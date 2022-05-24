Finance
Top 8 First Time Home Buyer Grants, Programs and Freebies
A survey by Harvard Business School found 78% of baby boomers and millennials want to buy a home. The catch? Most ‘think’ they can’t afford one.
In many cases, this may be true. But the research also discovered many can. It found many had an income, credit rating, and time on the job good enough to qualify for the many first time home buyer programs and grants I’ll mention in this article.
Note: For more details, Google all phrases in bold.
1. Federal Housing Administration Loan (F.H.A).
If you have a credit score of at least 580 you could qualify for a mortgage for as low as 3.5 percent of the price of the home.
F.H.A loans have helped more first time homeowners than any other type of loan.
2. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (H.U.D).
H.U.D offers many first time owner grants and low interest loans, depending on the state, city or area you live in.
Note: For those who now live in public or government housing you may qualify to purchase the home, condo or apartment you now live in through the HUD Public Housing Homeownership Program
3. V. A (Veterans Administration) Loans.
If you’re an active duty service person or veteran you may quality for a no down payment low interest rate loan. The VA loan is the lowest cost mortgage on the market because you’re not required to pay for mortgage insurance.
4. The Good Neighbor Next Door Program.
This program for first time home buyers offers home for up to 50% off the retail price. To qualify you must be a teacher, police officer, fire fighter, or EMT. A $100 down payment is all that’s required.
You must commit to live in the home for at least 36 months.
5. Energy Efficient (or Green) Mortgage.
The energy efficient mortgage was created to help first time homeowners add energy efficient improvements to their home. These loans are insured through VA and FHA programs.
This mortgage let you build an energy efficient home without requiring you to make a larger down payment.
6. HomeReady HomePath Mortgage.
- Another popular program for first time home buyers. To quality you must take a short buyer education course. After you complete the course you’ll receive 3% toward closing cost for a mortgage loan. The down payment, 3%, is lower than the lowest FHA loan.
7. HUD Dollar Home Program.
After 180 days on the market, certain unsold HUD Properties are offered exclusively to local governmental entities for $1 for 10 Days. Local city of counties then offer these properties to residents to revitalize communities or neighborhoods.
8. USDA Home Loan Program.
This program focuses on homes in mostly rural areas, if you like or can tolerate country living this loan may be for you. This program guarantees 90% of the loan, which means there may be no down payment required and the loan is fixed. Sweet!
These are the top 7 programs available for first time home buyers. As always, like ocean waves government programs come and go. But as of this writing these programs is helping thousands of first time home buyers who thought they couldn’t afford a home realize their dream. Check them out… you could be next!
First Time Home Buyer Love and Other Freebies
1. No Penalties.
A first-time homebuyer can take out up to $10,000 in contributions from the Roth IRA to pay for the home without penalties. Check with your tax advisor for the latest rules.
2. Real Estate agent. This person can be your greatest fountain of information when looking for your first home. They know your local housing market, the advantages and disadvantages of specific homes. They can help you pick the right home to fit your personal and financial needs and much more. The best part? They’re free if you’re a buyer.
3. Pre-Approvals. Another amazing freebie is pre-approvals. They help save you time and energy. How? They let you know what price range you can afford, helping you and your agent know which houses you should be looking at.
4. First-time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit (HBTC): The HBTC is a non-refundable tax credit for first-time home buyers and is worth $750. The first-time home buyers’ tax credit must be claimed on an income tax form no later than one year after the home is purchased.
5. The RRSP Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP)
This program was designed to let you withdraw funds from your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) before retirement for the purpose of a first home purchase. The advantage of the HBP is that the withdrawal is completely TAX FREE.
The RRSP Home Buyers’ Plan allows you to withdraw up to a maximum of $25,000. Be sure to consult your tax consultant for more details.
Getting Started With Your Online Store
How to Get Online?
The first thing you must ask your self when deciding to sell online is how do I get my store online?
This may seem like an obvious question with a potentially simple answer “I will get a website” but with so many options available with varying degrees of difficulty and cost in setting up and maintaining your store you have to decide what is right for your business. You can choose between popular out of the box platforms such as ‘Shopify’ and ‘Squarespace’ which offers a seemingly easier setup at a price or open source platforms such as ‘Magento’ that can deliver excellent platforms with the freedom of choosing your own hosting services but may require the services of a developer to get you up and running.
Whichever system you choose you need to know which one is right for your business.
Receiving Payments
Once your store is designed, built and ready for customers you need to decide on ways of receiving payments from customers. One of the greatest hurdles online retailer face is trying to reduce the amount of abandoned carts. There are many reasons why this could occur but it is worth spending time and effort to give your customers comfort and choice when using your store. The obvious initial payment method for most stores is ‘PayPal’ as it is has a global reach and is a household name for being a secure method of making and receiving payments, However a second option might reduce an abandoned checkout due to offering choice. There are many payment processing plugins available that are compatible with most shopping engines such as ‘Shopify’ and ‘Magento’ and these can run in tandem with ‘PayPal’ to increase your range of accepting payments.
Getting Started
Even if you are fortunate enough to have an established customer base you still need to let your customers and prospective customers know that you have set up shop online. It is foolish to think that simply by setting up an online store customers will simply find you and start purchasing without any effort. If you already have a customer base from a bricks and mortar store then you will want to promote it via an email promotion and / or via your stores social media pages. Consider offering an online only promotion to start accepting traffic and growing momentum to transfer occasional customers to becoming regular customers online.
