News
Ramsey County Fair teetering as county commissioners issue ultimatum
Since 1913, the Ramsey County Fair has shown off the best of the county’s agriculture and hospitality for up to five days each summer without charging patrons an entry fee. An all-volunteer board contracts with amusement rides and carnival-style attractions, music acts, farm vendors, food trucks and fireworks using the county fairgrounds in Maplewood.
This year, organizers said the fair is teetering on the verge of being canceled, and they’ve laid blame squarely at the foot of county management and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.
“We asked the government to be our partner and we got an opponent,” said Gary Unger, 81, who has worked the fair since he was 14.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt said discussions with the fair board opened two years ago, prompted in part by concerns about insurance liabilities. But those talks were put on pause because of the pandemic.
“We’re working with the fair,” Reinhardt said. “We want to make sure they have a fair this year. It’s really in negotiation, but we have every intention of having them have a fair there this year and going forward.”
CONTRACT OFFERED
On May 6, the agricultural society board that runs the county fair received a 12-page contract proposal — their first such written contract — with clauses indicating they would have to buy their own insurance, as the county would no longer indemnify the event.
In addition, they would have 24 hours after the end of the July 14-17 fair to leave the grounds as clean as they found them. Ramsey County would no longer allow on-site storage in the county’s “Poor Farm” barn, a red brick administrative structure that sits on the National Register of Historic Places. The county cut off the fair’s office space within the barn in 2018.
“We have no place for storage,” said Joe Fox, who has sat on the fair board since the 1960s. “There’s no way (to go off-site) without any financial support from the county. It’s not possible.”
The deadline to sign the contract was May 15. Fair officials refused.
“We said, ‘We can’t sign it the way it is,’” said Ron Suiter, president of the agricultural board. “The original contract, they gave us one day to leave the property just as we found it, which is too tight.”
‘CRUNCH TIME’
On Monday morning, Suiter received additional contract details from the county that he had yet to review, but he’s hoping terms will be more favorable. Still, there’s a lot of fine print to digest, and Suiter said no one on his board is an attorney. He’s running out of time to hire security, a fireworks vendor, music acts and more.
Technically, meetings of the agricultural society board require 30 days notice, and meetings of all 40 or 50 members take place annually. Does his entire membership need to review the proposed legal language in order to ratify it? He has no idea.
“It’s crunch time for us,” Suiter said. “We don’t even have time to retain a lawyer and go over it.”
Added Fox, “We’ll be the first county in Minnesota that does not have a county fair.”
$25,000 IN COUNTY STAFF TIME
A county spokesperson said officials haven’t had a written, formal agreement with the fair board before, but they opened discussions about putting details in writing in 2019, only to pause those conversations when the pandemic erupted. They’ve now resumed conversations after learning that the fair would be moving forward this July.
Their intent, she said, is to finalize an event agreement for pre-set-up, set-up and tear down, as well as a license agreement for year-round storage in two county buildings.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t seen the contract, so I can’t respond,” said County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo on Monday afternoon. She noted that the county board received a staff update about the fair during a regularly-scheduled board workshop on April 19.
Staff minutes from the meeting indicate the event, while not directly subsidized by county funds, takes up an estimated $25,000 in county staff time and resources for mowing, utilities, clean-up and trash and recycling services. The county receives no event fees or parking revenue.
Jean Krueger, the county’s property management director, informed the county board that a staff review found that Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Washington counties do not subsidize their fairs, though Anoka and Dakota do cover some building construction costs. Of those counties, only Anoka County maintains a fair on county-owned land.
“There’s nothing in statutes that requires a county to do anything particular related to an ag society or a fair,” Krueger told the board.
She then recommended entering into a formal agreement for 2022, followed by a longer-term agreement thereafter, outlining security and insurance requirements and other responsibilities of each party. County staff time devoted to the fair would be limited to a maximum of 50 hours, and the county would charge the fair a fee from 2023 onward “to be equitable with other events,” Krueger said.
ST. PAUL EVENTS ON HOLD
The fate of the county fair remains uncertain, but if it runs aground, the Maplewood-based event would join a list of community celebrations over the border in St. Paul on hiatus in 2022. Several took 2020 and 2021 off because of COVID concerns, only to discover upon regrouping that security costs and requirements administered by the St. Paul Police Department had risen dramatically.
