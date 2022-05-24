News
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back Tuesday on the decision by San Francisco’s conservative Catholic archbishop to deny her Communion over her support of abortion rights, saying she respects that people have opposing views but not when they impose them on others.
The California Democrat says she comes from a large family with many members who oppose abortion. “I respect people’s views about that. But I don’t respect us foisting it onto others.” Pelosi added, “Our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. In fact he led the way in an initiative on the ballot in California.”
Pelosi made her comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” In a letter last week to Pelosi, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would refuse her Communion after she vowed to codify into law the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. That legislation passed the House but died last week in the Senate.
Pelosi said women and families need to know this is about more than abortion. “These same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization. It’s a blanket thing and they use abortion as the front man for it.”
Cordileone has said he told Pelosi that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith. In a separate letter to church members, he said he had asked several times to meet with Pelosi but that her office didn’t respond or told him she was busy.
“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone wrote.
Over the past year, Cordileone has been among the most outspoken U.S. bishops advocating that Communion be denied to President Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.
However, each bishop has authority in his own diocese on this matter, and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has affirmed that Biden is welcome to receive the sacrament there.
Will There Be A Sex Life Season 2
Sex/Life, created by Stacy Rukeyser, is an American drama streaming on Netflix. The inspiration for this show came from a novel titled “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. Sex/Life season one aired on June 25, 2021, consisting of eight episodes that set the whole entertainment world on fire. The series was already renewed for a second season in September 2021, which will be expected to be available for fans and all Netflix lovers by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.
Sex/Life Season 2
Sex/Life Season two is already in its production and will be released by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.
All About Sex/Life
Sex/Life was all about Billie Connelly, a suburban mother of two taking a leap from the present day to day life unto something more and wild and fantasizes when Sarah encounters her forgotten past through her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon.
Billie is a carefree and fun-loving girl from Georgia to New York City to study. She ended up being in an intense and hot romantic relationship with Brad, a handsome, tall guy with incredible looks. They had something more than just a physical relationship.
They were soulmates who were connected mentally and deeply in love. But Brad had a broken life history where he lived without a father, which severely affected his life. Brad dumped Billie is the most horrible way he could but came back to her.
Billie was always troubled by these acts and married a straight-laced and husband material guy Cooper Connelly. They had two kids, and their marriage life was pitch-perfect until she dreamed about the passionate moments she had with her ex Brad. When Brad comes back to get Billie, everything turns upside down, even though she is a married woman now.
The show has intense moments that portray a woman’s real life and what she goes through. Still, the show depicts a married woman’s fantasies and infidelity towards her marriage.
But still, it is awesome to have someone you love deeply, a soulmate who can feel you more than anyone, who cares about you more than anything and who will do anything to make you theirs; the feeling itself is overwhelming and overflowing with intense emotions. Billie and Brad will be back on Netflix Originals wither a new season with wonderful and exciting episodes. Stay tuned!
Where To Watch
Sex/Life is a Netflix Original Series available on Netflix for a subscription.
The Cast
Adam Demos as Brad Simon, Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow, Li Jun Li as Francesca, Jonathan Sadowski as Devon, Lauren Collins as Ms Brenda, Wallis Day as Gigi, Hannah Galway as Emily, Meghan Heffern as Caroline, Krista Morin as Karen, Dylan Bruce as Spencer, Paris Jefferson as Elise, Cleo Anthony as Kam, Joyce Rivera as Olga, Amber Goldfarb as Trina, Hrant Alianak as Mr Mann, Jennifer Dale as Mme Mann.
Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner
Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years, in engineering and management positions.
“Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in his announcement Monday. “With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact. I have confidence that her leadership will continue to strengthen our state’s transportation system.”
Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become public works director for the city of Minneapolis.
Aaron Judge joins the likes of Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth with 17 home runs in first 42 games
Aaron Judge has already accomplished a myriad of things with the Yankees.
By smacking his 16th and 17th home runs of the season on Monday night, he reached another impressive feat, something that Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson never did.
