Online Jobs: New Options in the Digital World
Anyone who’s been paying attention recently has noticed a new trend in employment: online jobs. It’s an exciting development that holds the promise of multiplying your work and career options. At the same time it’s important, if you’re interested in moving in this direction, to do so with your eyes open.
There are basically three types of work that can be done online. There’s freelancing, virtual commuting, and home-based businesses. All three have evolved dramatically over recent years using resources made available on web to reinvent themselves. Let’s take a look at each one.
Freelancing
If you have a marketable skill and are between jobs, or even if you’re working but have extra time, consider freelancing. Thanks to the web, it really doesn’t matter where you live as long as you have a reliable Internet connection. And no matter what your skill, somebody somewhere needs yous help. Here are three very popular services. One place to start looking for work right away is Elance. This is popular online freelance site where you can list well over 500 skills, from Admin Assistant to Zoho Creator, bid on jobs, and even post work you’d like done. Another good resource is Textbroker. Textbroker is a popular site for freelance writing services, and has thousands of authors under contract with specializations in every field imaginable.
Guru.com specializes in matching clients with experts in a range of fields organized into three categories: Technology, Creative Arts, and Business. Guru.com also makes it easy for clients to find talent by location, both nationally and internationally. This makes it easy for clients in your area to find you, which can be a big help if your particular specialization requires a certain amount of face time.
Finally, don’t forget about Craigslist In addition to the previous sites which are dedicated to promoting the services of freelance talent, generic sites such as Craigslist allows individuals to post classifieds in the Services section which advertise their expertise. The site is also organized by state, region and city, which again is helpful for making connections in your local area.
If you’re a bit unsure about looking for work online, perhaps because you simply haven’t done it before, don’t be concerned. Finding online jobs using services like those above is easy. Often times sites have a step-by-step process which guides you setting up your profile and enhancing your personal brand. Also, sites typically have support resources that provide additional help and answers to frequently asked questions. Elance, for example, maintains an “Elance University” with online videos and tutorials.
Virtual Commuting
Not long ago, when people talked about virtual commuting they were referring to a tactic used by downsizing companies to trim expenses. They reasoned that if we could find a way for employees to work at home and still be productive, then they could eliminate the overhead costs associated with having them onsite.
Today, virtual commuting is altogether different. Physical location is less important in a digitally connected world. When creating this website, for example, members of our team moved about from the Boston area, NYC, Richmond Virginia, Washington DC, and Toronto Canada…and those are just the places we know about! Many companies today, especially Gen-Y companies operating in the digital sphere, are happy to let their employees work from home, understanding the importance these “millenials” attach to personal freedom and autonomy.
Not all work lends itself to these kinds of arrangements, but you might be surprised what is possible today given the resources technology has placed in our hands.
Home-Based Business
It used to be that a home-based business was not considered “real” work. Working out of the home was thought of as something for homemakers with time on their hands, or a way to make a little pin money on the side. This too has changed, largely due once again to the Internet which has made it possible for a small home-based business to have the look and feel of a highly polished and sophisticated enterprise.
Today, there are many options for home-based businesses based around excellent products and services and offering participants highly professional training and support. While they are not, strictly speaking, “online jobs,” these opportunities do leverage the power of the Internet and make it possible for individuals to become extremely successful outside of the conventional workplace.
For the Homeowner and Renter, Umbrella Insurance Also Makes Sense
While debating about this article’s title, I toyed with a variation: “For the Homeowner and Renter, Umbrella Insurance Also Makes ‘Cents’! You see, though you may be paying what you think is enough in your share of policy premiums, acquiring umbrella coverage will actually save you a bundle, should you find yourself embroiled in a lawsuit.
Read the account below and you are sure to understand.
Spotty was a likable little mutt. As the Jones family’s dog, he had certain recognized rights, one being the freedom to sprawl himself comfortable along the upper part of the house driveway.
One bright and sunny summer afternoon, Spotty was doing what he did best. From the driveway vantage point, he observed the next door neighbor, Mr. Smith showing off his talents as a seasoned skater on roller blades right in front of the Jones’ home. As Mr. Smith was about to make a stunning turn, he fell. The fall caused more than its share of embarrassment for the ‘pro’. Mr. Smith actually incurred physical injury – a broken leg!
The injury was bad enough to warrant surgery, said the doctors.
