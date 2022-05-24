News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was drunk, had ketamine in his system when he was fatally hit by dump truck
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he tried to cross a Florida interstate in April and was hit and killed by a dump truck.
Haskins, 24, had blood alcohol levels of 0.20 and 0.24 in two separate samples, according to a toxicology report released Monday by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office; the legal limit is 0.08.
A urine sample also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that can be used both as anesthetics and recreationally.
Haskins, who had been training in South Florida with his teammates, went out to dinner on April 9, then went to a club with a relative, where they “drank heavily” and separated after a fight, according to the report.
Around 6:15 a.m., the quarterback ran out of gas and pulled over onto the shoulder on the westbound side of I-95, where he tried to flag down passing drivers for help. Witnesses, including the driver of the dump truck, said Haskins wandered out into the middle of the road, where the truck driver had no way to avoid him.
Haskins was then hit by a Subaru that unsuccessfully tried to swerve to avoid him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His official cause of death was ruled an accident from multiple blunt force injuries.
The medical examiner’s report also noted that a “female companion” was in Haskins’ car when he pulled over, but did not identify her.
Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, asked for privacy in a statement through her lawyer Monday.
Haskins, a New Jersey native, was drafted by the Washington football team in 2019 out of Ohio State University, then picked up by the Steelers in 2021 after being released. He had resigned with Pittsburgh barely three weeks before he was killed.
Anand Mahindra Responds To A Man Who Made His Portrait Using Ancient Tamil Letters
An artist named Ganesh from Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram drew a portrait of industrialist Anand Mahindra by using ancient Tamil letters. The artist’s intricate and creative work has garnered praise on the Internet. The video of his drawing on the artist’s Twitter handle even got a reaction from the industrialist Mr. Mahindra himself.
Ganesh took to Twitter and posted a video of him drawing the portrait of Anand Mahindra. His 24-second clip was tweeted on May 19, which went viral with has more than 1.75 lakh views. The video shows the artist using ancient Tamil letters (741) to create a mindblowing portrait of Anand Mahindra. Ganesh tagged the business tycoon in his Tweet and wrote:
“Hey, @anandmahindra. This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It’s one of the first drawings of this kind. Would love to hear your opinion on this”
Take a look at the video:
Hey, @anandmahindra This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It’s one of the first drawings of this kind.Would love to hear your opinion on this.@MahindraRacing@MahindraElctrc @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/Of4C2nCbYB
— Ganesh (@SGaniiganesh) May 19, 2022
In response, Anand Mahindra was all praise for the artist and also expressed his desire to place the portrait in his house. He wrote the entire message in Tamil. When translated the tweet says, “For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator”
ஆஹா, என் உருப்படம் 741 பழமையான தமிழ் எழுத்துக்களால் வடிவானது , நான் வியக்கிறேன்.
தமிழ் மொழி பிரம்மாண்டத்தின் பொருட்டு, உருவாக்கியவரின் பாராட்டாக , உருவ படத்தை என் வீட்டில் வைக்க விருப்பபடுகிறேன்..
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2022
The video received tons of reactions and was viewed over 142k times and people were stunned by the skills of the artist and the creativeness of the artwork. A few netizens also requested Ganesh to make more of such commissioned artworks.
After receiving the note of appreciation from the Anand Mahindra himself, Ganesh thanked him in Tamil. He said,
“Hello sir. Thank you, sir … I am so glad you set aside time for me in the midst of your workload and complimented me. It was the most memorable day of my life. I look forward to giving you this sketch”
வணக்கம் சார் நன்றி, நன்றி, சார்… உங்களின் வேலை பளுவிற்க்கு இடையில் எனக்கு நேரம் ஒதுக்கி என்னை பாராட்டியுள்ளது எனக்கு மிகவும் மகிழ்ச்சி. என் வாழ்நாளில் மறக்க முடியாத நாள். உங்களிடம் இந்த ஓவியத்தை கொடுக்க காத்திருக்கிறேன். @anandmahindra
— Ganesh (@SGaniiganesh) May 23, 2022
Netizens responded and praised the work of the artist wholeheartedly and the response of Anand Mahindra. Take a look at their reactions:
Fantastic
Sir
Your tweet in Tamil is also fantastic
— Rani D. I (@ImaculateRani) May 23, 2022
Wowww!! This is wonderful.