With 17 homers through the team’s first 42 games, Judge joined an exclusive list. Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Tino Martinez are the only other Bombers to ever hit 17 home runs in the team’s first 42 games of a season.
The 17 round-trippers also give Judge the current Major League lead, by far. Entering Tuesday, the next closest player is Houston’s Yordan Alvarez with 12. Judge is also hitting .325 — well above his career average of .279 — and trails only Mike Trout for the league lead in OPS. By Wins Above Replacement, only Manny Machado has been better this season.
With two home runs, three RBI and a walk on Monday, Judge had a better night than some hitters have in a week. Nobody understands just how hot he is quite like the men who share a dugout with him, and they are just as dumbfounded as the rest of us. When asked about the current run that Judge is on (he has an .829 slugging percentage in the month of May, clobbering 11 homers in 20 games), Gerrit Cole couldn’t hold back an appreciative smile.
“Sometimes I feel like he’s salivating for something, gets it, and drills it,” Cole said of Judge’s approach at the plate. “And then sometimes I feel like he’s just being a good baseball player, staying up the middle, and then drills it the same way.”
Of his 49 hits, 24 are singles, eight are doubles, and 17 have cleared the wall, including six that went to right or right-center field.
“He’s not looking for slug all the time, he’s just putting better swings on balls than guys are throwing,” Cole said.
“It’s really special,” Aaron Boone said, repeating that sentence twice. “I sometimes take him for granted, I think. But not right now. He’s really carrying us offensively right now.”
The Yankees have hit their first true obstacle of the year, not only losing three games in a row for the first time in 2022, but also losing several key players. They will, barring a medical miracle, not get indispensable reliever Chad Green back from Tommy John surgery for at least 12 months. Two guys they look to for stability in the back end of the bullpen, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga, have been treated very unkindly by opposing hitters. Injured pitchers Domingo German and Zack Britton have not pitched for the Bombers at all this season.
And on the heels of his “Jackie” saga — which certainly affected the clubhouse, even if the Yankees downplayed it — Josh Donaldson joined Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka on the COVID injured list on Monday.
In other words, the Yankees are not at full strength right now. With three of their regular position players all going on the COVID IL in the same week, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was forced to hit fifth on Monday night. The shortstop known mostly for his glove had not started a single game for the Yankees above the seventh spot until this avalanche started.
This presents a perfect example of why it helps so much to have Judge, who is neck and neck with Trout in the early race for American League MVP. Adding to the list of mind-blowing Judge statistics, he is the only player in franchise history to have nine three-RBI performances in the team’s first 42 games. He is the second player to have four multi-homer games in the first 42, an honor he shares with Ruth.
“I got a job to do at the top of the lineup,” Judge said. “I got a lot of great hitters around me, which makes my job a lot easier.”
In 2017, Judge’s best full season in the big leagues, the protection immediately after him in the lineup was often Matt Holliday, Didi Gregorius and/or Starlin Castro. As a result, Judge ran an 18.7% walk rate, the tenth-highest of any qualified Yankee hitter in the integration era. Teams rarely had an incentive to pitch to him, as they knew that the quality of the Bombers’ lineup dropped off as soon as he left the box.
Now, as Judge has settled into the two-hole with Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton usually behind him, the price of walking No. 99 becomes steeper. Teams can’t afford to pitch around him nearly as much as they used to, and because of this, Judge is walking 11.0% of the time he comes to bat this season. That’s a good thing for the Yankees in many ways. First, an 11% walk rate is still elite (league average right now is 8.5%), but the Yankees would also definitely rather watch him jog around all four bases than just to one of them.
Getting their best player more pitches to hit is a tasty recipe for success and one of several reasons why the team came into Tuesday with the second-best overall offense in the AL, trailing only Trout’s Angels.
If Judge continues at this pace, the Yankees won’t be trailing any team for much longer, whether it’s on the statistical leaderboards, the scoreboard during games, or in the fight for baseball’s best record.
