Finance
Top 3 Basics For An IRS E-File Provider
In line with the constant effort to make their services better and procedures easier both for them and the taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service has introduced a system that makes filing a tad less of a hassle for every party involved. Basically, this is electronic by nature where all information and data required for filing a tax return is entered and stored in electronic format. Because not a lot of actual people are needed in the process, this is less costly as well as more accurate as human error is lessened, if not completely avoided. More so, this bids well and can even be better than the paper-based option when it comes to speed. The IRS also sends out a confirmation upon receiving the returns filed through e-filing, giving a good amount of assurance to the filing party. This is available for both individual taxpayers as well as tax pros and partners. Although the regular guy can do the filing by himself, hiring a professional to get it all done means zero stress.
For one to legally operate an e-filing service, it is a must to have full awareness and knowledge about the tasks and information needed to get the job done the right way. To start off, an e-Services must be created with the IRS. This is the most crucial requirement for one to have electronic interaction with the Bureau. The basic requirements for this procedure include one’s personal information such as the legal name and date of birth as well as the means by which one can be contacted through like the phone number and email address. One’s mailing address must also be provided since the confirmation of the account is sent through the mail. The Social Security Number is also required to further assess one’s legibility to apply for the said service. Other information one has to prepare is the Adjusted Gross Income for the present year or the prior one, whichever is available. Like most online account creation processes, a user name along with a password must be created. For additional security, one will be asked to give an answer to a given reminder question. Every individual in the firm who is considered to be of principal value and position must sign up with e-Services. A confirmation for this registration must be done before the 28th day after one’s confirmation code has been received via mail.
After the firm’s principals have been approved with their e-Services membership, the application for an authorized e-file provider with the IRS can begin. It is not simple process, but its complexity is essential in maintaining both the integrity and how secure the electronic system is. The online application form is accomplished online. Should one find it necessary, it is possible to save the data inputted and continue with the procedure at a latter time. After completing the online application, a fingerprint card must be requested at the IRS office and be completed by all principals in the firm who are not attorneys, certified public accountants, enrolled agents, officers of corporations that are publicly owned. Fingerprinting should be done by a professional at a police station or from a company providing such service. The completed card must be signed then sent to the Internal Revenue Service.
Part three of the application process is the suitability check conducted by the IRS on all individuals listed in the firm’s application. Checking is done on their credit status, tax compliance, criminal background as well as a look at the possible non-compliance with any of the requirements for IRS e-filing. After this, an approval or disapproval is issued. The IRS sends out acceptance letters containing the Electronic Filing Identification Number to firms whose applications are approved. The absence of such letter naturally indicates the opposite result.
Finance
About MYOB – Mind Your Own Business Accounting Software
If you are looking for accounting software for small to medium sized businesses, you have several options to choose from.
MYOB has a large market share in the Australian, New Zealand and United Kingdom markets and now has successfully moved into the U.S.A market also. MYOB has several products available to cater for the size and requirements of your business. Part of the product family includes:
o Business Basics
o Accounting
o Accounting Plus with Payroll
o Premier
o Payroll
o Account Edge (for Mac users only)
to name a few.
MYOB Business Basics software has been designed for businesses that want to record and print sales invoices, keep a card file of the people they sell to and purchase from, and do regular bank reconciliations from their bank statements.
MYOB Accounting software is a step up from Business Basics and has the added features such as recording purchases /creditors with the relevant aging reports, recording inventory as stock or as a purchase to on sell, being able to link to Microsoft Office such as Word or Excel, where you are able to send out letters or notifications to your creditors or work in excel using the spreadsheet option to change figures, add formats, etc. There are 100+ reports available in MYOB Accounting as opposed to Business Basics where there are 70 reports.
Stepping up from MYOB Accounting is MYOB Accounting Plus. This software package includes the added features of Payroll and Time Billing. Payroll obviously is for businesses that have employees and want to be compliant with salary and wages legislation and Time Billing is for businesses that charge for their time. This could include professions such as lawyers, consultants, accountants but can also include service industries such as plumbers, electricians etc. The reports available with this program are 140+.
MYOB Premier is the next step up. This program has all of the above with added features such as the ability to use multiple currencies. This is especially helpful if you have foreign currency accounts and are involved in the export / import market. MYOB converts foreign currency into your local currency for accounting purposes. MYOB Premier also allows you to have multiple users. This allows you to have more than one person at any given time being able to access the common data file and use it simultaneously. Reports availability is 165+.
