Virtual Reality Casino Guide
Did you ever imagine that at some point in your life you would go to a casino… without going to a casino? Yes, you read it correctly. ‘Going but not really going’ is possible with the advanced technology. When Virtual Reality (VR) first emerged, many people were uncertain on whether to applause the news or not. Some were seriously concerned, whilst others saw it a great step in technology that will help in transforming the modern world.
We have come a long way from the online casinos of two decades ago where the attempt to make casinos as more realistic as possible hit a rock due to inadequate graphics and creativity. Thanks to the available high-tech, you can enjoy games with crystal clear graphics and sound effects in popular games like slots and online roulette.
Virtual reality technology and the VR casinos are becoming more widespread and accepted by hundreds of thousands of online gamers from all over the world. Some gamblers prefer playing at a land-based casino where they are free to walk around and choose their favorite slot machines or table games over the online casinos. Regardless, you will find the VR Casinos more immersive, interactive, and entertaining.
In this guide, we explore the emergence of Virtual Reality Casinos, some of the best games you can play, the best VR casino game developers, and much much more.
What is Virtual Reality?
Virtual reality is a simulation, or better explained as an immersive computer-generated world that engages the human senses. Normally, the user must wear a VR Helmet or goggles which will take you to a virtual 3D world. The helmet is equipped with multiple LED screens and a pre-installed stereo sound system.
Since the first VR- helmet sold by SEGA hit the markets over 20 years ago, the technology has made a tremendous advancement in the quality and design of VR technology. There are four renown names which are closely associated with the VR helmets, SONY, HTC, OSVR, and Oculus Rift. These are main producers and developers or VR helmets.
It is important to understand from the start that VR technology is not only utilized in casinos but also in fields like education, health, therapy, military training, and more. But the most industry that is expected to benefit greatly is the casino. In fact, reputable sites like SlotsMillion has already paved the way for the Online Casino.
How does the VR Casino work?
As aforementioned, you will require virtual reality goggles. Once the goggles or helmet is put on, everything will blacken out before a screen appears. This is your new virtual world. The gambler interacts with the screen using a controller and of course, their hands. There is a video released by SlotsMillion Casino where viewers can witness the sweetness of playing at a VR casino.
Using this technology, players are able to enter into a standard casino with slot machines, roulette tables, cool jazzy music, bar disks, lounge couches, and much more. You can choose to gamble on the go or from the coziness of your couch.
Which games are available in VR Casinos?
Although the VR casino industry is still at an embryonic stage, a couple of great games have emerged from different software developers like Microgaming and Net Entertainment. If you are interested in playing VR casino games, you will probably come across an array of over 40 titles in SlotsMillion Casino such as Slots, Poker, Roulette, Blackjack tournaments, Gin Rummy, and Poker Dice.
VR Slots
Virtual reality slots are the most popular and played VR games. Maybe its due to their attractive graphics, animations, and sound effects. You can expect to find titles like Starburst, Fox in Wins, Ace of Spades, Pistols and Roses, Big Bad Wolf, Go Bananas, Gonzo’s Quest, and Robbin Hood Shifting Riches.
VR Blackjack
There is a good number of virtual reality Blackjack variations with the same fun and excitement as in online casinos. Using the VR goggles, you will be able to reach out and place your chips on the table, feel the cards, stand, hit, double, just like in a brick and mortar casino.
VR Roulette
Virtual reality roulette games are the third most popular in VR casinos. The reason is that it is loved by both high roller and low budget gamblers.
Who are the pioneers of Virtual Reality casino games?
Virtual Reality games are spreading at an alarming speed and many players are getting attracted to them every day. As a result, two of the most reputable software developers have taken the initiative of delivering players with the first games in VR Casinos. These companies are the true visionaries who have made this dream come true. The two main pioneers are none other than the multi-award winner, Microgaming, and Net Entertainment.
Net Entertainment
NetEnt has been in online casino industry since 1996 and it is the company responsible for the popular VR slot games like Jack and the Bean Stalk, and Jack’s World. The games come with high-quality 3D graphics, great sound effects, and animations, just as you would expect from the developer.
Microgaming
Microgaming is known for supplying some of the best slots titles to some of the industry’s best online casino sites. Other being the ground-breaker in the world of virtual reality, Microgaming has developed the most exciting games which have won it multiple awards over the past years.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos?
Similar to any other online casino games and sites, there are some weaknesses and strengths of playing at a VR casino. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of VR casinos:
Advantages
• VR casinos have the ability to detect the player’s presence in the game.
• Gamblers are able to chat and converse with others while playing.
• VR Casino games are available in a great array and they are expected to grow.
