriers?
Buying your desired house can be a challenging and daunting task, especially for a first-time home buyer. Home loan lenders look for a good credit score and ask for a down payment. They check your income and expense documentation, and take a hard look at your debit-credit ratio. However, you can make the loan approval and home buying process easier by identifying and overcoming common barriers.
Here are some top home-buying barriers that you need to tackle carefully and smartly when purchasing your dream home.
- Low credit score: Having a high credit score is the biggest advantage to get your home loan application approved. Lenders consider your credit score as a reliable indicator of how likely you will be able to repay your loan. Prominent financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, and other organizations need credit scores of 640 or higher. Also, the Federal Housing Administration needs a credit score of 600 or higher. The lower your credit score, the higher will be your rate of interest. If your score is under minimum, your loan application is likely to get rejected.
- Lack of documentation: Providing third-party documentation in support of the details of your loan application can prove beneficial. You should not only list all your assets but also offer verification of their value. It’s necessary that your documented income should be high enough to convince the lender that you can afford the mortgage payment over the span of the home loan. Also, you need to document the source of your closing funds and down payment. Valuable assistance of efficient property appraisers can prove helpful in overcoming documentation barriers when buying your desired house.
- Financial shortcomings: Make sure you can afford a decent down payment when you are shopping a bank loan or any other home loan. Your home loan will be kept on hold until you prove that you can afford down payment funds. Additionally, the amount and type of your debt will be closely verified along with your current income. For instance, according to the FHA requirements, your monthly mortgage payment should not be greater than 31% of your monthly gross income. If it exceeds this percentage of your income then you should either pay off a certain amount of your debt or increase your current income to meet FHA requirements.
- Low home appraisal: Appraisal process and appraisal value play a vital role in the approval of your home loan. The house needs to be appraised by expert appraisers, such as New York property appraiser, to find its accurate market value. Most likely the lenders will send their appraisers to thoroughly inspect the house and assign a maximum loan value. If the selling price is greater than the appraised value by a wide margin, you may need to seek other means to complete the purchase deal. Being a buyer, you have the right to acquire a copy of the appraisal report and challenge the results if they are inappropriate or contradict with yours.
These are the most common barriers when it comes to buying a desired home.
7 Scholarships for Sonography Education
Earning a certificate or degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography can lead to a rewarding career. An important consideration for students is finding a way to pay for their education or cut down their education cost. Sonography scholarships are popular because they do not have to be repaid like student loans or federal grants. Following are some of the quality scholarships funding students taking classes for sonography.
AMVETS Scholarships
Deadline: April 15
Description: Numerous scholarships are available to active military and veterans, and their children and grandchildren. Scholarships include six $4,000 scholarships for high school seniors attending 4-year undergraduate programs or accredited technical schools; three $4,000 scholarships for veterans attending a 4-year undergraduate program or technical school certificate/degree program; and one $1,000 scholarship for a JROTC high school senior. There are numerous other scholarships available for veterans and active military attending accredited schools and are listed on the AMVETS site.
Contact Address: 4647 Forbes Boulevard Lanham, MD 20706
Contact Phone: 877-726-8387
Alan D. Waggoner Sonographer Student Scholarship Award
Deadline: November 30
Description: The scholarship award includes $1,000, registration fee for the Foundation’s Annual Scientific Session, and an amount up to $500 to fund travel expenses to attend the conference. Students must be enrolled in a CAAHEP accredited echocardiography or cardiac ultrasound program. Membership in the ASE is required for scholarship eligibility.
Contact Address: 2100 Gateway Centre Boulevard, Ste. 310, Morrisville, NC 27560
Contact Phone: 919 – 861-5574
Jerman-Cahoon Student Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2014
Description: The scholarship awards $2,500 to several entry-level students each year. Students must be enrolled in one of several accredited areas of study, and one of them is sonography. It is a renewable scholarship if students meet requirements each year.
Contact Address: 15000 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3909
Contact Phone: 800-444-2778
IFSER Scholarship
Deadline: June 30, 2014
Description: The foundation with the acronym IFSER awards scholarships in an amount up to $500 to students enrolled in a CAAHEP accredited Diagnostic Medical Sonography program.
