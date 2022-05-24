Finance
Things You Need To Know About the Prescription/Power Sunglasses
If you have vision problems, and you have been prescribed to use corrective prescription eyewear, you need to wear a lens/glass as per that. And once you have started wearing prescribed eyeglasses or contact lenses, then it is impossible for you to go out without them. Well, in such cases, if your friends are planning an adventurous vacation on the beach, will you join them?
Look, if you are wearing an eyeglass or contact lens, it will be very difficult for you to enjoy the vacation on the beach. When you are wearing a prescribed contact lens, you need to stay away from the water drops, or else eyes will start to itch. Again, you cannot wear sunglasses over the power eyeglasses on the beach.
In such cases, the best option is to wear the power sunglasses. These are also known as Prescription sunglasses, as a certified Optometrist prescribes these. These sunglasses are designed with power lenses to ensure you a clear vision on a bright sunny day. So, instead of wearing those eyeglasses or contact lenses, you can simply wear the power sunglasses.
Benefits of Using Power Sunglasses
These unique and innovative sunglasses are highly appreciated by the customers worldwide. You will find some benefits of using prescription sunglasses.
- Vision Improvement
It is necessary to wear power lens, for the people with vision problems. With the introduction of prescribed sunglasses, it is now comfortable for the individuals, to enjoy their outdoor activities more fluently. You can simply order the prescription sunglasses online from the reputed online lens stores.
Now you don’t need to wear an eyeglass when you are going out. This power sunglasses will effectively do the work of the eyeglass. Again, it seems to be a smarter and stylish choice to grab the prescription sunglasses instead of those traditional eyeglasses.
- UV and Glare Protection
The UV rays can affect the eye-sight. Thus individuals prefer to wear sunglasses on bright sunny days. It is recommended to use prescribed sunglasses, as it offers both UV protection and vision improvement. These kinds of sunglasses are designed with power lenses with 100% UV protection and glare reduction property.
These sunglasses come in different colour, as the tinted material is used over the power lenses. The light bouncing back from the concrete pavement, water, sand, and snow is highly restricted by the reflective surface of the sunglasses.
- Different Frame Styles
Starting from cheap sunglasses to designer prescription sunglasses, every type of power sunglasses is available on the internet. When you are buying sunglasses online, go for the wraparound and large sunglasses.
It is necessary to ensure that the radiations are not leaking in around the corner edges. Some popular styles of wraparound sunglasses include Aviator, Cat Eye, Clubmaster style, WayFarer style, Oversized, and Round. You can choose any of the above styles, as per your convenience.
- Power Sunglasses Prevent Ageing Issues
If you are using your eyeglass and spending hours on the beach, then it’s obvious the UV radiations are highly affecting your eyes and skin. Mainly, the UV rays cause severe sunburn, which directly promotes the wrinkle and premature ageing.
The skins around the eyes are very sensitive; you need to protect them from the UV lights. The men’s prescription sunglasses cover them fully and restrict the passage of UV rays. Thus, the ageing and wrinkles issues on the face are highly reduced with the use of prescription sunglasses.
- Reduces Eye Strain
The designer prescription sunglasses enhance the vision of eye and also reduce the glare reflections on the eye. Thus, now a clear and crisp vision is effectively ensured to you, without putting any strain on the eyes. The headaches and the blurred vision issues are also greatly resolved. Indeed, these sunglasses are probably the best accessories for the people with vision issues.
You don’t need to visit the physical stores to grab the men’s prescription sunglasses. Simply browse through the reputed online stores, which deal with eyeglasses, frames and lens. It is recommended to order both prescribed eyeglass along with sunglasses to avail attractive discounts from the online stores.
Some reputed online stores offer power sunglasses for free on ordering the prescription sunglasses. So, you need to check all the offers and discounts, before buying the prescription sunglasses online. Again, don’t forget to check the frame material and tinted glasses of the power sunglasses.
The Google Penguin Update
Google has made it its mission to frustrate bad SEO practices, and its latest Penguin update has done nothing more than to prove Google’s committed stand not to allow its search results be spammed or manipulated with flagrant and poor quality content. The Penguin algorithm is a modified version of what was initially branded as a Web spam update. The algorithm that got updated on April 24, 2012, aims to boost the efforts of the Panda update to differentiate between white hat SEO practices and bad SEO practices. Webmasters who have adhered to ethical SEO practices welcomed this tweak and received higher rankings for their pages.
