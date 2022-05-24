Finance
The Comparison Between Business Energy Prices on Gas & Electricity
Gas and electricity are some of the biggest business expenses and can be difficult to manage if you don’t have the right tariff and supplier. Many businesses rely on either electricity or gas energy to operate efficiently. Because of this the supply of the energy can for a significant part of the business. This is especially true during price hikes.
Most businesses need a constant flow of gas and electricity for them to operate. This includes all businesses that rely on machines to produce products or carry out certain processes. This means that even if the prices are hiked the business owners will have to keep the energy supplies in order not to disrupt the operations of their business.
For your business to cut costs and increase its profitability, you need to monitor its gas and electricity usage. Gas is popular with businesses that do a lot of heating such as restaurants because it is often considered to be cheaper than electricity in terms of heat produced per dollar.
The prices for gas has taken a downward trend in the past few years as production and supply have increased. From recent price comparison, it is clear that gas produces more heat per dollar than electricity. This makes gas ideal for heating purposes in businesses as compared to electricity.
However, if you are starting your business then you may find electricity to be a cheaper option when compared to business gas. This is more important when looking at various aspects of business energy prices such as the appliances used in the business and the cost of gas lines vs. electricity lines among others. Usually, quality electric appliances are a little bit inexpensive when compared to those that use gas.
This makes installing business electricity a lot more affordable.
Most business managers are too concerned with increasing the efficiency of operations in their businesses to be concerned with the ever-changing utility costs. For you to increase the profitability of your business you need to manage the cost of your energy.
You should be aware of energy price changes at any time so that you can be in a better position to come up with creative strategies for sourcing and using your business gas and electricity. This way you can get a more affordable supplier and employee strategies that will minimize energy wastages in your business.
Quite a number of business owners tend to stick to one energy source say gas or electricity while others may stick with a single supplier for many years without thinking of the price changes.
To save on your energy expenses you need to start comparing different energy prices for different suppliers so that you can come up with a friendly rate. You will soon realize that making a switch for different business energy suppliers can provide sufficient savings to your business.
Thanks to many websites dedicated to business energy prices, it is now easy to compare different supplier and energy source prices which makes it easy for you to make the right choices when it comes to a supplier whether for business gas or electricity.
Business energy prices are quite important to a business. You need to find the best option when looking for gas or electricity in order to cut costs and increase the profitability of your business.
Self-Talk Your Way to Failure
Recently I reviewed some studies that say 77% of self-talk is negative. That’s a bit stunning when you consider how important self-talk is to one’s daily being. The entire concept of self-talk is what becomes fired into our sub-conscious mind. The reality of thought and action comes directly from the messages in our sub-conscious.
Earl Nightingale said: What we plant in our sub-conscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality.
The powering of our subconscious mind comes from our self-talk and once programmed the subconscious will work overtime to manifest what it believes you desire. It has no concept of real or imagined, good or bad, right or wrong. It only knows what you told it you want and its mission in life is to give you exactly what you want.
Over many years I have benefitted from keen awareness of this so-called secret. It’s not a very well-kept secret but is clearly protected because so few people choose to become aware of it. Even when aware most people don’t believe in it, they remain skeptical and choose to continue doing the same things over and over all the time expecting different results.
Now, I decided to ask myself “how does self-talk create victims?” As such it dawned upon me that victimization wasn’t simply an action it was a habit. And as all habits are prone to do it is ingrained. Financial victimization is epidemic in our nation. Proof of this is all around you. Consider the reality that we are the richest nation on the planet (no other nation is remotely close), in fact many studies have said that we possibly control over 80-90% of the world’s wealth. On the other hand we also have the highest rate of financial illiteracy in the world. How can this be? Is it somehow possible that Americans are just luckier than any others in the world? I can attest to the fact that it has nothing whatsoever to do with luck.
The primary essence of success is a mindset that understands failure and the great powers in many failures. There is no success without failure. Sadly many have joined a conformity that is perpetrated upon the premise that failure is bad and should be avoided at all costs. This is commonly referred to as mediocrity and our society is mired in it.
The great American dream was always promulgated upon the opportunity to attain substantial wealth based upon the dreams and desires one creates in their mind’s eye. This has always and still does exist, yet the shades have been pulled down to eliminate the light of abundance and opportunity. It is replaced with a pursuit of security. The pursuit of security begins with a small handout, it could be a government subsidy or a form of continued employment. Either way it becomes a yoke which often burdens one with a lack of opportunity. No one reaches financial independence through the pursuit of security, just doesn’t happen. The two are diametrically opposed. Entrepreneurial spirit is one of risk taking and it also is one of pure sacrifice and commitment. The cavemen originally showed this personal initiative and provide us with the ability to survive. It is commonly referred to as the flight or fight syndrome. The stark reality is that 5% of the population is financially independent and the other 95% chooses to flee when the fear of success lights upon them. Their self-talk directly condemns them to the fear of failure and as such they never cross the divide of failure and success.
This can be changed, but it takes personal integrity and great risk tolerance. No running when fear of loss knocks on the door. No avoiding failure when it appears. It requires changing the thoughts one allows to linger in the mind and also a pure self-confidence in all one undertakes.
Presently there is a massive financial epidemic which is directly the largest form of financial victimization in our society. This epidemic is known as Reverse Compound Interest Syndrome and all are suffering from it. Our mission is to fully eliminate financial victimization is all its forms. We accomplish this through promoting awareness, providing financial literacy education and lastly helping as many people as possible achieve financial independence.
