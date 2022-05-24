Finance
Web 2.0 – Entrepreneurial Technology For All
Julius Caesar was questioned by one of the ministers,” Why are you planning to entrust the power in the hands of Romans?” He quipped “Let Rome follow the voice of its citizens and the world will follow Rome.” That is the story of web 2.0 – The power to change is in the hands of the people.
Web & Web 2.0
The advent of internet and its ramifications on our lives is still being digested and analyzed after all these years. Meanwhile, this baby has grown into a charismatic adult. All of us are aware of the concept and impact of Web in our daily lives but what is this new version of Web? Why is it called web 2.0? Is there a Web 3.0 also in the pipeline? Why is it creating so much buzz in the social, economic, and tech circles?
The readers & viewers of the yesteryears have become the contributors, collaborators, and the knowledge centers of the Web 2.0 era. You guessed right, there is a talk of Web 3.0 also, but its characteristics are nebulous at the moment. As is true with any social platform, if the baton of power is passed on to the people, it creates ripples. The Web 2.0 consumers have become more powerful than any union and their collective voice can be a nemesis as well as an advertising bonanza for any corporate empire.
Tools for the Entrepreneur – courtesy Web 2.0
Are you able to keep track of your small business? Managing your finances? Business networking? Do you have a marketing strategy? – The Web 2.0 tools provide a simple, easy to use, and economically viable solution to your entrepreneurial needs. The most reliable tools in the marketplace are given below –
Finances, Money Management, Payments
The following apps can take the headache of managing the financial nuances – Prosper, Dimewise, NetworthIQ, Wesabe, Instacalc.
Timesheets, Invoicing, Billing
Freshbooks, Harvest, SidejobTrack – These apps will give you the time needed for strategic planning.
Communication & Collaboration
These Web Applications will handle the integral pieces of conferencing, team work collaboration, voice & text communication, and workspace sharing – Campfire, Meebo, Userplane, Concept-share, Near-time.
Organization
The following apps would manage your schedules, itineraries, deadlines if you cannot afford a personal secretary – Google Calendar, Remember the Milk, Neptune
Networking, Social Spaces
Every entrepreneur needs to network with peers and established market leader for spreading the word and to reach out to the clientele. They can utilize these Web 2.0 tools – LinkedIn, Facebook, Ning
Content Creation, Office & Productivity Tools
These tools will help in maintaining records, hard copies, document management, backups etc. – Zoho, Thinkfree, MyStickies, EyeOS
Promotion, Marketing, Sales & Support
Start-up Entrepreneurs cannot afford the ad agencies for creating brand equity, and marketing campaign – So, what do they do? Utilize the following tools – Veetro, Google Adsense, Ebay, and Qoop.
Areas of Web 2.0 Entrepreneurship
As we know, every entrepreneurial endeavor has its own barriers of entry – so, I am listing some of the Web 2.0 opportunities with the lowest barrier of entry-
Rich Media Producer
All you need a webcam, a free video editing software (should accompany your operating system), a YouTube account, and most important your directorial skills. You can be a producer of webisodes, documentaries, news programs, and any creative content which can be captured through a lens.
Some of the sites on which you can post your content and get paid are – Youtube, Revver, BrightCove, Metacafe, Veoh, Google Video, Yahoo Video etc.
Independent Publisher
Web is a boundary-less medium but publishing – You must be joking. But, that’s true. Go to Lulu and you can have your dream book published without stepping out of your house. Lulu will print and ship your magnum opus for a percentage revenue cut and next thing is checking the sales on Amazon.
Independent Product & Service Advisor
If you are a professional/enthusiast photographer, painter, cyclist, or even a serious hobbyist, then Web 2.0 could be your key to financial freedom. You can start a product or service driven blog which is reflective of your passion and knowledge and in-depth analytical source of knowledge is a highly priced commodity on the net.
E.g. Vincent Versace’s blog on Nikon Cameras.
An anonymous customer who was a big fan of target started writing her experiences and thus started the Blog of the departmental store – Target – http://slavetotarget.blogspot.com/. She is now been hired by target.
Citizen Journalist
Also called ‘Participatory journalism’ or ‘People journalism’, is undertaken by citizens who collect, analyze, report, and disseminate reliable information. Most citizen journalist utilize the tools of Web 2.0 like blogs, podcast, wiki , YouTube (for Video Journalism – suited to professional and amateur videographers), Flickr (www.flickr.com – for professional & amateur photographers)
E.g. Snaparazzi are citizen journalists or passers-by who are witness to a newsworthy event and capture it on video or digital picture using their mobile phone. The 7 July 2005 London bombings provided a large number of cases where stills from the bombed underground trains were made available online almost immediately after the events.
Community Architect
Individuals with a social bend can utilize the Web 2.0 tools (CMS – Content management System tools like Joomla and Mambo) to create their own online community with an eye on a niche audience. We have seen Industry leaders like Myspace and Orkut (www.orkut.com) grow into mega-community sites in a flash.
The opportunities for creativity are endless, the tools to realize your dream is at your fingertips, and a there is every chance that you can bid farewell to your 9 to 5 job once you leverage the full potential of Web 2.0 platform. So, put on your thinking caps!
ERP Software Vendors
Enterprise resource planning systems are management information systems that integrate and automate business practices associated with the operations, production and distribution aspects of a company engaged in manufacturing products or services.
Some of the well-known vendors of ERP systems are SAP AG, Oracle Applications, Microsoft Dynamics, SSA Global Technologies, QAD and Exact Software.
