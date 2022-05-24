Online Advertising – Ads Placement Made Easy

Share Pin 0 Shares

You have a great program to promote and you have tons of faith in it. You can see the path to success and financial independence opening up in front of you.

Now all you need is getting your advertising campaign running but you’re worried that you’re going to have to spend thousands to make an impact right? Nothing could be further from the truth and there are plenty of cost effective online advertising opportunities out there for network marketers at all levels.

A step that most people forget is checking with your upline to see what online advertising methods they use. Don’t go reinventing the wheel if other people have already done the hard work for you – always try to learn from the experience of others.

So how do you get your message out there for the online audiences to see? What kind of advertising opportunities are there for you?

Here’s a few to get you started.

Press Release One of the first steps you should take is to write and publish a press release for your new networking marketing business. A well written press release that inspires and motivates people and then presents them with a call to action is a real winner. If you’re really lucky your press release could be featured on a major news aggregation site and the resulting traffic and leads can be overwhelming. The single best paid press release service is PRWeb.com where a basic press release will cost $80. If you’re working with a very tight budget then there are plenty of free press release websites that you can use instead.

Get Blogging Whatever you’re doing online you need a blog and if you want to truly carve out your own niche in the networking marketing world then a blog is a necessity. Ideally you’d have your own blog hosted on your own domain name – something like “NetworkingMarketingExcellence.com” and you could then use it to blog and video blog about your product or network marketing program.

Blogging offers you a way to create free search engine traffic and leads and doing it is actually fun. If you’re working with a limited budget then at the very least sign up for a free blog on WordPress.com or Blogger.com – you can achieve most of the same results with no outlay at all.

Video Web based video was a niche for computer super geeks maybe 8 years ago. Now if you’re not using video as part of your business model then people are asking “Why not?” YouTube offers you the ability to share your marketing message with the billions of people who are online right now and best of all it’s 100% free.

If you’re worried that you lack the technical savvy get it all working then don’t. If you have a webcam, some basic screen recording software and a microphone then you’re good to go. One single, well presented YouTube video can generates millions of views. Now ask yourself what would 1,000,000 potential leads mean to your income potential and your downline?

Facebook Page Social media is a great way to help you build your networking marketing business and Facebook is one of the best ways to get your message out there. You’ll find plenty of existing networking marketing groups to brainstorm with and with the right approach and some thought a good Facebook page promoting your products can attract tens of thousands of views. Facebook is more about relationship marketing then just being a hard sell so it’s ideal way for sharing networking marketing information with a massive audience.

There are lots and lots of places to advertise online..If you ask people where to advertise a product or service, most would simply say Google, right? Well now days Google makes it hard for us to advertise on their site, they have so many rules. And most of us, like myself have been black listed from Google AdWords, which is very disappointing because that’s where all of my leads are coming from.

But Never Fear! The simple stand great way to find places to advertise is through the use LeadTail.com. Just like Google, but they give you over 2000 places to compare. These are places you can buy advertising, they give you the results for your niche. You just put in your niche keyword into the search bar and they will give you the results.

They will offer a few different ways to advertise, but I wouldn’t recommend the use of CPM (Cost per thousand impressions), but use CPC – Cost per click instead, because That way you only have to pay when someone goes to your site not just when someone looks at your ad.

You don’t need a huge advertising budget to get your networking marketing business started and to start advertising online – you just need to think smart and work hard.

I have given you plenty of places to for you to get started advertising. Knowledge without application is not going to get you anywhere, so go out and start placing those ads.