Among the longstanding St. Paul events not returning this summer: the Little Mekong Night Market, the Cinco de Mayo parade on the West Side, Grand Old Day, Highland Fest, the Festival of Nations, the Rice Park Parade and the Dragon Festival on Lake Phalen.
Organizers of Rondo Days have said their annual celebration will be delayed until later in the summer, if it still comes together this year. Citing cost concerns, the century-old White Bear Avenue parade relocated from St. Paul to Maplewood, with the expectation it would lead into the opening night of the Ramsey County Fair.
Fair officials said it’s unfair of Ramsey County to treat a nonprofit, volunteer-driven, free family event that bears a century of history with Ramsey County as if it were a professional, profit-driven operation. Fair revenues are dependent upon the weather, and farm vendors have become harder to pin down for sponsorships as product sales have increasingly moved online.
Fox, who has served on the county fair board since 1966, said part of the problem boils down to communication. Turnover among top staff has severed relationships between longstanding fair board members and the county management, from Parks and Rec to Public Works, and issues that might have been resolved with a phone call in years past now go through more formal channels.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Foundation’s Fright Farm and 4H both lost their space on the second floor of the “Poor Farm” barn in 2019 as a result of structural issues, Krueger told the county board last month, and the county is winding down a nursing home erected on the fairgrounds in the 1980s. The University of Minnesota still maintains an office of its extension service on the grounds.
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.
And Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that “low-level” discussion is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces and on whether some U.S. troops should be based in Ukraine.
The U.S. withdrew its few troops in Ukraine before the war and has no plans to send in combat forces. Milley’s comments left open the possibility troops could return for embassy security or another non-combat role.
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has partially reopened and is staffing up again, and there have been questions about whether the U.S. will send a Marine security force back in to help protect the embassy or if other options should be considered.
Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley said that “any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. So we’re a ways away from anything like that.”
Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Austin declined to say if the U.S. will send Ukraine high-tech mobile rocket launchers, which it has requested. But Austin said that some 20 nations announced Monday that they will send new packages of security assistance to Ukraine, as its war with Russia reaches the three-month mark.
In particular, he said that Denmark has agreed to send a harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine to help Ukraine defend its coast. Russia has ships in the Black Sea and has used them to launch cruise missiles into Ukraine. The Russian ships have also stopped all commercial ship traffic from entering Ukraine ports.
“We’ve gained a sharper, shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield,” Austin told reporters at the close of the virtual meeting with the defense leaders. “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems and tanks and other armored vehicles. Others came forward with new commitments for training.”
The U.S. and other countries have been training Ukrainian forces in nearby European countries.
Austin added that the Czech Republic recently donated attack helicopters, tanks and rockets, and that Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland announced new donations Monday of artillery systems and ammunition.
“The nature of the fight, as you’ve heard us describe a number of times is … really shaped by artillery in this phase,” said Austin. “And we’ve seen serious exchanges of artillery fires over the last several weeks.”
Austin said that during the virtual meeting, Ukraine officials made clear their security needs. And he said those are consistent with what has been identified in recent weeks — long-range artillery and rocket systems, armored personnel carriers and drones.
Milley provided the greatest detail to date on the increased U.S. presence in Europe since Russia invaded in late February. Last fall. there were roughly 78,000 U.S. troops in the region, and that has gone up to 102,000 — including 24 surface ships, four submarines, 12 fighter jet squadrons, two combat aviation units, and six Army brigade combat teams, along with their division and corps leaderships.
Josh Donaldson suspended by MLB for ‘Jackie’ comment to Tim Anderson
One day after Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka were placed on the COVID injured list, Josh Donaldson is joining them. In addition, Major League Baseball announced that Donaldson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for “inappropriate comments during Saturday’s game.” The inappropriate comments were Donaldson referring to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie.”
Donaldson has elected to appeal the suspension.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, said, “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.” Hill spoke directly with Aaron Boone following the incident.
The news of Donaldson’s suspension came down after Boone’s pregame press conference. The manager was able to provide some clarity on the COVID situation, though.