As a result of the Penguin update, many webmasters who for the longest time have practiced manipulative SEO practices have received many warning messages such as “unnatural links detected” and suddenly suffered a great down grade in their page rankings. The question that remains among SEO consultants and webmasters is how the Penguin update will affect or influence SEO. What is clear is that webmasters must now be careful in their page optimization services, since any deviation from white hat practices get detected by the Penguin update and will result in heavy penalties.
Websites generally compete to have higher ranking in search engine results pages. The competition has driven some companies to adopt manipulative back linking and other SEO tactics for their websites to outdo their rivals. This can no longer be the case with Google’s Penguin update. The top five roles of the Penguin update are to stop web-spamming practices that manipulate page rankings on search engine results pages, to scrutinize content originality and reward or promote those with good and relevant information, to boost the rankings of pages with good user experience, to decide if pages are incorporating excessive industry jargon, and to increase the rankings of fast sites that have enhanced crawl ability.
With the Penguin update in place, back linking tactics to sites with no relevant content will no longer have influence in search engine ranking mechanisms. Google will only offer better search visibility to websites that have high quality content and frustrate the rankings of those with inferior content. More than ever, webmasters and SEO consultants must make sure that their text and picture contents are relevant and helpful to users as opposed to adopting measures to appease search engine spiders. This is because the page contents that are useful and helpful to users are what get rewarded by the Penguin update.
If you have been badly hit by Google’s Penguin update, its time to revisit your on-page optimization practices and correct where you have gone wrong. If you have wrongly copied content, stuffed keywords, or used back links that direct readers to irrelevant websites, its important that you remove them as soon as possible. Apart from providing relevant and high-quality content for your websites, venture out into other marketing platforms such as social media networks. Change your focus from SEO and traffic and take up public relations strategies such as referrals and CPM advertising that focus on users and consumers.
Associate Attorney Employment Agreement
Most law firms that are made up of more than one person are set up as a hierarchy with Partners at the top and varying levels of Associate Attorneys below them. Partners are generally the owners of the business and Associates are employees. The Associates are often given the opportunity to work their way up the ladder to become Partners and share in the profits of the firm instead of just receiving wages.
It is important to have a written agreement or contract between the Associates and the Firm that spells out everyone’s duties and obligations as well as the conditions under which they may advance. The following is a draft contract between an Associate and a law firm that can be customized to meet the needs of a law firm hiring an Associate Attorney.
This AGREEMENT made of this 21st day of March, 2011, between the Law Offices of at Smith, herein referred to as the “Firm” and Joe Blow, hereinafter referred to as the “Attorney.”
Recitals
The Firm is a Sole Proprietorship, operating as a business rendering legal services. If, during the term of this contract, the Firm changes to another form of business organization, this contract will continue to be binding on both the Firm, under it’s new formation, and on the Attorney.
The Attorney is licensed to practice law in the State of Texas.
The Firm and the Attorney desire to have the attorney practice law as an employee of the Firm.
It is agreed by and between the parties as follows:
Section 1. Employment and Duties.
Employment. The Firm employs the Attorney and the Attorney accepts employment as an attorney in accordance with the terms of this Agreement.
Full Time. The Attorney shall devote full working time and attention on the practice of the law for the Firm and the Attorney shall not, without the written consent of the Firm, directly or indirectly rendered services of a professional nature to or for any person or firm except as an employee of the Firm.
Duties and Assignments. The Firm shall determine the duties to be performed by the Attorney and the means and the manner by which those duties shall be performed. The Firm shall determine the assignment of the clients to the Attorney and the Attorney shall perform services for such clients assigned. The Firm determine the rates at which the Attorney’s work shall be billed.
Section 2. Compensation
Salary. For all services rendered by the Attorney under this Agreement, the Firm shall pay the Attorney and annual salary of $58,000, payable weekly or as may otherwise be mutually agreed. The salary may be changed by mutual agreement of the parties at any time.
Bonus. In the addition to the salary specified in 2.1., the Attorney may receive a bonus. The bonus, if any, will be in such amounts as the Firm may determine in its absolute discretion.