Payroll can be purchased on its own if you chose to use another form of accounting software but still need to maintain employees on salary and / or wages.
Account Edge for Mac only is the equivalent of MYOB Premier and includes all of the same features except Payroll.
To chose what product best suits your business, you need to list down what features you need and then download the appropriate product from your MYOB site and use the trial period to ensure it suits your needs. Learn more about MYOB Versions here.
Finance
Make Money Online Promoting Residual Affiliate Programs
If you want to make money online as an affiliate you should look for the programs that gives you money every month. The residual income affiliate programs gives you a more steady income month after month. Residual income means that you get paid a percentage every month for as long as the company keeps the customer you referred.
Affiliate marketing is a very popular way to make money online. As an affiliate you direct some traffic to for example a merchant’s website. When that traffic is converted into a lead or that a visitor purchase a product or something etc, you will get paid for directing that person to the company. It is a situation where both the company and the affiliate get paid.
A residual affiliate programs is where the affiliate gets paid a number of times for as long as the merchant keeps the customer you have referred to his site. You earn dollars every time the referred customer purchases something on the merchant’s site. You can also earn a percentage every month for as long as the company keeps the customer you referred.
Most people in internet marketing often promotes the high paying affiliate program that gives you money one time. But to get paid only once when you can get paid every month your whole life is much better. The residual income programs usually pays a smaller percentage but you get that money every month.
You will earn more money from promoting residual affiliate programs in the long run! With these programs you’ll get paid monthly for as long as the person you have referred continues to stay in the business. For example it can be a web hosting company that pays you a dollars every month as long as the customer you referred continues to stay. If you lets say referred 50 people to that hosting company you earn 50 dollars every month. And you often earn 4 to 5 levels deep, or even 10 levels deep. That means that you also earn money every month for every person your downlines refer. You can earn thousands of dollars every month promoting residual affiliate programs.
As an affiliate you probably need to have a website or some kind of landing page with contents that are related to the affiliate programs you are planning to join. How much money you can make as an internet marketer depends on you. If you are willing to work hard, willing to learn and are dedicated you will finally be rewarded and make money online.
Finance
4 Signs You Need to Hire a Digital Marketing Agency
If you have your in-house marketing team, you may still need to hire the services of another agency. Although you need to spend quite a bit of money for hiring the services of these companies, it is important to keep in mind that the benefits are greater than the risks. In this article, we are going to talk about 4 signs that you should look for before hiring a digital marketing agency.
1. You can’t handle everything yourself
As a business owner, you have a lot of responsibilities. Therefore, you may not have enough time to handle social media, email marketing, and web updates. After all, you may not have expertise in all the areas of your business.
As your business grows, it will become even more difficult for you to manage everything. Therefore, we suggest that you divide your workload and hire a good digital marketing agency.
2. You Can’t Plan Ahead
If you think that one month of learning is enough to help you handle your business, you are mistaken. If you want to put together a marketing campaign, make sure you have both short-term and long-term goals in place.
Therefore, if you work with a reputable digital marketing agency, you will be able to set your goals for the next 12 months. If you don’t have enough time to set these goals for the next 12 months, you should hire a digital marketing agency.
3. Your Sales have Decreased
If you have experienced a reduction in your sales, you may want to hire a good digital marketing agency. The service provider will help you put together an effective inbound marketing strategy. With this strategy, you can target your primary customers.
According to 61% of marketers, their biggest concern is driving traffic and getting leads. For your team, the lower return on investment may cause frustration. Therefore, if you work with a marketing agency, they can help you create a plan to make an integration between your marketing strategies and sales process. This will help you generate leads and save plenty of time.
4. Your Website has Lost all the Ranking
If you have not updated your website for more than 2 years, make sure you get a new website to stay competitive. Today, Google ranks websites that are responsive and mobile-friendly, which means the website must fit the displays of common devices, search as a smartphone, tablets, and desktop computers.
If your website is not mobile-friendly, you might miss out on a lot of prospective customers. Plus, it will keep your website from getting ranked in major search engines.
Long story short, you may want to look for these four signs before you hire the services of a good digital marketing agency. Hopefully, these tips will help you get the most out of your digital marketing campaigns. Make sure you follow these tips when making your ultimate decision.