Mr. Smith’s medical costs ran him about $35,000. But there was more to it. Mr. Smith’s lost wages as a result of time off from work due to the injury accumulated to $1800.
By now you surely must be wondering what the story line has to do with our hero, Spotty.
Perhaps you guessed it. Mr. Smith filed a $220,000 lawsuit against his neighbor’s the Jones family. He alleged that Spotty had been the cause of his misfortune and related damages.
There’s a happy ending to the story because the deciding jury believed the witnesses’ version that validated Mr. Jones through their testimony: the dog, Spotty, was in fact a good eight feet away from Mr. Smith when the injury occurred.
A happy Mr. Jones returned to his home following the court case. Something suddenly troubled him, though.
What if he had been judged in the wrong? Mr. Jones knew his homeowners insurance would not cover him for much of the alleged damages due to the limits on the policy. Was there a way to acquire coverage that would?
After speaking to his agent, he understood there were countless scenarios besides pet damage that could get him in trouble via a lawsuit. He decided to purchase an umbrella policy – coverage that would protect by way of $1 to $5 million in the event he ever needed it. Coverage that clearly made sense – as well as cents!
Disadvantages of ERP Software
ERP software is very very essential to handle modern businesses. ERP refers to the tools and software that businesses can use to manage and process information from all parts of the company. ERP solutions make it easier to track the workflow across various departments, store information in one database and give businesses a simplified look at how all their systems are running. Although ERP is like a nervous system for a business it has some disadvantages too.
Disadvantages of ERP Software
1. Expensive
The cost of ERP Software, integration, customization, planning, testing, implementation, training, consultants, configuration, data analysis and conversion, etc. is too high. It is very expensive to purchase and even more so to customize. Very few companies can afford the cost and effectively use ERP right out of the box. Modification is must to suit their needs, and this process is both tedious and expensive. There may be additional indirect costs due to ERP implementation – like upgrading the WAN links, new IT infrastructure etc.
2. Time Consuming
ERP deployments are highly time-consuming – projects may take 1-3 years or more to get completed and fully functional. The present business processes have to be rethought to make them synchronize with the ERP and this processing kills a lot of time. It involves an ongoing, sometimes never ending process for implementation.
3. Impact on business processes
ERP systems very often demand changes to business process, which is complicated to implement. In order to assure that each part of the business fits into the ERP structure, it is unlikely that individual policies and processes can be maintained. Too little customization may not integrate the ERP system with the business process & too much customization may slow down the project and make it difficult to upgrade.
4. Lack of flexibility and adaptability
The ERP software can work well for established businesses that have defined practices and processes, but an ERP can be very inflexible for businesses that are looking to significantly change what it is that they do. They are unable to adapt to the new things even relatively small changes can be complicated to implement and very costly. Dynamic businesses, constantly looking to make changes in direction would not feel the same benefit from an ERP
5. Lack of Security
Integrating an ERP system with other software might need the software to be modified. As a result of integration, data leaks and security breaches might appear. The impact of such data leaks can be disastrous for business.
6. Hard to Customize
ERP systems are not very customizable. Its customization involves a lot of resources, money and time. Few systems are ready to use out-of-the-box. Some systems also require other software programs, an unavoidable fact that might make the processes more complicated, unmanageable and sometimes even impossible in some cases.
7. Issues of ongoing support
ERP systems are very often supported by third-party vendors. Once an ERP system is implemented it becomes a single vendor lock-in for further customization, upgrades, etc. Companies have to depend on a single vendor and may not be able to negotiate effectively for their services. Security of data held within the ERP can also be a concern where third-party vendors are concerned and many businesses utilizing an ERP feel ‘at the mercy’ of the vendor with no real control over the availability and stability of the system.
8. Effectiveness can be eroded by the business
An effective ERP relies on the right business processes to maintain and support the architecture Where businesses work in a very ring-fenced manner, an ERP system will not realize its full potential. Businesses that don’t invest in the appropriate training of staff members will not see the benefits of the implementation. The architecture is dependent on a very integrated business model and failure to share data between departments will limit effective working. In order to get full benefit from an ERP system, a business must be prepared to work in a certain way.
In sum, Enterprise resource planning systems have a mixed reputation on the market. Some businesses have consumed strong benefits from the implementation systems, whereas others feel that the results is not justified for the initial investment. This is time consuming and cost effective system development and one that should be carefully considered.
