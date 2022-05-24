Top 3 Altcoins To Consider in 2022: IMX, XRP and NRG

Ripple also boasts a transaction completion time of under five seconds.

Energi is down 8.74% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for investors in 2022.

Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X claims to have overcome Ethereum’s shortcomings, such as limited scalability and bad user experience, illiquidity and sluggish development experience, using their blockchain. By trading NFTs, customers get the benefits of real-time trading, vast scalability, and low gas costs while maintaining the highest asset and user safety levels.

According to CMC, the Immutable X price today is $0.977251 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $85,182,560 USD. Immutable X is down 3.18% in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP)

Ripple Labs Inc., a cryptocurrency payment system, established XRP as the native currency of its products. XRP is the digital asset created for global payments that it offers. It’s possible that XRP might be of interest to both individual consumers and banks because of its cheap transaction fees. In addition to its ultra-low transaction fees, Ripple also boasts a transaction completion time of under five seconds.

According to CMC, the XRP price today is $0.410320 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,432,906,651 USD. XRP is down 3.32% in the last 24 hours.

Energi (NRG)

Energi (NRG) is a Proof of Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency of the future generation. Smart contracts may be written in Ethereum using NRG’s self-funding treasury and decentralized masternode governance. The layer 1 and layer 2 protocols are also supported. For the Energiswap decentralized exchange, the NRG token also functions as a governance token. The Energi organization is a blockchain-based financial technology provider funded by the NRG treasury.

According to CMC, the Energi price today is $1.44 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $528,329 USD. Energi is down 8.74% in the last 24 hours.