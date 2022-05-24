News
Walz names Nancy Daubenberger as transportation commissioner
Gov. Tim Walz has named Nancy Daubenberger as his new transportation commissioner, a post she had filled on an interim basis since the departure of former Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
Daubenberger has worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for over 22 years, in engineering and management positions.
“Nancy Daubenberger has immediately taken up MnDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable transportation for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in his announcement Monday. “With experience in management and engineering, she has quickly made an impact. I have confidence that her leadership will continue to strengthen our state’s transportation system.”
Kelliher, a former speaker of the Minnesota House, left earlier this year to become public works director for the city of Minneapolis.
Aaron Judge joins the likes of Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth with 17 home runs in first 42 games
Aaron Judge has already accomplished a myriad of things with the Yankees.
By smacking his 16th and 17th home runs of the season on Monday night, he reached another impressive feat, something that Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson never did.
With 17 homers through the team’s first 42 games, Judge joined an exclusive list. Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Tino Martinez are the only other Bombers to ever hit 17 home runs in the team’s first 42 games of a season.
The 17 round-trippers also give Judge the current Major League lead, by far. Entering Tuesday, the next closest player is Houston’s Yordan Alvarez with 12. Judge is also hitting .325 — well above his career average of .279 — and trails only Mike Trout for the league lead in OPS. By Wins Above Replacement, only Manny Machado has been better this season.
With two home runs, three RBI and a walk on Monday, Judge had a better night than some hitters have in a week. Nobody understands just how hot he is quite like the men who share a dugout with him, and they are just as dumbfounded as the rest of us. When asked about the current run that Judge is on (he has an .829 slugging percentage in the month of May, clobbering 11 homers in 20 games), Gerrit Cole couldn’t hold back an appreciative smile.
“Sometimes I feel like he’s salivating for something, gets it, and drills it,” Cole said of Judge’s approach at the plate. “And then sometimes I feel like he’s just being a good baseball player, staying up the middle, and then drills it the same way.”
Of his 49 hits, 24 are singles, eight are doubles, and 17 have cleared the wall, including six that went to right or right-center field.
“He’s not looking for slug all the time, he’s just putting better swings on balls than guys are throwing,” Cole said.
“It’s really special,” Aaron Boone said, repeating that sentence twice. “I sometimes take him for granted, I think. But not right now. He’s really carrying us offensively right now.”
The Yankees have hit their first true obstacle of the year, not only losing three games in a row for the first time in 2022, but also losing several key players. They will, barring a medical miracle, not get indispensable reliever Chad Green back from Tommy John surgery for at least 12 months. Two guys they look to for stability in the back end of the bullpen, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga, have been treated very unkindly by opposing hitters. Injured pitchers Domingo German and Zack Britton have not pitched for the Bombers at all this season.
And on the heels of his “Jackie” saga — which certainly affected the clubhouse, even if the Yankees downplayed it — Josh Donaldson joined Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka on the COVID injured list on Monday.
In other words, the Yankees are not at full strength right now. With three of their regular position players all going on the COVID IL in the same week, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was forced to hit fifth on Monday night. The shortstop known mostly for his glove had not started a single game for the Yankees above the seventh spot until this avalanche started.
This presents a perfect example of why it helps so much to have Judge, who is neck and neck with Trout in the early race for American League MVP. Adding to the list of mind-blowing Judge statistics, he is the only player in franchise history to have nine three-RBI performances in the team’s first 42 games. He is the second player to have four multi-homer games in the first 42, an honor he shares with Ruth.
“I got a job to do at the top of the lineup,” Judge said. “I got a lot of great hitters around me, which makes my job a lot easier.”
In 2017, Judge’s best full season in the big leagues, the protection immediately after him in the lineup was often Matt Holliday, Didi Gregorius and/or Starlin Castro. As a result, Judge ran an 18.7% walk rate, the tenth-highest of any qualified Yankee hitter in the integration era. Teams rarely had an incentive to pitch to him, as they knew that the quality of the Bombers’ lineup dropped off as soon as he left the box.
Now, as Judge has settled into the two-hole with Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton usually behind him, the price of walking No. 99 becomes steeper. Teams can’t afford to pitch around him nearly as much as they used to, and because of this, Judge is walking 11.0% of the time he comes to bat this season. That’s a good thing for the Yankees in many ways. First, an 11% walk rate is still elite (league average right now is 8.5%), but the Yankees would also definitely rather watch him jog around all four bases than just to one of them.
