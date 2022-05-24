Blockchain
Terra (LUNA & UST) – The Journey So Far
In the past, the crypto market has faced failures in the algorithmic stablecoins, the mechanism behind the stablecoins seems to be prominent in papers. Still, when it comes to executing them in the real-world, the hurdles are more challenging. Some examples to be remembered are Titan and Iron.
The fundamental difference between a fiat pegged stablecoin and an algorithmic stablecoin is that fiat stablecoins have 1 to 1 pegging to traditional currencies like USD or Euro, the algorithmic stablecoins use an algorithm, mint more coins when the price goes up, and burn them when the price comes down.
Terra ecosystem was founded in 2018 by the TerraForm Lab (TFL) and the development of the ecosystem is administered by Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Terra is built over the Cosmo SDK, which guarantees the operation across various platforms.
Do Kwon, Co-Founder, and CEO of TFL has always been an effective spokesperson for his company.
“For the first time, you’re starting to see a pegged currency that is attempting to observe the bitcoin standard. It’s making a strong directional bet that keeping a lot of those foreign reserves in the form of a digital native currency is going to be a winning recipe.”
And the USD was also sailing high in the market. The plans behind Terra were also courageous, 10 billion BTC reserve, purchase of AVAX, commitment towards the Anchor & Mirror protocol, and so on.
LFG tweet:
1/ As of Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Luna Foundation Guard held a reserve consisting of the following assets:
· 80,394 $BTC
· 39,914 $BNB
· 26,281,671 $USDT
· 23,555,590 $USDC
· 1,973,554 $AVAX
· 697,344 $UST
· 1,691,261 $LUNA
— LFG | Luna Foundation Guard (@LFG_org) May 16, 2022
But all these were hit badly when the Terra team made a huge withdrawal from the curve finance that happened to follow the swapping of UST for USDC by an unknown whale in the same exchange platform, this created variation in the UST depeg. The crashing of the crypto market was further fueled by this action.
Post Bear Market
Panic selling started as the price of Luna declined on May 9, major crypto apps pulled out their user assets from Anchor as UST depegged, and within the first 48 hrs, 9 billion was drawn out from 14 billion held by Anchor. This made the circulation of Luna enlarged with price downfall and UST trembled as it is the representation of Luna.
The minting of Luna was prominent then burning and suspicious activity during validation began. Attackers started using this loophole and malicious transactions were validated, this raised another concern in the collapsing sector and the Terra halted their delegation altogether. Simultaneously, LFG employed the BTC available with it to regain the peg.
Terra tweet:
The Terra blockchain has officially halted at block 7607789.
Terra Validators have halted the network to come up with a plan to reconstitute it.
More updates to come.
— Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) May 13, 2022
The blame game is still prevailing but no proper conclusion has yet been obtained, most fingers are been pointed out towards the lack of backup strategy by Do Kwon and no proper communication among the “Lunatics” and Terra. Another major suspect in consideration is the traditional finance system and its representatives.
Currently, the revival plan taken on by Terra is the launch of a new blockchain but that completely excludes the stablecoin. The new Terra is expected to hit the market on May 27 and is at present in the voting phase.
Terra tweet:
1/ We have published an amendment to Proposal 1623, incorporating the community’s feedback since its publication 2 days ago. Please see below for details 👇https://t.co/liISBn3Baa
— Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) May 20, 2022
The snapshot will be taken on May 27, and the user with the current Luna & UST will be assigned a new Luna. The center of attraction in the launch is the airdrop by the Terra, the segregation is as follows 25% to community pool, 35% to Luna holders before the collapse, 10% to UST Anchor holders before the collapse, 10% to Luna holders after the collapse and 20% UST holders after collapse.
This seems to be the only getaway from the death spiral. As most investors are just looking for a way to get back their money, certain projects inside the company are waiting for liquidity to proceed further. This announcement has itself made rise in the price of coins and expected to bring back the status.
Blockchain
Top 5 Crypto Coins By LunaCrush’s Galaxy Score
- ROSE HODLers gain 20% APY rewards.
- Polygon (MATIC) is trading down 7.54%.
