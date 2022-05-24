News
St. Paul’s Sean Sweeney has risen to an NBA head coaching candidate. That doesn’t surprise his college coach.
Former University of St. Thomas athletic director and men’s basketball coach Steve Fritz was having a conversation last week centered on the Dallas Mavericks’ suffocating defensive performance in their Game 7 victory over Phoenix in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Specifically, they marveled at the game plan put together by Dallas’ defensive czar, Sean Sweeney.
“We were talking about the great job he did,” Fritz said. “They obviously had a great plan there of what they were going to take away, and they took away (Chris Paul and Devin Booker) pretty much. … That’s the kind of thing I’ve gotten used to with him.”
Sweeney is a St. Paul kid who play high school basketball at Cretin-Derham Hall, where he was a teammate of Joe Mauer’s. He went on to play college ball at Wisconsin-Green Bay, before transferring back home to play for the Tommies.
Fritz called that “the best thing for us that ever happened.”
“We were thrilled that he came back,” Fritz said. “There are just so many things that he would do. He was just a really good player with a really good team, and he just did what you wanted on a daily basis.”
Fritz said Sweeney was “a coach on the floor.” Fritz would put Sweeney, his point guard, in charge and Sweeney would run the show.
“It doesn’t surprise me that he went into coaching,” Fritz said, “and, obviously, he’s done great for himself.”
Indeed, Sweeney has developed a reputation around the NBA for being one of the game’s top defensive minds. Dallas ranked 21st in defense during the 2020-21 season. Then Sweeney showed up alongside new head coach Jason Kidd, and the Mavericks surged to the league’s seventh-best defense this season.
It has been that end of the floor that propelled Dallas to the Western Conference Finals, where it trails Golden State 3-0 and will attempt to keep its season alive in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Fritz doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Sweeney has gravitated to the defensive end of the floor. He said the guard was a “feisty” player in college — a trait he exemplified on a daily basis.
“He was hard into it all the time,” Fritz said. “I think that’s why he’s more on the defensive side of the ball, too. That feistiness, and a little bit of demanding, is there all the time.”
Fritz doesn’t take much credit for Sweeney’s ascension. He does, however, believe the coach has managed to pick things up from every one of his basketball stops as part of his evolution — St. Thomas included.
“We had a certain way of doing things on a daily basis. We didn’t move on from much until we got the details done, and I see a little bit of that in him,” Fritz said. “But he worked with a lot of good people that he picked things up from.”
Even if the Mavericks’ road ends here, Sweeney’s mark has been made. His performance has pushed the coach into the head coaching candidate pool. He reportedly has interviewed for Charlotte’s head coach opening already this offseason.
Fritz has closely followed Sweeney’s career. He attended the Mavericks’ game at Target Center this season, as well as one of the games in which Sweeney served as head coach when filling in for Kidd, when the bench boss was out with COVID-19.
“He’s done it the right way where he’s served (in a lot of roles). Started with the film stuff, then attached himself to Jason Kidd, which is really good,” Fritz said. “We’re proud of him.”
When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life
NEW YORK — The first thing you hear is a familiar voice over the sound of thousands of screaming fans.
“Hello, Syracuse and the world. My name is Prince and I’ve come to play with you.”
The Purple One soon arrives, rising up through the stage — wearing an animal print jumpsuit with a ruffled white frock, a guitar slug across his back — as “Let’s Go Crazy” starts. “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today…” he says.
It’s the electric beginning of a high-energy concert in upstate New York held more than three decades ago, reworked and re-released on video and audio capturing Prince & The Revolution at their peak.
“It was as amazing as I remember it was,” says Lisa Coleman, a Revolution member who was there that night singing and playing keys. Adds drummer Bobby Z: “The next generation needs to see this because this is what it was all about.”
The March 30, 1985, concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, included the songs “Delirious,” “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Take Me Home,” “Let’s Pretend We’re Married,” “Computer Blue,” “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U,” among others.
It closes with a sensual, knock-out “Purple Rain,” with Prince in a shimmering cloak delivering a solo that lasts several minutes and shows off an immensely talented guitarist.
“You can tell that he knows what he’s doing there — he is lighting up the world. He always played it like there was no tomorrow. But that one is especially moving,” says Bobby Z.
“Prince and The Revolution: Live” will be released June 3 in a variety of formats, including digital streaming platforms, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray of the concert film.
There’s also a limited edition box set featuring three colored LPs, two CDs, the Blu-ray video, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes penned by all five members of the Revolution.
