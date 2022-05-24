Finance
Russian Investors Buying Chicago Cash Flow Properties
International sanctions combined with a lower global demand for crude oil and natural gas have had an adverse effect on the Russian economy that has forced the ruble to record lows.
Some have speculated that policies have been created to keep the ruble artificially weak, as a way to stimulate economic growth. As the weakened currency continues to decline, Russian investors have looked to invest in real estate, as a way to create growth and stability to their hard-earned money.
London was originally considered to be a hot spot for foreign investment, but a new trend has emerged where Russian investors are looking to the United States and Chicago, Illinois, specifically, as a way to convert their rubles away from the Euro, focusing on the US Dollar, instead.
Russian citizens have been looking for ways to preserve their wealth and investing in American real estate are being recommended by brokerage houses from Moscow to Donetsk.
The Central Bank Of The Russian Federation have made six different interest rate hikes, which has seen their currency devalue by almost 300%. Their goal is to slow down the decline of the ruble, but what it’s doing is causing people to rush towards cities like Chicago for cash flow opportunities.
Russian investors have found a sense of comfort and success by working with American investment firms that have a strong team of people on the ground that provide a “turn key” real estate investment for cash flow income.
Companies like Retire On Income, have provided these investors with properties that are already renovated, rented out, and professionally managed. This removes a lot of the risk associated with investing from a distance.
The major decline of the Russian ruble is something that economics professors and financing analysts will be studying for decades. There are several factors that are causing this decline. Oil and natural gas are the two major exports for Russia and after their aggression towards the Crimean Peninsula and Ukraine, the United States and European Union have put economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s government, that prevents them from being able to sell their exports to most of the free world. They still have several international customers, but not being able to capitalize on the European markets has had major implications.
Another important factor to note is that the EU currency is going through a decline, as well. Russian investors began purchasing real estate in London, Paris, Berlin and other major European cities. Now that both the ruble and the EU are tanking, we’re seeing Russians sell their European portfolios and re-distribute their wealth into key markets like Chicago, Illinois.
From a financial perspective, the US Dollar is a much stronger currency than the Euro, Russian Ruble, Chinese Yuan or Japanese Yen. It makes smart strategic sense to invest in American opportunities.
The European Union has recently passed a resolution to initiate Quantitative Easing into their financial markets.through the central banking mechanism established by all of the member nations.
The ECB (European Central Bank) has set aside $60 Billion to purchase short-term government bonds in its attempt to reduce interest rates. The United States has just finished a 4 year program with their quantitative easing initiatives that have helped strengthen the economy, after the sub-prime mortgage crisis (2007 – 2009). The reason for the economic decline in Europe is centered around the governments of Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece and Spain.
In the short-term, Greece is in the hot seat because they are fighting paying back the billions of dollars that the ECB have loaned them, since joining the EU. The thing that isn’t discussed much by media pundits, is the fact that when Greece was being considered for inclusion to the EU, their accounting techniques and reporting mechanisms were flawed and the true numbers were swept under the rug. Once Greece became a member, the leaders of the EU discovered just how far off the Greek economy was and how hard it would be to get them sustainable.
Fast forward to 2015 and you have Alexis Tsipras leading the ultra-left Syriza party to major victory in the national elections. Campaigning on an anti-austerity platform, Greece is set on a major collision course with Berlin and Brussels. If Greece were to leave the EU it would have major ramifications on the economy and will cause the other “hot seat” countries into a tailspin with potential financial collapse.
Recovery in the EU isn’t forecasted for many years down the road and nervous Russian investors are selling their properties and looking to America to stabilize their futures.
As financial uncertainty continues to manifest globally, more foreign investment is destined for growth in America. Alan Siebenaler is a well-respected Chicago real estate investment broker and when asked about factors that Russian investors might consider, when moving their retirement income, he told me several things that make a city “investor friendly”.
Some important factors that can be used to determine a market that has investment potential, would include:
* Real Estate Prices vs. Rental Income (High Cash Flow Possibilities)
* Low Unemployment
* Diversity In Employment / Job Growth (multiple industries)
* Is the population growing or remaining stagnant?
* Is the cost of living low, compared to national standards?
