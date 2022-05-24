Top 5 Crypto Coins By LunaCrush’s Galaxy Score

ROSE HODLers gain 20% APY rewards.

Polygon (MATIC) is trading down 7.54%.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 coins ranked by LunaCrush based on their social impact and investors’ sentiment in the market.

1.BZx Protocol (BZRX)

BZRX is the governance token on bZx protocol, a DeFi margin trading protocol. It grants holders the voting rights in the native DAO. Its use cases range from leveraged margin trading, staking, borrowing, and lending services on bZx.

According to CMC, BZRX traded today at $0.0662 USD with a market cap of $29,349,468 USD and a 24-h trading volume of $192 USD.

2. Rarible (RARI)

RARI is the native token on the Rarible, a “creative-centric” NFT Marketplace. It allows users to create NFTs and also to earn rewards.

As per data from CMC, RARI traded today at $3.32 USD with a market cap of $25,521,900 USD and a trading volume of $1,722,697 USD in the last 24h.

3. Polygon (MATIC)

MATIC is the native coin on the Layer 2 PoS blockchain, Polygon. Polygon is a potential Ethereum scaling solution.

According to CMC, MATIC traded at $0.6392 USD with a market cap of $540,865,470 USD and a trading volume of $5,080,186,481 USD in the last 24h.

4. Oasis Network (ROSE)

ROSE exists on a layer-1 (L1) blockchain network that is known for its high throughput and low gas fees. ROSE is deployed on the network for staking and governance.

According to CMC, ROSE traded at $0.06574 USD with a market cap of $330,735,000 USD and a trading volume of $71,268,805 USD.

5. PolyDoge (POLYDOGE)

PolyDoge is popularly known as the “polygonized DOGE.” Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), PolyDoge is also a memecoin based on Shiba Inu. This DeFi project also hosts an algorithmic stablecoin, PolyDogeDollar (PDD), pegged to 1 MATIC.

According to CMC, POLYDOGE traded at $0.000000008542 USD with a trading volume of $2,258,214 USD and a maximum supply of 868 trillion.