Finance
The Ultimate eCommerce Web Designers Trick
Either you’ll be able to go with freelance web designers or can hire total service web designers to get your internet presence, also called website. The very first reason to have your website is your engagement with the internet. There are lots of web designers out there. So when you’re looking to locate a fantastic web designer, the very first thing you’ve got to check is designing services that are quality oriented. Most reputable web designers know not to pick an internet host simply because they’re definitely the most popular or since they supply the cheapest web hosting.
The site designer may get the job done freely or even as a member of a company which is particularly into designing proficient stores. For instance, if you want non-profit website then non-profit website designers are the ideal choice for you. Moreover, flash designs might also be incorporated within the site to make it even more alluring to the clients. Designing an eCommerce website is an extremely professional undertaking. In case the website design of your site cannot pull and convert visitors, then it means your site needs improvement.
Being an owner of a company, you should select an eCommerce web designer that could comprehend the tasks of designing an eCommerce shop. A great designer is going to know that design and SEO go hand-in-hand. They are being snatched by agencies and large projects. They are creative people that need to think out of the box. A superb web designer ought to be in a position to comprehend the emerging trends in the market, the expected changes in web design, current and future trends as well as the most recent web development tools.
Your website design provider should use the ability of Social Media Marketing. Any expert web design company would help the consumers in many respects. An excellent web design company will have great search engine optimisation skills to publicize your website. It’s always preferable to opt for a great web design company that comprises of dedicated and seasoned employees.
So as to create a web site or an internet presence, one wants to employ a website design company. Also, make certain that the website design company ought to have a group of experienced web designers, developers, programmers and testers etc so that you are able to secure all kinds of services under one roof. A seasoned web design company is going to have a good portfolio of internet sites that they’ve created for different customers. New web design businesses are springing up all of the moment, but don’t be tricked by shiny sites loudly proclaiming their amazing services.
The Advantages of eCommerce Web Designers
The Web lets us market our services and products any place in the Earth, but to be able to actually earn a sale, we have to set a relationship that generates a sufficient amount of trust, confidence, loyalty and passion. Environmentally-friendly web hosting is getting more and more popular for business web sites appearing to implement an eco-policy. To rival a number of the biggest bands on the planet, websites have allowed bands the capacity to grow massive online fan bases through pay per view. The site ought to be downloaded as fast as possible. For example, the site of a company making and selling luxury goods needs to seem luxurious also.
If all the sites look alike there’s hardly any chance of the visitor remembering a specific website. Your website ought to have the ideal architecture with easy navigational keys. To acquire the excellent traffic at the site, it is necessary to create the website attractive. First and foremost you must seek out the video sites that will supply you the resources to make your own video. It is due to the fact that the site has to be unique. An eCommerce website is as fantastic as a digital store. eCommerce websites are designed in order to do the business needs.
A specialist site designer if technically sound enough may give a wholly different get until the site. A web site is your internet address which aids you reach customers in every corner of earth, no matter which corner you’re sitting in. In different cases you may employ your website for a lead generation tool where you don’t conduct financial transactions online. Yeah it’s true, your website is online but still you want to give a fantastic customer service online. There are several kinds of websites like eCommerce sites, social media sites, template-based sites, CSS websites and several more.
The Basics of eCommerce Web Designers
Our site brings you different types of explanatory videos to select from. Therefore, in case it’s not possible for the website to be made fully compatible with all browsers due to coding limitations, then the developer needs to understand the numerous types and versions of internet browsers employed by the majority of the website visitors. Creating your web site may be a tricky practice. Building an internet site is a very technical procedure, while designing an internet site is a very creative procedure. The internet site and social networking pages should complement one-another.
Finance
How To Turn Your Lead Graveyard Into A Goldmine
Are your valuable leads turning to dust?
Once you have generated leads with your Lead Generation System, what happens to them?
A common mistake that many business owners make is that they think in order to sell more, they need to generate more leads. This is true, but can be an expensive road to take. A better solution is to convert more of your leads into buyers. How do you do that? The answer is through effective follow-up marketing.
But most businesses just aren’t that great at following up with leads and customers. There are a lot of reasons for this (which we’ll explore shortly). But first, I’d like to ask you all a few questions about your own follow-up practices. So get out a pencil and let’s get started. Be honest now:
Is your lead tracking system disorganized (stacks of business cards, scribbled on notebooks, etc.)? Does it take you longer than a day or two to get back to prospects and clients? Have you ever forgotten to follow-up? Have you ever gotten too busy to follow-up? Have you ever let a hard earned lead slip through the cracks? Do you think people will call you back if they’re really interested in working with you?Are you afraid of coming across as pushy if you follow-up too many times? Do you mark leads as “dead” before you have contacted them at least 7 times? Do you send the same sales and marketing information to all of your new leads? Do you spend a lot of time educating prospects instead of selling? Give yourself 1 point for every “yes” response. If you scored more than 3 points, you need to Fix Your Follow-up Failure.
