Violent fight at Newark Airport that left employee bloodied is caught on camera
Turbulence unfolded at Newark Liberty International Airport when a man, reportedly identified as a former NFL player, and a United Airlines employee got into a violent altercation, video shows.
Several clips of the fight that began circulating on social media on Sunday appear to show different stages of the fight, with TMZ reporting Monday that former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was one of the men involved.
One video seems to show the employee hit the man identified as Langley, who then struck the employee. The employee then fell over a United Airlines desk and landed on the ground before getting up and continuing the confrontation.
It’s unclear who started the altercation, or what caused it. Police said Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault, according to TMZ.
The United staffer, who has not been identified, appeared to suffer a bloodied face in the video. The employee works for United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines.
“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” United Airlines said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
Langley, 27, played for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He later changed positions to wide receiver, and now plays for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.
Column: All eyes are on MLB’s investigation into — and ruling on — the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson incident
Modern baseball is boring.
That was Tim Anderson’s feeling in the spring of 2019 when the Chicago White Sox shortstop spoke to Sports Illustrated for a lengthy profile.
Anderson told SI writer Stephanie Apstein he felt like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in crossing what he called the “have-fun barrier,” hoping to make the game interesting to today’s fans.
“That’s huge to say,” he said of the Robinson reference. “But it’s cool, man, because he changed the game and I feel like I’m getting to a point where I need to change the game.”
The quote was a small part of a long-form article on Anderson’s emergence as a star. It came out on May 6, 2019, when the Sox still were rebuilding and the 25-year-old was beginning to make a name for himself in a season he later would win the American League batting title.
Three years later, MLB is investigating an incident from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium in which New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie” multiple times, precipitating a clearing of both teams’ benches and a war of words after the game.
On paper, it appears to be a cut-and-dried case, with only the punishment to be determined.
Donaldson surely is guilty. But of what, exactly? And what’s the penalty for instigating during a major-league game?
Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson “Jackie,” explaining it was in reference to the 2019 SI interview. Donaldson’s defense was that he called Anderson “Jackie” during a previous series when he was with the Atlanta Braves, calling it an “inside joke.”
That series took place Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2019 — about four months after the SI article appeared. The Braves swept the Sox, who already were out of contention. There were no reported flare-ups and Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins after the season.
Anderson didn’t speak to the media Sunday in New York and hasn’t been asked whether he recalled the “inside joke” Donaldson said they share. Anderson is expected to address the media before Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Donaldson also did not speak to the media Sunday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gently suggested the remark was inappropriate, saying that mentioning Robinson’s name to Anderson “is just somewhere, in my opinion, he should not be going.” Boone said it was a “sensitive” issue and “you’ve got to read the room.”
After hearing Donaldson’s explanation, Boone said: “I sit here, as a white guy, that did change the context for me. But I also understand how it can be offensive or upsetting.”
Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who admittedly dislikes Donaldson from their days as Toronto Blue Jays teammates, called the inside joke defense “utter bull(bleep),” saying you don’t joke around with someone with whom you “don’t get along at all.”
Was it a “racist” comment, as Sox manager Tony La Russa alleged? Or just a poor choice of words that had no “malicious intent,” as Boone believed?
That’s what MLB must determine.
MLB has dealt with racial and ethnic slurs in the past. Former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott was suspended one year and fined $25,000 in 1993 for “racially and ethnically offensive language” for making anti-Black and anti-Jewish slurs.
MLB’s decision on Donaldson, however, could have an effect on what is acceptable language in the game, even if it’s not an overt slur. If Donaldson gets off lightly, it would suggest MLB believed his intent was not malicious. If Donaldson is suspended, it would send the message MLB won’t tolerate language that others can interpret as racist.
Anderson was involved in a similar incident in 2019 over a remark he made during a brawl to a Kansas City Royals pitcher. Anderson received a one-game suspension from MLB for “conduct” stemming from the undisclosed remark to Mitch Keller, who received a five-game suspension for throwing at Anderson in apparent retaliation for an epic bat flip following a home run.
In the 2019 SI article, Anderson admitted he called Keller a “weak-ass (bleeping N-word).” He said he did not regret calling Keller, who is white, the N-word.
