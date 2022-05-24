Finance
Start Internet Marketing Business With a Blog
If you would like to start your internet marketing business, without having a domain with web hosting service, you might need to start with a free and simple way – blog.
With the appearance of Web2.0 or Weblog, in short Blog, every one can have his own webpage, without paying for the web hosting service. The only difference is you still do not have the full ownership like owning a domain. Nevertheless, blog still enable user to write, upload picture and video.
To start, you may need to consider which type of blog service you like. I would like to only introduce 3 here – blogger, wordpress and typepad.
Blogger is one of the most common and easiest blog service to start off with, it is owned by Google, once you sign in your Google account, you will automatically sign in to your blogger account as well. It is simple to use, with all plug and play method, you can master the art of blogging within few hours.
WordPress is a more advance version blog service, just like blogger, you can easily choose any template you like. The concept is just like blogger, add your widgets with plug and play method. Nevertheless, WordPress enable you to upgrade to better feature, like custom CSS, more storage space, unlimited private user and etc with small amount of cost. You can have your blog parking at your domain address from WordPress as well.
Last to mention – Type Pad, though it is not free service like the above two, it comes with great services and unique feature. Typepad has its own SEO – search engine optimized technique that make your blog easily found by searcher, you can measure your blog traffic without using a third party counter, and typepad is partnered with Amazon, eBay and Pay pal to make you earn money faster through blogging.
That’s all, make your choice and start making money through blogging! Always blog with your passion!
To find out more, please visit Internet Marketer Journal.
Finance
IRS Tax Settlement Principles
An IRS tax settlement is an agreement between an individual and the IRS to settle a tax liability for less than the full amount. It is a general term referring to one of the IRS’ settlement programs.
A number of options are available for resolving IRS tax debts. The IRS will look at the individual’s ability to pay the tax debt back as the main consideration. This includes assets and an individual’s income and or expenses.
All tax returns must be filed before considering an IRS tax settlement. Be sure to have all returns prepared and ready to send to the IRS.
Another consideration would be if the IRS is sending notices of an impending levy or of there is a levy in effect currently. Submitting some type of settlements will not automatically release a levy. It will stop collection actions while it is being considered but will not automatically release an IRS levy that was in place before the settlement was submitted.
Types of IRS Tax Settlements
IRS tax settlements fall into two general categories. One is where a taxpayer cannot pay the tax liability back in full and may qualify to pay back less than the tax debt owed. This would include the following:
Offer in Compromise
An Offer in Compromise is where the individual offers the IRS less than the amount owed in a onetime settlement. An Offer in Compromise can be submitted based on Doubt to Collectability – doubt exists based on the taxpayer’s financials as to whether the IRS could reasonably expect to collect the full debt, Doubt to liability – doubt exists as to whether the taxpayer actually owes the debt, and Effective Administration – hardship case. Based on their very rigid guidelines, financial disclosure of assets and income will usually be required.
Partial Payment Plan
A partial payment plan is when the taxpayer comes into an agreement with the IRS to pay back less than the amount due over a specified period of time.
Penalty Abatement
Penalty abatement enables the individual to abate part or all of the penalties. Typically, it will not eliminate interest and it will not reduce the principle of the tax liability that is owed.
There are 2 additional options if the individual does not meet the financial qualifications to do an IRS tax settlement:
Installment Agreement
An installment agreement is a form of IRS tax settlement in which the individual enters into an agreement with the IRS to repay the tax liability over a specified period of time. While the installment is in place IRS levy action will stop, but interest will continue to accrue. A streamline installment, payable over 5 years, can be set up if the individual owes $25,000 or less. The IRS will require disclosure to financial information if the balance is over $25,000.
Uncollectible Status
Uncollectible is where the IRS suspends collection actions temporarily a result of a hardship of the taxpayer. Typically due to unemployment or some other temporary financial hardship where the taxpayer cannot pay the tax liability back in an installment at this time. This will neither stop interest from accruing or reduce the tax debt.
Finance
eShop WordPress: Is It A Good Plugin For Your Online Business?
The eShop WordPress plugin is a good way to start selling online. It works best for small businesses and, unlike other plugins, it can be used with any WordPress themes because it is very well integrated in WordPress.
