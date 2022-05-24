News
Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers, Jordan Westburg break out of cold spells; Grayson Rodriguez impresses again
Adley Rutschman’s delayed debut has provided the Orioles at least one benefit.
MLB Pipeline updated its prospect rankings this week, with several players near the top of the list falling off after spending enough time in the majors to no longer qualify. That group includes top five prospects in Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
But it doesn’t include Rutschman, who — as those players did for their clubs — might have started the year on Baltimore’s season-opening roster if not for a right tricep strain early in spring training. He’s still prospect eligible for the time being, meaning the Orioles have two of the game’s top three prospects with right-hander Grayson Rodriguez moving up to No. 3.
Rodriguez was one of several players in the upper levels of the Orioles’ system who stood out last week. Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Kyle Stowers
Entering the finale of the Tides’ most recent homestand, Stowers had hit .136/.222/.210 over the previous month, with one home run and a 28.6% strikeout rate. He homered in the final game of that series with Memphis, though, and he carried whatever momentum he created and then some into last week against Charlotte. In six games, Stowers homered five times — including thrice Sunday — and slugged 1.200 to earn International Player of the Week honors. With six home runs in an eight-day span, he’s tied High-A Aberdeen’s Coby Mayo for the system lead with nine.
2. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
Over the past two weeks, Westburg has raised his batting average almost 50 points and his OPS more than 100. Hitting .298 with a 1.004 OPS over two series will do plenty to improve a .187/.308/.396 batting line, though he’s struck out in 36.5% of plate appearances in that time. Still, Westburg’s done well when putting the ball in play. This past week, he recorded four two-hit games, with five of those eight knocks going for extra bases.
3. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
With Rutschman up to the majors, Rodriguez is presumably next to watch. In two starts last week, the 22-year-old struck out 20 batters against four walks in 11 1/3 innings, allowing two runs. He struck out 11 in 5 1/3 scoreless frames last Tuesday. Statcast tracked the last of his 86 pitches Sunday at 98.6 mph, his hardest-thrown offering of the day to secure his ninth strikeout. The Orioles have a couple of openings in their rotation this weekend, but given how executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias spoke about managing Rodriguez’s workload over the weekend, it seems unlikely he’ll be called upon to fill them.
4. Double-A Bowie infielder Gunnar Henderson
Henderson has taken 160 plate appearances this year for the Baysox. Not one has come against a pitcher younger than him. The 20-year-old continues to tear through a level at which he is three years younger than the average player. Last week, his success came in the form of a 1.268 OPS with as many home runs (three) as strikeouts. Henderson is bound to be promoted at some point this season, but there’s no need to rush a player so young this early in the season.
5. Triple-A Norfolk outfielder Robert Neustrom
The upper minors dominate this week’s recap. Like Stowers, Neustrom is a Tides outfielder who’s not on the 40-man roster, meaning his path to playing time in Baltimore is a difficult one — for the moment — given the presence of Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander. But should an opportunity present itself, Neustrom is doing just as much as Stowers to grab it. He hit .308/.333/.741 last week, with his three homers bringing him to eight for the season to go with a .497 slugging percentage.
The top prospect not featured so far
No. 3 prospect DL Hall threw 69 pitches in his lone start last week for Norfolk, his most as he works to build up after a stress fracture in his left elbow ended his 2021 season after seven starts. But all those pitches led to only nine outs, as Hall allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in three innings. His stuff was excellent — almost half his pitches were 97 mph or harder with a couple of 99s mixed in — but as has long been the case for Hall, he needs to hone it to eventually reach the majors.
International acquisition of the week
There wasn’t a standout player in this category this week, so we’ll give the nod to César Prieto, who earned a promotion to Bowie not necessary by what he did last week — slashing .278/.278/.333 — but what he’s done for High-A Aberdeen so far this year, hitting .340 with an OPS of 1.000. He was not the lone promotion this week, with Darell Hernaiz and Alex Pham joining Aberdeen and Carter Baumler and Elio Prado going from extended spring training to Low-A Delmarva.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
With a former Oregon State teammate in Rutschman reaching the majors this week, Cadyn Grenier claims the title this week. Drafted 37th overall in 2018, Grenier has been known for his glove over his bat. That’s been the case this season, as well; he leads the Tides in games played on the middle infield, but he came into last week hitting .185. Perhaps his .296/.367/.370 showing in Charlotte can carry forward.
Time to give some shine to …
A collection of Aberdeen pitchers had solid outings, with Ignacio Feliz, Connor Gillispie and Peter Van Loon among them. Carlos Tavera registered the most strikeouts of the group, recording nine in 4 2/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits. Tied with Baumler for being the highest-drafted pitcher of Elias’ tenure as a fifth-round pick, Tavera, 23, has a 3.21 ERA through seven starts, striking out a third of the batters he’s faced with a 1.000 WHIP.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met
Rains Bring Night Temp Down At Most Places Including Twin Capitals
Srinagar, May 24 (GNS): Weatherman on Tuesday said that there was no significant weather barring today in Jammu and Kashmir for next four days.
“Currently weather is cloudy with light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K. Today, the same weather (generally cloudy with a brief spell of rain at scattered places) is likely to continue till evening,” an official of the local meteorological department said, adding, “Except today, there’s no forecast of any significant weather till next 4 days.” He said on May 29 and 30th, the weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu division till ending May.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, is above normal by 0.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. The temperature is normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.1°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 18.2°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.1°C and Bhadarwah 10.0°C, the official said.
Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 3.0 mm, Qazigund 7.2 mm, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 0.1mm, Kokernag 5.2mm, Gulmarg 8.0 mm, Jammu 4.5 mm, Banihal 16.2mm, Batote 36.4 mm and Bhadarwah 21.8 mm. (GNS)
The post Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: Met appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Twitter Slams Sunil Gavaskar For Distasteful Remark On Shimron Hetmyer’s Wife
The famous commentator and the former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar often invite trouble by giving controversial remarks on the commentary box. He did it again, this time during the ongoing IPL season he made an impudent comment related to a West Indian cricketer’s wife.
During the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on May 20 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Sunil made a comment about Shimron Hetmyer’s wife. The Caribbean cricketer who some time ago left bio-bubble for the birth of his first baby is back and playing for RR in the IPL 2022, he was a part of the squad which played against MS Dhoni-led CSK.
Mr. Gavaskar’s comment on his wife was not taken lightly by the audience and many urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sack him.
When RR needed 47 runs off 31 balls to win the match, Shimron Hetmyer came to the field to bat for his team at the number six position. Just at that moment, the ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar commentated and said,
“Hetmyer’s wife delivered; will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?”
This comment was enough to start a controversy and the viewers started reacting to it.
Check the Twitter post by RVCJ media on the same:
Sunil Gavaskar reacts on Hatmyer.. pic.twitter.com/yyIioN1ibL
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 21, 2022
The fans took to social media and slammed the former Indian cricketer. Take a look at some of their reactions:
You have a reason to fire him now @IPL
— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar regularly reminds us not to choose our life heroes on the basis of professional exploits.
Someone can be a world beater skillfully but to have a right moral compass is a totally different thing
— Dr Sagar Garg (@DrGumsNProbes) May 21, 2022
One user found it so disappointing that he wrote, “Sunil Gavaskar should be kicked out from commentary panel. First he should learn to respect others players.”
Sunil Gavaskar should be kicked out from commentary panel. First he should learn to respect others players.#CSKvsRR #IPL2022
— Arjit Gupta (@guptarjit) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar shd be kicked out from com box, he is getting royalty for being one of the best test batsmen of all time while our ears bleed
— Kartik (@indicpolymath) May 20, 2022
Another used this hilarious tweet to shut Gavaskar’s mouth:
Dedicated to Mr. Sunil Gavaskar – pic.twitter.com/gEKlEhE39a
— Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar is one of the worst and most shameless commentators around. He has no sense of reality and still living in the 80s making these crass jokes. He should be banned immediately. And please have a woman commentator in the booth so these old men can learn some respect.
— Himansh (@HimanshSingla_) May 20, 2022
Ban this guy Sunil Gavaskar from commentary, he is a tharki budha dragging everyone’s wife
— Yasir. (@The_Introverty) May 20, 2022
There are 4 stages of life.
1) Childhood
2) Youth
3) Old age
4) Childhood
Sunil Gavaskar is on 4th stage of his life.
— Karan (@karannpatelll) May 20, 2022
Sunil Gavaskar on Tv – “Hetmyer’s wife delivered, will he deliver?”
Not sure whether we have commentators or troll on tv.#IPL2022 #CSKvsRR #SunilGavaskar
— Bjp slayer (@BjpSlayer) May 20, 2022
‘So’ called legend Sunil gavaskar some words during commentary today-: “Now Hetmyer’s wife has delievered, now he has to deliver today”. Are you kidding me?? These are the words of a commentator who is commentating in world’s best league. That’s Pathetic.
— Vaibhav Mishra (@heyy_vaibhav) May 20, 2022
This is not the first time Sunil Gavaskar commented on a cricketer’s wife, he was dragged into controversy when he commented about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
As far as Shimron Hetmyer’s performance is concerned, the West Indian batter managed only 6 runs in 7 deliveries which included a boundary. CSK managed to put 150/6 on the scoreboard.
In response, RR chased the target successfully with 5 wickets in hand and 2 balls remaining in its innings. R Ashwin was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his performance.
What are your reviews on the comment made by Sunil Gavaskar? Let us know in the comments.
The post Twitter Slams Sunil Gavaskar For Distasteful Remark On Shimron Hetmyer’s Wife appeared first on MEWS.
News
Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate
Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate
Petrol and diesel prices have come down after tax cuts by the central and state governments. Due to this, the public has also got relief from rising inflation. However, the government petroleum companies are also under pressure from rising crude oil prices.
New Delhi. Giving relief from inflation, the central government has made a big cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, after which the prices came down. After the center, the states have also started reducing the prices of oil.
While the central government has given relief to the public by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel, the states have also reduced the VAT on their behalf and made the prices of oil cheaper. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 in Delhi and Rs 109.27 in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government has also reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 a liter and diesel by Rs 1.44 a liter. Earlier in March-April, oil companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per liter.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 109.27 and diesel Rs 95.84 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
- Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.
- Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.
- In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.
- Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
The post Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers, Jordan Westburg break out of cold spells; Grayson Rodriguez impresses again
6 Tips on Choosing Your Website Designing Software
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges Below $30k Despite U.S Stock Market Surge
22 Great Ways to Save Your Money
HCPCS Level I & Level II Codes
Practical Homeschooling Tips – When In Need Of Receiving Home Schooling Tax Credits
How To Get Air Ambulance Services
Intelligent Electronic Medical Billing and SOAP Notes Software Requirements
FBAR and the IRS Penalty Appeal Process
The Importance of Hospital Billing in the Medical Community
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