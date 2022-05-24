News
Petrol Diesel Prices: Are the prices of petrol and diesel reduced even today? Check your city’s latest rate
Petrol and diesel prices have come down after tax cuts by the central and state governments. Due to this, the public has also got relief from rising inflation. However, the government petroleum companies are also under pressure from rising crude oil prices.
New Delhi. Giving relief from inflation, the central government has made a big cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, after which the prices came down. After the center, the states have also started reducing the prices of oil.
While the central government has given relief to the public by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel, the states have also reduced the VAT on their behalf and made the prices of oil cheaper. At present, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 in Delhi and Rs 109.27 in Mumbai as the Maharashtra government has also reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 a liter and diesel by Rs 1.44 a liter. Earlier in March-April, oil companies had increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10.20 per liter.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 109.27 and diesel Rs 95.84 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 106.03 and diesel Rs 92.76 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
- Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per liter.
- Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per liter.
- In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter.
- Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik’s delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
Umran Malik had the cricketing world take notice of him by bowling with sheer pace during Indian Premier League 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has troubled some of the best batsmen with his speed and his ability to pick up wickets consistently earned him a maiden call up to the national team.
Umran Malik’s fiery delivery hit Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on the ribs in the last league-stage match of IPL 2022. The fastest bowler of India in the cash-rich league has impressed many this season with his fierce bowling.
It happened in the eighth over of Punjab’s chase. Umran banged a short delivery around middle and leg as Mayank looked to swipe it through the square leg region. But the ball instead hit his ribs. And even though he took off for a single, he was visibly in pain with one hand on his ribs. And on reaching the non-striker’s end, he went down on the floor. The team physio was immediately out on the field to have a look at the injury, which caused a delay in the match as well.
However, before the incident, Agarwal and Malik has some exchange when the SRH pacer umran Malik had walked out to bat. After losing early wickets, Mayank Agarwal came to the crease and Umran Malik welcomed the PBKS skipper on the pitch with a fiery delivery which Agarwal failed to negotiate properly and the ball hit him in the ribs.
Gold Loan: How To Qualify For It?
Introduction
Gold is a precious metal that has been used as currency and jewellery for thousands of years. In recent years, gold has become a popular investment option for many.
While some individuals regard gold as a way to secure financial security in the future, others see it as a way to obtain immediate income.
For those who see it as a way to obtain immediate income, gold loans are an option worth considering. Numerous financial institutions offer gold loans, which can be obtained swiftly.
When a person needs money immediately and does not have the time to wait for other forms of financing, this type of loan can be beneficial.
Nowadays, a potential borrower can get a free meeting with a loan manager by downloading the App, visiting the website, visiting the branch, or calling its customer care number.
How can one qualify for a gold loan?
The eligibility conditions for gold loans will differ depending on the lender.
Getting a gold loan through Muthoot FinCorp is simple, gold loan eligibility Muthoot FinCorp is easy to meet, and the gold loan interest rate is affordable. The desired gold loan is executed within a few minutes after appraising the gold and submitting basic KYC document.
Getting a Muthoot FinCorp Gold Loan is easy. Just take care of following requirements:
1. Employment:
A Muthoot FinCorp gold loan can be applied for by any resident Indian citizen, whether salaried, self-employed, business owners, traders, farmers or even non-employed.
2. Age:
Muthoot FinCorp gold loans can be applied for by any Indian citizen aged 18 and 65.
3. Minimum Gold Purity:
People seeking a Muthoot FinCorp gold loan must provide gold with 18-24 karat purity.
4. Loan to Value (LTV) Ratio:
People can borrow up to 75% of the value of their gold with a Muthoot FinCorp gold loan.
5. Loan Amount:
Before determining the loan amount, lenders will assess the gold pieces (purity, weight, and current market worth). There’s no limit on loan amount at Muthoot FinCorp. All depends on the value of your gold you are taking the loan against which.
What documents are necessary to obtain a gold loan?