“I was so proud of him and the band we put together and everything at that moment and the fact that it lives on and that this beautiful project is coming out is something special,” says Bobby Z, a Prince friend since they met in 1976. “That band is cooking like a freight train.”
Prince fans have another reason to be happy this summer: “Prince: The Immersive Experience” makes its worldwide debut on June 9 in Chicago. It offers visitors the chance to explore his wardrobe, music influences and hits.
The Syracuse concert came at the end of a 100-odd date tour and Prince and the band are by this time a tight and sleek machine, piggybacking off the wild success of the film “Purple Rain.”
“I do feel like it was a pearl amongst a really great necklace,” says Wendy Melvoin, a guitarist and singer in the Revolution. “The only difference was that it was being televised worldwide. And there was a bit more pressure on us to kind of up our game.”
Over the course of the performance, Prince makes several costume changes, jumps around the set’s scaffolding, strips down to just pants and necklaces, writhes suggestively in a bathtub and drives the crowd crazy with such lines as: “Do you want me?”
The gig was an early pay-per-view event and was nominated for a Grammy Award for best longform music video. The concert was later put out on VHS but the quality of the audio and visuals were poor.
“I’m really excited for a next generation of Prince fans to see what it was all about. He wasn’t, you know, just some average guy. This was a seriously talented, unbelievable dancer, singer, bandleader, showman, composer, musician. This was a one-in-a-billion individual,” says Bobby Z.
Melvoin says die-hard Prince fans may have already seen bootleg versions but hopes that the new album and film can inspire other artists.
“I think the people that I’d want to have see it are people that want to learn how to put on a really great show,” she says. “Other artists should see it.”
Melvoin and Coleman say they recently rewatched the two-hour concert and found themselves saying “wow!” periodically.
“We were sitting next to each other watching a big screen version of it, and we both had forgotten certain parts of it, and it was really quite something to behold,” says Melvoin. “I think one of the things that I said to Lisa was, ‘Jesus, we were really good!’”
Twins preparing Royce Lewis help big league team at other positions
Since being optioned to Class AAA St. Paul on May 18, Royce Lewis has added a few new positions to his resume. In four games with the Saints, Lewis has played two games at shortstop, one at third and one in left field.
That, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, is so the rookie will be comfortable playing something other than short if he’s recalled this season.
“If he’s going to help us this year again at some point — which, it’s a long year, I would expect him to help us again at some point — it gives him the ability and the confidence to come to this level and potentially contribute not as a shortstop,” Baldelli said before the Twins’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Target Field.
Lewis, who turns 23 on June 5, was something of a revelation during his first major league stint — as much as No. 1 overall pick can be a revelation, anyway. Still only 22, he hit .308 with five runs scored, four doubles and two home runs, including a grand slam, in 11 games May 6-17.
He also played a creditable shortstop while filling in for injured Carlos Correa, out after being hit on the right hand by a pitch. Baldelli was careful on Monday to stress that as far as the Twins are concerned, Lewis is a shortstop and will spend the vast majority of his time playing short – presumably so he can start there for the Twins next season.
Correa is in the first year of a three-year, $105.3 million contract but can opt out after each of the first two seasons. In the meantime, the Twins are interested in bring Lewis back at some point this season, even if Correa is healthy and he has to play somewhere else.
“I believe in Royce, and I believe in his work habits and his ability to adapt,” Baldelli said. “I think he’ll be able to handle that. But I do think even just a handful of games can be very important for him.”
The Saints were off Monday. Since being optioned back, Lewis is hitting .375 (6 for 16) with a home run and three runs scored.
“We’re not talking about something that’s going to take away from his ability to play in the middle of the field at shortstop,” Baldelli said. “I think we’re talking about maybe a game a week in the outfield, something along those lines. An occasional game at third base, just so he can see it. Just so he can see the throws and the angles and the ball coming off the bat.”
SETTLING IN
It was a lean start to the season for Kyle Garlick, who batted .118 with one homer and two RBIs in his first 11 games. And when he started to pull out of his hitting slump, a calf strain sent him to the injured list.
But that 15-day stay on the IL didn’t throw the outfielder off his game. Before Tuesday night’s game against the Tigers, Garlick was hitting .400 with three home runs and eight RBIs in his past seven games.
Claimed off waivers after the 2020 season, Garlick has played more major league games in Minnesota, 54, than he did with his first two clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia (42) and has started 10 of his 18 big league games this season in right field, left field or as the designated hitter.