Making Your Working Capital Work
The more rapidly that your business expands, the greater the need for working capital becomes. If you have insufficient working capital – the money necessary to keep your business functioning – your enterprise is doomed to fail. Many businesses, that are profitable on-paper, are forced to “close their doors” due to their inability to meet short-term debts when they come due. However, by implementing sound working capital management strategies, your enterprise can flourish; in other words, your assets are working for you!
At one time or another, most businesses have the need to borrow money in order to finance their growth. The ability to obtain a loan is based on the credit worthiness of a business. The two major factors that determine credit worthiness are the existence and extent of collateral and the liquidity of the business. Your company’s balance sheet is used to assess both of these factors. On your balance sheet, working capital represents the difference between current assets and current liabilities – the capital that you currently have to finance operations. That number, plus your key working capital ratios, indicates to your creditors your ability to pay your bills.
By definition, working capital is a company’s investment in current assets – cash, marketable securities, accounts receivable, and inventory. The difference between a company’s current assets and current liabilities is known as net working capital. Current liabilities include accounts payable, accrued expenses, and the near-term portion of loan or lease payments due. The term “current” is generally defined as those assets or liabilities that will be liquidated within the course of one business cycle, typically a year.
Decisions relating to working capital and short term financing are referred to as Working Capital Management. These decisions involve managing the relationship between a company’s short-term assets and its short-term liabilities. The goal of Working Capital Management is to ensure that your company is able to continue its operations and that it has sufficient cash flow to satisfy both maturing short-term debt and upcoming operational expenses.
The true test of a company’s ability to manage its financial affairs rests on how well it manages its conversion of assets into cash that will ultimately pay the bills. The ease with which your company converts its current assets (accounts receivable and inventory) into cash in order to meet its current obligation is called, “liquidity.” Relative liquidity is calculated in terms of a ratio—a ratio of current assets to current liabilities. The rate at which accounts receivable and inventory are converted into cash affect liquidity. All other things being equal, a business that has a higher ratio of current assets to current liabilities is more liquid than a company with a lower ratio.
Most business activities affect working capital either by consuming working capital or by generating it. A company’s cash passes through a series of stages in the working capital cycle. The working capital cycle begins by converting cash into raw material, then converting raw material into product, converting product into sales, converting sales into accounts receivable, and finally converting accounts receivable back into cash.
The primary objective of Working Capital Management is to minimize the length of time that it takes for money to pass through the working capital cycle. Obviously, the longer it takes a company to convert its inventory into accounts receivable, and then, convert their receivables into cash, the greater the cash flow difficulties. Conversely, the shorter a company’s working capital cycle, the faster cash and profits are realized from credit sales.
Proper cash flow forecasting is essential to successful Working Capital Management. In order to understand the magnitude and timing of cash flows, plotting cash movement with the use of cash flow forecasts, is critical. A cash flow forecast provides you with a clearer picture of your cash sources and their expected date of arrival. Identifying these two factors will help you to determine “what” you will spend the cash on, and “when” you will need to spend it.
The management of working capital includes managing cash, inventories, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and short-term financing. Since the following five working capital processes are interrelated, decisions made within each one of the disciplines can impact the other processes, and ultimately affect your company’s overall financial performance.
- Cash Management: Cash Management is the efficient management of cash in a business for the purpose of putting cash to work more quickly and to keep the cash in applications that produce income. The use of banking services, lockboxes and sweep accounts, provide both the rapid credit of funds received, as well as, interest income generated on deposited funds. The lockbox service includes collecting, sorting, totaling, and recording customers’ payments while processing and making the necessary bank deposits. A sweep account is a prearranged, automatic “sweep” – by the bank – of funds from your checking account into a high interest-bearing account.
- Inventory Management: Inventory Management is the process of acquiring and maintaining a proper assortment of inventory while controlling the costs associated with ordering, storing, shipping, and handling. The use of an Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) system and the Just-In-Time (JIT) inventory system provides uninterrupted production, sales, and/or customer-service levels at the minimum cost. The EOQ is an inventory system that indicates quantities to be ordered – which reflects customer demand – and minimizes total ordering and holding costs. EOQ inventory system employs the use of sales forecasts and historical customer sales volume reports. The JIT inventory system relies on suppliers to ship product for just-in-time arrival of raw material to the manufacturing floor. The JIT system reduces the amount of storage space required and lowers the dollar level of inventories.