If your business doesn’t have the luxury of an existing customer base then the work is harder but will be extremely rewarding once the sales start trickling through. To generate customers create a buzz, ensure that you are active on all forms of social media and consider publishing an online PR blast to send to all the relevant news agencies to tell the world or at least your community that you have opened up shop and ready for business.
Keeping up the Momentum
Hopefully the initial hard work is now complete and your store is live and you are generating sales. To keep buyers coming back time and time again keep your range fresh and up to date. Keep engaging with your existing customers with regular email blasts informing them of new items and great deals and generate new customers by building subscriber lists with the lure of a first time purchase discount or gift with purchase.
Spreading the Word
Once satisfied that the store is starting to gain momentum and loyal customers then it would be natural to think about expansion as it is probably one of the reasons you went online in the first place to potentially grab a larger slice of the pie. Before deciding on marketing options it is essential that a proper budget is put in place that ensures that profitability is still maintained within the business. For online retailers the key mediums to advertise which are able to accurately measure success include social media ads such as Facebook and PPC search campaigns such as Google and Bing. These sources of traffic can be an excellent source of customers but it comes at a cost so monitor your campaigns carefully to make sure you are targeting the right people and not wasting your budget on irrelevant clicks.
Grow Grow Grow
Now that your business is selling and expanding it is important to not lose sight of the core business values and to keep your ideas fresh and simple. Spend more time working on the business rather than in the business which means delegating day-to-day areas to free up time on more important decisions. Surround yourself with positive people who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and get dirty with growing your business.
IRS Tax Settlement Principles
An IRS tax settlement is an agreement between an individual and the IRS to settle a tax liability for less than the full amount. It is a general term referring to one of the IRS’ settlement programs.
A number of options are available for resolving IRS tax debts. The IRS will look at the individual’s ability to pay the tax debt back as the main consideration. This includes assets and an individual’s income and or expenses.
All tax returns must be filed before considering an IRS tax settlement. Be sure to have all returns prepared and ready to send to the IRS.
Another consideration would be if the IRS is sending notices of an impending levy or of there is a levy in effect currently. Submitting some type of settlements will not automatically release a levy. It will stop collection actions while it is being considered but will not automatically release an IRS levy that was in place before the settlement was submitted.
Types of IRS Tax Settlements
IRS tax settlements fall into two general categories. One is where a taxpayer cannot pay the tax liability back in full and may qualify to pay back less than the tax debt owed. This would include the following:
Offer in Compromise
An Offer in Compromise is where the individual offers the IRS less than the amount owed in a onetime settlement. An Offer in Compromise can be submitted based on Doubt to Collectability – doubt exists based on the taxpayer’s financials as to whether the IRS could reasonably expect to collect the full debt, Doubt to liability – doubt exists as to whether the taxpayer actually owes the debt, and Effective Administration – hardship case. Based on their very rigid guidelines, financial disclosure of assets and income will usually be required.
Partial Payment Plan
A partial payment plan is when the taxpayer comes into an agreement with the IRS to pay back less than the amount due over a specified period of time.
Penalty Abatement
Penalty abatement enables the individual to abate part or all of the penalties. Typically, it will not eliminate interest and it will not reduce the principle of the tax liability that is owed.
There are 2 additional options if the individual does not meet the financial qualifications to do an IRS tax settlement:
Installment Agreement
An installment agreement is a form of IRS tax settlement in which the individual enters into an agreement with the IRS to repay the tax liability over a specified period of time. While the installment is in place IRS levy action will stop, but interest will continue to accrue. A streamline installment, payable over 5 years, can be set up if the individual owes $25,000 or less. The IRS will require disclosure to financial information if the balance is over $25,000.
Uncollectible Status
Uncollectible is where the IRS suspends collection actions temporarily a result of a hardship of the taxpayer. Typically due to unemployment or some other temporary financial hardship where the taxpayer cannot pay the tax liability back in an installment at this time. This will neither stop interest from accruing or reduce the tax debt.
Start Internet Marketing Business With a Blog
If you would like to start your internet marketing business, without having a domain with web hosting service, you might need to start with a free and simple way – blog.
With the appearance of Web2.0 or Weblog, in short Blog, every one can have his own webpage, without paying for the web hosting service. The only difference is you still do not have the full ownership like owning a domain. Nevertheless, blog still enable user to write, upload picture and video.
To start, you may need to consider which type of blog service you like. I would like to only introduce 3 here – blogger, wordpress and typepad.
Blogger is one of the most common and easiest blog service to start off with, it is owned by Google, once you sign in your Google account, you will automatically sign in to your blogger account as well. It is simple to use, with all plug and play method, you can master the art of blogging within few hours.
WordPress is a more advance version blog service, just like blogger, you can easily choose any template you like. The concept is just like blogger, add your widgets with plug and play method. Nevertheless, WordPress enable you to upgrade to better feature, like custom CSS, more storage space, unlimited private user and etc with small amount of cost. You can have your blog parking at your domain address from WordPress as well.
Last to mention – Type Pad, though it is not free service like the above two, it comes with great services and unique feature. Typepad has its own SEO – search engine optimized technique that make your blog easily found by searcher, you can measure your blog traffic without using a third party counter, and typepad is partnered with Amazon, eBay and Pay pal to make you earn money faster through blogging.
That’s all, make your choice and start making money through blogging! Always blog with your passion!
To find out more, please visit Internet Marketer Journal.
