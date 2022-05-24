Finance
The Importance of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors to Current Investment Trends
When did ethical and sustainable investment strategy become a serious consideration for shareholders, investors and asset managers?
Global investment focus of shareholders, investors, and investment managers is shifting. We are currently seeing the transfer of wealth to millennials, environmental disasters, costs and risks increasing, and improved performance of operations through sustainable practices.
The importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, in investment decision making, as Boston Consulting Group point out in their recent article;Investors Care More About Sustainability Than Many Executives Believe, that 75% of senior executives in investment firms see ESG factors as materially important to their investment decision. The disconnect is evident that only 60% of companies have a sustainability strategy, and just 25% have developed a clear business case for sustainability.[1]
ESG incorporates a wide range of impacts on the risk and return values of an investment. These issues may be surrounding regulation changes, business ethics, or direct impacts on financial, operational, strategic or reputational risks. Examples of such risks are:
Environmental: natural resources, waste, climate change, pollution, and clean technology.
Social: health and safety, local community, human rights, and human resources.
Governance: compliance, regulation, reporting, conflict of interest in employee, shareholder or board levels.
The transition from purely fundamental investment approaches, to consider the medium to long-term impacts of our business decisions in environment, social and governance will affect the market from small to medium business, suppliers, manufacturers, supply chain, agribusiness, healthcare, large corporates, and listed business all the way up to multinationals. Investment and flows of capital are what drive our economy and the complex ecosystem of the global economy understands the value of sustainable ESG strategy in where they want to invest their funds.
The Australian market has typically struggled when coming to terms with how to evaluate environmental, social and governance business policy, and often does not consider it cost effective. Reporting on ESG in Australia up until recently, was not an important process for listed business, and investment into internal ESG risk reduction strategy minimal.
The range of environmental impacts on businesses and their operations can vary significantly and some organisations are better placed to take advantage of these more than others. To quantify environmental risk is a challenging process to put in terms of monetary value, however, the transition to a low carbon economy is a key driving force. To achieve a low carbon economy requires investment into improving operational efficiencies within energy, waste and water usage by utilising clean technologies.
Social impacts and risks require analysis into a business’s immaterial characteristics and not found on a balance sheet, such as culture, employee productivity, relationships with customers, health and safety, community engagement and sustainable supply chains. Social business decisions often surround ethics working in conjunction with profits. Although not often a direct impact on business performance, social and ethics are an important process of modern business practices.
External analysis on business governance processes can also present its challenges. Corporate behaviour, decision making and policy require listed business to report extensively usually wrapped up in large volumes of data. One clear example of governance risk was Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal in 2015. In EY’s report, Tomorrow’s investment rules: How global institutional investors are using ESG to inform decision-making in 2015, (2015) mentioned that ‘nearly two thirds of those surveyed believe that companies do not adequately disclose ESG risks.'[2]
Harvard Sustainability Review, (2012), did a direct comparison between High Sustainability organisations to Low Sustainability organisations of similar size, operations and sectors. ‘In particular, we track corporate performance for 18 years and find that High Sustainability firms outperform Low Sustainability firms both in stock market as well as accounting performance.'[3]
The opportunity to improve ESG performance is at a crux for both listed and private business. Investments into sustainable practices improve long term bottom-line performance, mitigate risk and now represent an important part of business. Although driven by investors, companies need to realise the importance of comprehensive ESG reporting, creating sustainable strategy and building ethical business culture. The 21st century, educated, ethical investor and consumer is here, and they see value in sustainability.
[1] Unruh, Kiron, Kruschwitz, Reeves, Rubel, Meyer Zum Felde, G.U., D.K., N.K., M.R., H.R., A.F., 2016.Investors Care More About Sustainability Than Many Executives Believe. 1st ed. Global: Boston Consulting Group.
[2] Bell, Gordon, M.B., J.G., 2015. Tomorrow’s investment rules: How global institutional investors are using ESG to inform decision-making in 2015. 1st ed. Global: Ernst and Young.
[3] Eccles, Ioannou, Serafeim, R.E. I.I. G.S., 2012. The Impact of Corporate Sustainability on Organizational Processes and Performance. 1st ed. USA: Harvard Business School.
Finance
Hard Money Lenders of California
There is a strong demand for housing in California. That is the good news. The poor news is that few can afford it. The market has rocketed away from control leaving investors to ponder other solutions. Many are turning to hard money lenders.