Additional Compensation. In addition to the salary and bonus specified in items 2.1 and 2.2, the Attorney will be eligible to receive a percentage of the Firm’s portion of Personal Injury cases. The Attorney will receive 10% of the Firm’s payment from a Personal Injury case, when the Attorney has performed as the primary attorney on that case. Additionally, the Attorney will receive 10% of the Firm’s payment from a Personal Injury case, when the Attorney personally brought the case to the Firm.
Section 3. Partnership. It is the policy of the Firm to employ as attorneys persons who will be given the opportunity to become partners in the Firm. The Firm after a certain number of years will make the determination as to whether the Attorney will be admitted to partnership. The Firm expects to make this determination with respect to this Attorney, no earlier than July 1, 2005, and no later than July 1, 2007.
Section 4. Facilities.
Office. The Firm shall furnish the Attorney with office space, staff assistance, and such other facilities and services as are reasonably necessary to the performance of the Attorney’s duties.
Liability Insurance. The Firm shall maintain professional liability insurance covering the acts and omissions of the Attorney in performance of the Attorney’s professional duties.
Travel. The Attorney may be required to travel on business for the Firm, and shall be reimbursed for all reasonable and necessary expenses incurred, provided, however, that a detailed account of such expense is provided to the Firm.
Professional Societies. The Firm shall pay the Attorney’s dues for memberships in The State Bar of Texas and the American Bar Association.
Education. The Firm shall pay the reasonable amount of expenses incurred by the Attorney to maintain or improve the Attorney’s professional skills. The Attorney agrees to submit to the Firm such documentation as may be necessary to substantiate such expenses
Section 5. Additional Benefits.
Medical Insurance. The Firm agrees to provide medical coverage for the Attorney, the Attorney’s spouse and dependents under a group accident and health insurance policy, the terms and benefits of which shall be determined by the Firm. The Attorney is currently covered under her spouse’s policy and does not require such coverage currently. That Attorney will notify the Firm at such time that she needs this benefit.
Vacation. The Attorney shall be entitled to three weeks vacation time each year however, the Attorney’s vacation will be scheduled at such time as will least interfere with the business of the Firm. The Attorney is further entitled to time off on all holidays normally celebrated in accordance with the Firms stated policy.
Life Insurance. The Firm may provide group life insurance coverage, in amounts which shall be determined by the Firm.
Retirement Plan. The Attorney shall participate in any Firm qualified retirement plan according to the terms of said plan as amended from time to time.
Disability. In the event the Attorney is unable to perform his or her regular duties as a result of personal disability the Firm will pay the Attorney’s salary during such disability for a total of ninety (90) days in any 24 month period.
Section 6. Operations.
Records and Files. All records, documents, and files concerning clients of the Firm shall belong to and remain the property of the Firm. On termination of employment, the Attorney shall not be entitled to keep or reproduce the Firms’ records, documents or files relation to any client unless the client shall specifically request that its files be transmitted to the Attorney.
Fees. All fees and compensation received or realized as a result of the rendition of professional legal services by the Attorney shall belong to and be paid to the Firm. Any fee or honoraria received by the Attorney for professional services or other professional activities performed by the Attorney shall belong to the Firm.
Section 7. Term.
One Year, Automatic Extension. The term of this Agreement shall begin on the date hereof and continue for a period of one year and shall be automatically extended from year to year unless terminated in accordance with this section.
Events of Termination. This Agreement shall be terminated upon the happening of any of the following events:
The death of the Attorney.
The determination of the Firm that the Attorney has become disabled.
Dismissal for cause of the Attorney as hereinafter provided.
Occurrence of the effective date of termination, notice of which has been given in by either party to the other, so long as there are at least sixty (60) days between giving of the notice and the effective date of termination.
The mutual written agreement of the Attorney and the Firm to termination.
Termination on Disability. The Firm may determine that the Attorney has become disabled for purposes of the Agreement in the event that the Attorney shall fail, because of illness or incapacity, to render for ninety (90) days or more in any two-year period, services of the character contemplated by the Agreement, and thereunder shall be deemed to have been terminated as of the end of the calendar month in which such determination was made.
Causes for Dismissal. The Firm may dismiss the Attorney for cause in the event it determines there has been continued neglect by the Attorney if his or her duties, or willful misconduct on the part of the Attorney, including buy not limited to a finding of probable cause by the Bar for investigation a complaint filed with its discipline system or the filing of criminal charges against the Attorney, which would make retention of the Attorney by the Firm prejudicial to the Firm’s best interest.
