WATCH VIDEO: Umran Malik’s delivery hits Mayank Agarwal in the ribs, and goes down on the ground in pain
Umran Malik had the cricketing world take notice of him by bowling with sheer pace during Indian Premier League 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has troubled some of the best batsmen with his speed and his ability to pick up wickets consistently earned him a maiden call up to the national team.
Umran Malik’s fiery delivery hit Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal on the ribs in the last league-stage match of IPL 2022. The fastest bowler of India in the cash-rich league has impressed many this season with his fierce bowling.
It happened in the eighth over of Punjab’s chase. Umran banged a short delivery around middle and leg as Mayank looked to swipe it through the square leg region. But the ball instead hit his ribs. And even though he took off for a single, he was visibly in pain with one hand on his ribs. And on reaching the non-striker’s end, he went down on the floor. The team physio was immediately out on the field to have a look at the injury, which caused a delay in the match as well.
However, before the incident, Agarwal and Malik has some exchange when the SRH pacer umran Malik had walked out to bat. After losing early wickets, Mayank Agarwal came to the crease and Umran Malik welcomed the PBKS skipper on the pitch with a fiery delivery which Agarwal failed to negotiate properly and the ball hit him in the ribs.
Gold Loan: How To Qualify For It?
Introduction
Gold is a precious metal that has been used as currency and jewellery for thousands of years. In recent years, gold has become a popular investment option for many.
While some individuals regard gold as a way to secure financial security in the future, others see it as a way to obtain immediate income.
For those who see it as a way to obtain immediate income, gold loans are an option worth considering. Numerous financial institutions offer gold loans, which can be obtained swiftly.
When a person needs money immediately and does not have the time to wait for other forms of financing, this type of loan can be beneficial.
Nowadays, a potential borrower can get a free meeting with a loan manager by downloading the App, visiting the website, visiting the branch, or calling its customer care number.
How can one qualify for a gold loan?
The eligibility conditions for gold loans will differ depending on the lender.
Getting a gold loan through Muthoot FinCorp is simple, gold loan eligibility Muthoot FinCorp is easy to meet, and the gold loan interest rate is affordable. The desired gold loan is executed within a few minutes after appraising the gold and submitting basic KYC document.
Getting a Muthoot FinCorp Gold Loan is easy. Just take care of following requirements:
1. Employment:
A Muthoot FinCorp gold loan can be applied for by any resident Indian citizen, whether salaried, self-employed, business owners, traders, farmers or even non-employed.
2. Age:
Muthoot FinCorp gold loans can be applied for by any Indian citizen aged 18 and 65.
3. Minimum Gold Purity:
People seeking a Muthoot FinCorp gold loan must provide gold with 18-24 karat purity.
4. Loan to Value (LTV) Ratio:
People can borrow up to 75% of the value of their gold with a Muthoot FinCorp gold loan.
5. Loan Amount:
Before determining the loan amount, lenders will assess the gold pieces (purity, weight, and current market worth). There’s no limit on loan amount at Muthoot FinCorp. All depends on the value of your gold you are taking the loan against which.
What documents are necessary to obtain a gold loan?
Obtaining a Muthoot FinCorp Gold Loan is relatively simple and painless, as the process is streamlined and minimal documentation is required.
To obtain a gold loan, an applicant must provide the following gold loan documents list. Submit any of the following papers to prove identity:
Any legitimate government-issued Photo ID proof, such as a driver’s licence, a PAN card, passport, Aadhar card, or voter’s ID card.
Submit any of the following documents as evidence of address:
Utility bills include electricity or water bills, Aadhar cards, voter’s cards, bank statements, or rent agreements.
Pros of taking out a gold loan
A few benefits of availing a gold loan are:
- If a person needs immediate funds to meet their needs, a gold loan is an ideal solution.
They can get gold loans in a matter of hours because the loan disbursement process is quick. This is one of the reasons why a gold loan is regarded as one of the most straightforward methods of raising funds in challenging circumstances.
- One of the advantages of taking out a gold loan is that lenders only require a few documents to complete the transaction. Individuals need only to provide the gold item and some documentation. This makes obtaining a gold loan simple in difficult circumstances. Even most lenders do not require evidence of income or a credit score.