Let’s take a look at the top 5 coins ranked by LunaCrush based on their social impact and investors’ sentiment in the market.
1.BZx Protocol (BZRX)
BZRX is the governance token on bZx protocol, a DeFi margin trading protocol. It grants holders the voting rights in the native DAO. Its use cases range from leveraged margin trading, staking, borrowing, and lending services on bZx.
According to CMC, BZRX traded today at $0.0662 USD with a market cap of $29,349,468 USD and a 24-h trading volume of $192 USD.
2. Rarible (RARI)
RARI is the native token on the Rarible, a “creative-centric” NFT Marketplace. It allows users to create NFTs and also to earn rewards.
As per data from CMC, RARI traded today at $3.32 USD with a market cap of $25,521,900 USD and a trading volume of $1,722,697 USD in the last 24h.
3. Polygon (MATIC)
MATIC is the native coin on the Layer 2 PoS blockchain, Polygon. Polygon is a potential Ethereum scaling solution.
According to CMC, MATIC traded at $0.6392 USD with a market cap of $540,865,470 USD and a trading volume of $5,080,186,481 USD in the last 24h.
4. Oasis Network (ROSE)
ROSE exists on a layer-1 (L1) blockchain network that is known for its high throughput and low gas fees. ROSE is deployed on the network for staking and governance.
According to CMC, ROSE traded at $0.06574 USD with a market cap of $330,735,000 USD and a trading volume of $71,268,805 USD.
5. PolyDoge (POLYDOGE)
PolyDoge is popularly known as the “polygonized DOGE.” Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), PolyDoge is also a memecoin based on Shiba Inu. This DeFi project also hosts an algorithmic stablecoin, PolyDogeDollar (PDD), pegged to 1 MATIC.
According to CMC, POLYDOGE traded at $0.000000008542 USD with a trading volume of $2,258,214 USD and a maximum supply of 868 trillion.
Blockchain
Tectona’s Bored.Ai Opens Text2Art Minting For The First Time
Tel Aviv, Israel, 20th May, 2022, Chainwire
Bored.AI, the generative art Ai by Tectona, has reached a milestone in its journey following the mint of its 10,000 MemberChip NFTs. During the month-long mint, thousands of text-to-image artworks were created by the community in the demo bot within Discord, with many individuals producing their own collections. The next phase of the project will reveal the exact MemberChip design and members will be able to use their MemberChips to mint authentic works of Text2Art based on their imagination and artistic style.
AI and NFTs are central to the convergence of reality and imagination in the Metaverse, and the next phase of the Bored.Ai journey opens up new possibilities of creation for all. Members of the Bored.Ai collective mint NFTs using their own words. Once a specific text description is used to mint a Text2Art, that description can no longer be used anymore, thus creating a race to mint the most exquisite phrases first. In addition to the community curators, many of whom have gone from novices to expert Ai artists throughout the Bored.Ai journey, the Bored.Ai is generating interest amongst artists and galleries who aren’t afraid to experiment with new mediums.
According to Tectona COO Beni Hakak, “for the first time ever we’re seeing a boom of user-generated artworks at scale. Community members are pushing the envelope of AI-enabled creation and making some amazing works of art. I’m proud of the fact that anyone can join the Bored.Ai collective and start generating art with no technical knowledge needed.”
Bored.Ai is the brainchild of Tectona, Israel’s leading public company specializing in blockchain technology and digital assets, It’s co-founders are Guy BenArtzi, co-founder of Bancor, and a veteran NFT collector, Yariv Gilat, algorithmic trading pioneer and co-founder of Final, as well as Beni Hakak and Tal Muskal, COO and CTO of Tectona respectively who have a wealth of entrepreneurial and technical expertise across blockchain, Ai and startups. Complementing the founders and team is a strong board consisting of industry stalwarts such as 0xb1, the CEO of DeFi protocol FODL, Lior.eth, founder of Eden Block VC, the founder of Ecko Unlimited and Complex Mark Ecko, and Bancor co-founder and serial entrepreneur Galia Ben Artzi.
