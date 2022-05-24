Finance
The Debate Never Ends: QuickBooks or Quicken?
If you’ve been a small business owner for any length of time, you’ll realize that there has been an ongoing debate over the best software to purchase when setting up your small business. Presumably you are beyond the point where you are deciding IF you need software. Given the low prices and ease of use for many accounting software lines, spending $100 or $200 for finance software really is a no-brainer, even if you’re on the tightest of budgets. Accounting software just makes a lot of sense and is affordable enough for everyone. If you doubt that statement, chances are good that you’ll have problems and waste a lot of time figuring out accounting the “old way.”
QuickBooks and Quicken are the two dominant software packages on the market right now. Of course there are freebie knockoffs, but my general experience has been that free knockoff are time-consuming to learn and don’t save you a lot of time in the long run. Yes, they are free, but what is your time worth? Ironically, those two software applications are from the same company, Intuit, but for slightly different markets. Let me explain.
Quicken is for the sole proprietor small business that doesn’t need a lot of forms, customer receipts, purchase orders, invoices, or other accounting documentation printed out. You can print invoices but it’s just not as easy to do as it is with QuickBooks. Also, between the two packages, Quicken has a smaller learning curve, making it easy to install, set up, and begin working. If you merely need an easy to use checkbook balancer, this is the product to get. It can track loans and amortization schedules. It also gives you an option to plan your finances and retirement savings. Again, its strength is its easy usability.
QuickBooks, on the other hand, is ideal for an LLC, corporation, or limited partnership small business that actually employs individuals. If you need to keep detailed records of cash, inventory, or assets, you need QuickBooks.
This product includes solid features for automating general bookkeeping tasks such as customer statements, payroll, and finance charges. A great underdiscussed (and underutilized as well) feature that QuickBooks has going for it is the compartmentalized security features that make it possible to have your bookkeeper or CPA do your books without needing them to peer into every area of your finances. It’s a rare feature, it seems.
Both products are good at what they do and are priced accordingly. You might even be able to find coupons on the internet to make the purchase more palatable. Each application is packaged slightly differently with their own versions of Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and “We can’t put any more features in this product without taking up massive amounts of hard disk space” Deluxe, so be sure to check out each to see the features that will be important for you and your business.
Finance
How Cloud ERP Software Can Add Value to Your Business
Cloud ERP gives you the opportunity to select the deployment option that fits your particular need so that your business will be taken to another level. You can also explore models like software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the cloud in contrast to the conventional on-premises software application.
Cloud ERP lowers your business’ total costs as well as flat-fee prices and there is a high level of security, privacy, easy accessibility and integration. You can also move your data at anytime while new features and functions are added continually. It is a flexible and cost-effective option for medium-sized businesses because of its pricing model that comes with various alternatives like paying a flat fee for unlimited users which can boost return on investment (ROI).
Furthermore, Cloud ERP provides application scalability and reduces cost on hardware. The hassle of managing hardware, software and upgrades is reduced while upfront expenses are also reduced. You can create an internal cloud in order to reduce constant hardware costs even as you maintain a greater control over integration as well as have local access to your data server.
You will also save money and time on installation and maintenance. Cloud ERP delivers access from any device on any platform devoid of costly and intricate VPN and remote access software. It can be managed from a central data store so that you can have access to real-time data and dashboards from anywhere. You will also have the opportunity to make use of it in multiple locations if you have branches.
In addition, due to its multi-tenancy in nature, cloud ERP is not costly. The cost of upgrade and product update is also reduced and the swapping between flexibility and cost gives good reason for a multi-tenant infrastructure and a multi-tenant platform. However, the multi-tenancy takes place at the infrastructure, platform and application levels.
Big companies can own a server containing many servers as a cloud datacenter. This is referred to as internal cloud but if a company has only one server, there will be limitations in the ability to add capacity. Hosting is another method of outsourcing IT operations and it can be only effective if the software does not have any client components.
Cloud ERP makes the integration of various areas of your business easier. Using the cloud in contrast to traditional ERP applications will give you an edge over your competitors because of the amount of money and time you will save.
Finance
Do You Have Sufficient Auto Insurance Coverage?
Imagine getting ready to leave your house and you open your door and the rain is pouring down. Now you start to frantically look for your umbrella…. ah, there it is! You step outside, open your umbrella, and you are now protected from that pouring rain. If it were a bright sunny day with no rain in sight you probably would not even care about where your umbrella is or if you even had one! The same is true about insurance. Until you need it, do you really care about it? Unfortunately, too many people realize that they have insufficient coverage only when an unexpected incident occurs and they have to place a claim with their insurance company.
