Using the 5th P in Your Marketing Mix to Expectceed
Silence all around—phones aren’t ringing, no incoming faxes, no complaint emails to respond to. That silence might be the result of the best customer service tool in the whole world. It could mean that your customer has purchased your product and he has no problems with it. It could mean that you have expectceeded. Expectceeding is the science of constantly striving to exceed your customers’ expectations. Every customer has certain expectations when he buys a product or service, and proper planning could prevent a customer service problem or nightmare. Every Marketing Plan selects a Target Market for its Marketing Mix (4 -P’s) but oftentimes, the customer is forgotten when integrating the marketing mix. One of your goals is to exceed your customer’s expectations when he calls. In other words, you will do everything in your power to quickly and effectively accommodate that customer if he has an order or if he has any issues or problems with your product. In basketball, a coach frequently criticizes a referee because he calls a violation against one of his players. What the coach does not realize is that that same referee prevented several more violations by telling this player, “Keep your hands off” or “Get out of the lane”.
Similarly, customer service violations can be prevented or eliminated if the customer is kept in mind in the Marketing Mix. Enter the fifth P– The Purchaser. Keeping him/her in the center of the mix is vital. Understanding his/her expectations at this portion of the Marketing Plan is essential. In each of these facets, the purchaser has certain expectations.
Let’s examine in more detail:
Product: Do you design the product based on the needs and wants of the customer or because R&D thinks it is an innovative design? Do you fully understand that the customer is purchasing your product because of its durability, or do you change materials in an effort to save cost? This, plus many other “If you build them they will come” mindsets could be devastating. Yet, in a highly technical, engineering-laden company, these practices are part of the norm.
Place: Do you utilize only traditional channels to get your product to the customer? Do you keep using the same distributors just because they have been around forever? Do you dilute your brand value by creating distributor conflict and customer confusion by having a distributor on every block? Or do you stop and decide what is the most effective way to satisfy your customer’s expectations? You start by asking the customer how and when he wants the product delivered. Then you find the distributor who will meet, and hopefully exceed, your and your customer’s needs.
Price: Do you price your product or service for the value it represents or just to be competitive? Keep in mind that Price is often the weapon of the disadvantaged. Companies lead with price when their product or service has no other discernible advantages. Which one are you? If you don’t look at pricing on value, you may be giving away margin. The product may be under-priced for the value it represents.
Promotion: Do you waste money trying to break through the clutter only to create more clutter?
Do you run a coupon promotion in the newspaper? Now, let’s say a customer comes in to make a purchase and does not have the coupon. Did you ever consider giving that coupon to your customer at the point of purchase? Another example would be a supermarket giving you the club price even though you do not have your card. In both cases, it is an opportunity to obtain customer loyalty. After all, you did put the coupon in the paper hoping that your customers would use it. Expectceeding leads to customer loyalty, which in turn leads to repeat orders and additional business. A diagram that shows the Purchaser at the center of the traditional 4 P’s should be kept on every Marketer’s desk. Contact the author for a copy.
One Bad Decision Can Cost a Hospital Millions
Things can go wrong without the right team in place
I recently read an article that was attempting to explain the cost overrun experienced by a hospital during the launch of their new EMR. The article was clear on what caused the overrun but failed to communicate why the decision was made that created the cause.
In many hospitals, emotions can run high fueled by attitudes of resistance to change. The pressures and stress associated with go-live can be a challenge to manage; however, allowing those forces to affect decision-making can have lasting adverse financial effects. When all planning, budget, constraints, and common sense that should be applied are set aside, you can almost always expect the worse. It may feel like appeasement is the right thing to do to relieve the stress, but it may not be the best thing. Sticking to the plan, and staying within the budget should always be the guiding factor that drives decisions even when the pressure is great.
It’s unfortunate, but some decisions are based on problems that may not exist at all but are only perceived based on excessive negativity. Having an experienced team in place that can help make decisions based on fact is vital.
Negotiating Skills Do Pay Off!
