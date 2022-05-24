Finance
Unsurprisingly, Ladies Are Taking The Medical Field By Storm Numerically
Recently there has been a shift in the field of medicine that will alter the shape and face of health care for years to come. In the United States, women are embarking on careers in the medical field in remarkable numbers. The percentage of men and women applying for spots in medical school has been about equal for the last few years. Lately though, the number of women applying for medical school has increased dramatically.
Ever since the feminist movement occurred, the view of what women should do for a living has changed greatly. In fact, other career paths such as law and engineering are also seeing more women entering the arena than ever before. The fire lit by the feminist movement wasn’t just under women. Society as a whole has been asked to think and behave differently. Medical schools are expected to grant slots to more women. Anti-discrimination laws have also opened up many traditionally male areas of study, though enforcement of the laws often takes many years and can sometimes be spotty.
You won’t find any recent data available for a dropout rate among female medical school students. Even though in previous years there were more women who dropped out than men, these women didn’t drop out for academic reasons. Women who are currently in the medical field assume the dropout rate is probably equal these days among men and women because their numbers have went from being a minority to being a much larger minority than they were. Because of more women going into the medical field, a lot of the old traditions that were discriminatory have been put to rest.
A prime example? There is the professor who opened his class by telling a joke. He felt like it was friendly to tell a little icebreaker. The joke was – which of these three things doesn’t belong; woman, sex, an egg, or a rug, and he answered “Sex, because you can’t beat sex.” Even though this joke is quite tame compared to some of the things these women hear on an everyday basis, it doesn’t help the thought along that women are equal to men. These practices and jokes may come to an end soon as the women begin to stand up and show that they are capable of doing it.
The ladies aren’t only dealing with crude humor by men, there are also other things that make no sense like the case of the student who wasn’t allowed to participate in a physical examination of a male patient because he would be naked and she would be able to see his genitals. But in another room not far away, the woman’s husband was allowed to perform an exam on a woman. There was also the issue of the admissions interview where a woman was always asked about her career outlook, as well as her outlook on marriage and having a family, while these questions were never asked of men. Additional problems include the fact that there are very few women serving on the faculties and admission committees for the medical schools, as well as the typical belief that women are less likely to practice once they graduate, which has prevented many women from entering specialized fields, especially surgical areas.
One of the most common questions in an admission interview was about whether a woman would choose marriage or career, and there is denial as to whether this particular question led to being denied access to medical school. They believe that some male interviewers will use the woman’s answer against her regardless of her response. For example, if a student states that if she did have children she would have someone care for them while she was working, the interviewer would suggest that she just stay home and have babies. If she says she’s going to raise her children, the interviewer will argue that the candidate doesn’t have the necessary commitment.
In more and more interview sessions, it became obvious that the perception is that female physicians are not as objective as male physicians. Once in a while, this perception has been exposed as just another stereotype. A woman who was in her second year of medical school indicated that she had witnessed a number of ruthless females and a few emotionally-charged males, however the reverse was usually accepted as a component of the ways in which men and women differ.
One dean at a prominent medical school commented that women actually bring much to table in the field and that traits that are seen more in women are in fact positive and make them good doctors. Females are often raised to be expressive and emotional, both of which can end up being an advantage for a physician in a medical practice. Males tend to be more aggressive which is a trait that can work against them in medicine. But, she states that neither characteristic is a given in either gender.
Finance
Does Your Flood Insurance Include Purposeful Government Sanctioned Preemptive Flooding?
Indeed, 2001 was a terrible year for the United States with regards to flooding. We watched as the Mississippi and Missouri River both breached levees in many states. We also noted the incredible snow pack in Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and California and the runoff in June of 2001 was significant, causing all sorts of flooding, and some rather serious incidents as you already know. Of course, the time to buy flood insurance is before the flood.
What was that famous line in the movie; “when did Noah build the ark, before the flood remember?” Yes, I love that quote, and I use it quite often, and yet buying flood insurance is quite expensive, especially if you live in a flood zone, and then there is the 50 year flood, or the hundred year flood, those are flooding events which are way beyond the normal cycles of droughts and rainy seasons, and when they come there can be devastation, loss of life, and massive property damage.
Now then, when it comes to flooding not all flood insurance policies are the same. If you buy hurricane insurance, it may cover the tidal surge, but maybe not the massive rain which the hurricane brings along with it, which flood out your property later. After all that massive amount of rain may occur far upriver, and after the storm is gone then that water comes down, maybe even after a couple of more storms later in the season. You see the problem?