It’s been a long road for Garlick, a 28th-round pick for the Dodgers out of Cal Poly in 2015 who was DFA’d twice before catching on in Minnesota. Whether or not he catches on with the Twins beyond 2022, he’s proving, at age 30, he can help a major league team win.
“I’ve seen a lot of players kind of blossom later in their career,” he said. “They have ups and downs, and I think the ones that can grind through that and come out on top, it makes you mentally stronger and then you kind of feel like you can overcome anything.”
BRIEFLY
Left-hander Danny Coulombe, on the IL since May 11 with a left hip impingement, appears close to returning. It was unclear Monday whether he would be sent on a rehab assignment, but Baldelli said, “He’s tracking to be back this week at some point in the middle of the week.” … Spencer Steer, the Twins’ third-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was promoted to Class AAA St. Paul on Monday. Steer, 24, was hitting .307 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 35 games with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge.
Yankees bullpen crumbling behind injuries; Aaron Boone still confident about reliever options
The Yankees came into the season with one of the strongest bullpens in the league. But just 41 games in, with the team still riding high atop the standings, that bullpen has already taken several significant hits.
Chad Green and Luis Gil both need Tommy John surgery. “It just gradually got a little worse,” Green said of his arm. “It got to the point where obviously we knew something wasn’t right, so we decided to shut it down.”
And Zack Britton has not been available all season, recovering from his own elbow surgery, something the Yankees knew heading into the year, but looms even larger now as their injured list gets larger.
“I still feel like we have a ton of good options and a lot of talented, really good pitchers,” Aaron Boone said before Monday’s game against the Orioles. “We hit a little bump here. Whether it’s injuries or a guy struggling, that’s all part of it. I still feel like we’re in a really good spot back there. It’ll continue to be a strength for us.”
On the field, both Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman have been bad this year. Chapman also has been dealing with his own problems in his left Achilles, something he said has been bothering him for a few weeks.
“Chappy had an MRI and tests [Monday],” Boone said. “Everything came back good with the Achilles. We are treating it as Achilles tendonitis. He’s going to see the doctor and go through stuff today. We’ll make a call [Monday] or [Tuesday] as far as what we want to do there.”
Chapman has given up runs in each of his last five appearances, including a tough one in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader where he recorded one out and let in two runs. After that game, Chapman gave some reasons for his struggles.
“To put it simply, things have not worked out,” the closer said through team interpreter Marlon Abreu. “When you’re dealing with things, sometimes it can affect you, but at the end of the day it’s not the reason for these last results. We’re dealing with it and we’ll do the best we can.”
No official decision has been made on Chapman, but Boone understands that they have to keep an open mind.
“I think the IL is still very much in play. We just want to not rush into it.”
Last season, Chapman was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 7 with elbow inflammation. When he returned, he closed out the regular season by posting a 2.70 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Prior to the injury and subsequent rest that it required, he had a 3.63 ERA for the season.
If Chapman does get removed from his closer role, either due to a stint on the IL or a performance-based demotion, Clay Holmes would be the obvious replacement. Boone wasn’t ready to commit to that yet, saying that he’d let the situation of a given game dictate who he uses.
“Probably more matchup,” Boone explained. “If there’s a big spot in an earlier inning, I wouldn’t hesitate to use [Holmes] then. We’ll kind of be fluid with that.”
As for Loaisiga, he had an even worse day than Chapman on Sunday. The man who was arguably the Yankees’ best reliever last season currently has a 7.02 ERA. His contribution to Sunday’s doubleheader was getting charged for four earned runs in 0.2 innings.
“Going back to the games against Baltimore, I felt like I was getting back to feeling the same way I felt last year,” Loaisiga said after his poor day at the office. “That being said, [Sunday] was definitely not a good day.”
The entire year has been difficult on the Nicaraguan reliever, who said he’s been making mechanical adjustments to try and “stay back more” and create more leverage on his pitches.
“It’s tough when you go through a season like last season where you’re very consistent and very effective,” he allowed. “You have to trust in yourself and your pitches. Letting the team down in certain situations is definitely tough.”
HOUSEKEEPING
Before Monday’s game, Boone provided some updates on two other pitchers in the organization, starting with the revelation that JP Sears is “most likely” going to be the Yankees’ starting pitcher on Wednesday.
The other, Domingo German, has not yet pitched in a professional game this season due to a right shoulder impingement. Boone said he’s making progress in his rehab, though.
“German is doing really well,” Boone said. “He’s on his way back. Realistically, he’s still a ways out. But he’s throwing his first live BP’s. Everything’s gone smooth since he started his throwing program. So, we’re encouraged there.”