When doing logistics, treat it like it’s your money
Getting one of the best hotels in the city to give you the lowest rate with great concessions is excellent. In this agreement, the hotel managed the flight itineraries and provided transportation to and from the airport. They supplied one large conference room for orientation and then surprised us in the contract with a complimentary welcome reception for 120 guests with heavy hors-d’oeuvres. Provided two fifty-six seat luxury buses and several shuttles to transport consultants to the training facility and back. They also agreed to use their shuttles to take those consultants that worked within two miles of hotel to work and back each day. Everything listed above was in the price of the rooms $105.09 with tax. Note, this took a huge burden off the consulting firm, and the savings were passed on to the hospital.
When a hospital hires a consulting firm, that consulting company should put forth all effort to save money, not spend money. Creating a positive cost variance (CV) indicates the consulting firm is in fact on your team. Negotiating for the best price is good, but getting the most value for the lowest price is better.
Consultants Saved the Day!
Good consultants can mean the difference between success and failure
I sat in an auditorium with over three hundred consultants when the speaker invited to the podium the senior implementation project manager. “Dr. So and So has overseen the EMR implementation of nineteen plus hospitals please give him a round of applause.” Wow, nineteen projects that’s impressive. However, it turned out to be a challenging project in many areas but mainly with significant workflow issues.
Although it is confusing why this happens, it is clear the leadership was out of touch. Seeking someone with excellent qualifications can be attractive for any hospital, but having someone with the insight that can eliminate problems before they exist is priceless. I am not sure why this project manager didn’t know this.
Fortunate for everyone the consultants came with the experience and knowledge necessary to handle these types of issues. Jumping into action and based on past experiences they began the process of educating the staff and leadership on what works. This go-live would have never survived without the tremendous efforts of the consultant.
The Google Penguin Update
Google has made it its mission to frustrate bad SEO practices, and its latest Penguin update has done nothing more than to prove Google’s committed stand not to allow its search results be spammed or manipulated with flagrant and poor quality content. The Penguin algorithm is a modified version of what was initially branded as a Web spam update. The algorithm that got updated on April 24, 2012, aims to boost the efforts of the Panda update to differentiate between white hat SEO practices and bad SEO practices. Webmasters who have adhered to ethical SEO practices welcomed this tweak and received higher rankings for their pages.
As a result of the Penguin update, many webmasters who for the longest time have practiced manipulative SEO practices have received many warning messages such as “unnatural links detected” and suddenly suffered a great down grade in their page rankings. The question that remains among SEO consultants and webmasters is how the Penguin update will affect or influence SEO. What is clear is that webmasters must now be careful in their page optimization services, since any deviation from white hat practices get detected by the Penguin update and will result in heavy penalties.
Websites generally compete to have higher ranking in search engine results pages. The competition has driven some companies to adopt manipulative back linking and other SEO tactics for their websites to outdo their rivals. This can no longer be the case with Google’s Penguin update. The top five roles of the Penguin update are to stop web-spamming practices that manipulate page rankings on search engine results pages, to scrutinize content originality and reward or promote those with good and relevant information, to boost the rankings of pages with good user experience, to decide if pages are incorporating excessive industry jargon, and to increase the rankings of fast sites that have enhanced crawl ability.
With the Penguin update in place, back linking tactics to sites with no relevant content will no longer have influence in search engine ranking mechanisms. Google will only offer better search visibility to websites that have high quality content and frustrate the rankings of those with inferior content. More than ever, webmasters and SEO consultants must make sure that their text and picture contents are relevant and helpful to users as opposed to adopting measures to appease search engine spiders. This is because the page contents that are useful and helpful to users are what get rewarded by the Penguin update.
If you have been badly hit by Google’s Penguin update, its time to revisit your on-page optimization practices and correct where you have gone wrong. If you have wrongly copied content, stuffed keywords, or used back links that direct readers to irrelevant websites, its important that you remove them as soon as possible. Apart from providing relevant and high-quality content for your websites, venture out into other marketing platforms such as social media networks. Change your focus from SEO and traffic and take up public relations strategies such as referrals and CPM advertising that focus on users and consumers.