The exceptional state of financial independence is achieved by only 5% of our society, this is a very sad commentary for the richest nation in the world. Upon closer reflection our nation also has the highest rate of financial illiteracy and there is the anchor that relegates the 95% to a life of financial dependence at best! You are different though, you are an entrepreneur and as such you thrive on risk taking, you acknowledge that failure is to be expected and used as an educational tool. And most importantly you value persistence above all other human characteristics. So continue on your path and always keep your self-talk positive, knowing that the most important expectation of all is YOUR own!
Homeowners Insurance – Now is the Time to Update Your Insurance Policy
Homeowners! This is the time to update or upgrade your homeowners’ insurance policy before the 2008 storm session gets into full force. I hope you have been following the news lately. If you have not, then read this, about 2 days ago a swift-moving thunderstorm packing fierce winds damaged the Qwest Center Friday, disrupting preparations for the US Olympic swimming trials. The indoor arena, where a state-of-the-art temporary pool has been installed for the eight-day trials, suffered some external damage as well as isolated flooding indoors as the storm swept through.
My friend gave the following account recently to remind us of the need to be prepared today for any disaster. His account “I was in New Orleans before, during and after Katrina, my house was partially destroyed with 8 feet of water, that sat there for 10 days. I never want to see another American go through what I, and my neighbors went through. I now have a number one rule – don’t think it will not happen to you, when it comes to your home or your homeowners’ insurance policy”
This is the time to update or upgrade your homeowners’ insurance policy. Not one state is safe. The entire East Coast and Gulf Coast could get affected with hurricanes, so all homeowners should do the needful now to ensure they have proper replacement coverage for their structure, flood coverage, loss of use if their home is not livable and adequate flood contents coverage.
In the Midwest alone, it has already been a record storm year, and this is just the beginning of July. In the Mountain West, it is storms and wild fires. On the West Coast, it is earthquake and wild fires.
This is the time to update or upgrade your homeowners’ insurance policy. Homeowners should invite their homeowners’ insurance company to re-evaluate the content of their home. Homeowners should provide a documented list of all their antiques, computers, jewelry, TVs and anything of value in their home to their homeowners’ insurance company. In the event of a disaster, these items will not be covered by your insurance policy unless your insurance agent and the insurance company know about and have them included on your policy.
Homeowners can take the following precautionary measures to protect against unnecessary losses.
o Keep your insurance policy, mortgage documents, financial papers, passports, etc in a fire proof, water proof, safe box or container.
o Invite your insurance company or agent to inspect your home for potential problems.
o Take inventory and pictures of all interior and exterior areas of your home and keep the pictures in your fire proof, water proof, safe box or container.
o There should be an evacuation plan for every homeowner in the event of fire.
o Every homeowner should provide a functional smoke detector in each room or hallway.
o For the entire East Coast and Gulf Coast, every homeowner should have a hurricane evacuation plan.
It is our wish that every year should be safe for every US homeowner. We pray that there should be no fires, hurricanes, storms or earthquakes. In addition, all US homeowners should take precaution now to update or upgrade their homeowners’ insurance policy. God will love you more for that. Faith without works is dead. Let no one suffer a repeat of the Katrina disaster. Take action today for a happier tomorrow.
How Can Functional Testing Services Increase Your ROI?
Functional testing is one of the mainline process of application or software testing that individually measures every functions of an application. Functional testing is performed to ensure that the application works as expected in the real-world scenarios and meets the desired specifications.
The leading QA companies regard functional testing as a valuable method for quality assurance which allows the testers to verify the output provided against the expected output. Simply put, functional testing looks at how an application is intended to perform and makes sure it actually does that. When functional QA services conduct functional tests, they typically follow procedures which look similar to the ones mentioned below
- Use test data provided by Dev to describe inputs
- Determine the expected outputs be based on these inputs
- Use the inputs to run test cases
- Compare the results to the expected outputs
Some of the critical steps through which an application undergoes during the process of functional testing are as under:
Unit testing: Tests an individual unit of the software to make sure it performs appropriately. The primary purpose of this process is to segregate each part of the application and test them individually. It isolates the piece of code from the entire code structure and determines if it responds as expected.
Smoke testing: Tests the major snippets of the code non-inclusive manner to ensure the application works well enough to move on to additional QA processes. This features identifying the critical functionalities of the end users that a software must satisfy by imitating the basic functionalities of the software.
Regression testing: It increases the possibilities of finding the errors caused by making enhancements to the application or software. After an update is implemented in an application, the program is tested again to determine if the update has met its desired purpose and hasn’t created any unintended bug in the process. Some common tools used by functional QA services providers for regression testing include Winrunner, UFT, and Selenium.
Sanity testing: An application undergoes sanity testing once major code changes have been made in the code. This is important to ensure that updates to the code did not create any unexpected bug or error.
User acceptance testing: This is the final step in the testing process before a software or application is rolled out for production. As the name implies, this step ensures that the application is able to meet the needs of the end users.
Conclusion
Depending upon the complexity of an application, functional testing can be a time consuming process. This can eventually affect the deadline of the project depending on the bugs or errors found during testing. So, it completely makes sense for a business to invest in a functional testing services provider that can keep the Dev team on track during the QA phase.