Creativity at its best!! Hats off to you @SGaniiganesh
Sir, you are one of the most loved persons in India @anandmahindra
— THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) May 23, 2022
People of Tamilnadu have a special connection with you...keep visiting here Sir
— Shalini (@shalini_rtweets) May 23, 2022
Wow just mesmerizing
— Jay Mohan (@Jaymohan_) May 23, 2022
Check out the talented artist, Ganesh’s Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in east
By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
The bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. It’s not clear when they were discovered.
Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned a steel plant where they had made their last stand.
Russian forces already held the rest of the city, where an estimated 100,000 people remain out a prewar population of 450,000, many trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.
Ukrainian authorities have said at least 21,000 people have been killed — and accused Russia of trying to cover up the extent of the horrors by bringing in mobile cremation equipment. They have also alleged some of the dead were buried in mass graves. Strikes have also hit a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians were sheltering.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of waging “total war,” seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.
“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Zelensky told Ukrainians Monday night, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of the start of the war.
The conflict began with expectations that Russia might overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. But stiff Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by Western weapons, has bogged down Moscow’s troops.
The Kremlin is now focused on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and held swaths of territory.
That grinding conflict had already claimed 14,000 lives before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — and even after shifting their focus there, Moscow’s troops have struggled to gain ground.
Russian forces have intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities, the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian government control, British military authorities said Tuesday.
Russian forces have achieved “some localized successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said, but the fall of Sievierodonetsk and the area around it may cause logistical problems for the Russians.
“If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties,” the ministry said.
Two top Russian officials appeared to acknowledge Tuesday that Moscow’s advance had been slower than expected — though they promised the offensive would achieve its goals.
Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview that the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.”
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, meanwhile, told a meeting of a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states that Moscow is deliberately slowing down its offensive to allow residents of encircled cities to evacuate — even though forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets.
As Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, recovers from weeks of weeks of relentless bombardments, residents formed long lines to receive rations of flour, pasta, sugar and others staples this week.
Galina Kolembed, the aid distribution center coordinator, told The Associated Press that more and more people are returning to the city after Russian forces withdrew to focus on the Donbas.
Kolembed said the center is providing food to over 1,000 people every day — a number that keeps growing. “Many of them have small kids, and they spend their money on the kids so they need some support with food,” she said.
Meanwhile, Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region, said the pro-Kremlin administration will ask Moscow to set up a military base there.
Stremousov has previously said the region would ask the Kremlin to make it part of Russia.
___
Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Danica Kirka in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Latest Update Regarding Re-registration Of Outside Vehicles, Miseries Faced By The Owners | Details Here
As per a circular issued by RTO Kashmir on 27-03-2022 it was made mandatory that all those vehicles which have Non-local registration and are purchased outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir must be re-registered within 15 days in J&K as per the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules and levying token tax on them.
Accordingly people of different sectors, who had purchased such vehicles outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir approached the concerned RTO offices for re-registration of such vehicles, however the process of paper work for registration was initiated in such offices and necessary documents were received from the owners of such vehicles, but till date none of the re-registration was successfully accomplished by any of the RTO’s in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
“This is perhaps because of the fact that as per the statement of Commissioner Secretary to the Transport department, there is presently no provision under which the department can realize “tax again” on a motor vehicle on which a life time tax has already been paid in other State, thus there seems a sort of deadlock in the Department for re-registration of such vehicle”, said one of the owner.
Meanwhile, the owners are in a state of desolation, as in every nook and corner of the UT, they are being fined hefty amounts by the Traffic Police and many a times such vehicles are also being seized for want of re-registration.