Things You Need To Know About the Prescription/Power Sunglasses
If you have vision problems, and you have been prescribed to use corrective prescription eyewear, you need to wear a lens/glass as per that. And once you have started wearing prescribed eyeglasses or contact lenses, then it is impossible for you to go out without them. Well, in such cases, if your friends are planning an adventurous vacation on the beach, will you join them?
Look, if you are wearing an eyeglass or contact lens, it will be very difficult for you to enjoy the vacation on the beach. When you are wearing a prescribed contact lens, you need to stay away from the water drops, or else eyes will start to itch. Again, you cannot wear sunglasses over the power eyeglasses on the beach.
In such cases, the best option is to wear the power sunglasses. These are also known as Prescription sunglasses, as a certified Optometrist prescribes these. These sunglasses are designed with power lenses to ensure you a clear vision on a bright sunny day. So, instead of wearing those eyeglasses or contact lenses, you can simply wear the power sunglasses.
Benefits of Using Power Sunglasses
These unique and innovative sunglasses are highly appreciated by the customers worldwide. You will find some benefits of using prescription sunglasses.
- Vision Improvement
It is necessary to wear power lens, for the people with vision problems. With the introduction of prescribed sunglasses, it is now comfortable for the individuals, to enjoy their outdoor activities more fluently. You can simply order the prescription sunglasses online from the reputed online lens stores.
Now you don’t need to wear an eyeglass when you are going out. This power sunglasses will effectively do the work of the eyeglass. Again, it seems to be a smarter and stylish choice to grab the prescription sunglasses instead of those traditional eyeglasses.
- UV and Glare Protection
The UV rays can affect the eye-sight. Thus individuals prefer to wear sunglasses on bright sunny days. It is recommended to use prescribed sunglasses, as it offers both UV protection and vision improvement. These kinds of sunglasses are designed with power lenses with 100% UV protection and glare reduction property.
These sunglasses come in different colour, as the tinted material is used over the power lenses. The light bouncing back from the concrete pavement, water, sand, and snow is highly restricted by the reflective surface of the sunglasses.
- Different Frame Styles
Starting from cheap sunglasses to designer prescription sunglasses, every type of power sunglasses is available on the internet. When you are buying sunglasses online, go for the wraparound and large sunglasses.
It is necessary to ensure that the radiations are not leaking in around the corner edges. Some popular styles of wraparound sunglasses include Aviator, Cat Eye, Clubmaster style, WayFarer style, Oversized, and Round. You can choose any of the above styles, as per your convenience.
- Power Sunglasses Prevent Ageing Issues
If you are using your eyeglass and spending hours on the beach, then it’s obvious the UV radiations are highly affecting your eyes and skin. Mainly, the UV rays cause severe sunburn, which directly promotes the wrinkle and premature ageing.
The skins around the eyes are very sensitive; you need to protect them from the UV lights. The men’s prescription sunglasses cover them fully and restrict the passage of UV rays. Thus, the ageing and wrinkles issues on the face are highly reduced with the use of prescription sunglasses.
- Reduces Eye Strain
The designer prescription sunglasses enhance the vision of eye and also reduce the glare reflections on the eye. Thus, now a clear and crisp vision is effectively ensured to you, without putting any strain on the eyes. The headaches and the blurred vision issues are also greatly resolved. Indeed, these sunglasses are probably the best accessories for the people with vision issues.
You don’t need to visit the physical stores to grab the men’s prescription sunglasses. Simply browse through the reputed online stores, which deal with eyeglasses, frames and lens. It is recommended to order both prescribed eyeglass along with sunglasses to avail attractive discounts from the online stores.
Some reputed online stores offer power sunglasses for free on ordering the prescription sunglasses. So, you need to check all the offers and discounts, before buying the prescription sunglasses online. Again, don’t forget to check the frame material and tinted glasses of the power sunglasses.
