Blockchain

Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You’re On The Go

Published

1 min ago

on

Phemex Mobile App Offers First Class Crypto Trading Even When You're On The Go
Every crypto trader knows how frustrating it can be when there is an opportunity for a great trade but they aren’t by their computer. This is the reason why Phemex has launched its mobile app on both the Android and iOS platforms. The app offers a premium trading experience even when you are on the go. It is a powerful tool for making important market moves; all in the palm of your hands!

Unlike most crypto trading apps in the space, which offer clunky and hard-to-navigate UIs, the Phemex mobile app features an intuitive UI designed exclusively with the needs of the users in mind. It’s so simple to use that even beginners have no problem navigating through the app. It offers all functions a user might need including spot trading, deposits, trading bonus, derivatives markets, etc, all right on the Home Screen. This saves users the hassle of having to figure out where these features are.

The Best Of Crypto, All In One App

The Phemex mobile app offers everything that a trader can think of. It facilitates various types of trading accounts as well as one of the fastest and most seamless deposits and withdrawal options. For example, a user can simply click Deposits straight from the Home Screen, fund their wallets, and begin trading with no hassle. Instead of just offering an option to copy a wallet address for deposits, it also offers the option of simply scanning a QR code to make a deposit.

When it comes to trading activities such as shorting or longing for a digital asset, no one does it better than Phemex. The crypto exchange offers traders the option to long and short a single asset if they desire. On the cross-margin side, users can create sub-accounts from which they can easily transfer coins in and out. This protects the user from having their entire portfolio liquidated if a trade goes wrong since a sub-account is a completely different portfolio that is unaffected by the main account or other sub-accounts.

The app also features a crypto converter feature. What this does is allow users to be able to quickly convert any cryptocurrency into USD. They are also able to send the funds directly to the contract trading wallet, which makes Phemex one of the only platforms to allow this.

For contract trading, traders can easily access it by clicking the Contract button provided on the Home Screen. Users can also see all of the trading charts in this feature which they can use for asset analysis and trading decisions. It features a variety of order types including stop limits and other advanced trading options.

Why You Should Use Phemex

Using Phemex is one of the best decisions a crypto trader can make. It features a highly competitive fee structure alongside offering a wide range of token listings and deep liquidity for traders. Designed with the community in mind, Phemex provides quick order execution alongside its intuitive interface.

The crypto exchange is also putting on events and offers where traders are able to benefit massively. Trading competitions are held yearly where traders are able to share from a large prize pool. And that’s not all–Phemex users are able to benefit just by referring others to the platform thanks to our bonus reward referral system.

Using the Phemex mobile app keeps traders afloat on everything that is happening in the crypto market. It updates them on the latest news and events, as well as notifying them of what offers are live.

Traders should note though that certain tokens can attract high withdrawal fees. This varies based on the token. The Phemex derivatives market also does not carry the same level of liquidity due to the fact that it is still a relatively young exchange.

However, given the age of the crypto exchange, it is quite impressive the wide range of features and benefits it offers. It features an excellent and accessible customer support desk that is available 24/7 to handle any issues that traders might run into.

The exchange has since grown to more than two million active users across over 200 countries. With its mobile app, it provides even more access to crypto traders and investors, regardless of whether they are beginners or experts. It was the first major exchange to introduce an optional membership model for zero spot trading fees.

Phemex has been breaking barriers since its inception in 2019 and it does not intend to stop anytime soon.

For more info;

Download Phemex app on Android

Download Phemex app on iOS

 

Blockchain

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

How to buy and use crypto- a guide for beginners
Cryptocurrency has been a trend for a while now, and many people either own crypto or are interested to get some. Some even believe that cryptocurrency will be the payment method of the future, and the early buyers have earned a lot by just purchasing and holding. If you are interested in learning how to buy and use cryptocurrency, then keep on reading. 

What is crypto?

First things first, what is a cryptocurrency, and what makes it so special? There must be a reason why so many people purchase it, and why it has become such a big deal. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, which means that they are not controlled by a national bank or a financial Institute. Furthermore, the coins are only to be found digitally, and the value of them is set only from supply and demand. The prices of crypto can fluctuate a great deal, and if you want to learn how to buy bitcoin in France, you should first look at the price of bitcoin now. Bitcoin is the biggest and most valuable cryptocurrency to this date, and many want to buy this as their first one. 

How to buy crypto 

The process of purchasing cryptocurrencies is super easy. The process is quite like buying stocks in the stock market, but you do it in a different place. Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized currencies, you cannot buy them on the regular stock market, but you do need to locate a crypto exchange. There are many different ones out there, and it can be a good idea to choose a large and well-known one. Also, make sure that the exchange you want to use offers the cryptocurrencies you are interested in. It can, for example, be Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc.  

Once you have found a crypto exchange you would like to use, you can start by creating your profile. You do this by providing the site with the needed information, to verify you as a user. When the profile is created, you need to choose a payment method and make your first deposit. Now you can have a look around and find your way to the first cryptocurrency you want to purchase. Once you have found it, you simply input the amount of fiat currency you would like to spend on it and proceed with the purchase. Easy as that!

Before you buy

While it has become very easy to buy crypto, it does not mean you should do so right away. It is important to know just what you are buying, as with any investment. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate greatly, and it is important to be aware of the risks when investing. Also, there are thousands of different cryptos out there, that all differ from each other. By investigating your many crypto options, it will be easier for you to choose the one you believe will be a success. 