So, a logical starting point to determine if you have proper insurance coverage is to understand the basics. To ensure that you do have the proper coverage, you first need to acquire a good understanding of the basics of auto, home, personal umbrella, and life insurance coverage. For this article, we will focus on auto insurance coverage.
Auto Insurance basically covers you for liability and property damage as it relates to your motor vehicle. There are other optional areas of coverage as well, but for our discussion let’s stay focused on the basics, which are the most important anyway. Your auto insurance policy’s first and/or second pages are the declaration pages of your auto insurance policy. The declarations pages describe your auto coverage limits in numeric dollar values.
Here is a sample of what you may see on your auto insurance policy’s declaration pages:
-Bodily Injury/Property (BIPD) 250/500/100
-Limited or Unlimited
-Medical (Med) $5,000
-Personal Injury Protection (PIP) 250 w/250 Ded
-Uninsured/Underinsured (UM/UIM) 250/500/100
-Collision $500 (Coll) Deductible
-Comprehensive (Comp) $500 Deductible
-Rental Insurance (RI) 80%/1500
Let’s take a look at each of these coverage definitions and amounts in more detail.
The BIPD represents Bodily Injury (BI) / Property Damage (PD). Basically, in the example above, this individual policyholder has liability protection for $250,000 per individual or $500,000 maximum per incident, plus $100,000 in property damage to the other party’s vehicle in a collision. Liability coverage is protection for times when you have been deemed and proven negligent in an auto accident and you therefore become legally liable for the resulting compensatory and/or punitive damages to the other party or parties. The BI, of the BIPD, will cover you for negligence on your part that resulted in bodily injury to the other party or parties. BI also covers the cost of attorney fees associated with any litigation brought against you by the other party. In the above example, this person has $250,000 in coverage for all inclusive liability and attorney fees per individual injured or $500,000 for the entire incident.
The PD, of the BIPD, covers the damage to the other party’s vehicle as a result of your negligence; thus, in the above example, up to $100,000 in property damage to the other party’s vehicle or property. Now, being cognizant of the litigious society that we live in, we ask if $250,000 per person or $500,000 per incident is enough BI coverage? This is a personal decision for every individual to make depending upon their current assets and net worth, and their knowledge of recent jury decisions and awards on BI cases. A major factor affecting this decision is an understanding that you are self-insured for any amounts awarded in excess of your BI coverage amount, should the jury award compensatory and punitive damages greater than your BI coverage amount. So, in this example, should the jury award $750,000 to the individual driving the other vehicle who suffered bodily injury because you collided with them as a result of your negligence, then you are self-insured for the amount in excess of $250,000 which in this case would be $500,000. If you do not have the $500,000 to settle the award, then the judge has many other options to ensure restitution to the injured party such as: garnishing your wages, selling off some of your assets, placing a lien on your property, etc. Now, you can get an umbrella policy to cover you up to a certain amount in excess of your underlying auto BI coverage. We will look at how an umbrella policy works in more detail in an upcoming article.
Next, we have “limited right to sue” versus “unlimited right to sue” coverage. Basically, under the “limited” right to sue lawsuit option, you agree not to sue the person who caused the auto accident for your pain and suffering unless you sustain one of the permanent injuries listed below:
-Loss of body part
-Significant disfigurement or scarring
-A displaced fracture
-Loss of a fetus
-Permanent injury
-Death
Please note that choosing this option does not waive your right to sue for economic damages such as medical expenses and lost wages.
Under the “Unlimited” right to sue lawsuit option, you retain the right to sue the person who caused an auto accident for pain and suffering for any injury. Most people will choose the “limited” option because it is far less costly and it provides the ability to sue the negligent party for most major and permanent injuries. However, many attorneys will usually choose the “unlimited option” for their own personal coverage and pay the significant extra cost because they want the right to sue for any injury.
PIP coverage stands for Personal Injury Protection coverage. PIP is paid from your own policy. PIP covers medical expenses, and possibly lost wages and other damages. PIP is sometimes referred to as “no-fault” coverage, because the statutes that enacted it are generally known as no-fault laws. PIP is designed to be paid without regard to “fault,” or more properly, without regard to legal liability. PIP is also called “no-fault” because, by definition, a claimant’s, or insured’s, insurance premium should not increase due to a PIP claim. A PIP claim may be subrogated by your insurance against the other party’s insurance company if the other party was determined to be the neglligent party in the accident. PIP is a mandatory coverage in some states.
Uninsured/Underinsured (UM/UIM) is coverage from your policy that may pay for injuries to you and your passengers, and possibly damage to your property, when as a result of an auto accident the other driver is both legally responsible for the accident and determined to be “uninsured” or “underinsured.”