Now then, if you will recall The Army Corps of Engineers had no choice as the Mississippi levees were in danger and that peak of the flood would have flooded massive parts of New Orleans, and Baton Rouge Louisiana, where millions of people live. Therefore they opened the dams along the Mississippi and allowed the water to flood into a 3000 square mile area. Unfortunately, there were small towns and cities in its path, and they were purposely flooded to save the larger area. Yes, those are hard choices to make, nevertheless the people were mandatorily evacuated, and a deluge of water was released.
Okay so, you may not realize this but even if you had flood insurance in those areas the flood insurance company would not pay on the policy because the government purposely flooded the area therefore you’d be directed to contact the government to get paid for your damages, after all it was their fault, and their decision to flood out your home and town. Most people don’t realize this, and yet it’s hard to say if the government will even pay, we shall see. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
History and Health Effects of the Grapefruit Diet to Help Celebrities Lose Weight
With the recent trends in obesity and expanding body sizes, nutrition and weight loss have become popular topics in everyday conversations. The ever-expanding diet industry has spawned numerous products and off-the-wall nutrition tips to cash-in on our increasing obsession. Many of these “fad diets” make pseudo-scientific claims that appeal to people eager to drop a few pounds. The focus around one particular food group or a secret health food gives many of these diets the mystique to become popular. In recent history, one of the more popular of these fad diets has focused on consuming just grapefruit.
The grapefruit diet, also known as the Hollywood diet, originated in the United States in the 1930s. The diet centralizes on the claim that grapefruit has extraordinary weight-loss properties, such as a fat-burning enzyme. The grapefruit diet is considered unhealthy by most nutritionists due to the absence of essential vitamins and minerals and the low number of calories (less than 1,200 calories per day). On the other hand, incorporating a grapefruit with every meal can prove beneficial to the diet of a healthy person, provided that the dieter is not allergic to grapefruit or is taking medications that interact with citric fruit.
The grapefruit diet is a low-carb diet that generally occurs in a two-week cycle (12 days on the diet with 2 days off) that is repeated until the desired body weight is obtained. Advocates of the diet suggest that grapefruit helps burn body fat when eaten with foods high in dietary fat. Accordingly, the diet includes the consumption of meat, eggs, and fish, while restricting the consumption of sugars, sweet fruits, grains, and other carbohydrate sources. For best results, the diet requires three meals that are rich in fat and protein, complemented by one grapefruit, and with daily caloric intake below 1,200 calories.
The diet gained popularity in the 1970s after being mislabeled “the Mayo Clinic Diet.” Although the Clinic had no connection with the diet, the name-branding helped to bring the diet into popularity. In the 1980s, the diet was shortened to just 10 days with 2 break days, earning the nickname the “10-day, 10-pounds-off diet.” A 2004 study by the Florida Citrus department analyzed if grapefruit could aid in weight loss. Participants were encouraged to eat half a grapefruit with each meal and exercise regularly. The results were encouraging: a number of participants lost more than 10 pounds over 12 weeks. Note that the study focused on the addition of grapefruit to a healthy diet, not adopting a normal grapefruit diet. Nevertheless, a number of people claim short-term success with the diet, but long-term weight-loss maintenance still requires adoption of a healthy lifestyle.
Finance
Exercise With Leg Lymphedema
Fitness Article: Exercise with Lymphedema of the Leg…
I am writing this article from two points of view, as an experienced fitness trainer / strength coach who has studied health issues for many years and as a patient who suffers with lymphedema of the leg daily. I have been able to maintain my lymphedema pretty well, but that is because I have done extensive reading on the subject, I listened to my doctors, and I have extensive knowledge of exercise. It is on my mind every day, at almost every moment because it takes great effort to maintain properly. I have included the description of lymphedema below.
Lymphedema is a difficult thing to deal with and must be maintained all day long, every day. There is no cure for lymphedema. I have had lymphedema in my leg since my 1991 cancer surgery. I went from being a gymnastics coach and fitness trainer who exercised daily to being bedridden after my surgery as a result of the lymph nodes being removed along with the cancer. My life changed drastically, but I went back to work and learned how to maintain it as soon as possible. Several doctors told me that I would be bedridden for the rest of my life and that I would never work again. That was in 1991.
So, what is lymphedema? Here is the definition by the National Lymphedema Network…
“Lymphedema is an accumulation of lymphatic fluid in the interstitial tissue that causes swelling, most often in the arm(s) and/or leg(s), and occasionally in other parts of the body. Lymphedema can develop when lymphatic vessels are missing or impaired (primary), or when lymph vessels are damaged or lymph nodes removed (secondary).