* What is the ratio between rent rates and purchase prices? (High rents vs. Lower Cost)
* Is there access to amenities that improve quality of life (ie. arts, entertainment, parks)
* What does the crime rate look like?
* Are there natural resources or sources of cash that are injected into the baseline economy?
Keep in mind that analyzing these factors will give you a better education about the market and help you make a more informed decision about whether investing in real estate for Chicago (or any other city) is right for you.
You and Your Boat: How to Stay Safe in Dark Waters
Since we were kids, we’ve been merrily singing the simple lyrics – “Row, row, row your boat… ” But any world-wise person knows that boats come in all shapes, sizes and manners in which they are propelled. Watercraft safety, including acquisition of a comprehensive insurance policy should be the starting point of anyone engaged in the related activities. When it comes to night-time boat adventures, however, the precautionary points need to be emphatically and boldly emphasized. The liability risk exposure to accidents is just too steep to ignore.
It’s always a good idea to take a relaxing break from business work and the routine in life. Night boating is a great way to do it. But in order to fully enjoy your water recreation and make it completely relaxing and free from worries, it is incumbent to first contact an independent insurance agency that deals directly with many of the top companies in the nation and has the expertise and experience to guide you to the right policy coverage at low quotes.
Prior to embarking on any starry-night cruise, it’s important to also be prepared with the following:
Procedure and equipment
Develop the right strategy by never navigating your boat in waters that are not known to you. Because night visibility is limited, you want to be as familiar as you can with the area. Darkness causes you to perceive your surroundings differently so definitely have the right equipment with you in the event you drift off and find yourself astray.
Divulge your plans
Make sure someone else knows where you intend to go boating, what your boat looks like, your intended departure and arrival schedule, who you are taking along and the details about your registration.
Be climate and clothing ready
Keep on top of weather forecasts so that you will not be stuck in a wind, hail or rain storm. Wear comfortable clothes and bring along anything that will further weather suitability, like a sweater, blanket or additional towels.
Inspect your boat before your trip
Ascertain that your lights and horn are working as they should and that you have an adequate fuel level. You will also need to have on board:
• A radio
• Flashlight
• Flares
• Fire extinguishes
• A life jacket for each passenger
Don’t Speed
All the insurance providers cite the primary reason for auto, truck, motorcycle and boat collisions: speed. The associated darkness of night-time boating obviously adds to the necessity of slower cruising. Keep in mind that there will be other vessels on the waters and brush up on sea-faring traffic safety rules.
The Comparison Between Business Energy Prices on Gas & Electricity
Gas and electricity are some of the biggest business expenses and can be difficult to manage if you don’t have the right tariff and supplier. Many businesses rely on either electricity or gas energy to operate efficiently. Because of this the supply of the energy can for a significant part of the business. This is especially true during price hikes.
Most businesses need a constant flow of gas and electricity for them to operate. This includes all businesses that rely on machines to produce products or carry out certain processes. This means that even if the prices are hiked the business owners will have to keep the energy supplies in order not to disrupt the operations of their business.
For your business to cut costs and increase its profitability, you need to monitor its gas and electricity usage. Gas is popular with businesses that do a lot of heating such as restaurants because it is often considered to be cheaper than electricity in terms of heat produced per dollar.
The prices for gas has taken a downward trend in the past few years as production and supply have increased. From recent price comparison, it is clear that gas produces more heat per dollar than electricity. This makes gas ideal for heating purposes in businesses as compared to electricity.
However, if you are starting your business then you may find electricity to be a cheaper option when compared to business gas. This is more important when looking at various aspects of business energy prices such as the appliances used in the business and the cost of gas lines vs. electricity lines among others. Usually, quality electric appliances are a little bit inexpensive when compared to those that use gas.
This makes installing business electricity a lot more affordable.
Most business managers are too concerned with increasing the efficiency of operations in their businesses to be concerned with the ever-changing utility costs. For you to increase the profitability of your business you need to manage the cost of your energy.
You should be aware of energy price changes at any time so that you can be in a better position to come up with creative strategies for sourcing and using your business gas and electricity. This way you can get a more affordable supplier and employee strategies that will minimize energy wastages in your business.
Quite a number of business owners tend to stick to one energy source say gas or electricity while others may stick with a single supplier for many years without thinking of the price changes.