• Players get an opportunity to step out of their daily routine
• There is constantly updating in the virtual reality casino industry.
Disadvantages
• There is a risk of being addictive
• Players tend to spend more than their set budget
What do I need to play at a VR Casino?
Before you start playing at a VR Casino, it is prudent to check and see that your computer has the necessary aspects. This will enable you to download the VR casino software and install it on your machine without difficulty. So, here are some of the basic aspects needed for Virtual Reality casino gaming;
• Windows 7 SP1 and higher
• Intel i5-4590 or higher
• NVIDIA GTX 970 / AD 290 or higher
• At least 8 Gigabyte plus RAM
• HDMI 1.3 video out-compatible
• 2 USB 3.0 ports
Bottom Line
The virtual reality casino is the most incredible invention in the gambling industry and the real future of online gaming. Although the games are not many compared to online casinos, you will definitely be immersed, entertained, and stand a chance of winning huge prizes. Remember, gambling is highly addictive. Gamble Responsibly.
Building The Professional Services Firm
Entrepreneurs starting or scaling a professional services firm should realize this type of business is different than a retail shop, manufacturing company or e-commerce store.
Instead of selling a tangible product directly to the end user, it involves marketing a defined set of skills based on experience and personal expertise.
The buyer can’t physically touch and feel that service but must rely on awareness, reputation, and trust before selecting a company for accounting, coaching, financial services, IT consulting, legal work and/or health care.
Our firm is currently in its 17th year. We offer developmental optometric services to clients, not only in our home base area of Glen Carbon, Illinois, but to others nationwide. Over the years we have tried various marketing strategies to grow the practice. Fortunately we have developed a winning combination resulting in an extremely large increase in both patient volume and net profits. Following are some lessons learned, ones that can be applied to anyone wishing to start or grow a professional services business.
1. It’s OK to be a small fish in a big pond.
When we first started we were in a very small rural area. We were the big fish in a small pond. Unfortunately it was a very small pond. While patients did visit us from the surrounding towns there just weren’t enough of them to sustain our practice. This triggered a move to a larger area, about one hour away. It was also a suburb of a major metropolitan area. Though competition was greater, we were able to carve its own niche and attract dozens of new patients. Moving to an area where there were more potential clients became the foundation for our dramatic growth.
2. Brand and Differentiate Your Firm.
Google any firm in any service category. It is challenging to determine how one firm is different than the next. That’s why professional services firms need to develop a marketing strategy that separates their business from the competition. In our case we were one of the first developmental optometry firms to use YouTube. It helped us educate the public on a variety of eye related issues that really were not being addressed. It also helped establish our firm as experts in the field. Since this medium is hugely popular, and relatively inexpensive to use, we were able to create a large of number of videos and reach a great number of potential clients most efficiently. Today we have hundreds of videos on YouTube, and a strong presence on various forms of social media. It has enabled us to reach potential patients not only in the U.S. but internationally as well.
3. Work in tandem with other professionals in your industry.
Since our firm is one of the few developmental optometric practices in the nation, we often are called upon by other eye doctors in remote locations for consultation regarding their patients. Some are even located in Europe and South America. This consultative approach holds true for practitioners in other industries as well. Attorneys who specialize in one area of the law can often serve as a referral source for those in other practice areas. The same is true for a financial planner who may wish to connect with an insurance professional or a real estate broker who can serve as a referral source for a mortgage lender. Developing relationships with those in complementary businesses can be a real boost for the growth of your firm.
4. Hire a business coach or consultant.
Few of us in professional services are trained in strategic business growth. It is not what we do. In order to ramp up our practice we engaged with a business consultant who has started and operated many large and small businesses. The consultant helped us set up many standard operating procedures, helped us create a higher functioning team and helped create benchmarks for growth. He has paid for himself many times over. Service firms can scale quicker and more efficiently by engaging with someone who has done it all before.
5. Consider new ideas for practice growth.
Those in professional services should research and analyze different ways to grow their firms. In our case, we started consulting with other eye doctors who wish to learn Developmental Optometry or wanted to add it as a service offering. The consulting piece has added to our revenue stream and increased profits. You can study industry trends and determine the right type of additional specialized services that best fit your practice, personality, and business goals.
The Easy Way to Balance Your Checkbook
Yes, you can balance your checkbook every month to the penny with a minimum amount of time and effort. It is very important to do so in today’s world to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of fraud and identity theft.
There are a few points to keep in mind when balancing your checkbook. First, the ending balance in your checkbook and the ending balance on the bank statement will not match due to timing. You are balancing your checkbook currently, the bank statement has a closing date which is usually printed at the top of the statement. Second, the only differences that occur between your bank statement and your checkbook are deposits in transit, deposits not recorded, outstanding checks, transfers, and adjustments. And, finally, remember that the bank is always right.
