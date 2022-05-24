Online Jobs: New Options in the Digital World

Share Pin 0 Shares

Anyone who’s been paying attention recently has noticed a new trend in employment: online jobs. It’s an exciting development that holds the promise of multiplying your work and career options. At the same time it’s important, if you’re interested in moving in this direction, to do so with your eyes open.

There are basically three types of work that can be done online. There’s freelancing, virtual commuting, and home-based businesses. All three have evolved dramatically over recent years using resources made available on web to reinvent themselves. Let’s take a look at each one.

Freelancing

If you have a marketable skill and are between jobs, or even if you’re working but have extra time, consider freelancing. Thanks to the web, it really doesn’t matter where you live as long as you have a reliable Internet connection. And no matter what your skill, somebody somewhere needs yous help. Here are three very popular services. One place to start looking for work right away is Elance. This is popular online freelance site where you can list well over 500 skills, from Admin Assistant to Zoho Creator, bid on jobs, and even post work you’d like done. Another good resource is Textbroker. Textbroker is a popular site for freelance writing services, and has thousands of authors under contract with specializations in every field imaginable.

Guru.com specializes in matching clients with experts in a range of fields organized into three categories: Technology, Creative Arts, and Business. Guru.com also makes it easy for clients to find talent by location, both nationally and internationally. This makes it easy for clients in your area to find you, which can be a big help if your particular specialization requires a certain amount of face time.

Finally, don’t forget about Craigslist In addition to the previous sites which are dedicated to promoting the services of freelance talent, generic sites such as Craigslist allows individuals to post classifieds in the Services section which advertise their expertise. The site is also organized by state, region and city, which again is helpful for making connections in your local area.

If you’re a bit unsure about looking for work online, perhaps because you simply haven’t done it before, don’t be concerned. Finding online jobs using services like those above is easy. Often times sites have a step-by-step process which guides you setting up your profile and enhancing your personal brand. Also, sites typically have support resources that provide additional help and answers to frequently asked questions. Elance, for example, maintains an “Elance University” with online videos and tutorials.

Virtual Commuting

Not long ago, when people talked about virtual commuting they were referring to a tactic used by downsizing companies to trim expenses. They reasoned that if we could find a way for employees to work at home and still be productive, then they could eliminate the overhead costs associated with having them onsite.

Today, virtual commuting is altogether different. Physical location is less important in a digitally connected world. When creating this website, for example, members of our team moved about from the Boston area, NYC, Richmond Virginia, Washington DC, and Toronto Canada…and those are just the places we know about! Many companies today, especially Gen-Y companies operating in the digital sphere, are happy to let their employees work from home, understanding the importance these “millenials” attach to personal freedom and autonomy.

Not all work lends itself to these kinds of arrangements, but you might be surprised what is possible today given the resources technology has placed in our hands.

Home-Based Business

It used to be that a home-based business was not considered “real” work. Working out of the home was thought of as something for homemakers with time on their hands, or a way to make a little pin money on the side. This too has changed, largely due once again to the Internet which has made it possible for a small home-based business to have the look and feel of a highly polished and sophisticated enterprise.

Today, there are many options for home-based businesses based around excellent products and services and offering participants highly professional training and support. While they are not, strictly speaking, “online jobs,” these opportunities do leverage the power of the Internet and make it possible for individuals to become extremely successful outside of the conventional workplace.