The demand for housing in California.
The California Association of Realtors says that essentially all of California is rocking insane by now. The demand for houses has stretched to bizarre levels. That is the good news because it implies that if you are an agent working in that area you have plenty of potential clients who want your services.
And the bad? Few people can buy most of the houses that are currently on the Californian market. They are unaffordable.
The joke in the real estate industry is that if you want to buy a house in California – sure, you can buy a box. Comparatively recently, the LA real estate news traveled the nation comparing property results for $100,000 dollars. In suburban Detroit, you could buy a castle for that amount; in Ft. Lauderville, an orange villa; in Chicago, a stunning condominium near the Lake; and in Manhattan, 200 ft. of earth. California was no better with maybe a small plot that you could rent from an honest landlord with plumbing and utilities included.
Of all areas in California, San Francisco is the nation’s most expensive place to buy with a median sale price of $1,312,500, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR). The rest of ‘this golden city’ is not much better. In Los Angeles, the median home price is $486,310. But home buyers who want to live in L.A.’s most desirable areas will pay much more, and inventory is tight.
And then you’ll need a loan…
Government-backed conforming loans are capped at $625,500 in high-priced areas. So unless investors can make a substantial down payment to qualify for a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or FHA loan, the only way many Californians can finance their mortgage will be to consider other alternatives.
One of these would be visiting hard money lenders
Hard money lenders – what are they?
More than half of hard money loans is originated and closed in California, and the numbers of hard money lenders who live and bid from this pricey city is growing all the time.
Hard money lenders are independent lenders who dole out their own money to people who need a loan. The money is contingent on the value of the collateral rather than the borrower’s credit history or FICO score. Other advantages are that the process is simple and smooth, the environment personal, the lending schedule and terms flexible; and the process as fast as two days. (Some borrowers actually receive same day turnover). Minuses include low loan-to-value ratio (as little as 50% to 60%) which means that your property may actually be valued at far less than it is. And you have to repay at high interest rates. If you fail to repay, you risk losing your property. For these reasons, many consider applying for hard loans only if they absolutely need them and are unable to get the loan through traditional means. They then apply if they need the loan for short-term purposes and are confident that they can repay.
Hard money lenders in California
Prepare for hours of browsing. Hard money lenders in California are a group unto their own. In fact, many directories on hard lenders add an extra page for lenders in California. You’ll find as many as 200 or more if you take the time to research and you use various engines. Lenders find California to be an exciting market – no wonder with its high prices and spiking demand! The advantage for you is that you’ll find reasonably competitive prices. Be prepared to negotiate about schedules, time, and fees. And always research credibility. Lenders in California should be licensed through a Californian regulatory agency and through the National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS).
Aside from that, draw up a business plan that will outline how you want to use the money and decide what loan you want. Lenders service different clients and provide diverse loans.
The short of it is this…
The costs of housing in California are notoriously high driving professionals to consider buying instead and to look for loans to facilitate the process. The biggest challenge for these borrowers isn’t income, but having enough money for the exorbitant down payment. (This can sometimes as much as 20%). Alternatives such as an interim hard loan could come in useful; many borrowers tend to hook a bank loan later on to check off repayments. You’ll want a wise and trustworthy broker who can help you make one of the most important choices of your life.
Hard money lenders in California could be your answer.
Finance
Top 6 Calculator Apps For Android
The Samsung Galaxy S, Droid X, MyTouch 3G Slide, Evo 4, the list goes on and on. Many of the hottest smartphones on the market today run on Google’s Android OS. With each new device released for Android, the buzz about the system grows.
A quick search of “calculator” on the Android Market returned about a thousand results, far than most people would like to sort through. You’ll find dozens of tip calculators, BMI calculators, mortgage calculators, love calculators, and more that are probably not what you are looking for. Luckily for you, we’ve done the hard work of searching through all of those apps for you and found these 6 worthy of your consideration.
#1 – HandyCalc Calculator by mmin
HandyCalc Calculator is our choice for the top calculator available on Android today. This app give you a lot of the basic functionality of a TI-84, including all scientific calculator capabilities, graphing, and the ability to solve systems of equations. Answers can be returned in fraction and radical form or converted to decimals. There are also simple copy and paste capabilities, something that should be available in more apps. The app even comes with a demo doc and a link to a video tutorial. There’s a lot to like here, and even if it’s not perfect, it comes as close as anything we’ve seen.
