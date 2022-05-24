News
Obligatory Donations Requested by GambleAware Despite Already Receiving a Record-Breaking £34.7m
GambleAware, an independent UK charity involved in the prevention and treatment of gambling-related harm, received record donations from the gambling industry for the period 2021-2022.
Operators across the country contributed £34.7 million ($42.9 million) in the year to March 31, 2022 to fund and support the charity’s programs and causes. That figure is almost double the £19 million donated by the sector during the period 2020-2021, and more than triple the amount received by GambleAware in 2019-2020 which stood at £10.05 million.
GambleAware has sided with government in its attempts to rein in the iGaming industry. They have supported very tough regulatory and advertising guidelines which has seen the dramatic drop in the offering of UK no deposit free spins bonuses, the implementation of a global exclude list and very tough KYC and deposit requirements.
UK’s Gambling Giants Are Biggest Donors
According to GambleAware’s recently-published report, a large chunk of the donations came from the UK’s so-called “Big Four”. William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Entain, and bet365 all made good on their promise to donate 1% of their gross gaming yield (GGY) to the charity by 2024. The four companies accounted for 89% of the donations, with the rest coming from more than 680 gambling operators in the country.
However, despite the massive increase in donations from the industry, GambleAware has reiterated its call for a mandatory levy on gambling firms, citing what it described as the continuing “inconsistency” in the current funding system.
While GambleAware welcomes the commitment from the UK’s Big Four to up their donations, the charity believes that the funding model currently in place isn’t sustainable and will not provide long-term funds that must be invested in crucial prevention and treatment services.
GambleAware Continues to Push for Mandatory Levy
Zoe Osmond, the Chief Executive of GambleAware, said there’s a need for the government to impose a statutory levy of 1% of GGY on operators as a licensing condition. This is to achieve a consistent approach to funding across the wider gambling sector, Osmond stressed.
The record donations received by GambleAware do not indicate funding stability, especially as many operators still aren’t committed enough to contribute a reasonable portion of their revenue towards organizations tackling industry-related problems.
What’s even worse is that some firms who were slapped with penalties by the Gambling Commission over social responsibility failings have made limited donations to GambleAware in the past year, one of them being Genesis Global which did not contribute any amount to GambleAware for the 2021-2022 period. The firm only donated £6,000 during 2020-2021.
The mandatory funding system will make sure that operators contribute their fair share of donations while at the same time providing a stable source of funds that will enable the organization to continue to do its job.
There’s no doubt that the gambling industry is flourishing in the UK but its success is accompanied by major issues that need to be urgently addressed, including gambling-related harm. The operators should take the responsible steps to minimize the risks, especially with the country’s present economic status, Osmond said.
More Funds, Better Service
The group representing the gambling sector, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), is opposing drastic reforms to the gambling law, including the imposition of a statutory levy. The BGC has warned the government that tough measures and restrictions could lead people to the black market. The group also highlighted the pledge from the country’s biggest operators to contribute £100 million in additional funding to GambleAware through to 2023.
But that isn’t enough, according to the campaigners.
The mandatory levy will play a vital role in the government’s ongoing efforts to combat gambling-related harm. With more funds going to charities like GambleAware, the problems can be dealt with more effectively through investment in targeted research, the addition of more treatment services, and the implementation of more preventative measures.
GambleAware will also be able to devise a better structure to help people at risk of gambling-related harm. Osmond said a consistent flow of donations would enable them to deliver its services much quicker.
The post Obligatory Donations Requested by GambleAware Despite Already Receiving a Record-Breaking £34.7m appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
News
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.
The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”
Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate.
Pelosi said women and families need to know this is about more than abortion. “These same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization. It’s a blanket thing and they use abortion as the front man for it.”
Cordileone has said he told Pelosi that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith. In a separate letter to church members, he said he had asked several times to meet with Pelosi but that her office didn’t respond or told him she was busy.
“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone wrote.
Over the past year, Cordileone has been among the most outspoken U.S. bishops advocating that Communion be denied to President Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.
However, each bishop has authority in his own diocese on this matter, and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has affirmed that Biden is welcome to receive the sacrament there.
News
Will There Be A Sex Life Season 2
Sex/Life, created by Stacy Rukeyser, is an American drama streaming on Netflix. The inspiration for this show came from a novel titled “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. Sex/Life season one aired on June 25, 2021, consisting of eight episodes that set the whole entertainment world on fire. The series was already renewed for a second season in September 2021, which will be expected to be available for fans and all Netflix lovers by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.
Sex/Life Season 2
Sex/Life Season two is already in its production and will be released by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.
All About Sex/Life
Sex/Life was all about Billie Connelly, a suburban mother of two taking a leap from the present day to day life unto something more and wild and fantasizes when Sarah encounters her forgotten past through her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon.
Billie is a carefree and fun-loving girl from Georgia to New York City to study. She ended up being in an intense and hot romantic relationship with Brad, a handsome, tall guy with incredible looks. They had something more than just a physical relationship.
They were soulmates who were connected mentally and deeply in love. But Brad had a broken life history where he lived without a father, which severely affected his life. Brad dumped Billie is the most horrible way he could but came back to her.
Billie was always troubled by these acts and married a straight-laced and husband material guy Cooper Connelly. They had two kids, and their marriage life was pitch-perfect until she dreamed about the passionate moments she had with her ex Brad. When Brad comes back to get Billie, everything turns upside down, even though she is a married woman now.
The show has intense moments that portray a woman’s real life and what she goes through. Still, the show depicts a married woman’s fantasies and infidelity towards her marriage.
But still, it is awesome to have someone you love deeply, a soulmate who can feel you more than anyone, who cares about you more than anything and who will do anything to make you theirs; the feeling itself is overwhelming and overflowing with intense emotions. Billie and Brad will be back on Netflix Originals wither a new season with wonderful and exciting episodes. Stay tuned!
Where To Watch
Sex/Life is a Netflix Original Series available on Netflix for a subscription.
The Cast
Adam Demos as Brad Simon, Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow, Li Jun Li as Francesca, Jonathan Sadowski as Devon, Lauren Collins as Ms Brenda, Wallis Day as Gigi, Hannah Galway as Emily, Meghan Heffern as Caroline, Krista Morin as Karen, Dylan Bruce as Spencer, Paris Jefferson as Elise, Cleo Anthony as Kam, Joyce Rivera as Olga, Amber Goldfarb as Trina, Hrant Alianak as Mr Mann, Jennifer Dale as Mme Mann.
The post Will There Be A Sex Life Season 2 appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner
Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years, in engineering and management positions.
“Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in his announcement Monday. “With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact. I have confidence that her leadership will continue to strengthen our state’s transportation system.”
Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become public works director for the city of Minneapolis.
Obligatory Donations Requested by GambleAware Despite Already Receiving a Record-Breaking £34.7m
Make Money Online Promoting Residual Affiliate Programs
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
4 Signs You Need to Hire a Digital Marketing Agency
Will There Be A Sex Life Season 2
Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner
Ruby on Rails Vs PHP: Which One Is Best?
Aaron Judge joins the likes of Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth with 17 home runs in first 42 games
Spectre (2015): Bond Is Back
Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online