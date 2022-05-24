Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Developer Activity: UNI, OSMO and YFI

Published

1 min ago

on

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Developer Activity: UNI, OSMO and YFI
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News
  • Automated and open token trading are one of the goals of Uniswap.
  • Osmosis has been down 10.62% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 DeFi projects by developer activity as per CryptoDep.

Uniswap (UNI)

One of the most widely used decentralized trading protocols, Uniswap is well-known for its role in supporting the automatic trading of DeFi tokens. Automated and open token trading is one of the goals of Uniswap, which promises to make trading more efficient than conventional exchanges. Decentralized exchanges were hampered by the challenges plaguing the early decentralized exchanges. Uniswap solves these concerns by using automated solutions.

According to CMC, the Uniswap price today is $5.48 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $222,554,361 USD. Uniswap has been down 5.92% in the last 24 hours.

Osmosis (OSMO)

As an automated market-making protocol (AMM), Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and IBC technologies to build on its own blockchain and specialize in interchain DeFi. As a result of Osmosis’ sophisticated protocol, users may develop and deploy highly-customized AMMs with a variety of modules and an on-chain governance mechanism.

According to CMC, the Osmosis price today is $1.69 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,062,278 USD. Osmosis has been down 10.62% in the last 24 hours.

yearn.finance (YFI)

Using automation, Yearn.finance serves as an aggregator for DeFi investors, allowing them to get the most out of their investment in yield farming. As the DeFi market continues to grow, it aims to make it easier and more accessible for investors who aren’t tech-savvy or who choose to engage in a less committed way than serious traders. For the larger investor community, Yearn.finance aims to simplify DeFi investing and activities like yield farming.

According to CMC, the yearn.finance price today is $9,003.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $78,994,820 USD. yearn.finance is down 7.79% in the last 24 hours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin, Ethereum Exchange Inflows Suggest Sell-Offs Are Far From Over

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

bitcoin, ethereum
google news

Bitcoin and Ethereum have been at the forefront of market sell-offs that were triggered by the UST crash. Since then, sellers have continued to dominate the market and even with buyers making significant moves, it continues to be a seller’s market. The hope had been that a reversal in this trend would be witnessed with the start of the new week. However, inflow and outflow trends have indicated that sell-offs may continue for much longer.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Inflows Remain High

For Monday, there were some encouraging reversals in the price of major digital assets in the space. These included the reclaiming of $30,000 on the part of Bitcoin, while Ethereum had recovered once more above $2,000. However, this would prove to only make an already bad situation worse as sellers had ramped up inflows into exchanges to realize some gains.

Related Reading | MicroStrategy Will Not Dump Any Of Its Bitcoin, CFO Reveals

What this resulted in was more than $1.1 billion in BTC flowing into exchanges in a single day. This showed a reversal from the previous day of net flows that had seen outflows surpass inflows once more. Monday was much worse as centralized exchanges saw net inflows of $67 million in a single-day period.

The same was the case for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, whose net flows were also positive, even surpassing that of Bitcoin. ETH had seen exchange inflows as high as $589.4 million in a 24-hour period while outflows had come out to $497.4 million. What this amounted to was a $92 million net flow. This indicates that there are even more sellers in ETH than there are in bitcoin. As such, the decline of the digital asset below $2,000 was expected.

BTC price declines below $30,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Recovery In Sight?

The inflow and outflow trends have been alternating for a time now. This is evident in the past two days alone where net flows have been negative one day and then positive the next. Going off this trend, it is possible to deduce that there could very well be a reversal following Tuesday’s trading day.

Related Reading | Eight Consecutive Red Closes: Is Bitcoin Headed For A Recovery?

Alternatively, one thing that comes with a decline in prices has always been investors looking for the opportunity to take advantage of the lower prices. This always leads to an increase in outflows as more investors accumulate tokens.

Another indicator that would suggest a reversal is the USDT inflow and outflow trends. USDT net flows continue to be positive which is good for the market. It shows that investors are bringing more funds into centralized exchanges to be able to purchase and accumulate more tokens.

Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Discussed Blockchain and Crypto With Georgia PM

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Discussed Blockchain and Crypto With Georgia PM
google news

40 seconds ago |