Contact Address: 929 East Main Street #175, Mount Joy Pa. 17552
Contact Phone: 520 300-2222
Ingham County Medical Society Alliance Health Scholarship
Deadline: January 31, 2014
Description: This is a good example of the many scholarships available to local residents. Two $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually to residents of Michigan’s Clinton-Eaton-Ingham tri-county area or to graduates of the tri-country schools who will enroll in designated Allied Health Programs, one of which is Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Students looking for scholarships should check with local foundations, businesses, and community organizations. Many scholarships are not well-published because they are designed to assist local community residents.
Contact Address: 10034 Oak Island Dr., Laingsburg, MI 48848-8718
Contact Person: Dee Loge-Wacker
Royce Osborn Minority Student Scholarship
Deadline: February 1, 2014
Description: Five $4,000 scholarships are awarded annually to entry-level minority students majoring in sonography or one of several other allied health programs.
Contact Address: 15000 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3909
Contact Phone: 800-444-2778
SDMS Foundation Sonographer Advanced Degree Scholarship
Deadline: June 30
Description: Students who have already worked for at least two years as sonographer may be eligible for a $2,500 scholarship to complete sonography training online that leads to a degree. Eligibility requirements include being a SDMS member who is in good standing and who is accepted into or enrolled in an accredited ultrasound technology program.
Contact Address: 2745 Dallas Pkwy Ste 350, Plano, Texas 75093-8730
Contact Phone: 214-473-8057
Summer Weight Loss Activities
Do You Hate The Gym?
I can’t lie. There are some days I absolutely hate having to head down to the gym. It’s 80 degrees and sunny outside with the slightest breeze. I want to be out there, not in a basement. How can I take my cardio activities outside? People get fixated on running and forget about all of the everyday activities we love to do that also double as intense calorie burners. After reading through an article published by the Mayo Clinic regarding calorie expenditure, I decided I needed to share the best ways to enjoy the sun AND burn calories in one hour.
Basketball
I’m 6’2″, pasty white, and have never played a real game of basketball in my life. Remember Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in “White Men Can’t Jump”? Story of my life. A lot of my friends at school love to head down to the park and play pickup games. We’re in West Philly so there’s always a game going.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 584
200 pounds: 728
240 pounds: 872
Canoeing
My family used to camp a lot my brother and I were younger. Our canoe is still under our deck, but I definitely remember having a lot of fun going out on the lake and canoeing to the best fishing spots. A lot of the kids I met from PA regularly go camping with their friends. Not sure I’d trust them on a canoe with a 30 rack but you gotta do what you gotta do.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 256
200 pounds: 319
240 pounds: 382
Golfing
Cigars, beer, and golf go hand in hand. It’s counterproductive to drink while out in the heat and playing golf but to each his own. My friends and I are starting to get back into playing. It’s a chill way to spend a day outside with a little bit of competition. The calories listed below are for carrying your clubs, but it is also only 1 hour’s worth of activity. Think how long it takes you to play a round. Yea, that’s a nice little workout.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 314
200 pounds: 391
240 pounds: 469
Hiking
I’m not in the woods or anything but a lot of people love hiking when it’s nice out. Personally, I hate getting eaten alive. Hiking can be an awesome workout though because you’re climbing different surfaces with varying inclines.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 438
200 pounds: 546
240 pounds: 654
Running at 8mph
I have a mud run coming up in a week. It’s called Muck Ruckus MS and it’s for an awesome cause. Nowadays I don’t run at a 7:30 pace on level surfaces so I sure as hell won’t be trucking at that pace in the mud, but running is always a good choice for summer cardio.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 861
200 pounds: 1074
240 pounds: 1286
Softball or Baseball
Living right across the street from baseball and softball fields all of my life means I’ve seen my fair share of adult leagues playing late into the night. These guys and gals are out there having a great time and, when there’s a little bit of competition to it, getting a decent workout while catching up with their friends.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 365
200 pounds: 455
240 pounds: 545
Swimming
My pool isn’t big enough for laps but swimming is an AMAZING workout. I had never really swum for exercise until my sophomore year of college. I thought I was going to sink to the bottom midway through my 4th 50m lap. Sure, I was sprinting them…but it was still pretty pathetic. Water has so many therapeutic benefits and is a great alternative to high-impact cardio activities such as running.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 423
200 pounds: 528
240 pounds: 632
How Will YOU Get Fit?
There is no one right answer to the question “How do I lose fat and/or get fit?” You need to do activities that interest you if you want to increase your adherence to your program. If you’re afraid of water you probably won’t stick to a swimming routine very long. Do what you love, work hard, and you’ll see results.
Mayo Clinic article available here:
http://www.mayoclinic.com/health/exercise/SM00109