How to store cryptocurrency 

Since cryptocurrencies are decentralized, you cannot store them in your regular wallet with fiat currency. However, other wallets are specifically made to store crypto. These crypto-wallets can be either digital or analogue and are often referred to as hot or cold wallets. Hot wallets are software that can be found on your digital devices. Most crypto exchanges have a wallet built into them, where your tokens are placed after purchase. This is a quick and easy way to store crypto, and you can access them to use or monitor with a few taps. 

However, if you own large amounts of crypto, it might not be a good idea to store them like this, as they can be hacked. Therefore, many store them in cold wallets, which is a kind of hardware, like a USB stick. This requires some time when you want to retrieve your crypto, but you can always rest easy knowing that no one can access your crypto online via hacking. 

Using crypto

This is a quick and easy guide to buying and using crypto. If you are interested in the phenomenon and want to invest, you should look into it further, find your preferred crypto exchange, and research some cryptocurrencies.
Blockchain

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest –

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2-Year Lowest
Bitcoin News
  • Bitcoin hit its 1-year low at $26,350 USD on May 12.
  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 12 exhibiting “extreme fear”.

The recent rally of the largest cryptocurrency towards the $30k support level in the green zone raised speculations among investors. Bitcoin hit a high of $30,590 USD on Monday, relieving the panic since early May when the crypto market significantly began to crash. In case Bitcoin sustained or surged above the support level, a bull run was expected. But everything was short-lived as BTC failed to hold its spot at $30k. 

Bearish BTC in Exchange Reserves

The amount of Bitcoin (BTC) held in various crypto exchanges reached a 2-year low of 2,476,141 BTC on 15 May. Nearly 3.05 million BTC were held by major exchange reserves in early March 2020, establishing an all-time high. This accumulation gradually declined and reached its low of 2.52 million BTC held across exchanges in November 2020. 

Amount of Bitcoin Held in Exchanges Hit Its 2 Year Lowest
Source: Exchange Reserve – CryptoQuant

According to data from CryptoQuant, in the past 24 hours, 53,600 BTC outflows were tracked moving out from major cryptocurrency exchanges. As per the data, 6,457 withdrawal transactions were recorded in the last 24h.

As per the market data from CMC, the trading volume of BTC/USD pair in the following exchanges stood at: FTX ($756.7M), Coinbase ($654.3M), Binance US ($41.9M) and Gemini ($40.65M). 

According to CMC, at the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $29,284 USD down by 3.38% with a market cap of $557.8 billion USD. Even the second largest crypto declined from its bullish mark of $2,080 USD to $1,963 USD, at the time of writing.

Blockchain

LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa
The past week has been enlightening and fun for both LBank and Adanian Labs as they sojourned into Africa to support the cryptopreneurial community and provide more support to builders and innovators there.

It is no longer news that LBank sealed a strategic partnership with Adanian Labs to launch a crypto accelerator program for African startups in the crypto, DeFi, metaverse and the smart economy space. 

LBank CEO Allen Wei, the Chairman Eric He, the COO Shantnoo Saxsena and others were present at the opening ceremony to officially launch the ‘crypto accelerator program’ and kick off the ‘LBank and Adanian Crypto Days’ educational efforts which will be powered by the Africa Blockchain Center (ABC).

The ceremony was a success as mentors, industry experts, developers, consultants and trainers were in attendance. In addition, a panel discussion entitled “Blockchain and cryptocurrency in Africa” was conducted as part of the ceremonial lineup of the two-day event in Kenya that began on May 6, 2022.

Each of the panel members shared insights about the blockchain space in Africa. They spoke about the need for Africans to utilise the growing blockchain ecosystem to their own benefit. Thus, create projects addressing new flows, digital currencies & blockchain, DeFi, GameFi, BNPL & Loyalty and more.

The LBank team met with the Cardano team, a relationship created by the Adanian Labs and Emurgo collaboration. In fact, the alliance got the attention of numerous industry leaders, government, and VCs who now want to be part of this critical turning point for Africa.

Representing the President of the Republic of Kenya, Joe Mucheru, ICT Cabinet Secretary, visited the LBank team, where he registered his delight in the top crypto exchange’s interest in Kenya and Africa in general.

The LBank executives were interviewed by different news channels including KBC TV, TV Africa, K24, KTN News and People Daily.

In an interview with KBC TV, Allen noted that the reason LBank is interested in Africa, he says, “crypto adoption is very high. That is why we want to go deep into the African market to support African blockchain and African communities.”

They also took time out to enjoy what Africa has to offer with fun activities which helped them bond further as a team as well as forge new friendships.

All in all, the partnership seeks to do more than build a community but to teach and encourage the young African generation to build global blockchain products and services that solve real problems in their communities.

Startups with a market-tested solution that has gained traction will be listed on the LBank exchange in addition to opportunities to be invested in by LBank. 

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l   Telegram

 Twitter

l   Facebook

l   Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

About Adanian Labs

Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact-driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact-focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world. Currently, the company has built 14 startups in the 1st cohort and 18 startups in the 2nd cohort in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centres of Excellencies – AI Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and The Africa Block Chain Center for Blockchain Technology.

(include website) 

Adanian Labs is a partner of EMURGO Africa and is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.

Follow Adanian Labs:

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 

website: https://www.adanianlabs.io/

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