Why don’t companies follow up?
– They forget,
– They focus on hot leads,
– They think the people will call back,
– They don’t want to be pushy,
– They don’t realise the impact proper follow-up can have,
Follow-up Failure is Expensive
67% of leads that are generated from your website will tell you “no” today but will be ready to purchase within the next 10 – 12 months —Gartner Research
80% of leads you consider to be “dead” will buy within 24 months. —Sirius Decisions
How many times should you follow up with your sales?
2% will close on the 1st call
3% will close on the 2nd call
4% will close on the 3rd call
10% will close on the 4th call
81% will close after the 5th call
When do sales people stop their follow-up?
48% stop after the 1st call
24% stop after the 2nd call
12% stop after the 3rd call
6% stop after the 4th call
10% stop after the 5th call
In a typical day you may have 10 leads resulting in one lead that closes right away, 1 lead you consider a warm or hot lead that sales reps are actively working with and about 80% or 8 leads are cold leads, meaning they have yet to be qualified. Over a year period this leaves you with about 2000 leads that typically end up in lead graveyard.
What happens with the 2,000 cold leads that your sales efforts don’t focus on?
THEY TURN TO DUST!
So what happens when you fix your follow-up failure?
What if you could convert only 20% of the leads you let turn to dust?
This would give you 400 more sales.
Let’s say our average sales price is $500. This is $200,000 in additional revenue. This means for the same campaign (the same dollar spent) you have more than doubled your sales. Like panning for gold and making sure you collect every nugget.
You can work out for yourself what would happen if you close 40% of your unconverted leads.
Isn’t it time to stop letting your customers and prospects slip through your fingers?
What is effective follow-up? Follow-up is good old-fashioned hospitality and relationship building. Think about the local barber of your town and the trust and bond he built with local patrons over time.
Follow-up is NOT a constant bombardment of sales calls.
Effective Follow-up Is a Combination of Media and Different Touch Points like, email, direct mail, phone, voicemail, fax or text.
Without follow-up not only are you missing on opportunities for upsells, you are also unaware if you have unsatisfied customers that could help you improve your business.
With follow-up you can segment your unhappy customers and happy customers and provide a different course of follow-up that is appropriate for each. This can be one step in an overall customer loyalty program.
Example of a sequence for a new customer
– Send a “thank you” email or letter. – Email a customer satisfaction survey. – Email valuable tips. – Present cross-sell and/or upsell offer. – Ask for a referral. Make “thank you” call. – Offer subscription to communications. – Put them in a customer nurture sequence.
Example of a new lead campaign
– Email (immediately): Send the free report.
– Email (day 3): Offer additional resources and free reports to deepen the relationship.
– Email (day 5): Send additional tips and tricks.
– Postcard (day 7): Offer a new free report.
– Email (day 14): Offer subscription to future reports and other value added content.
By putting proper follow-up for prospects and customers in place, and automating wherever possible, you can convert more of your prospects into sales, get repeat sales from customers and grow your business without increasing your staff. In short, capture your prospects and customers and don’t let them get away from you.
Now the key is putting proper follow-up in to your business. To do this:
– Make a commitment to put proper follow-up in your business.
– Schedule time to set-up a follow-up program for both prospects and customers.
– Find a system that will help you automate your follow-up program.
Finance
Weapons of Influence – Engaging Content or SEO for Websites?
The Key Elements of Influence and Persuasion
There are six key elements of influence and persuasion according to Dr Robert Cialdini, Professor of Marketing and Regent’s Professor of Psychology.
They are as follows:
- Reciprocation
- Commitment and Consistency
- Social Proof
- Liking
- Authority
- Scarcity
With a background in social science and behavioural psychology, I’m concerned to see so much time taken up with Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) strategies, and the focus on rankings, as a separate discipline, outside of a considered approach to website content, design, and implementation. So little time seems to be spent on ensuring websites engage with visitors, once they’ve arrived on site.
By taking a 360 degree look at what a business wants to achieve, how its potential customers will interact with it through its website, and answering the question; does the current website deliver against that strategy – one can ask how many websites can be deemed truly effective? How many of the six key elements of influence and persuasion are considered? Getting a visitor to the site is an important function, but it is not the desired end result.
Not Only Have the Rules Changed, the Game’s Changed
It may once have been potent to be the first company listed alphabetically under a section in the Yellow Pages, which is why there were so many called ‘Acme’, though this provided little brand recognition, but it could get you the first to be called. But the web isn’t an online Yellow Pages.
Aiming to be top of the Google rankings in a general product or service search is fast becoming the same as calling your Company ‘Acme’ in the Yellow Pages, or like being the first shop in the street. Great! People come to your door first, but then what? According to statistical research results, on average, you have about 6 seconds to engage them. If you don’t, they’re gone. If so, your return on investment on SEO won’t be showing good results.
