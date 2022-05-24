Finance
Summer Weight Loss Activities
Do You Hate The Gym?
I can’t lie. There are some days I absolutely hate having to head down to the gym. It’s 80 degrees and sunny outside with the slightest breeze. I want to be out there, not in a basement. How can I take my cardio activities outside? People get fixated on running and forget about all of the everyday activities we love to do that also double as intense calorie burners. After reading through an article published by the Mayo Clinic regarding calorie expenditure, I decided I needed to share the best ways to enjoy the sun AND burn calories in one hour.
Basketball
I’m 6’2″, pasty white, and have never played a real game of basketball in my life. Remember Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in “White Men Can’t Jump”? Story of my life. A lot of my friends at school love to head down to the park and play pickup games. We’re in West Philly so there’s always a game going.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 584
200 pounds: 728
240 pounds: 872
Canoeing
My family used to camp a lot my brother and I were younger. Our canoe is still under our deck, but I definitely remember having a lot of fun going out on the lake and canoeing to the best fishing spots. A lot of the kids I met from PA regularly go camping with their friends. Not sure I’d trust them on a canoe with a 30 rack but you gotta do what you gotta do.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 256
200 pounds: 319
240 pounds: 382
Golfing
Cigars, beer, and golf go hand in hand. It’s counterproductive to drink while out in the heat and playing golf but to each his own. My friends and I are starting to get back into playing. It’s a chill way to spend a day outside with a little bit of competition. The calories listed below are for carrying your clubs, but it is also only 1 hour’s worth of activity. Think how long it takes you to play a round. Yea, that’s a nice little workout.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 314
200 pounds: 391
240 pounds: 469
Hiking
I’m not in the woods or anything but a lot of people love hiking when it’s nice out. Personally, I hate getting eaten alive. Hiking can be an awesome workout though because you’re climbing different surfaces with varying inclines.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 438
200 pounds: 546
240 pounds: 654
Running at 8mph
I have a mud run coming up in a week. It’s called Muck Ruckus MS and it’s for an awesome cause. Nowadays I don’t run at a 7:30 pace on level surfaces so I sure as hell won’t be trucking at that pace in the mud, but running is always a good choice for summer cardio.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 861
200 pounds: 1074
240 pounds: 1286
Softball or Baseball
Living right across the street from baseball and softball fields all of my life means I’ve seen my fair share of adult leagues playing late into the night. These guys and gals are out there having a great time and, when there’s a little bit of competition to it, getting a decent workout while catching up with their friends.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 365
200 pounds: 455
240 pounds: 545
Swimming
My pool isn’t big enough for laps but swimming is an AMAZING workout. I had never really swum for exercise until my sophomore year of college. I thought I was going to sink to the bottom midway through my 4th 50m lap. Sure, I was sprinting them…but it was still pretty pathetic. Water has so many therapeutic benefits and is a great alternative to high-impact cardio activities such as running.
Calories Burnt
160 pounds: 423
200 pounds: 528
240 pounds: 632
How Will YOU Get Fit?
There is no one right answer to the question “How do I lose fat and/or get fit?” You need to do activities that interest you if you want to increase your adherence to your program. If you’re afraid of water you probably won’t stick to a swimming routine very long. Do what you love, work hard, and you’ll see results.
Mayo Clinic article available here:
http://www.mayoclinic.com/health/exercise/SM00109
Finance
IRS Tax Debt to Be Collected by Third Party Agencies
If you currently owe the IRS back taxes, now would be a good time to contact a tax professional to determine if you qualify for the IRS fresh start program. Recently, the IRS released information pertaining to their decision to enlist the assistance of four third party collection firms to assist in the recovery of approximately $138 billion dollars in tax debt. What this could mean for tax payers who owe is the beginning of multiple phone calls, harassing letters, and less time to financially prepare for repayment due to faster collection enforcement technique.
The probability of program success is hindered by well documented occurrences of harassment by third party agencies. Collection agencies are subject to the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA), which protects consumers from abusive debt collection practices. However, collectors often ignore these rules due to pressure to produce a certain level of revenue and/or earn bonuses in addition to regular pay. This could prove to be toxic due to potential harassment law suits that could cost the IRS millions.