When you receive your bank statement, take your checkbook register and place them side by side. Begin with the ending balance on the bank statement. The bank statement will then list all the deposits made to your account during the time period you are reconciling for. Match the deposits on the bank statement against what you have recorded in your checkbook register. A deposit in transit is an amount that you have in your checkbook but is not listed on the bank statement due to the statement date. Add these amounts, if any, to the ending balance on the bank statement. A deposit that is not recorded is an amount that the bank shows but is not in your checkbook register. Add these amounts, if, any, to your checkbook register. This section is usually the easiest to balance since magical amounts of money don’t appear into your account. These amounts result from actual money you take to the bank, deposit transfers between accounts or payroll direct deposits.
Next, you will want to see what checks cleared the bank that you wrote from your account. These are listed on your bank statement in numerical order. Follow this order and place a checkmark next to the check listed in your checkbook register that cleared the bank. Those checks in your register that do not have marks next to them, otherwise known as outstanding checks, should be subtracted from the bank statement balance. Be alert because the check can clear for a different amount than what it was written for. Either the writing on the check was unclear or the numbers were transposed.
Other withdrawals that can occur during the statement period are debit card purchases, automatic debit payment and ATM withdrawals. Make sure that all reductions on your bank statement are entered in your check register. It is important to check this section on your bank statement and make sure it matches your checkbook since this is the area where fraud is widespread. If you know where you shopped and utilized your debit card or when and where you stopped and made an ATM withdrawal, then those transactions are the only ones that should appear on your bank statement. If other withdrawals appear on your statement that you cannot justify, contact your bank immediately!
There can be adjustments to your account such as interest, service fees and the occasional bank adjustment. Yes, I realize that I stated that the bank is always right. Well, it is. Each and every employee of a bank that comes in contact with money must balance at the end of the day. Trust me, they will find their mistake. And, they often find your mistakes too! Remember to subtract your fees and add the interest to your checkbook register.
The ending balance of your statement should now match the ending balance in your checkbook register. If the amounts are not the same, I find it is usually in the withdrawals. Specifically go over the cleared checks and the amounts they cleared for.
You work hard for your money! By following these easy directions, you can have less frustration and a better understanding of where that money goes and you can protect yourself from the many occurrences of fraud in today’s society.
Interesting Factors On How Credit Limit Impact Your Credit Score
What is Credit Limit?
Credit cards come with a credit limit; this limit varies from one card type to another and is dependent on various factors. The income of the applicant is one of the main factors that determine the credit limit when one applies for a card apart from a host of factors. Credit limit is the maximum amount that is a card user can spend on the issued card.
Thus if a card has a limit of Rs. 100,000 then the user can spend up to that amount in a billing cycle. Once the dues are repaid then the limit is again set to Rs. 100,000 for the next billing cycle. Details about all your active cards along with their limits are mentioned in the CIBIL Report.
Impact of Credit Limit on Credit Score:
Now let us explore the impact of credit limits on credit rating if any. As we discussed above credit utilization is one of the five factors that impact the credit score. Credit utilization in turn is affected by the credit card limit and the card usage.
Credit Utilization = Card Usage/ Credit Limit
This is calculated for each card and also all cards put together. Thus if there is a credit card with a limit of Rs. 100,000 and the average billing for that card is Rs. 35,000 then the utilization for that card is 35%. If there is another card with 150,000 and the average usage for that card is also Rs. 35,000 the utilization ratio for that card is 23.33% and for both the cards put together the utilization ration is 28%.
Thus when the score is being calculated then the credit utilization of all cards individually and collectively is taken into account. A high credit utilization ratio is not good for the credit rating. So if someone has a constantly high credit card usage (more than 30% of the sanctioned limit then they should look at getting a bigger card limit sanctioned.
Getting a bigger limit will help the user deal with the high utilization ratio; a constantly high credit utilization ratio could result in low CIBIL score. This aspect after repayments history is the biggest contributor to the credit score.
However do remember a higher limit for your credit card will only help if you are able to pay your credit card dues on time and keep your spending in check. A higher limit is not an excuse to spend more, as this will defeat the purpose of getting it increased and may lead to bigger problems if you fail to pay the dues on time.
Why is High Credit Utilization a Problem?
One may wonder if he/she can repay the dues on time for their credit card and the spending is within the sanctioned limit then why is high utilization a problem? It is a problem because it reveals credit hungry behavior on part of the card user. It also indicates a high risk profile for the card user, both of which are not good signs for credit health.