An uninsured driver is a person who has no auto insurance coverage, or had insurance that did not meet state-mandated minimum liability requirements, or whose insurance company denied their claim or was not financially able to pay it. In most states, a hit-and-run driver is also considered an uninsured driver as it pertains to paying for injuries to you or your passengers.
An underinsured driver is a person who had insurance that met minimum legal requirements, but did not have high enough coverage limits to pay for the damage caused by the accident. In these situations, UIM coverage can pay you for your damages. It is important to note that uninsured and underinsured is separate coverage, although in many states they can or must be purchased together. Some states mandate purchase of UM/UIM, but many do not.
Collision coverage insures you for damage to your vehicle. No matter if it is a collision between your car and another car, or your car and a stone wall. You are covered if your car sustains damage as a result of colliding into something or something colliding into it, whether you are at fault or not. Your deductible will usually apply. If you collide with another vehicle and the other party is at fault, then your insurance company may subrogate the claim against the at fault party’s insurance company to recover the claim amount.
Comprehensive (Comp) basically covers what collision coverage does not. When your car sustains damage that did not result from colliding with another motor vehicle or object, the comprehensive portion of your policy will pay for the damages. If you do not have comprehensive coverage then you would have to pay out of your own pocket for any damage to your vehicle not related to a collision. Here are the perils typically covered by comprehensive auto insurance coverage: fire, theft, vandalism, broken or damaged glass, animal inflicted damage, falling objects, storms (hail, wind, etc.), and water damage. Your deductible will usually apply.
Rental Insurance (RI) is coverage for you to rent a car while your vehicle is being repaired because of a covered incident. In the above example of declaration page values, the 80%/1500 means that you have coverage for $80 per day and $1,500 maximum total cost to rent a car while your vehicle is being repaired. This is an optional coverage that many people take, but some do not.
Well, that is it! That is the basics of understanding your auto insurance coverage. Not so bad, right? Now that you understand the basics of auto insurance coverage you can review and analyze your personal auto insurance policy’s declaration page coverage information while taking into consideration your personal financials to determine whether or not you have sufficient coverage.
Stay tuned for future articles that will explain the basics of understanding homeowner’s, personal umbrella, and life insurance coverage. You never know when it is going to rain!
Joseph Rubino, Agent
NJ Licensed Property & Casualty, Health, and Life
Finance
What is the Different Between Web 1.0 Vs Web 2.0 Design – A Detailed Comparison
What is the different between web 1.0 vs web 2.0 design and why? web 2. 0 is that web design that has more spotlights on the user interface design which is comparatively simple to handle and comprehend. It makes the online shopping simple and increase the customer satisfaction. In the meantime the advertising is very much flexible and demanding. The following principles regarding the web 2.0 are mentioned here.
web 2.0 sites is far better than the Web 1.0. Many changes had been made, most of them regarding to users interface. There are various factors in this regards some of them are as under.
Ease of Use-The most important aspect of Web 2.0 applications is that they should be much easy to comprehend and the design of the website should be user friendly. New generation of web user does not prefer such websites which are too slow or having the technology of Web1.0 which is obsolete now.
For better usability and interaction a whole new world of web is here with focus on Beta versions of Software. Basically Web 2.0 is meant to make the customers happy and force them to revisit time and again. Though it is not that easy as there are many obstacles to overcome, yet by gaining experience we can enter into a whole and exciting world of Web 3.0.
Design- Nowadays the design of websites is dynamic with focus on the visitors of web. It is pivotal to have such websites which contains videos and looks pleasant to the eye. If you consult some design firm for your website then must inquire about web 2.0 technologies and also the design that they are going to plan which flows in the world of web 2.0 apps. It is necessary for the designers to know what you mean and must satisfy you. Be aware of those who do not have any inkling about Web 2.0.
Features- The website designers nowadays pay much attention to have more features like slide how and etc for making on line experience worth to remember. Web 2.0 sites has all this because the surfers will have each and every thing they wish if there are more features to offer them. In Web 1.0 the pages were static whereas in Web 2.0 changes are made on regular basis and are more versatile.
It is essential for you to be the computer expert to share the information on internet. The major contribution is by Google, blogs, allocation, person to person, wireless, XML, broad band, bandwidth cost, communities, writing and RSS. On the other hand web 1. 0 is more focused on hardware cost, home pages, read only websites, portal, dial up, nets cape, web forms etc.
It was a technological leap from web 1.0 to web 2.0 as much has changed now. Nowadays the designers doing web design do not concentrate only to design websites for the selling of some product but make them more attractive and interactive as well for the share of information through flogs and communities. Web 2.0 development has done wonders in bringing people closer to one another in terms of communication.