More Than Just A Good Search Engine Ranking
A winning approach is indeed to be listed at the forefront of searches, but then to attract and engage, and inform your visitor in an enlightening way is crucial. To develop within them, an awareness and understanding, that your company has the solution to their need, builds a sense of empathy between your company and the customer.
Because surely it’s better to develop an audience that wants to buy, than one that needs to be sold to.
Understanding What You Need to Understand: Measurement – Analysis – Solution
Several companies that are No. 1 in the Google rankings, but are unhappy with their site’s performance, have found from the resulting analysis that they are simply not maximising the communication strategies open to them. In today’s ever-increasing competitive e-market place, just like the High Street, one can no longer just be the first shop on the street.
Today’s website has to be much more than your business’s static storefront. To work it needs to be developed from your company’s overall marketing strategy, and it needs to communicate better – to be more engaging, eloquent and enlightening – than your competitors, to be effective.
If we return to the six key elements of influence, many sites use one or two, ‘Reciprocation ‘ is popular, by offering something of perceived value in return for contact information. Though often the visitor doesn’t reach that point, as they haven’t engaged. Simple put, ‘Liking’ hasn’t been established. And what about the other key elements?
It is crucial that all six elements of influence are taken into consideration during the design and implementation of your company’s website, and how it forms part of your company’s overall marketing communications.
Good Content is Good SEO
A product or service offering, communicated badly won’t be a success, no matter how long you’re at the No.1 spot on Google.
Trying to manipulate search engine rankings by listing on hundreds of sites, without relevancy, through SEO companies isn’t the only game in town.
Your ranking on search engines is also derived through your content, the correct use and the number of uses, of relevant phrases to the most likely search terms. The length of time it takes for your site to load. Your Bounce Rate (the number of visitors leaving after visiting only one page). The length of time visitors spend on your site and the number of pages they visit.
A lot’s changed but some things haven’t. The best advert for any company is a satisfied customer, it has always been so, and will always be. They used to be able to tell twenty people, who in turn could tell twenty more. Now on the web they can tell thousands, who can tell thousands more, through forums, blogs, twitter, social sites and recommendation sites.
All these recommendations drive visitors who are relevant to you, and your content is relevant to them, so they spend time on your site, raising your ranking in the best possible way, creating a virtuous circle. Relevance will be the next big term in SEO.
The Six Key Elements of Influence and Persuasion will be the focus of the next article, focusing in on how they can be used to benefit all businesses to dramatic effect.
Thanks
Geoff Frewin
Finance
Where to Get Cheap Iowa Auto Insurance
Iowa has some of the lowest auto insurance rates in the United States, which is good news for Iowa residents looking for car insurance. Even so, insurance costs can vary widely from one insurance company to another and you want to make sure you’re getting the cheapest rate possible. To save on your auto insurance, follow these tips:
Drop Extra Coverages You Don’t Need
You may be paying for insurance coverage you never or rarely need, such as towing and rental coverage. Consider dropping these extra coverages to lower your insurance rate.
Depending on the age of your auto, you may also want to drop your comprehensive and collision coverage. Most insurance companies recommend dropping these coverages if your auto is more than five years old.
Get All the Discounts You Qualify For
Insurance companies offer a variety of discounts that will lower your auto insurance rate. Ask your insurer if you qualify for any of these discounts:
* Multi-policy discount
* Multi-car discount
* Good student discount
* Good driver discount
* Anti-theft discount
* Safety features discount
* Low mileage discount
Also ask your insurer if there are any other discounts you might qualify for.
Shop Around for the Cheapest Iowa Insurance
You comparison shop for other major purchases, and at upwards of hundreds of dollars a year, auto insurance certainly qualifies as a major purchase. If you don’t shop for the cheapest insurance rate, you’re probably paying too much.
To make your comparison shopping easier, visit an insurance comparison website. Once you submit your insurance information, multiple A-rated insurance companies will give you insurance quotes and you can then choose the cheapest rate. On the best of these websites, you can even talk online or by phone with insurance professionals to get answers to your questions. (See link below.)
The Ultimate eCommerce Web Designers Trick
How To Turn Your Lead Graveyard Into A Goldmine
Dolphins Q&A: What can we expect of Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator without Brian Flores?
Litecoin (LTC) MWEB Update Draws Warnings From South Korean Exchanges
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins drank ‘heavily’ before dying on South Florida interstate
Weapons of Influence – Engaging Content or SEO for Websites?
Lawmakers couldn’t reach deal to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota
PayPal Reveals Plans To Integrate Crypto Services Into Its System
Where to Get Cheap Iowa Auto Insurance
Benefits of Choosing an MBA Program
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