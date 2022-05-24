Finance
Weapons of Influence – Engaging Content or SEO for Websites?
The Key Elements of Influence and Persuasion
There are six key elements of influence and persuasion according to Dr Robert Cialdini, Professor of Marketing and Regent’s Professor of Psychology.
They are as follows:
- Reciprocation
- Commitment and Consistency
- Social Proof
- Liking
- Authority
- Scarcity
With a background in social science and behavioural psychology, I’m concerned to see so much time taken up with Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) strategies, and the focus on rankings, as a separate discipline, outside of a considered approach to website content, design, and implementation. So little time seems to be spent on ensuring websites engage with visitors, once they’ve arrived on site.
By taking a 360 degree look at what a business wants to achieve, how its potential customers will interact with it through its website, and answering the question; does the current website deliver against that strategy – one can ask how many websites can be deemed truly effective? How many of the six key elements of influence and persuasion are considered? Getting a visitor to the site is an important function, but it is not the desired end result.
Not Only Have the Rules Changed, the Game’s Changed
It may once have been potent to be the first company listed alphabetically under a section in the Yellow Pages, which is why there were so many called ‘Acme’, though this provided little brand recognition, but it could get you the first to be called. But the web isn’t an online Yellow Pages.
Aiming to be top of the Google rankings in a general product or service search is fast becoming the same as calling your Company ‘Acme’ in the Yellow Pages, or like being the first shop in the street. Great! People come to your door first, but then what? According to statistical research results, on average, you have about 6 seconds to engage them. If you don’t, they’re gone. If so, your return on investment on SEO won’t be showing good results.
More Than Just A Good Search Engine Ranking
A winning approach is indeed to be listed at the forefront of searches, but then to attract and engage, and inform your visitor in an enlightening way is crucial. To develop within them, an awareness and understanding, that your company has the solution to their need, builds a sense of empathy between your company and the customer.
Because surely it’s better to develop an audience that wants to buy, than one that needs to be sold to.
Understanding What You Need to Understand: Measurement – Analysis – Solution
Several companies that are No. 1 in the Google rankings, but are unhappy with their site’s performance, have found from the resulting analysis that they are simply not maximising the communication strategies open to them. In today’s ever-increasing competitive e-market place, just like the High Street, one can no longer just be the first shop on the street.
Today’s website has to be much more than your business’s static storefront. To work it needs to be developed from your company’s overall marketing strategy, and it needs to communicate better – to be more engaging, eloquent and enlightening – than your competitors, to be effective.
If we return to the six key elements of influence, many sites use one or two, ‘Reciprocation ‘ is popular, by offering something of perceived value in return for contact information. Though often the visitor doesn’t reach that point, as they haven’t engaged. Simple put, ‘Liking’ hasn’t been established. And what about the other key elements?
It is crucial that all six elements of influence are taken into consideration during the design and implementation of your company’s website, and how it forms part of your company’s overall marketing communications.
Good Content is Good SEO
A product or service offering, communicated badly won’t be a success, no matter how long you’re at the No.1 spot on Google.
Trying to manipulate search engine rankings by listing on hundreds of sites, without relevancy, through SEO companies isn’t the only game in town.
Your ranking on search engines is also derived through your content, the correct use and the number of uses, of relevant phrases to the most likely search terms. The length of time it takes for your site to load. Your Bounce Rate (the number of visitors leaving after visiting only one page). The length of time visitors spend on your site and the number of pages they visit.
A lot’s changed but some things haven’t. The best advert for any company is a satisfied customer, it has always been so, and will always be. They used to be able to tell twenty people, who in turn could tell twenty more. Now on the web they can tell thousands, who can tell thousands more, through forums, blogs, twitter, social sites and recommendation sites.
All these recommendations drive visitors who are relevant to you, and your content is relevant to them, so they spend time on your site, raising your ranking in the best possible way, creating a virtuous circle. Relevance will be the next big term in SEO.
The Six Key Elements of Influence and Persuasion will be the focus of the next article, focusing in on how they can be used to benefit all businesses to dramatic effect.
Thanks
Geoff Frewin
Finance
Where to Get Cheap Iowa Auto Insurance
Iowa has some of the lowest auto insurance rates in the United States, which is good news for Iowa residents looking for car insurance. Even so, insurance costs can vary widely from one insurance company to another and you want to make sure you’re getting the cheapest rate possible. To save on your auto insurance, follow these tips:
Drop Extra Coverages You Don’t Need
You may be paying for insurance coverage you never or rarely need, such as towing and rental coverage. Consider dropping these extra coverages to lower your insurance rate.
Depending on the age of your auto, you may also want to drop your comprehensive and collision coverage. Most insurance companies recommend dropping these coverages if your auto is more than five years old.
