Virtual Reality Casino Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

Did you ever imagine that at some point in your life you would go to a casino… without going to a casino? Yes, you read it correctly. ‘Going but not really going’ is possible with the advanced technology. When Virtual Reality (VR) first emerged, many people were uncertain on whether to applause the news or not. Some were seriously concerned, whilst others saw it a great step in technology that will help in transforming the modern world.

We have come a long way from the online casinos of two decades ago where the attempt to make casinos as more realistic as possible hit a rock due to inadequate graphics and creativity. Thanks to the available high-tech, you can enjoy games with crystal clear graphics and sound effects in popular games like slots and online roulette.

Virtual reality technology and the VR casinos are becoming more widespread and accepted by hundreds of thousands of online gamers from all over the world. Some gamblers prefer playing at a land-based casino where they are free to walk around and choose their favorite slot machines or table games over the online casinos. Regardless, you will find the VR Casinos more immersive, interactive, and entertaining.

In this guide, we explore the emergence of Virtual Reality Casinos, some of the best games you can play, the best VR casino game developers, and much much more.

What is Virtual Reality?



Virtual reality is a simulation, or better explained as an immersive computer-generated world that engages the human senses. Normally, the user must wear a VR Helmet or goggles which will take you to a virtual 3D world. The helmet is equipped with multiple LED screens and a pre-installed stereo sound system.

Since the first VR- helmet sold by SEGA hit the markets over 20 years ago, the technology has made a tremendous advancement in the quality and design of VR technology. There are four renown names which are closely associated with the VR helmets, SONY, HTC, OSVR, and Oculus Rift. These are main producers and developers or VR helmets.

It is important to understand from the start that VR technology is not only utilized in casinos but also in fields like education, health, therapy, military training, and more. But the most industry that is expected to benefit greatly is the casino. In fact, reputable sites like SlotsMillion has already paved the way for the Online Casino.

How does the VR Casino work?



As aforementioned, you will require virtual reality goggles. Once the goggles or helmet is put on, everything will blacken out before a screen appears. This is your new virtual world. The gambler interacts with the screen using a controller and of course, their hands. There is a video released by SlotsMillion Casino where viewers can witness the sweetness of playing at a VR casino.

Using this technology, players are able to enter into a standard casino with slot machines, roulette tables, cool jazzy music, bar disks, lounge couches, and much more. You can choose to gamble on the go or from the coziness of your couch.

Which games are available in VR Casinos?



Although the VR casino industry is still at an embryonic stage, a couple of great games have emerged from different software developers like Microgaming and Net Entertainment. If you are interested in playing VR casino games, you will probably come across an array of over 40 titles in SlotsMillion Casino such as Slots, Poker, Roulette, Blackjack tournaments, Gin Rummy, and Poker Dice.

VR Slots

Virtual reality slots are the most popular and played VR games. Maybe its due to their attractive graphics, animations, and sound effects. You can expect to find titles like Starburst, Fox in Wins, Ace of Spades, Pistols and Roses, Big Bad Wolf, Go Bananas, Gonzo’s Quest, and Robbin Hood Shifting Riches.

VR Blackjack

There is a good number of virtual reality Blackjack variations with the same fun and excitement as in online casinos. Using the VR goggles, you will be able to reach out and place your chips on the table, feel the cards, stand, hit, double, just like in a brick and mortar casino.

VR Roulette

Virtual reality roulette games are the third most popular in VR casinos. The reason is that it is loved by both high roller and low budget gamblers.

Who are the pioneers of Virtual Reality casino games?



Virtual Reality games are spreading at an alarming speed and many players are getting attracted to them every day. As a result, two of the most reputable software developers have taken the initiative of delivering players with the first games in VR Casinos. These companies are the true visionaries who have made this dream come true. The two main pioneers are none other than the multi-award winner, Microgaming, and Net Entertainment.

Net Entertainment

NetEnt has been in online casino industry since 1996 and it is the company responsible for the popular VR slot games like Jack and the Bean Stalk, and Jack’s World. The games come with high-quality 3D graphics, great sound effects, and animations, just as you would expect from the developer.

Microgaming

Microgaming is known for supplying some of the best slots titles to some of the industry’s best online casino sites. Other being the ground-breaker in the world of virtual reality, Microgaming has developed the most exciting games which have won it multiple awards over the past years.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos?



Similar to any other online casino games and sites, there are some weaknesses and strengths of playing at a VR casino. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos:

Advantages

• VR casinos have the ability to detect the player’s presence in the game.

• Gamblers are able to chat and converse with others while playing.

• VR Casino games are available in a great array and they are expected to grow.

• Players get an opportunity to step out of their daily routine

• There is constantly updating in the virtual reality casino industry.

Disadvantages

• There is a risk of being addictive

• Players tend to spend more than their set budget

What do I need to play at a VR Casino?



Before you start playing at a VR Casino, it is prudent to check and see that your computer has the necessary aspects. This will enable you to download the VR casino software and install it on your machine without difficulty. So, here are some of the basic aspects needed for Virtual Reality casino gaming;

• Windows 7 SP1 and higher

• Intel i5-4590 or higher

• NVIDIA GTX 970 / AD 290 or higher

• At least 8 Gigabyte plus RAM

• HDMI 1.3 video out-compatible

• 2 USB 3.0 ports

Bottom Line



The virtual reality casino is the most incredible invention in the gambling industry and the real future of online gaming. Although the games are not many compared to online casinos, you will definitely be immersed, entertained, and stand a chance of winning huge prizes. Remember, gambling is highly addictive. Gamble Responsibly.