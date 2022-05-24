News
Twins preparing Royce Lewis help big league team at other positions
Since being optioned to Class AAA St. Paul on May 18, Royce Lewis has added a few new positions to his resume. In four games with the Saints, Lewis has played two games at shortstop, one at third and one in left field.
That, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, is so the rookie will be comfortable playing something other than short if he’s recalled this season.
“If he’s going to help us this year again at some point — which, it’s a long year, I would expect him to help us again at some point — it gives him the ability and the confidence to come to this level and potentially contribute not as a shortstop,” Baldelli said before the Twins’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Target Field.
Lewis, who turns 23 on June 5, was something of a revelation during his first major league stint — as much as No. 1 overall pick can be a revelation, anyway. Still only 22, he hit .308 with five runs scored, four doubles and two home runs, including a grand slam, in 11 games May 6-17.
He also played a creditable shortstop while filling in for injured Carlos Correa, out after being hit on the right hand by a pitch. Baldelli was careful on Monday to stress that as far as the Twins are concerned, Lewis is a shortstop and will spend the vast majority of his time playing short – presumably so he can start there for the Twins next season.
Correa is in the first year of a three-year, $105.3 million contract but can opt out after each of the first two seasons. In the meantime, the Twins are interested in bring Lewis back at some point this season, even if Correa is healthy and he has to play somewhere else.
“I believe in Royce, and I believe in his work habits and his ability to adapt,” Baldelli said. “I think he’ll be able to handle that. But I do think even just a handful of games can be very important for him.”
The Saints were off Monday. Since being optioned back, Lewis is hitting .375 (6 for 16) with a home run and three runs scored.
“We’re not talking about something that’s going to take away from his ability to play in the middle of the field at shortstop,” Baldelli said. “I think we’re talking about maybe a game a week in the outfield, something along those lines. An occasional game at third base, just so he can see it. Just so he can see the throws and the angles and the ball coming off the bat.”
SETTLING IN
It was a lean start to the season for Kyle Garlick, who batted .118 with one homer and two RBIs in his first 11 games. And when he started to pull out of his hitting slump, a calf strain sent him to the injured list.
But that 15-day stay on the IL didn’t throw the outfielder off his game. Before Tuesday night’s game against the Tigers, Garlick was hitting .400 with three home runs and eight RBIs in his past seven games.
Claimed off waivers after the 2020 season, Garlick has played more major league games in Minnesota, 54, than he did with his first two clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia (42) and has started 10 of his 18 big league games this season in right field, left field or as the designated hitter.
It’s been a long road for Garlick, a 28th-round pick for the Dodgers out of Cal Poly in 2015 who was DFA’d twice before catching on in Minnesota. Whether or not he catches on with the Twins beyond 2022, he’s proving, at age 30, he can help a major league team win.
“I’ve seen a lot of players kind of blossom later in their career,” he said. “They have ups and downs, and I think the ones that can grind through that and come out on top, it makes you mentally stronger and then you kind of feel like you can overcome anything.”
BRIEFLY
Left-hander Danny Coulombe, on the IL since May 11 with a left hip impingement, appears close to returning. It was unclear Monday whether he would be sent on a rehab assignment, but Baldelli said, “He’s tracking to be back this week at some point in the middle of the week.” … Spencer Steer, the Twins’ third-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was promoted to Class AAA St. Paul on Monday. Steer, 24, was hitting .307 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and 27 runs scored in 35 games with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge.
Yankees bullpen crumbling behind injuries; Aaron Boone still confident about reliever options
The Yankees came into the season with one of the strongest bullpens in the league. But just 41 games in, with the team still riding high atop the standings, that bullpen has already taken several significant hits.
Chad Green and Luis Gil both need Tommy John surgery. “It just gradually got a little worse,” Green said of his arm. “It got to the point where obviously we knew something wasn’t right, so we decided to shut it down.”
And Zack Britton has not been available all season, recovering from his own elbow surgery, something the Yankees knew heading into the year, but looms even larger now as their injured list gets larger.
“I still feel like we have a ton of good options and a lot of talented, really good pitchers,” Aaron Boone said before Monday’s game against the Orioles. “We hit a little bump here. Whether it’s injuries or a guy struggling, that’s all part of it. I still feel like we’re in a really good spot back there. It’ll continue to be a strength for us.”
On the field, both Jonathan Loaisiga and Aroldis Chapman have been bad this year. Chapman also has been dealing with his own problems in his left Achilles, something he said has been bothering him for a few weeks.
“Chappy had an MRI and tests [Monday],” Boone said. “Everything came back good with the Achilles. We are treating it as Achilles tendonitis. He’s going to see the doctor and go through stuff today. We’ll make a call [Monday] or [Tuesday] as far as what we want to do there.”