Get All the Discounts You Qualify For
Insurance companies offer a variety of discounts that will lower your auto insurance rate. Ask your insurer if you qualify for any of these discounts:
* Multi-policy discount
* Multi-car discount
* Good student discount
* Good driver discount
* Anti-theft discount
* Safety features discount
* Low mileage discount
Also ask your insurer if there are any other discounts you might qualify for.
Shop Around for the Cheapest Iowa Insurance
You comparison shop for other major purchases, and at upwards of hundreds of dollars a year, auto insurance certainly qualifies as a major purchase. If you don’t shop for the cheapest insurance rate, you’re probably paying too much.
To make your comparison shopping easier, visit an insurance comparison website. Once you submit your insurance information, multiple A-rated insurance companies will give you insurance quotes and you can then choose the cheapest rate. On the best of these websites, you can even talk online or by phone with insurance professionals to get answers to your questions. (See link below.)
Finance
Benefits of Choosing an MBA Program
An MBA course is perfect for those people who want to develop some additional skills. It is the only management course which enables you to gain managerial skills, attractive salary and exciting career opportunities. It has become one of the most benefited courses all over the world and recruiters are always ready to hire MBA degree holders. This degree comes with multiple benefits and if you are not aware of it, then let me tell you what the benefits are-
1. Convertible skills: Through MBA program, you will not just enhance your skills but it will increase your career prospects as well. Most of the MBA students dream their career in finance or consulting as it requires both hard and soft skills which can be easily transferable to other infinite roles. There are also many MBA aspirants who are working in tech, healthcare, consumer goods, government and nonprofits, and other industries.
2. High in demand: For MBA holders, it is easy to find a suitable job in big companies as there are many job opportunities for MBA aspirants in all industries. This degree not just provides you with a high salary but also increase your job security. As per the latest annual poll released, it is forecasted that there is a high job demand for MBA graduates. Out of 100% of employers, there are 96% of employers who prefer to hire a business school graduate.
3. Degree specializations: One can pursue MBA degree in a particular field also as per their choice which will allow them to work directly in that particular industry. Moreover, these specialization courses will provide some sample of different industries through which students can decide whether it will fit into their career or not before taking any decision.
4. Networking opportunities: During MBA program, you will not just learn business skills but also get chance to interact with talented individuals closely from all over the world. Networking with highly experienced individuals will not just enhance your skills but also provide a great exposure to learn different business practices, cultures and points of view.
Hope this article has cleared all your confusion regarding MBA career. If you really want to experience a successful career with great earnings, then it is the right career option for you. After completing MBA degree, one can either work with top companies of the world or can start their own business. So, choose a career which will benefit you from all aspects.
(www.schoolofmanagementghy.com)
Finance
Online Associate Nursing Degree – Online Nursing Courses
Hospitals, large or small, hire maximum number of nurses and have diverse working titles for them. Depending on the nurse’s qualification, he or she can choose to work in the field of her specialization or even manage the central responsibilities.
Various Nursing Courses Explained
There are a series of courses to become a nurse to a specialized nurse. The foremost course required to start a nursing career is the practical nurse course or the PN course. This course has duration of one year and it makes you a licensed practical nurse or LPN. Next comes the online associate nursing degree or ADN. This program has duration of two or three years, as the duration can vary from one institute to another.
To become a registered nurse or RN, you have to undertake the nursing degree like the Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN) and a Master of Science in nursing (MSN) diploma, after doing online associate nursing degree. The duration of the BSN program is four years. The syllabus consists of nursing administration and management training in various environments. Advanced academic qualification and practical knowledge will give you improved chances to progress in your career. The more your qualifications, the better will be your position, and the better your position; the more will be your salary.
The topmost nursing course is the doctorate in nursing. During the course of these programs, the students can choose their field of specialization, such as hospital nurse, labor room nurse, surgery specialist, dialysis nurse or outpatient nurse. Besides hospitals, nurses with online nursing continuing education degree are also employed in business houses, insurance companies and community health divisions. With a growing population of old people, a large number of nurses are also employed at homes for care of old patients. This facilitates the use of complex medical machines, at home, for their care. Well-qualified nurses can also run their own nursing business.
In addition, here are some nursing facts. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for nurses is likely to rise by 36% in the next four years. Students possessing an online associate nursing degree constitute a majority of all medical students or students pursuing any health profession. Nurses are the main source of providing care to the patients in a hospital and the major sole element of hospital personnel.
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins drank ‘heavily’ before dying on South Florida interstate
Weapons of Influence – Engaging Content or SEO for Websites?
Lawmakers couldn’t reach deal to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota
PayPal Reveals Plans To Integrate Crypto Services Into Its System
Where to Get Cheap Iowa Auto Insurance
Benefits of Choosing an MBA Program
Would Malcolm Brogdon make sense with the Knicks or Nets?
Bitcoin Rallies to $30K – Will the Bear Markets End Sooner?
Online Associate Nursing Degree – Online Nursing Courses
Understanding Auto Insurance Rating and Underwriting Factors
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