Pros: Free, scientific and graphing capabilities, solves systems of equations, returns both exact answers for fractions/radicals as well as decimal approximations.
Cons: Missing features of a typical grapher such as max/min, intercepts, etc.; swiping between keypads presses buttons and feels awkward; two different “equals” buttons (which perform different functions) can be a bit confusing.
Cost: FREE
#2 – Scientific Calculator by Kreactive Technologies
Scientific Calculator had the nicest UI of any calculator app we reviewed. Buttons are attractive, with a nice top-lit effect, and a good size, making them easy to press. A flick scroll or double arrow button allows you to easily access scientific functions. The calculator does feature some basic graphing capabilities. This calculator comes very close to 2-line functionality. You can enter an entire calculation before pressing enter. Then you can return to previous calculations by long pressing the input area. There are more powerful apps on this list, but UI is important in an Android app, and Scientific Calculator has a great one.
Pros: Free, attractive UI, some functionality of a 2-line calculator, some graphing functionality
Cons: Graphing functions limited; comments in the market indicate some users confused by lack of +/- button, although we found this easy to work around.
Cost: FREE
#3 – Calculus Tools by Andy Mc
A fantastic calculator app for calculus students is Calculus Tools. As its name implies, this app is focused almost exclusively on calculus, so it’s not for everyone. The app can find integrals as well derivatives up to the fourth degree, both algebraically as well as with with defined limits. It also has the ability to help you solve problems involving arc length, surface area, and Taylor series. Your results can also be graphed. The app also contains a pretty extensive list of formulas that calculus students have to memorize. The only real drawbacks with this app are that its scientific calculator mode is still in beta and fairly limited, and that all inputting must be done with your default keyboard.
Pros: Free, solve calculus functions symbolically or numerically, ability to graph functions, great “cheat sheet” of calculus formulas
Cons: Scientific calculator features still in beta, must use default keyboard instead of a custom math UI
Cost: FREE or $2.50 donate version
UPDATE: A math keyboard was added in an upgrade to Calculus Tools
#4 – Arity Calculator by Mihai Preda
Arity Calculator has a far different UI and capabilities from the other apps on this list. If you are looking for a good 3D grapher, this is it. You have the option to graph in either 2D or 3D, and simply pressing enter will take you to a clear prompt but will save your equation where it can easily be tapped if you need it later. We’d find it hard to recommend this calculator to a novice, but it’s sharp 3D features will definitely appeal to many users. Arity is also an open source app.
Pros: Free, open source, fast, 3D capabilities, screenshots of graphs
Cons: Almost all commands (such as sin, cos, tan) have to be typed out; although you can navigate graphs and zoom in and out, there is no way to trace, find intercepts, etc.
Cost: FREE
#5 – RealCalc Scientific Calc by Brain Overspill
If you’re looking for something comparable to a TI-30 (one line), the RealCalc Scientific Calc fits the bill. It’s free, fast, and offers all the functionality of a standard scientific calculator. It also features an excellent help menu for new users. The UI isn’t exactly the sexiest, but we are sure some will appreciate how much it authentically looks like a retro calculator. Although we’d have preferred to see an authentic two line display, the developer has provided a previous answer feature, which can be set to retrieve numerous previous results.
Pros: Free, fast, simple to use, offers functionality of a standard scientific calculator, Reverse Polish Notation option will appeal to some
Cons: One-line calculator interface, no graphing options, retro UI straight out of 1985 will not be for everyone
Cost: FREE
#6 – Calc+ by EricJohnson
Like many Android apps, Calc+ is available both in free and paid versions. The free version gets you the features you expect in a scientific calculator. The paid version offers the additional functionality of haptic feedback (vibrate) and unit conversions. In a clever UI decision the developer allows users to switch between a simple calculator and scientific mode by rotating rotating from portrait to landscape mode. The design is minimalistic, yet attractive. The biggest drawback to Calc+ is no ability to change from its default mode of radians into degrees.