Chapman has given up runs in each of his last five appearances, including a tough one in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader where he recorded one out and let in two runs. After that game, Chapman gave some reasons for his struggles.
“To put it simply, things have not worked out,” the closer said through team interpreter Marlon Abreu. “When you’re dealing with things, sometimes it can affect you, but at the end of the day it’s not the reason for these last results. We’re dealing with it and we’ll do the best we can.”
No official decision has been made on Chapman, but Boone understands that they have to keep an open mind.
“I think the IL is still very much in play. We just want to not rush into it.”
Last season, Chapman was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 7 with elbow inflammation. When he returned, he closed out the regular season by posting a 2.70 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Prior to the injury and subsequent rest that it required, he had a 3.63 ERA for the season.
If Chapman does get removed from his closer role, either due to a stint on the IL or a performance-based demotion, Clay Holmes would be the obvious replacement. Boone wasn’t ready to commit to that yet, saying that he’d let the situation of a given game dictate who he uses.
“Probably more matchup,” Boone explained. “If there’s a big spot in an earlier inning, I wouldn’t hesitate to use [Holmes] then. We’ll kind of be fluid with that.”
As for Loaisiga, he had an even worse day than Chapman on Sunday. The man who was arguably the Yankees’ best reliever last season currently has a 7.02 ERA. His contribution to Sunday’s doubleheader was getting charged for four earned runs in 0.2 innings.
“Going back to the games against Baltimore, I felt like I was getting back to feeling the same way I felt last year,” Loaisiga said after his poor day at the office. “That being said, [Sunday] was definitely not a good day.”
The entire year has been difficult on the Nicaraguan reliever, who said he’s been making mechanical adjustments to try and “stay back more” and create more leverage on his pitches.
“It’s tough when you go through a season like last season where you’re very consistent and very effective,” he allowed. “You have to trust in yourself and your pitches. Letting the team down in certain situations is definitely tough.”
HOUSEKEEPING
Before Monday’s game, Boone provided some updates on two other pitchers in the organization, starting with the revelation that JP Sears is “most likely” going to be the Yankees’ starting pitcher on Wednesday.
The other, Domingo German, has not yet pitched in a professional game this season due to a right shoulder impingement. Boone said he’s making progress in his rehab, though.
“German is doing really well,” Boone said. “He’s on his way back. Realistically, he’s still a ways out. But he’s throwing his first live BP’s. Everything’s gone smooth since he started his throwing program. So, we’re encouraged there.”
Cheryl Reeve knows why the Lynx are last in the WNBA standings — they’re last in defense
It’s not hard for Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve to identify why exactly her team is currently at the bottom of the WNBA standings heading into Tuesday’s home tilt with New York.
Minnesota is last in the WNBA in defensive efficiency, allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions.
“They go hand in hand,” Reeve said of that number and the team’s 1-6 record.
So often, the culprit for Minnesota is one particularly bad quarter. In its loss Saturday to Dallas, it was the third quarter. In those 10 minutes, the Wings sported an offensive rating of 200 — meaning they averaged two points per every trip down the floor. That’s about as bad as you can be defensively.
Similar quarter-long meltdowns have occurred in losses to Las Vegas, Indiana and Seattle.
“It’s historically bad,” Reeve said. “This is not like once in seven games this happened. The number of times we’ve given up that level of, just fall apart … that’s what we’re working on. That’s what we’re hoping to do better with.”
That was the primary focus of Monday’s practice — a needed day of work to shore up what Reeve identified as slippage on the defensive end over the team’s recent road trip that featured only travel days between games.
But what’s concerning to Reeve is the primary struggles have come in effort departments. It’s rebounding and transition defense. Minnesota isn’t good at either. So often those categories are determined by will. That’s why the coach has questioned whether her team has enough of that.
“And that’s what we’re trying to find out. That’s what we said, ‘Hey, if you don’t have it, it’s really going to show itself, and you’re probably not going to have a job,’” Reeve said. “People lose jobs when you don’t do your job. That’s just how it works. I don’t want to be in that situation. I want this team to understand. … We’re not understanding the impact of our lack of passion for what we’re doing. We’re so pedestrian in so many elements of what we do. We’re just out there. And you can’t win like that.”
At any level.
“It’s not that you have to do extraordinary things. You do ordinary things very well, at a high level, passionately,” Reeve said. “And we lack passion a lot. And so, I always do that, where I look around individually and go, ‘OK, who is it? Who is not passionate about what they do?’ And I have a hard time finding people who aren’t passionate about what they do. They love the game. But they’re not performing passionately, with their teammates.”
The good news for Minnesota was Reeve thought the Lynx took a step in the right direction in Monday’s practice.
“It doesn’t matter, though,” Lynx guard Aerial Powers said. “We have to play and do the right things (Tuesday).”