- An essential advantage of a gold loan is that it has lower interest rates than personal loans because gold is used as collateral.
Conclusion
Before applying for a gold loan, borrowers need to be sure that they understand the eligibility requirements. This will ensure that they can borrow the required amount and that their loan application is authorised.
It is recommended that people understand the details of the loan they are accepting and the potential implications. They must also be certain that they will be able to pay back the loan.
They can calculate how much they will have to pay back each month through the gold loan EMI calculator and how that will fit into their budget.
Individuals may ensure that they get the best value for their gold by looking into the gold loan eligibility criteria.
Happy Birthday Buck! Mets crush Giants behind David Peterson’s solid outing, Amazin’s 13 runs
SAN FRANCISCO — This was a performance the Mets would take from any of their pitchers, let alone their seventh starter.
David Peterson, pitching in place of the injured Max Scherzer, once again impressed in his promotion to the big leagues by holding the Giants to two runs on three hits across six innings. He matched his season-high of six strikeouts, while allowing one walk, across 99 pitches for a 2.16 ERA.
Peterson’s solid outing was complemented by an offensive outburst from the lineup in the Mets’ 13-3 rout over the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park. Manager Buck Showalter, who was celebrating his 66th birthday on Monday, gladly accepted the win as his gift.
The Mets offense overpowered Giants pitchers, including starting right-hander Alex Cobb, in the series opener. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Mark Canha all homered in the club’s 18-hit effort. Alonso’s three-run home run in the third inning was his 11th of the season, good for a three-way tie for the most homers in the National League. The Mets first baseman also extended his NL-leading RBI count to 40 with the dinger.
The Amazin’s tabbed Cobb for six runs on 10 hits, with most of those runs against him coming in the third inning on a terrific sequence from the Mets lineup. Following J.D. Davis’ first single of the night and a pair of softly hit infield singles, Francisco Lindor ripped a well-placed two-run double just off the third base line to collect his 500th career RBI and put the Mets on the board. Alonso followed Lindor’s double with his home run to complete the five-run third-inning rally.
Peterson, making his first major-league outing in 20 days, brushed off the trouble he ran into in the second inning on a mistake to Brandon Crawford and bounced back to give the Mets a quality start. Crawford took Peterson’s belt-high fastball and parked it in left field for a two-run home run. But, rather than spiraling, Peterson settled down. In a flashback to his rookie season, when then-manager Luis Rojas would commend Peterson for his calm and composed attitude on the mound, the southpaw bounced back to end his outing by retiring 11 in a row.
If Peterson can deliver consistent performances and build off his Monday night outing against the Giants, he can help make the disappointment of losing Scherzer for the next several weeks that much less sour. Peterson also stepped up for the Mets rotation early last month, when Taijuan Walker hit the injured list and the left-hander delivered four encouraging outings. But now Peterson is showing promise, and giving new hope to a Mets starting staff that could certainly use it.
‘Big dog’ Jordan Lyles, Ramón Urías go deep in different ways as Orioles down Yankees, 6-4, to win fourth game in 5 days
After his previous start, Jordan Lyles made it clear that whenever he had the opportunity to spare the Orioles’ bullpen of an inning, he would happily claim it for himself.
Thus, having thrown 106 pitches through six innings Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Lyles took the mound for the seventh. He recorded two outs before the New York lineup turned over, and when Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde left the dugout for the mound, Lyles sent him back without a pitching change.
A flared Anthony Rizzo single on Lyles’ 117th pitch officially ended his night, but a day after the Orioles’ bullpen was asked to record all of Sunday’s 33 outs, Lyles went more than deep enough for Baltimore in a 6-4 victory to open their series with the Yankees, their fourth win in five games.
“He’s a dog,” said closer Jorge López, who finished off the victory with a scoreless ninth. “He cares a lot about us. We were, like, shocked. We never thought he was going to come back out. He’s a dog. He’s a big dog.”
It marked only the second time in Hyde’s managerial tenure that he tasked a starter with that many pitches. Sunday’s starter, Spenser Watkins, threw only 13 before exiting with a bruised right forearm, an injury that landed him on the injured list Monday amid a collection of roster moves as Baltimore tried to add fresh arms to its roster.
