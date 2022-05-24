Start Internet Marketing Business With a Blog

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you would like to start your internet marketing business, without having a domain with web hosting service, you might need to start with a free and simple way – blog.

With the appearance of Web2.0 or Weblog, in short Blog, every one can have his own webpage, without paying for the web hosting service. The only difference is you still do not have the full ownership like owning a domain. Nevertheless, blog still enable user to write, upload picture and video.

To start, you may need to consider which type of blog service you like. I would like to only introduce 3 here – blogger, wordpress and typepad.

Blogger is one of the most common and easiest blog service to start off with, it is owned by Google, once you sign in your Google account, you will automatically sign in to your blogger account as well. It is simple to use, with all plug and play method, you can master the art of blogging within few hours.

WordPress is a more advance version blog service, just like blogger, you can easily choose any template you like. The concept is just like blogger, add your widgets with plug and play method. Nevertheless, WordPress enable you to upgrade to better feature, like custom CSS, more storage space, unlimited private user and etc with small amount of cost. You can have your blog parking at your domain address from WordPress as well.

Last to mention – Type Pad, though it is not free service like the above two, it comes with great services and unique feature. Typepad has its own SEO – search engine optimized technique that make your blog easily found by searcher, you can measure your blog traffic without using a third party counter, and typepad is partnered with Amazon, eBay and Pay pal to make you earn money faster through blogging.

That’s all, make your choice and start making money through blogging! Always blog with your passion!



To find out more, please visit Internet Marketer Journal.