Pros: Free version available, simple and attractive UI
Cons: One-line interface, trig calculations only in radians
Cost: FREE or $.99
Finance
WordPress Vs Joomla
When it comes to choosing a CMS, I am often asked which is better – Joomla or WordPress. Though they are both uniquely and powerfully different, they have many similarities as well. Both Joomla and WordPress are open source software, which allows them to be easily customized to suit your needs, it often becomes a daunting task to decide which one is better to use. So, we bring you a comparison between both Joomla and WordPress to help you make an informed decision:
Basic function:
In WordPress: WordPress is a website engine, which allows the entire work installing and running the system, as well as publishing basic content a breeze.
In Joomla: Joomla is for managing and publishing a bouquet of different content types, in diverse ways.
Primary use:
In WordPress: Though it began as a blogging tool, it has evolved into a full-fledged CMS. You can check the blogs of the NY Times to get a peek into what WordPress can do. However, WordPress still caters mostly to newbies.
In Joomla: It caters to end users, developers and designers alike.
Estimated number of users:
In WordPress: There are 54,971,377 WordPress sites in the world. Over 333 million people view more than 2.5 billion pages each month. WordPress.com users produce about 500,000 new posts and 400,000 new comments on an average day.
In Joomla: As of March 2012, Joomla has been downloaded over 30 million times. It is believed to be the second most used CMS after WordPress.
Expansion plugins vs. extensions:
In WordPress: There are over 20,951 WordPress Plugins in the directory, which have been downloaded 338,446,638 times and counting.
In Joomla: Joomla has 3 types of extensions: Components, Modules, Plugins. A specific function is handled by each of these extensions. As per the Joomla! Extensions Directory, 10019 extensions have been served to the community.
Expansion themes vs.templates:
In WordPress: There are thousands of WordPress themes – some free, some paid. Free Themes Directory of WordPress lists 1,580 themes, which a user can download at no cost.
In Joomla:Though there isn’t any central directory where templates are stored, it’s estimated that more than 8,000 templates (counting both free and commercial templates) exist.
Popular Businesses Using the CMS:
In WordPress:
Yahoo! (Internet Search)
PlayStation Blog (Video game blog)
eBay (Online Auction Shopping)
Boise State (Educational)
Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs (Celebrity)
In Joomla:
MTV Networks Quizilla (Social networking)
IHOP (Restaurant chain)
Harvard University(Educational)
– Citibank (Financial institution intranet)
– The Green Maven(Eco-resources)
– Outdoor Photographer(Magazine)
– Play Shakespeare.com(Cultural)
– Senso Interiors(Furniture design)
– Thousands of Government Agencies around the world
Security:
In WordPress: The availability of several security plugins for WordPress has made the task of managing your CMS’s security simpler. The WordPress tools can search for various updates of core files and plug-ins installed, and patch them automatically, thus making the administrator’s job even simpler. You can enhance security further by renaming the administrative account from the default admin through MYSQL command-line client. Features like password protection, restricting and changing file permissions, managing separate databases, firewall plugins etc help in tightening the overall WordPress security.
In Joomla: The core code of Joomla, built on MySQL and PHP is considered largely secure and safe.
User base and support:
In WordPress: Though it has a loyal user base, WordPress forums aren’t as active as that of Joomla.
In Joomla: A huge user base and a high level of activity on the Joomla forum.
Size of the installed CMS:
In WordPress: Around 10MB on the server.
In Joomla: Joomla installs at about 30MB, while 100 MB space can be taken by a small working site.
SEO:
In WordPress: WordPress has adjustable plugins, which you can help improve your ranking.
In Joomla: You can get 100% perfect metadata and SEF URLs if you have your website setup properly. However, tables in the layout scheme pose a problem.
Ideal for:
In WordPress: Small 5-10 page simple sites up to large, expansive sites.
In Joomla: Websites that can be expanded to include a multitude of functionality.
The Importance of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors to Current Investment Trends
Ahead Of Season 6: ‘I’m Forever Grateful’ S.W.A.T. Cast Member Lina Esco Is Leaving The Drama
Hard Money Lenders of California
As the Chicago Cubs move past the quarter-mark of the season, many big-picture questions remain: ‘Got to let guys continue to develop’
Top 6 Calculator Apps For Android
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Became The First Indian Ever To Open The Cannes Film Festival In 2005
WordPress Vs Joomla
The Jayhawks, Low Cut Connie and members of Dire Straits to play free stage at Minnesota State Fair
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Tourette Syndrome’s Exhausting Experience
Recent Trends in Asset Management
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online