When the impairment becomes so great that the lymphatic fluid exceeds the lymphatic transport capacity, an abnormal amount of protein-rich fluid collects in the tissues of the affected area. Left untreated, this stagnant, protein-rich fluid not only causes tissue channels to increase in size and number, but also reduces oxygen availability in the transport system, interferes with wound healing, and provides a culture medium for bacteria that can result in lymphangitis (infection).”
So, what types of exercise can a lymphedema patient perform? That depends on the patient and whether they have medical clearance to exercise. Once cleared for exercise, the best exercise to reduce the leg swelling is swimming because the person is horizontal, in motion, and performing a non-impact movement. The second best exercise for a person with leg lymphedema is riding a recumbent bike. It is also non-impact, it’s a steady motion, and the legs are elevated slightly.
If the patient is in good physical condition otherwise and they have the lymphedema under control (as much as possible) they can use the elliptical machine. That is, if they can tolerate it from a fitness and medical standpoint. Make sure the lymphedema patient has permission from their doctor to perform exercise, especially an intense exercise such as the elliptical. Keep the person with lymphedema OFF THE TREADMILL. Walking and running cause the leg swelling to become MUCH worse because they are high impact. Picture someone putting ice cream into an ice cream cone and then packing it in. The swelling becomes dense, packed in if not maintained properly. The more severe, the more difficult it is to deal with.
In my experience, it can take an hour with the leg elevated before the swelling even BEGINS to go down and several days or weeks for it to completely drain. People with lymphedema should be wearing their compression stocking if their doctor prescribed it and sleeping with her legs elevated every night, unless their doctor has told them otherwise. It is important to stay in motion and to only perform non-impact exercises. For example, squats are often better than walking lunges for someone with lymphedema. The walking lunge is an impact exercise. Do NOT encourage a person with leg lymphedema to participate any exercise classes that include impact exercises. If they are in good shape the spin classes will keep the circulation going and help will lose or maintain a healthy body weight. It’s all about keeping the body in motion without ANY impact exercises.
Keep in mind that of the lymphedema is from a new surgery the patient MUST be cleared to begin exercise because if they begin to exercise before the doctors allow them to exercise they will cause problems with the lymphatic system. My doctors told me the swelling from the surgery would never go down if I started to exercise too soon and that I would cause permanent damage. I was told to wait one full year after my surgery before I was allowed to exercise my legs. I waited 10 months and couldn’t stand it any longer. I HAD to return to exercise because it was what I enjoyed and it was my life. Not being allowed to exercise my legs was extremely difficult for me because I spent a lifetime in the gym. Again, make sure the lymphedema patient has FULL medical clearance to exercise.
Here is something that many people do not know. When a person with lymphedema is not in motion and does not have compression stocking on their leg, they must keep their legs elevated in order to prevent swelling. Something as simple as waiting in line at the grocery store could cause enough swelling to keep a person in bed the next day. The swelling begins in less than a minute, literally, when standing still or sitting without the leg elevated. It is truly a challenge every minute of the day to keep the leg from swelling and those around lymphedema patients must be patient and considerate.
There is plenty of information on lymphedema. It is either primary or secondary. Secondary lymphedema would be caused from something such as a cancer surgery. Mine is secondary because my lymph nodes were removed from my upper thigh on one leg during my cancer surgery. If the lymphedema is not controlled it can end up being elephantitis. Yes, it is a real medical condition and it is very serious. There are lymphedema support groups throughout the USA. The National Lymphedema Network has plenty of information.
Let me know how I can help you…
Karen Goeller, CSCS
Unsurprisingly, Ladies Are Taking The Medical Field By Storm Numerically
LBank and Adanian Labs Powers Hackathons, Blockchain Education, and Ecosystem Development for Africa
Employees retirement age increased: Big news! Increase in retirement age of employees, there will be a big increase in pension, know how
Thomas Friedman: My lunch with President Biden
Does Your Flood Insurance Include Purposeful Government Sanctioned Preemptive Flooding?
Bank FD Interest Rate: Good news! 7.90% interest rates will be available on FD, know here details
History and Health Effects of the Grapefruit Diet to Help Celebrities Lose Weight
Nitro League Releases Updated Roadmap To Launch It’s Racing Metaverse
ASK IRA: Has it become Bam or bust for Heat against Celtics?
How The Lincoln Lawyer Is Set Up For Season 2 And Beyond? The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal, Release Date, Cast, And More Updates!!
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online