Obtaining a Muthoot FinCorp Gold Loan is relatively simple and painless, as the process is streamlined and minimal documentation is required.
To obtain a gold loan, an applicant must provide the following gold loan documents list. Submit any of the following papers to prove identity:
Any legitimate government-issued Photo ID proof, such as a driver’s licence, a PAN card, passport, Aadhar card, or voter’s ID card.
Submit any of the following documents as evidence of address:
Utility bills include electricity or water bills, Aadhar cards, voter’s cards, bank statements, or rent agreements.
Pros of taking out a gold loan
A few benefits of availing a gold loan are:
- If a person needs immediate funds to meet their needs, a gold loan is an ideal solution.
They can get gold loans in a matter of hours because the loan disbursement process is quick. This is one of the reasons why a gold loan is regarded as one of the most straightforward methods of raising funds in challenging circumstances.
- One of the advantages of taking out a gold loan is that lenders only require a few documents to complete the transaction. Individuals need only to provide the gold item and some documentation. This makes obtaining a gold loan simple in difficult circumstances. Even most lenders do not require evidence of income or a credit score.
- An essential advantage of a gold loan is that it has lower interest rates than personal loans because gold is used as collateral.
Conclusion
Before applying for a gold loan, borrowers need to be sure that they understand the eligibility requirements. This will ensure that they can borrow the required amount and that their loan application is authorised.
It is recommended that people understand the details of the loan they are accepting and the potential implications. They must also be certain that they will be able to pay back the loan.
They can calculate how much they will have to pay back each month through the gold loan EMI calculator and how that will fit into their budget.
Individuals may ensure that they get the best value for their gold by looking into the gold loan eligibility criteria.
Happy Birthday Buck! Mets crush Giants behind David Peterson’s solid outing, Amazin’s 13 runs
SAN FRANCISCO — This was a performance the Mets would take from any of their pitchers, let alone their seventh starter.
David Peterson, pitching in place of the injured Max Scherzer, once again impressed in his promotion to the big leagues by holding the Giants to two runs on three hits across six innings. He matched his season-high of six strikeouts, while allowing one walk, across 99 pitches for a 2.16 ERA.
Peterson’s solid outing was complemented by an offensive outburst from the lineup in the Mets’ 13-3 rout over the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park. Manager Buck Showalter, who was celebrating his 66th birthday on Monday, gladly accepted the win as his gift.
The Mets offense overpowered Giants pitchers, including starting right-hander Alex Cobb, in the series opener. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha all homered in the club’s 18-hit effort. Alonso’s three-run home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season, good for a three-way tie for the most homers in the National League. The Mets first baseman also extended his NL-leading RBI count to 40 with the dinger.
The Amazin’s tabbed Cobb for six runs on 10 hits, with most of those runs against him coming in the third inning on a terrific sequence from the Mets lineup. Following J.D. Davis’ first single of the night and a pair of softly hit infield singles, Francisco Lindor ripped a well-placed two-run double just off the third base line to collect his 500th career RBI and put the Mets on the board. Alonso followed Lindor’s double with his home run to complete the five-run third-inning rally.
Peterson, making his first major-league outing in 20 days, brushed off the trouble he ran into in the second inning on a mistake to Brandon Crawford and bounced back to give the Mets a quality start. Crawford took Peterson’s belt-high fastball and parked it in left field for a two-run home run. But, rather than spiraling, Peterson settled down. In a flashback to his rookie season, when then-manager Luis Rojas would commend Peterson for his calm and composed attitude on the mound, the southpaw bounced back to end his outing by retiring 11 in a row.
If Peterson can deliver consistent performances and build off his Monday night outing against the Giants, he can help make the disappointment of losing Scherzer for the next several weeks that much less sour. Peterson also stepped up for the Mets rotation early last month, when Taijuan Walker hit the injured list and the left-hander delivered four encouraging outings. But now Peterson is showing promise, and giving new hope to a Mets starting staff that could certainly use it.