To save on your energy expenses you need to start comparing different energy prices for different suppliers so that you can come up with a friendly rate. You will soon realize that making a switch for different business energy suppliers can provide sufficient savings to your business.
Thanks to many websites dedicated to business energy prices, it is now easy to compare different supplier and energy source prices which makes it easy for you to make the right choices when it comes to a supplier whether for business gas or electricity.
Business energy prices are quite important to a business. You need to find the best option when looking for gas or electricity in order to cut costs and increase the profitability of your business.
Self-Talk Your Way to Failure
Recently I reviewed some studies that say 77% of self-talk is negative. That’s a bit stunning when you consider how important self-talk is to one’s daily being. The entire concept of self-talk is what becomes fired into our sub-conscious mind. The reality of thought and action comes directly from the messages in our sub-conscious.
Earl Nightingale said: What we plant in our sub-conscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality.
The powering of our subconscious mind comes from our self-talk and once programmed the subconscious will work overtime to manifest what it believes you desire. It has no concept of real or imagined, good or bad, right or wrong. It only knows what you told it you want and its mission in life is to give you exactly what you want.
Over many years I have benefitted from keen awareness of this so-called secret. It’s not a very well-kept secret but is clearly protected because so few people choose to become aware of it. Even when aware most people don’t believe in it, they remain skeptical and choose to continue doing the same things over and over all the time expecting different results.
Now, I decided to ask myself “how does self-talk create victims?” As such it dawned upon me that victimization wasn’t simply an action it was a habit. And as all habits are prone to do it is ingrained. Financial victimization is epidemic in our nation. Proof of this is all around you. Consider the reality that we are the richest nation on the planet (no other nation is remotely close), in fact many studies have said that we possibly control over 80-90% of the world’s wealth. On the other hand we also have the highest rate of financial illiteracy in the world. How can this be? Is it somehow possible that Americans are just luckier than any others in the world? I can attest to the fact that it has nothing whatsoever to do with luck.
The primary essence of success is a mindset that understands failure and the great powers in many failures. There is no success without failure. Sadly many have joined a conformity that is perpetrated upon the premise that failure is bad and should be avoided at all costs. This is commonly referred to as mediocrity and our society is mired in it.
The great American dream was always promulgated upon the opportunity to attain substantial wealth based upon the dreams and desires one creates in their mind’s eye. This has always and still does exist, yet the shades have been pulled down to eliminate the light of abundance and opportunity. It is replaced with a pursuit of security. The pursuit of security begins with a small handout, it could be a government subsidy or a form of continued employment. Either way it becomes a yoke which often burdens one with a lack of opportunity. No one reaches financial independence through the pursuit of security, just doesn’t happen. The two are diametrically opposed. Entrepreneurial spirit is one of risk taking and it also is one of pure sacrifice and commitment. The cavemen originally showed this personal initiative and provide us with the ability to survive. It is commonly referred to as the flight or fight syndrome. The stark reality is that 5% of the population is financially independent and the other 95% chooses to flee when the fear of success lights upon them. Their self-talk directly condemns them to the fear of failure and as such they never cross the divide of failure and success.
This can be changed, but it takes personal integrity and great risk tolerance. No running when fear of loss knocks on the door. No avoiding failure when it appears. It requires changing the thoughts one allows to linger in the mind and also a pure self-confidence in all one undertakes.
Presently there is a massive financial epidemic which is directly the largest form of financial victimization in our society. This epidemic is known as Reverse Compound Interest Syndrome and all are suffering from it. Our mission is to fully eliminate financial victimization is all its forms. We accomplish this through promoting awareness, providing financial literacy education and lastly helping as many people as possible achieve financial independence.
The exceptional state of financial independence is achieved by only 5% of our society, this is a very sad commentary for the richest nation in the world. Upon closer reflection our nation also has the highest rate of financial illiteracy and there is the anchor that relegates the 95% to a life of financial dependence at best! You are different though, you are an entrepreneur and as such you thrive on risk taking, you acknowledge that failure is to be expected and used as an educational tool. And most importantly you value persistence above all other human characteristics. So continue on your path and always keep your self-talk positive, knowing that the most important expectation of all is YOUR own!