- Accounts Receivable Management: Accounts Receivables Management enables you, the business owner, to intelligently and efficiently manage your entire credit and collection process. Greater insight into a customer’s financial strength, credit history, and trends in payment patterns is paramount in reducing your exposure to bad debt. While a Comprehensive Collection Process (CCP) greatly improves your cash flow, strengthens penetration into new markets, and develops a broader customer base, CCP depends on your ability to quickly and easily make well-informed credit decisions that establish appropriate lines of credit. Your ability to quickly convert your accounts receivable into cash is possible if you execute well-defined collection strategies.
- Accounts Payable Management: Accounts Payable Management (APM) is not simply, “paying the bills.” The APM is a system/process that monitors, controls, and optimizes the money that a company spends. Whether or not it is money that is spent on goods or services for direct input, such as raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of products, or money spent on indirect materials, as in office supplies or miscellaneous expenses that are not a direct factor in the finished product, the objective is to have a management system in place that not only saves you money, but also controls costs.
-
Short-Term Financing: Short-Term Financing is the process of securing funds for a business for a short period, usually less than one year. The primary sources of short-term financing are trade credit between companies, loans from commercial banks or finance companies, factoring of accounts receivable and business credit cards.
Trade credit is a spontaneous source of financing in that it arises from ordinary business transactions. In a prearranged agreement, suppliers ship goods or provide services to their customers, who in turn, pay their suppliers at a later date.
It is a wise investment of your effort/time to prearrange and to establish a revolving line of credit with a commercial bank or finance company. In the event that a need to borrow cash should arise, the funds would then be readily available. By arranging a line of credit prior to the capital (cash) need, your company will not experience sales or production interruptions due to cash shortages.
Factoring is short-term financing that is obtained by selling or transferring your Accounts Receivable to a third party – at a discount – in exchange for immediate cash. The percentage discount depends upon the age of the receivables, how complex the collection process will be, and how collectible they are.
A business credit card is quick and easy and eliminates funds approval. Using your business credit card will also protect you from losses if, perhaps, you receive damaged goods or fail to receive merchandise that you have already paid for. Depending on the type of credit card that you choose for your business, you can earn bonuses, frequent flyer miles, and cash back. However, keep a close watch on your spending and pay most, if not all, of your debt each month.
In order to effectively manage working capital, it is prudent to measure your progress and control your processes. A good rule of thumb is- – – If you cannot measure it, you cannot control it. The five working-capital ratios that help you assess and measure your progress are:
- Inventory Turnover Ratio (ITR): ITR = Cost of Goods Sold / Average Value of Inventory. The ITR indicates how quickly you are turning over inventory. This ratio should be compared to averages within your industry. A low turnover ratio implies poor sales, and therefore, excess inventory. A high ratio implies either strong sales or ineffective buying.
- Receivables Turnover Ratio (RTR): RTR= Net Credit Sales / Receivables. The RTR indicates how quickly your customers are returning payments for products/services rendered. A high ratio implies that either a company operates on a cash basis or that its extension of credit and collection of accounts receivable is efficient. A low ratio implies that the company should re-assess its credit policies in order to ensure the timely collection of imparted credit that is not earning interest for the firm.
- Payables Turnover Ratio (PTR): PTR = Cost of Sales / Payables. Calculate this ratio to determine how quickly you are paying your vendors. If you are consistently beating the industry norm, then you may have developed leverage which will facilitate in negotiating discounts or other favorable terms.
- Current Ratio (CR): CR = Total Current Assets / Total Current Liabilities. The CR is used primarily to determine a company’s ability to pay back its short-term liabilities (debt and payables) with its short-term assets (cash, inventory, accounts receivable). The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
- Quick Ratio (QR): QR = (Total Current Assets – Inventory) / Total Current Liabilities Also known as the “acid test ratio,” the QR predicts your immediate liquidity more accurately than the current ratio because it takes into account the time needed to convert inventory to cash. The higher the QR, the more liquid the company is.
Working Capital Management is critically important for small businesses because a large portion of their debt is in short-term liabilities versus long-term liabilities. Small business may minimize its investment in fixed assets by renting or leasing plant and equipment. However, there is no way of avoiding an investment in accounts receivable and inventory. Therefore, current assets are particularly significant for the owner of a small business. By effectively shortening the working capital cycle, you become less dependent on outside financing. In other words, your working capital is truly working for you.
Copyright 2008 Terry H. Hill:
