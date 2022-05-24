Finance
Roles and Functions of Web Hosting Services – How Does It Work?
To run a website smoothly, you require a web hosting service provider. In general, websites are more like a piece of real estate, though virtual. To set up your own website, you require a place on the web, a designated web address and your platform to build the website. Web hosts or service providers are akin to real estate agencies that we normally see in an online environment. They give us the space, position and address of our web presence.
Classically, web space has to be rented. You can either rent your space annually, monthly or even quarterly, as you wish. The server that will be used to cater to your requirements will use a powerful and efficient computer running on specialized and high-speed connectivity. They will also have higher degree of protection, particularly firewall, in place, to make sure there are no hiccups.
There are some subscriber packages for every user to consider for the purpose of website storage on a host server. There are services including email, domain registration, auto-responders and more. There are also packages offering an additional shopping cart, in the form of a software, and quick access to other software applications to be run on the website.
Features of Web Hosting Services
While choosing a host, it is very important to consider several options in terms of the operating platform available and the scripting language to be used. There are 2 versions of operating platforms available today:
• Windows
• Linux
The Windows operating platform caters to Windows PCs and machines, while Linux is specially designed for all kinds of web server applications.
Scripting languages are either hypertext preprocessor (PHP), active server page (ASP) or Perl. The choice of your scripting language will depend on the type of platform you have chosen. Whereas the Windows platform will use ASP, Linux platform will use PHP and Perl scripting languages. There are several hosting companies that provide both Linux as well as Windows platform to subscribers.
Free Web Hosting
There is another option called free web hosting. This is ideal for personal usage but not at all advisable if you are planning to set up your business. There are several limitations of free hosting services, such as limited bandwidth allotment, limited access to sites, generic domain names and others. These limitations often make it tough while you are trying to customize the presence and visibility of your business online.
Web Hosting Types
Since you will find a lot of websites online, there are different packages and types of hosting services to be considered. Web hosting services have been divided into several broad categories – shared hosting, dedicated hosting, virtual hosting and more. This is the point where the directory of host server will be shared between several subscribers. Dedicated hosting is also an option in which a subscriber will pay for the use of a respective web server.
Generally, large businesses run their own software applications and database and they have their dedicated server for operations. Virtual servers are useful for the ones that run a small business or set up sites for their personal usage.
The choice of hosting packages and subscriptions should be done only after studying the business process thoroughly. The decision often depends on the business and its needs.
3 Things to Consider When Choosing an MLM-Direct Sales Company
It’s like that old saying, “Don’t cast your pearls with swine.”
I’ve seen companies vanish literally overnight. It sucks.
To really make money, you need to focus on one GREAT company and put all of your marketing and energy towards it. And in the following article, I am going to give you 3 reasons you need to understand because they are hands down absolutely critical to your MLM/Direct sales success.
Now you may be asking yourself, why is this important to you? Because in order to make an informed decision you need to know the criteria to look for and this list is based on our knowledge, experience and our mistakes in the industry. Learn from us, it will save you time and money.
1. Best Management
Most companies fail because of poor management. This is the #1 thing professionals look for when joining a company because they know how important it is. If there are future problems in the company, they can IN EVERY CASE be traced directly back to poor management.
For myself the company I chose to work with has the BEST, most EXPERIENCED management team in place that I’ve ever seen. And they treat the business like a business. A lot of company owners are also distributors – competing with distributors in the field. This is a sure sign of something you want to avoid at all costs.
2. Best Products
Some people dismiss this one. There are a small percentage of people who can sell anything regardless of how bad it is. But most people will have trouble selling products they do not have 100% faith in, me included.
Even if you are one of those people who really don’t care -you’ll lose at least 50% of your sales because the people you’ll be talking to about the business WILL care.
In fact part of the reason I left a leadership position in my former company was because I could no longer get behind the product and I needed to find a company where I believed that the product we were offering was enhancing people’s lives.
That prompted me to join a company where the products are life-transformational.
In an industry where most products are not worth $100, I found something that I could believe in and this is something you need to do a swell. Take a look at the product – use your gut feeling. Why? Because when you believe in your product, your prospects sense that and they will WANT to buy! This means money in the bank for you.
3. Compensation Plan
There are 2 main types of compensation plans. The ones where you earn small commissions (like your traditional MLM) and you slowly build up residual income and there are the direct-sales type of plans where you can earn $1000 or more per sale.
BY FAR in my personal opinion, it is easier to make money with the second group right up front. Yet you need to be aware that most companies in the second group have very little residual income.
That is why I had very strict criteria for the company that I chose to work with.
I wanted the advantage of the huge commissions that direct sales offered and the ability to build residual income similar to the MLM programs so just in case I chose to take a break, to walk away for awhile. All the hard work I had done previously would still pay me.
In addition to that, I wanted a compensation plan build on rewarding you to help others in your group – not one where after qualification (like with most direct sales companies) your teammates essentially become your competition. You can see why it would create a conflict of interest and I wanted no part of that.
But again, I was lucky, I had been around long enough, knew the pitfalls of the industry and could now look for the ideal environment where I wanted to continue building my 6 figure business.
So, there you have it my 3 criteria for selecting an MLM/Direct Sales company.
Auto Blogging Blueprint – Automatic Posting and Automatic SEO Promotion
There are many people who are like the though of having an autoblog that automatically updates with content from many different sources. Some of these sources can be Article Directories, Yahoo Answers, Amazon, YouTube videos, RSS feeds and Twitter feeds. One of the most popular blogging platforms is WordPress and using certain plugins can transform your site to an autoblog with a lot of great content.
To have a successful autoblog you need to put in some work initially to see some rewards. You can’t just setup an autoblog and expect to see some money come in straight away. You need to have a plan in place as well if you want to run many different autoblogs. You need to have a couple of autoblogs to make a substantial amount of money. There are people who are making good money with around 30 autoblogs and some people even have 100. Hosting is an issue when you are dealing with WordPress autoblogs as they take up a lot of resources.
When you have setup your WordPress blog you need to install a plugin called WPRobot. There are many other autoblog plugins available but this is my favourite. Once you have setup an autoblog you need to setup how it looks like. There are two different themes I am playing around with. One is great for AdSense and is optimised for AdSense. The other theme I use is a Magazine styled theme that makes it look like a real good quality website. It doesn’t look like an autoblog at all but the AdSense earnings are lower using this. It depends on your niche and what type of autoblog you have. You can setup the website with some Premium themes which will help your website look like a normal website.
Now before I setup the autoblog I write a couple of unique posts. I let it get indexed by the search engines after submitting it to a few social bookmarking websites. I then go back a couple of weeks later and start my WPRobot campaigns.
I then start to promote the website using tools that help me automate the process of automation. I also use a system where backlinks are added naturally and slowly. These are from article directories and blog networks where backlinks are submitted in a drip feed fashion. I usually set it to 15 a day. I also use a new technique where I can get backlinks from Web 2.0 sites automatically for every single post.
Online Advertising – Ads Placement Made Easy
You have a great program to promote and you have tons of faith in it. You can see the path to success and financial independence opening up in front of you.
Now all you need is getting your advertising campaign running but you’re worried that you’re going to have to spend thousands to make an impact right? Nothing could be further from the truth and there are plenty of cost effective online advertising opportunities out there for network marketers at all levels.
A step that most people forget is checking with your upline to see what online advertising methods they use. Don’t go reinventing the wheel if other people have already done the hard work for you – always try to learn from the experience of others.
So how do you get your message out there for the online audiences to see? What kind of advertising opportunities are there for you?
Here’s a few to get you started.
Press Release One of the first steps you should take is to write and publish a press release for your new networking marketing business. A well written press release that inspires and motivates people and then presents them with a call to action is a real winner. If you’re really lucky your press release could be featured on a major news aggregation site and the resulting traffic and leads can be overwhelming. The single best paid press release service is PRWeb.com where a basic press release will cost $80. If you’re working with a very tight budget then there are plenty of free press release websites that you can use instead.
Get Blogging Whatever you’re doing online you need a blog and if you want to truly carve out your own niche in the networking marketing world then a blog is a necessity. Ideally you’d have your own blog hosted on your own domain name – something like “NetworkingMarketingExcellence.com” and you could then use it to blog and video blog about your product or network marketing program.
Blogging offers you a way to create free search engine traffic and leads and doing it is actually fun. If you’re working with a limited budget then at the very least sign up for a free blog on WordPress.com or Blogger.com – you can achieve most of the same results with no outlay at all.
Video Web based video was a niche for computer super geeks maybe 8 years ago. Now if you’re not using video as part of your business model then people are asking “Why not?” YouTube offers you the ability to share your marketing message with the billions of people who are online right now and best of all it’s 100% free.
If you’re worried that you lack the technical savvy get it all working then don’t. If you have a webcam, some basic screen recording software and a microphone then you’re good to go. One single, well presented YouTube video can generates millions of views. Now ask yourself what would 1,000,000 potential leads mean to your income potential and your downline?
Facebook Page Social media is a great way to help you build your networking marketing business and Facebook is one of the best ways to get your message out there. You’ll find plenty of existing networking marketing groups to brainstorm with and with the right approach and some thought a good Facebook page promoting your products can attract tens of thousands of views. Facebook is more about relationship marketing then just being a hard sell so it’s ideal way for sharing networking marketing information with a massive audience.
There are lots and lots of places to advertise online..If you ask people where to advertise a product or service, most would simply say Google, right? Well now days Google makes it hard for us to advertise on their site, they have so many rules. And most of us, like myself have been black listed from Google AdWords, which is very disappointing because that’s where all of my leads are coming from.
But Never Fear! The simple stand great way to find places to advertise is through the use LeadTail.com. Just like Google, but they give you over 2000 places to compare. These are places you can buy advertising, they give you the results for your niche. You just put in your niche keyword into the search bar and they will give you the results.
They will offer a few different ways to advertise, but I wouldn’t recommend the use of CPM (Cost per thousand impressions), but use CPC – Cost per click instead, because That way you only have to pay when someone goes to your site not just when someone looks at your ad.
You don’t need a huge advertising budget to get your networking marketing business started and to start advertising online – you just need to think smart and work hard.
I have given you plenty of places to for you to get started advertising. Knowledge without application is not going to get you anywhere, so go out and start placing those ads.
Roles and Functions of Web Hosting Services – How Does It Work?
Auto Blogging Blueprint – Automatic Posting and Automatic SEO Promotion
Online Advertising – Ads Placement Made Easy
