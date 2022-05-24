Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate

Petrol and diesel prices have come down after tax cuts by the central and state governments. Due to this, the public has also got relief from rising inflation. However, the government petroleum companies are also under pressure from rising crude oil prices.

New Delhi. Giving relief from inflation, the central government has made a big cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, after which the prices came down. After the center, the states have also started reducing the prices of oil.

While the central government has given relief to the public by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel, the states have also reduced the VAT on their behalf and made the prices of oil cheaper. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 in Delhi and Rs 109.27 in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government has also reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 a liter and diesel by Rs 1.44 a liter. Earlier in March-April, oil companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per liter.

Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros

– Delhi petrol Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 per liter

– Mumbai petrol Rs 109.27 and diesel Rs 95.84 per liter

– Chennai petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter

– Kolkata petrol Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter

New prices are also issued in these cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.

In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.

New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

You can know today’s latest price like this

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.