“That’s a word in my vocabulary,” Anderson said. “When’s the last time (then-MLB disciplinarian Joe Torre) heard that word?”
Michael Hill, a former Miami Marlins executive, currently holds the job of MLB disciplinarian. Anderson received a one-game suspension and fine from MLB on April 22 for making an obscene gesture toward fans during a game in Cleveland. But he appealed and won, receiving only an undisclosed fine. Now Donaldson faces the music for allegedly disrespecting Anderson.
Anderson is the face of the Sox organization and the undisputed leader of the clubhouse. He leads the AL again with a .359 average and finally is getting his due from the national media.
What’s more, Anderson seems to thrive on being in the spotlight, as evidenced by his walk-off home run in last season’s Field of Dreams game and his three-run blast Sunday night after being booed all night and called “Jackie” by Yankees fans.
Modern baseball may be boring.
But you can’t say the same about the White Sox.
what Is Ben Is Back About?
In the television show “Ben Is Back,” which is set in a quaint; snowy hamlet in the state of New York; the protagonist, Ben, comes from a wealthy family. Holly has two more children with her second husband and Ben, and Iv; Ben’s younger sister and is played by Kathryn Newton (Courtney B. Vance).
The excitement caused by the children’s performances during the Christmas Eve service can be heard throughout the expansive family house. At the beginning of this year, “Beautiful Boy” served as a timely reminder that the disease of addiction may affect anyone, anywhere.
By excessively laughing and buzzing around the kitchen; Hollis attempts to give the impression that Ben’s unexpected appearance does not stand out. Consequently, she is aware that she has to quickly and discretely take all of the pills from her medicine cabinet and the jewelry from her jewelry box.
In addition to Ben’s natural ability to enchant and engage in conversation with youngsters; it is clear that he is making a concerted effort to ensure that their return to their home will be a positive experience.
Directors’ View On Ben Is Back
Peter Hedges, the writer, and director of “Ben Are Back,” depicts this phenomenon in a manner that draws you in and helps you empathize with the character. Addiction to opioids is shown in the film, which follows a young guy.
He takes a short break from treatment on Christmas Eve to spend time with his loved ones. For his sponsor’s approval, the man claims he did it. There’s a big difference between the first half of Hedges’ film and the second half; which focuses on a made-up criminal thriller.
Storyline Of Ben IS Back
Ben Burns, a young man nineteen years old who lives in the suburbs; shows up unannounced at his family’s home on the evening of Christmas Eve. Ben’s mother, Holly, is relieved and happy, but she is worried about her son because of his history of drug misuse.
The unwavering devotion of a mother is put to the test as her child struggles through a turbulent day; while she does all in her power to keep him clean.
What Is The Release Date?
Peter Hedges directed the film Ben Is Back, released on December 5th, 2018. If you have a membership to the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, you may watch the movie on Prime Video. Ben Is Back gets a bingeing rating of 6.6 out of 10 and is highly recommended by this viewer for those who like drama.
Reviews
According to the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, 81 percent of reviewers have given the film a good review based on 221 reviews, with an average rating of 6.9/10. The website’s reviewers’ consensus states, “Refreshingly subtle, Ben Is Back subverts family drama conventions – and gives a venue for outstanding performances from Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts.
2 St. Paul officers treated for possible fentanyl exposure, part of police headquarters evacuated
Two St. Paul officer were taken by ambulance to a hospital after a potential fentanyl exposure while they were conducting routine drug testing Monday morning, according to the police department.
They were treated at Regions Hospital and released.
The sergeant and officer were doing the testing in the property room of police headquarters on Grove Street, near Lafayette Road, “when both suffered a medical emergency believed to be the result of a fentanyl exposure,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. He said they began experiencing symptoms associated with exposure.
One used Narcan on himself, and other employees provided assistance and called for St. Paul fire paramedics.
Hazardous materials experts from the fire department assessed the building’s air quality, and the basement and first floor of police headquarters were evacuated. The basement’s separate HVAC system was shut down, as was the system in the rest of the building as a precaution. People in the rest of the building were told to stay in place during the assessment.
“About an hour later, it was determined that the air quality was safe, there was no threat to people inside, and access to the first through sixth floors was re-opened,” Linders said. “The police department is currently working to determine exactly what led to the incident.”