“Kind of similar symptoms as [Gallo and Higashioka],” Boone reported. “We’ll see what we have there. Higgy and Gallo are both doing a little bit better today. They were tested again today so we’ll know more this evening and potentially have them back soon depending on the results and how they’re feeling.”
None of the three have actually tested positive for COVID, though Boone said Donaldson hasn’t even taken a test yet, he just called in from home and said he wasn’t feeling well. The Yankees had him stay home upon receiving that news. Gallo and Higashioka took PCR tests on Monday afternoon but the Yankees had not received the results at the time that Boone spoke, roughly three hours before Monday’s first pitch.
“Any time it rises to a level where they’re not well, Higgy and Joey are more than just not feeling great, they’re feeling sick,” Boone said. “Same with Josh today, symptom wise. It’s not just allergies. They’re not available to play.”
Miguel Andujar was called up to take Donaldson’s spot on the roster.
()
MN lawmakers get some hits, lots of misses in session
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — There were a few hits but lots of misses as the divided Minnesota Legislature blew a deadline for passing a package of tax cuts and new spending using the state’s massive budget surplus.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz met Monday afternoon with Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman. The governor acknowledged afterward that they’re still searching for enough common ground to justify a special session to finish at least some of the work, so he has no immediate plans to call one.
“They indicated that they think their members need a little bit of time to decompress,” Walz told reporters, adding that he thought it might do lawmakers good to go home and hear from their constituents. “I think they’re going to hear it’s not acceptable to just go home and not do it.”
Miller and Hortman left without commenting to reporters.
State government will continue functioning through June 2023 even without a special session. The Legislature passed a two-year budget last year — after a special session — so the lights will stay on.
But absent agreement on terms for reconvening, Minnesota residents won’t get tax cuts this year. No major steps will be taken to fight crime. No extra money will be available for schools and social programs such as child care and nursing homes. There will be no public works package known as a bonding bill. And Minnesota will walk away from millions of federal transportation dollars that require state matching funds.
The tax relief bill appeared close to done in the final weekend and might provide the most incentive for lawmakers to keep working. The deal called for eliminating the state income tax on all Social Security income, a top GOP priority. It also included a modest income tax rate cut for all taxpayers that was smaller than what Republicans originally proposed. Democrats got tax relief that they sought for homeowners and renters. However, Hortman followed through on a threat to prevent a vote on the tax bill until everything else got done.
Among the biggest hits of the session, which convened Jan. 31, was a deal that rolled back an increase in unemployment insurance taxes, which Republicans wanted, in return for bonuses to reward front-line workers for their service during the pandemic, a priority for Democrats.
Lawmakers also agreed on a $700 million extension of the state’s reinsurance program, which holds down premiums for residents who buy health insurance on the individual market.
Other bipartisan successes included a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS authored by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, who’s been battling the neurological disease. Also, the Legislature mandated that state government divest of its investments in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Those deals and others left close to $7 billion of the state’s original $9.25 billion budget surplus available to be spent or returned to taxpayers.
A few more successes were recorded over the weekend. Walz signed 21 bills Sunday, including a “free the growler” measure that will let Minnesota’s six largest breweries sell 64-ounce jugs known as growlers directly to customers. Another bill directs more than $159 million from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to protect natural resources. Another makes Minnesota National Guard members with more than 12 years of service eligible for reenlistment bonuses.
The House and Senate also sent the governor an $18.4 million drought relief package that was the product of weeks of negotiations. But sports betting will remain illegal after key lawmakers didn’t agree on whether it should be allowed only at tribal casinos, or at horse tracks, too.
Walz, Miller and Hortman agreed last week on a broad framework that called for $4 billion in tax relief, $4 billion in spending and saving $4 billion. But filling in the details before the 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline proved to be more than divided lawmakers could manage. The two sides couldn’t even agree on whether they came close to getting everything done.
Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters early Monday that a few bills were “very close” but that there was only a “relatively brief window of time” for finishing them.
Democrats are facing stiff headwinds in the midterm elections, and doing nothing would allow Republicans to enact bigger tax cuts if they win the governor’s office and both chambers.
Miller, of Winona, said shortly after the Senate adjourned that waiting until next session to allocate the unspent surplus remains an option.
“We’re always happy to listen,” Miller said. “But the reality is, the deadline was midnight. And that deadline has come and gone.”