In addition, this is not the first time the IRS has implemented such a program. According to the New York Times, “Twice before, in 1996 and 2006, the I.R.S. has tried to farm out some of its collection duties. Both times, the programs were shut down and deemed failures”. However, not before causing significant stress to millions of tax payers. Most famous was the elderly couple that received over 150 calls in less than a month.
The IRS currently offers resolution programs that could assist tax payers resolve outstanding tax liability without exposure to harsh collection practices conducted by third party agencies. To ignore the opportunity to protect yourself and possibly resolve your tax issue for less than what is expected (Offer-In-Compromise), is the same as staying in a house that’s on fire. No one in their right mind would do that… right?
The IRS Fresh Start Program provides the opportunity to resolve your tax debt in many different ways. Depending on your assets, you may be able to enter into an Installment Agreement (IA) that is conducive to your financial capability, or save money by paying a lessor amount through Offer-In-Compromise (OIC). If you choose to research the above mentioned resolution options, make sure that you take note of the following in choosing your tax professional:
1. Tax professional must be licensed as an Enrolled Agent, CPA, or Attorney.
2. Check with the BBB for rating
3. Check or ask for testimony from previous clients
Don’t ignore the time given to secure your opportunity to resolve your tax debt issue without additional unwanted harassment. Contact your tax professional today.
Finance
3 Ways Aspirin Can Kill You – Just Because It’s Over-the-Counter Doesn’t Make it Safe
Did you know aspirin can kill you?
Despite frequent reminders, many patients are still of the opinion that Tylenol, aspirin, and ibuprofen are all about the same. It makes me cringe every time I hear it. Were you aware that if aspirin were presented to the FDA today it would not be approved for over-the-counter sale? It’s much too dangerous! It might not even be condoned as an anti-inflammatory medication, although its properties as a blood thinner would probably warrant approval as such (i.e., to prevent heart attacks.)
So how can aspirin kill you? Here are the top 3 ways, which are seen regularly in every emergency room.
1. Stomach bleeding. Aspirin is acetylsalicylic acid. Even though the stomach makes hydrochloric acid on its own, it is not necessarily able to tolerate the introduction of additional acid. Imagine pouring acid on your hand all day. Sooner or later you’d burn a hole through your skin. The same can happen in the stomach, creating an ulcer. Sometimes rather than create an ulcer, the entire lining of the stomach becomes irritated (gastritis). The tiny blood vessels just beneath the surface can be eroded and then bleed. The use of aspirin is one of the most common causes of stomach and other gastrointestinal bleeding. You may not think you could bleed to death from this, but it happens every day. Fortunately, emergency care and blood transfusions have prevented most deaths due to stomach erosion by aspirin.
2. Aspirin allergy. Although nearly everyone understands that a person can be allergic to penicillin, because aspirin is available without prescription, it is perceived as safe. However, many people are allergic to aspirin. A mild case may cause itching and perhaps hives. A moderate case may also cause angioedema, or swelling of the face, hands, and other areas of the body. A severe case can cause swelling in the bronchial tubes and subsequent airway obstruction. This can be a medical emergency that, untreated, leads to suffocation and death.
3. Acidosis. When an overdose of acetylsalicylic acid is ingested, it may poison cellular metabolism, leading to high blood acid levels (metabolic acidosis). Eventually this may result in multiple organ failure and collapse. If the drug is not removed via dialysis, a person can easily die of an accidental or intentional aspirin overdose.
Clearly, taking excess aspirin is like playing with fire. Because a little may not hurt you does not mean taking more is safe. Consult your doctor if you require aspirin on a regular basis. There are many safer alternatives.
Copyright 2010 Cynthia J. Koelker, MD
Finance
What Is Windows Azure and What Are Its Benefits?
Today large companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft, that have extensive experience managing large data centers, are offering customers to “rent” data capacity. This is great news for companies that want to focus on their core business application and not worry about the underlying platform. Microsoft’s cloud platform offering is called Windows Azure.
Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s premiere cloud platform, has contributed to significant revenue growth for Microsoft since its launch in 2010, coinciding with the company’s ongoing transition into the cloud market by forming strategic partnerships with cloud leaders like Salesforce.com. Not only does Azure boast strong platform-as-a-service (PaaS) capabilities, but the solution is currently the only major cloud platform that is a leader for infrastructure as a service (IaaS), as ranked by Gartner. Recently, Forbes predicted that annual revenue for Azure would be close to $2.3 billion.
Azure is gaining traction as the cloud infrastructure of choice for many IT professionals. Here are a few reasons these pros are turning to Azure as their cloud platform of choice-and perhaps why your organization should also consider doing so:
Cost Savings and Quick Scalability
With a model such as Windows Azure, companies only need to pay for the resources that their applications are using. Should a company need to increase its number of users or its data storage, for example, Microsoft can simply adjust their rate, making it extremely convenient and scalable. With this “pay-as-you-go” approach, businesses only pay for the amount of space that they need, instead of having to pay for empty storage at the maximum amount which they may never use.
Reliability
In addition to cost savings and quick scalability, another advantage of Windows Azure and the IaaS/PaaS model is reliability. Windows Azure services are provided from cloud data centers which have multiple built-in redundancies. If one server crashes, a company’s applications will automatically run on another server in the data center.
Easy Upgrades
Microsoft Azure supports many different programming languages, tools and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems. New web applications and upgrades can easily be added.
Closely integrated with other Microsoft tools
For organizations that are reliant on Microsoft tools like SharePoint (which was recently ranked the No.1 platform for enterprise collaboration), Office 365 and Outlook, investing in a cloud platform that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft products makes sense. Organizations can also use the same virtual machines in Azure that they use on-premises, like Windows and Linux, which further simplifies operations. Many industry experts expect Azure to slowly but surely gain adoption due to this ability to offer users a completely seamless and integrated service package.
IaaS and PaaS
Azure boasts an enticing combination of IaaS (managed) and PaaS (unmanaged) services. IaaS enables companies to outsource their cloud computing infrastructure and pay for only for what they use. PaaS allows companies to create their own Web apps and/or software without having to buy and maintain the underlying infrastructure. This enables organizations to customize their cloud software-like Office 365, for example-to meet their exact specifications and requirements. Because Azure is an industry leader in both of these categories, companies can more quickly and easily build, deploy and manage applications.
Strong BI and analytics support
Azure provides managed SQL and NoSQL data services and built-in support for digging deeper into data and uncovering key insights for improving business processes and decision making. Specifically, organizations can leverage their SQL Server in the cloud and can use HDInsight, Microsoft Azure’s Apache Hadoop-based cloud service, to build Hadoop clusters to more deeply analyze data.
Azure has a fully integrated delivery pipeline
Once you start comparing Azure benefits from an enterprise perspective you realise that there are many elements beyond mere storage.
From an architecture perspective, you really need a unified delivery pipeline – here’s Azures:
- Source control
- Unit testing
- Integration testing
- Delivery
- Go live tools
While the argument can be made that assigning specific workloads to different environments can at times be advantageous. There is great continuity and reduces risk of integration failure when all tools are available under one umbrella.
It means that in the case of product updates or any other changes, Azure can guarantee [to a high degree] that their pipeline is designed according – which creates a compelling business case.
Disaster recovery in Azure
With data being transferred globally, it is important for providers to have in-built fail-over and disaster recovery capabilities. They have regional and global fail-over options, hot and cold standby models as well as rolling reboot capabilities that work out of the box. These capabilities put them far beyond the, plain-old storage option. While this may not be something that is a daily issue to a business, it is definitely something that you can confidently know is happening in the background.
Let us know which Microsoft Azure business benefit was the most interesting below. Should you wish to learn more or need any help with it, contact us.
Summer Weight Loss Activities
Aaron Judge’s two-homer game not enough to beat lowly Orioles
IRS Tax Debt to Be Collected by Third Party Agencies
Max Kepler’s grand night sends Twins to walk-off victory over Detroit
Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in five days
3 Ways Aspirin Can Kill You – Just Because It’s Over-the-Counter Doesn’t Make it Safe
What Is Windows Azure and What Are Its Benefits?
The Process of Medical Coding Certification
XRP Has Broken Below Its Long Standing Support, What’s Next?
Using the 5th P in Your Marketing Mix to Expectceed
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