But Lyles worked to minimize the need. He allowed a home run to league leader Aaron Judge in the first inning and another in the fifth, with an unearned run in the second accounting for the only other offense against him. Judge’s latter blast, a two-run shot, tied the game at 4, but Ramón Urías put the Orioles (18-25) back ahead by sending a Gerrit Cole fastball over right field’s short porch in the top of the sixth.
Signed to a contract that will guarantee him $7 million — the largest deal the Orioles have given any free agent in the past four offseasons — Lyles was expected to provide stability to a Baltimore rotation that has generally lacked it in recent years. With John Means out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Lyles is the Orioles’ only starter who has spent a full year in a major league rotation.
“I’m here for a job,” Lyles said. “I’m here to do what I’m supposed to do. Let’s not get it … We know. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to help the team, these young guys not be overused.”
Lyles recorded the first two outs of the seventh quickly, bringing him 52 2/3 innings this year, a total ranking fourth in the majors and second in the American League. With Lyles at 113 pitches, Hyde visited the mound to check on the 31-year-old veteran.
“I said, ‘We’re good,’ or ‘What are we doing?’” Lyles said. “We got two quick outs, right? There wasn’t much conversation. He was like, ‘Hey, you good?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, for sure. I’m good. Here we go.’”
With Judge due up after Rizzo’s single, Hyde turned to Félix Bautista, one of six relievers who worked behind Watkins on Sunday. Bautista walked Judge before striking out Giancarlo Stanton, New York’s other hulking slugger, on a slider to strand both runners. He handled the eighth cleanly on eight pitches, and after a Robinson Chirinos sacrifice fly in the top of ninth, López had a scoreless bottom half despite walking the first batter he faced. After covering 11 innings, the bullpen smoothly handled 2 1/3 after Lyles’ work.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of veteran starting pitchers in the rotation in my years here,” Hyde said. “So a guy with track record, a guy that I believe in, a guy that’s going to be honest with me, I’m gonna have more trust obviously, and hopefully, we’ll keep building these guys to be that way.”
Before Urías’ homer, all of the Orioles’ offense came in the fourth, with consecutive doubles from Urías and Chirinos plating their first run. Austin Hays, who delivered a game-tying, pinch-hit single in Sunday’s ninth inning, smacked a go-ahead, two-run knock into center later in the inning, eventually scoring as Ryan Mountcastle beat out the back end of a double play. Hyde called his club’s offensive approach against Cole, who has received the largest contract for a pitcher in league history, “outstanding.”
“I thought we grinded out at-bats really well,” Hyde said. “Gerrit Cole has got great stuff. He’s an ace. He’s an ace for a reason. Being able to put some runs up on the board against him, proud of our hitters.”
New Sulser in town
When the Orioles claimed Beau Sulser on waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month, he had a great source to learn about the organization: his brother, Cole.
Cole Sulser pitched for Baltimore the previous two seasons and was slotted in as the Orioles’ closer before being traded during spring training along with Tanner Scott to the Miami Marlins. Beau Sulser was one of three pitchers the Orioles added to their roster Monday after Sunday’s pseudo-bullpen game.
Hyde said before the game he didn’t know much about Beau, though he figured the Dartmouth product must have done well on his SAT. But Beau said there are a lot of similarities between him and Cole; in addition to attending the same college, both had Tommy John surgery while there, were drafted as fifth-year seniors and endured lengthy minor league careers before reaching the majors.
Beau taught Cole the split-changeup that made him such a weapon against left-handers for Baltimore. Cole taught Beau to “just stick with it.”
“It would have been really easy for a lot of people to walk away with a mechanical engineering degree from Dartmouth, getting a second [Tommy John surgery] in pro ball in Single-A, walk away and go make some real money,” said Beau, who majored in psychology. “Watching him grind through that to achieve his dream just made me want to do the same and keep going until they obviously tell me not to.”
Around the horn
- In his third major league game, Adley Rutschman again hit fifth and served as the Orioles’ designated hitter, going 0-for-4. Hyde said before the game that Rutschman will likely catch the rest of the series.
- In addition to placing Watkins on the IL and recalling Sulser, the Orioles recalled right-handed pitchers Logan Gillaspie and Marcos Diplán and optioned infielder-outfielder Tyler Nevin and right-hander Mike Baumann to Triple-A Norfolk.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