The envisioned roadmap of Bored.Ai extends beyond text-to-image capabilities. Multidimensional images, videos, music, and other mediums of entertainment are just the tip of Bored.Ai’s creative potential. Together, the team, advisory board, and the community are shaping the vision of the Bored.Ai to bring artistic superpowers to the masses
About Tectona
Tectona is a public company and an industry leader in the domain of blockchain-crypto and digital assets that specializes in developing innovative blockchain products, including NFTs, fundamental trading tools, and advanced algo trading strategies for its operations and partners in the Crypto, DeFi, and digital asset worlds.
Contacts
Growth Lead
Blockchain
Bullieverse Announces Chainlink VRF Integration To Boost Transparency And Fairness In Distributing its Bear NFTs
Decentralized gaming platform, Bullieverse is set to launch the integration of Chainlink’s VRF, the Verifiable Random Function, on Polygon and Ethereum to help fairly distribute the Bear NFTs, the latest addition to the Citizens of Bulliever Island (COBI) collection. Set to launch later in the week, the integration of Chainlink’s VRF will help in the distribution of Bear NFTs in a fair and completely transparent manner.
Bullieverse is a metaverse offering an immersive, captivating and rewarding gaming experience using tokens and NFT pieces. The Bear NFTs were recently launched as rare assets with traits that grant holders more utility in the metaverse. As such, having a tamper-proof, auditable and random distribution process to help ensure that they’re distributed in a provably random manner. This is the key to making sure every gamer and NFT collector has a fair chance of winning. Additionally, integrating Chainlink’s VRF will allow users to verify that everyone has equal access to the most valuable Bear NFTs.
“Providing our community with complete transparency is essential to the Bullieverse, which is why it was imperative that we integrated Chainlink VRF. We’re not only focused on creating a highly immersive gaming experience, we want it to be fair for our users as well,” said Srini Anala, Co-Founder & CEO of Bullieverse”.
The Bear NFTs are the latest line of NFT collection, adding to the Bull NFTs, which allows players to join and play in the first location of the Bulliever Island. The NFT also gives them a unique bull avatar they can use to explore the island and play games with. In time, the island will be filled with an ever-expanding collection of games. With the launch of the Quest: Bear Hunt, bulls will be able to hunt bears on Bulliever Island and win Bear NFTs in the process.
Given the Bear NFTs are a rare item in the game, offering unique traits, distributing them in a provably fair way is key to supporting the integrity and trust of the Quest; Bear Hunt game. By integrating Chainlink’s VRF, the game offers the community a transparent platform, which sets the standard for the future of the metaverse.
“This transparency is especially critical as we plan to evolve into a community-owned DAO in the future,’ a statement from the Bullieverse team reads”.
Bullieverse introduces Chainlink VRF
According to the statement, Bullieverse selected the Chainlink VRF due to its cutting edge technology, academic research behind it, and its longevity in providing randomness. Bullieverse needed a secure random number generator (RNG) that any user could independently audit. Chainlink’s VRF is secured by generation and on-chain verification of cryptographic proofs that prove the integrity of each random number supplied to smart contracts, ensuring the randomness remains provably fair.
How the Chainlink VRFworks (Image: Chainlink)
To ensure total randomness and fairness, Chainlink’s VRF combines block data that is still unknown when the request is made with the oracle node’s pre-committed private key to generate both a random number and a cryptographic proof. Once generated, the VRF sends the random number to the Bullieverse smart contract, which only accepts the number if it has a valid cryptographic proof, and the cryptographic proof can only be generated if the VRF process is tamper-proof.
In the near future, Bullieverse plans to expand its collection of NFTs and allow users to purchase land on the Island. The Chainlink VRF integration is expected to play a big role in ensuring these assets are fairly distributed across players and the wider community.
Terra (LUNA & UST) – The Journey So Far
JKSSB Driving Test notice for various posts
Considerations To Make When Choosing A Conveyancing Firm
India’s Booming Retail Sector
Top 5 Crypto Coins By LunaCrush’s Galaxy Score
How To Start Trading Your New Business
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
Russian Investors Buying Chicago Cash Flow Properties
Tectona’s Bored.Ai Opens Text2Art Minting For The First Time
You and Your Boat: How to Stay Safe in Dark Waters
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