Getting their best player more pitches to hit is a tasty recipe for success and one of several reasons why the team came into Tuesday with the second-best overall offense in the AL, trailing only Trout’s Angels.
If Judge continues at this pace, the Yankees won’t be trailing any team for much longer, whether it’s on the statistical leaderboards, the scoreboard during games, or in the fight for baseball’s best record.
Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date
Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg created Cobra Kai as a sequel to the real Karate Kid film by Robert Mark Kamen. Cobra Kai premiered on May 2, 2018, and all four seasons of the comedy-drama series are completed on December 31, 2021. The series has been updated for the fifth season, which is expected to release this year itself. Sony Pictures Television does the distribution of this martial arts drama.
Season 5 Release
Cobra Kai season 4 came to an end right before the new year, with a lot to unfold. Netflix officially announced that season 5 would be airing on September 9, 2022, much earlier than expected. The official trailer of season 5, released two weeks ago, sparked the fans to go back to their favorite show.
All About Cobra Kai
Being a sequel to the Karate Kid, Cobra Kai gained popularity worldwide, and it was a piece of great news for Karate Kid fans to know about the arrival of Cobra Kai. All the Cobra Kai characters are returning to us on September 9, 2022. It will be fun with all your favourite characters, Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, Samantha, and Robby, as a part of your September days.
We have witnessed the rival turned buddies DanielLaRusso and Johnny Lawrence’s bromance in the past seasons of Cobra Kai. They even trained at Daniel’s dojo together, where they taught each of their specialities, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang. They came together based on fighting a common enemy JohnKreese’s Cobra Kai.
Kreesealso started to recruit some members in his dojo and called his old friend Terry Silver for help. The ending of season 4 is screwed up when Terry Silver’s misdeeds led John Kreese into prison, and Silver took whole control of the Cobra Kai. Daniel seeks help from Chozento to fight against the incoming threat from Cobra Kai. We can hope that season five will be able to give us more thrilling and fantastic episodes with little fights and, above all, the dreams and hopes of your favorite characters.
Where To Watch
Netflix resurrected the Karate Kid. It is also available on YouTube Red.
Also available (2 seasons) on iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.
The Cast
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, XoloMaridueña as Miguel Diaz, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nicholas, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi
Show Rating
Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular TV shows; which has come to an equal level to The Karate Kid.
The show has got really good ratings. It has got a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb and a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Tua Tagovailoa, out sick at Tuesday practice, receives praise from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel during OTAs
Some highlights from Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s press conference ahead of Tuesday’s practice in the team’s second week of organized team activities:
McDaniel offered a rousing endorsement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was out sick at Tuesday drills with a non-COVID-related illness, during the team’s offseason OTA stretch.
“A guy that’s attacking the moment,” McDaniel described of the third-year quarterback’s approach. “A guy that really likes to play football.”
McDaniel lauded how instinctive Tagovailoa is as a quarterback.
“You can tell the player has played the position for a long time, and he thinks about the game of football through the lens of the quarterback position,” McDaniel said.
Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ practice player of the day on Tuesday of the first week of OTAs. Because of that, he was team DJ for Miami’s ensuing practice and wore an orange jersey for the distinguished honor. McDaniel said the idea was one that originated from tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree.
McDaniel noted offseason offensive line addition Connor Williams, who has played guard throughout his NFL career, possesses “inside flexibility” and could be an option at center.
Williams has played center in preseason games. Williams himself has noted that he has experience snapping the football in his first web conference with reporters since his signing.
“You don’t want to put a ceiling and decide where they’re going to play,” McDaniel said. “You want players to decide that for you.”
McDaniel didn’t want to touch on the addition of edge rusher Melvin Ingram last week because his signing wasn’t yet done, but with Ingram now officially with the team, he praised his experience and veteran presence.
“Veteran player that’s been very productive in this league,” McDaniel said. “Very excited to have the opportunity to add him to the team. … Guy that’s been in big games.”
This story will be updated.
Aaron Judge joins the likes of Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth with 17 home runs in first 42 games
Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date
Tua Tagovailoa, out sick at Tuesday practice, receives praise from Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel during OTAs