Section 8. Miscellaneous.
Notices. All notices under this Agreement shall be mailed to the parties hereto at the following respective addresses:
Attorney:____________
Firm: ____________
A change in the mailing address of any party may be effected by serving written notice of such change and of such new address upon the other party.
Invalidity. The invalidity or unenforcibility of any provision or provisions of this Agreement shall not affect the other provisions, and this Agreement shall be construed in all respects as id any invalid or unenforceable provisions were omitted.
Arbitration. All disputes, differences and controversies arising out of, under, or in connection with this Agreement shall be settled and finally determined by Arbitration under the then existing Rules of the American Arbitration Association.
The parties have executed this Agreement as of the date and year first above written.
By:____________________________________________________
Medical Billing Software – How to Choose the Right One for Your Needs
When it comes to Medical Office Billing Software, you will find there is no shortage! There are hundreds to choose from and they vary in price from $99 to several thousand dollars. It is important to pick a billing software that is right for your needs. Ask yourself the following questions before purchasing a medical office billing software:
o Are you a medical office or billing service? This makes a difference in the capabilities you will need in a software.
o Are you a specialty practice? Some softwares are for a specific specialty. For example, Lytec has a chiropractic version. RLI is a software specifically for optometry offices.
o Do you need a multi-user software or is a single user ok? Some medical office billing softwares have a limit on the number of users that can be using the software at one time. It is important that you know the limit and that you consider your needs, not only right now, but in the future. If you purchase a software with a limit on the number of users, you may want to find out if you can upgrade to more users down the road.
o What are the aging report capabilities? For billing services this is a HUGE deal. Unfortunately for many medical offices, aging reports are never run, which is an area where they lose a lot of money. Whatever your situation, you will want to know what the aging report capabilities are. (One of the offices we bill for has a very expensive program. However, in the aging reports, it doesn’t show the date of service, it shows the last date the account was adjusted. Also, the report does not separate charges by the number of days old. It only runs a report showing everything that is outstanding. There report makes it almost impossible to follow up on the oldest charges.)
o What is the cost of the software? The old saying ‘you get what you pay for’ is usually true, and applies in the case of billing software. Again, you will need to consider your specific needs when determining how much you should spend on your software. If you are a solo practitioner who sees patients part time out of your house, you will not need a terribly complex program, but if you are a 5 doctor medical office, you will need to look at an appropriate medical office billing software.
o What are the report writing capabilities? Sometimes it is necessary to create your own report. For example, you may have a form that is required but it is not a standard insurance form. If you have to fill out a number of them a month, it may be worth having a report in your billing software that does it for you. (One of our practices had to submit Medicaid claims on their preprinted forms. It was very time consuming, and they did quite a volume of them weekly. We wrote a report in Lytec to fill the forms out, and it was a HUGE time saver!)
o Is the software user friendly? Most softwares today are user friendly, but you should do a demo of the program before buying. You may also want to find out if hands on training is available. It may be beneficial to you to hire someone to train your staff. A lot of times, offices don’t use even a fraction of the billing software’s capabilities, because they were never trained properly.
o Does your software allow for more than one practice? If you are a billing service, you will need to be able to bill for multiple practices from the same software and be able to keep them separate. Or maybe you are a medical office with more than one location, and you want to keep them separate. In any case, make sure the software you are buying has the capability.
o Do you need an appointment scheduler? For billing services this feature is usually not required. Most software comes with it built in, but some are much more elaborate and easy to use. If you have a busy medical office, this feature will be important to look at.
After answering all of the above questions, make yourself a list of the features that you will need in your software. A list will make it easier when you begin your search. Compare your list to the list of features and you will be able to eliminate softwares that will not work for you and narrow your list down to ones that will. Then you can decide based on price, ease of use, and extra features that are not necessities for you.
When we started our billing service, we tested a lot of different demos of medical office billing software. At the time we started there were still programs that ran on DOS? (There’s a term you don’t hear a lot anymore!) We wanted a medical office billing software that definitely ran on windows, and was user friendly. As a billing service, we would need to train people on it as we grew.
Listing the features that were important to us was very helpful in choosing our software. It helps to eliminate options that won’t work.