After blown deadline, uncertainty about whether tax breaks, spending plans will happen
No one knows.
No one knows whether $4 billion in tax breaks agreed to by both parties and Gov. Tim Walz will ever become a reality for Minnesotans.
Or whether $450 million in public safety investments, from local grants to hiring more cops, will happen.
Or whether nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, battered by the pandemic, will get aid funds many say they need to avoid closing.
Or whether Minnesota will be able to access hundreds of millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds.
No one knows these things because lawmakers blew past their overnight deadline Sunday without hammering out agreements on the details, leaving a big question mark over what will happen to the bulk of a record $9 billion surplus.
For now, $8 billion of that projected cash pile sits unspent, the casualty of a state government whose control is divided among Democrats and Republicans in an election year. Each side blamed the other for being unwilling to compromise enough.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz summoned House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, to his office to push for work to continue.
They’re the same threesome who, a week prior, agreed on a broad-strokes plan for $4 billion in tax breaks and $4 billion in spending — a simple compromise that proved problematic for lawmakers of opposing sides when push came to shove on details. They came close, although how close was a matter of dueling adverbs, with Democrats suggesting they were closer to agreement than Republicans.
Walz’s pitch, endorsed by Hortman, was for key lawmakers to keep negotiating. Once they locked down agreements, he would call the Legislature back for a brief special session, similar to what occurred in 2019.
While Walz, a Democrat, called it a “good meeting,” it wasn’t clear what Miller thought of it. He left the building without speaking to reporters and headed home.
Hours earlier, Miller had said he was “always willing to listen,” but it was clear that many fellow Senate Republicans were willing to walk away from further talks.
Regardless, it was certain that nothing was imminent. Walz said that both Hortman and Miller wanted their fellow lawmakers to have some time — “a day or two” or “at least a couple of days,” he said — to return to their families and “decompress” after a marathon finale of negotiations.
Walz said he was confident that, especially with the prospect of tax breaks looming, constituents would pressure lawmakers to return to St. Paul to finish the job.
“Go home, talk to your neighbors,” he said to reporters, summarizing his words to Miller and Hortman. “You’re gonna hear what I hear: ‘You guys just go back, compromise a little bit, and send those things forward.’”
The tax deal called for eliminating the state income tax on all Social Security income, a top GOP priority. It also included a modest permanent income tax rate cut for all taxpayers — up to $70 a year for singles and $103 for married couples — that was smaller than what Republicans originally proposed. And Democrats would have won the tax relief they sought for homeowners and renters. However, Hortman followed through on a threat to prevent a vote on the tax bill unless everything else got done.
Failure is an option. The state is operating under a two-year, $52 billion budget approved last year, so there’s no risk of parts of the government shutting down if no additional legislation passes this year.
MENTAL HEALTH DEAL LAUDED
One bright spot in the wake of the stalled negotiations was nearly $93 million in new funding for mental health programs that was tacked onto a related bill and approved in the last minutes of the legislative session. A spokeswoman for Walz on Monday said he plans to sign it.
The package was put together by a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers and provides a boost in money for everything from training providers to helping children in crisis.
“I think overall it’s good,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “It contains a lot of our priorities.”
However, Abderholden and other advocates hold out hope that lawmakers eventually will approve education and health and human services budgets with more funding. Much of the money proposed to help schools deal with students’ mental health challenges was left out of the last-minute compromise.
“There’s a lot of good stuff in the education bill we would like to see passed,” she said. “Everyone knows there is a mental health crisis. I think these are good investments.”
HITS AND MISSES
Among the biggest hits of the session, which convened Jan. 31, was a deal that rolled back an increase in unemployment insurance taxes, which Republicans wanted, in return for bonuses to reward front-line workers for their service during the pandemic, a priority for Democrats.
Lawmakers also agreed on a $700 million extension of the state’s reinsurance program, which holds down premiums for residents who buy health insurance on the individual market.
Other bipartisan successes included a $25 million bill to fund ALS research, which was authored by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, who’s been battling the neurological disease. Also, the Legislature mandated that state government divest of its investments in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Those deals and others left close to $7 billion of the state’s original $9.25 billion budget surplus available to be spent or returned to taxpayers.
A few more successes were recorded over the weekend. Walz signed 21 bills Sunday, including a “free the growler” measure that will let Minnesota’s six largest breweries sell 64-ounce jugs known as growlers directly to customers. Another bill directs more than $159 million from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to protect natural resources. Another makes Minnesota National Guard members with more than 12 years of service eligible for reenlistment bonuses.
The House and Senate also sent the governor an $18.4 million drought relief and broadband Internet package that was the product of weeks of negotiations.
But sports betting will remain illegal after key lawmakers didn’t agree on whether it should be allowed only at tribal casinos, or at horse racing tracks, too.