The admin section is easy to manage, it shows the customer order page, pending payments and you can add comments, which is very convenient during the transaction process.
eShop WordPress has appropriate documentation and the user finds the required help when installing and customizing it. It is simple to use and has screencasts over some functions, although it doesn’t cover everything in full detail. The user can also find solutions participating in a forum for the plugin and it is very helpful.
With eShop WordPress you can create your products either using posts or pages, although with the latter you can only assign a product to one category. You can always build product categories, which eShop calls departments. In the latest edition you can customize your store layout and show colors and fonts similar to your website or blog.
When adding products, you must check your stock as available in the product’s admin panel or your customers won’t find the add-to-cart button, even if the product is in stock. Anyway, you can use widgets to set up the shop: cart, product search, and that’s helpful because you don’t need any coding knowledge. Before adding products, you have to set your currency, tax rates and the product options that you want to make visible on your product page.
In eShop WordPress, the cart displays all the information we would expect to find in a cart. Such as the quantity of given items left, or delete products from the cart, and go to checkout. However there is a downside and it is that eShop can’t print an invoice for the customer or offer refunds if a customer decides to cancel. In this case, you will have to delete the order and start again.
The default currency is dollars, but it can be changed with a bit of code, although it can be a nuisance for less savvy users. You can choose different payment gateways at the checkout. Pay Pal, Payson, iDeal lite, eProcessing Network, WebToPay, Authorize.net and Ogone. The amount of tax depends on shipping zones and is only added to the purchase at the checkout. Its display is a bit confusing for customers because zones are called bands and the information displayed is not very clear for customers.
eShop checkout page is quite complete. As a customer you can leave your address and choose shipping payment method. Fields remember the last entered text, so if the form validation finds errors and the page reloads you don’t have to write everything again. You cannot add new fields to the checkout form, you can only hide existing ones. This point may be very important for users outside the US where additional information may be required on the invoice, such as company info.
If you know a bit of coding, you can add some extra plugin and add as many fields as desired. eShop WordPress is a good cart for your online shopping business. It is quite complete, simple and reliable. If you know a little of coding you’ll have more options when customizing it. If you are a small or medium-sized business owner, you can count on eShop WordPress.
Finance
Mobile Marketing Trends 2011: Simple Mobile Marketing Ideas for This Year and Onwards
With today’s advancements in technology and the growing popularity of smart devices, the mobile marketing trends of 2011 are more likely to focus on smart phones and the integration of online marketing with mobile SMS marketing strategies. Smartphone marketing is all about the promotion and advertisement of products or services via a platform that can efficiently convert mobile SMS into a high conversion marketing resource. Although this is a fairly new concept in the business sector, it already has a huge potential for success, thanks to its simplicity. Plus, it is very effective at delivering messages to a specific target audience.
Becoming more and more popular among business owners and marketers alike, mobile SMS marketing and promotion is an effective tool that any business can use in promoting their products and services, and increasing their brand awareness in the market. Although relatively new and untapped, smartphone marketing provides a very broad definition. However, it can be broken down into several categories, depending on the focus of the mobile promotion method. As of today, the focus of mobile marketing trends is mostly on SMS marketing.
SMS are relatively cost-effective and offer several benefits aside from directly promoting your products or services to your business’s specific market niche. Plus, when it comes to bulk messaging, marketers have a lot to gain. After all, with such a low-cost operation, they can instantly interact with larger audiences – possibly millions of them – all at once.
Mobile marketing trends are currently focusing on the emergence of low-cost smart phones in the market that will allow consumers to have a more diverse method of communication. Since messaging can be mixed with Internet browsing now, as well, marketers can now easily combine the power of SMS marketing with that of the Internet to create an even more powerful marketing method.
Plus, since monochromatic four-liner phones have become obsolete and replaced with wireless-ready smart phones with package applications, mobile marketing becomes even more interesting and challenging. The only thing marketers need to focus on now is to learn new ways of accessing this marketing source and take advantage of the relatively low competition associated therewith at the moment.
Using special applications and programs for smartphone marketing is one way to gain advantage among other marketeers in the field today. So, with the right tools, it is completely possible to tap into the largest resource of potential clients since targeting the right market niche is what mobile marketing is all about.