Founded in 1972, SAP AG is the largest European software enterprise, headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. SAP is an acronym for Systems, Applications And Products in Data Processing. It is the largest ERP solution software provider in terms of revenue. SAP products focus on ERP systems. Its main product is SAP R/3. R stands for real-time data processing, and the number 3 relates to the three-tier application architecture of its database, application server and client. There are over 91,500 SAP installations at more than 28,000 companies. Over 12 million people in more than 120 countries use SAP products.
Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977. It is one of the major companies involved in the development of database management systems, tools for database development, and enterprise resource planning software. The Oracle e-Business Suite includes software that perform financial, manufacturing and Human Resource Management Systems related functions. User access to these facilities is provided through a browser interface over the Internet or corporate intranet.
QAD produces Enterprise Resource Planning software for six main industries — Automotive, Consumer Products, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Industrial Products and Life Sciences. QAD product, MFG/PRO is an ERP software containing multiple optional modules and add on products like AIM Warehousing and Trade Management.
Exact Software was founded in 1984. It is involved in developing software for logistics, Human Resource Management, Customer Relationship Management, e-business and Enterprise Resource Planning.
Every company needs a core transactional system that records the information from its most important business processes. Prior to choosing a vendor for an enterprise, it is important to plan the budget since it is extremely difficult to upgrade already installed ERP software.
How to Program a Siemens S7-300 Programmable Logic Controller
Do you have a Siemens S7-300 Programmable Logic Controller that you are not familiar with but you need to program it NOW! Following is a quick set of instructions I have put together to help you get started programming a Siemens S7-300 PLC.
After loading the programming software and connecting a Siemens MPI cable between your programming computer and the PLC, open SIMATIC Manager by clicking the icon on the desktop. The STEP 7 Wizard: “New Project” window will open. It is easier to use the Wizard to setup communications with your PLC, but I chose to take the scenic route. I figured I would learn more this way. So, close the STEP 7 Wizard window by clicking Cancel. If there are any other windows or projects open, close them. We want to start with a totally new program.
Create a new project by clicking the new project button on the toolbar in the upper left corner of your screen.
The New Project window opens. Here you will see any existing programs located on your computer. Near the bottom of the window, you will see the Name: input form. Type whatever you want to name your new project and click OK.
A new window will open showing the name of your project at the top. You will also see your project in the window on the left hand side of the screen at the top. Right click your project and choose “Insert New Object”. Choose the device you will be programming. We will be using the SIMATIC 300 Station so choose that selection.
You will now see SIMATIC 300 appear in the right window of your screen. It should be highlighted blue. Click anywhere in the window to make the blue go away. Double click SIMATIC 300 and it will move to the left window and “Hardware” will appear in the right window.
Double click “Hardware” and two (maybe three) new windows will open. On the left will be SIMATIC 300 – (the name of your project). The window on the right will be the catalog of parts.
Look in the right window, the parts catalog, and click the plus sign beside SIMATIC 300.
Click the plus sign beside RACK – 300. Click and drag the Rail onto the left window. You will now see the Slots window appear. This is where we will place our PLC components.
We will first choose our CPU. Looking at the parts catalog, in the SIMATIC 300 tree, choose the CPU that you are using. We are using the CPU – 300 so click the plus sign beside that choice.
Now look at the front top left of your PLC. This is where you will find the PLC model. I will use CPU313C-2 DP as an example since this is the model PLC that I use.
Find this CPU in your parts catalog and click the plus sign. You will now see some part numbers.
Look back at your PLC. Locate the door covering the MPI port. This will be the bottom left side of the PLC. At the bottom of the door you will find the part number. The part number for the PLC I am using as an example is 313-6CF03-0AB0.
Find this part number in the parts catalog. You will notice this is another folder. Open it and you will see V2.0 and V2.6. Look back at the PLC, open the door covering the MPI port, and right above the MPI port you will see V2.6.3.
Go back to the parts catalog and click V2.6. Notice how a slot in the left hand window will highlight green. I believe it will be slot #2. (Slot #1 is reserved for power supplies.) This is where you will drag and drop your CPU. (Notice the software will not let you put the CPU in any other slot but slot #2.)
When you release the mouse button over slot #2, a new window will open, “Properties – PROFIBUS interface”. Click new, a new window opens, click Ok, and then click OK again. We are not setting up a network at this time.
You will now see your CPU and associated hardware listed.
Double click in the Slot that list your DI16/DO16 (Digital Input/Digital Output).
A window with three tabs will open. The first tab will be General, the second tab will be Addresses and the third tab will be Inputs.
Open the tab “Addresses”. We need to change the default addresses. Do this by unchecking the System Default button and changing 124 (or whatever address you have) to 0. Do this for both the Inputs and Outputs.
We now need to change the Node Address. Go back to the window where you double clicked DI16/DO16 and double click in Slot 2, the CPU 313-2DP slot.
The Properties – CPU 313C-2DP window will open.
Look down the window a little over half way and find the Interface area and click on Properties. Another window, “Properties – MPI interface CPU 313-2DP” will open.
Change the address to meet your specific criteria. I know that my laptop, which I am using to program my PLC, is always addressed as 1 and my target PLC is usually addressed as 2. You will probably be the same.
Now click MPI(1) and click OK. Click OK again to close the Properties window.
Save and Compile by clicking the icon located on the left of the toolbar.
Download the hardware configuration to the PLC by clicking the download icon located on the toolbar.
A window titled “Select Target Module” should open. Click OK.
Another window titled “Select Node Address” will open. You should see listed your node address for the PLC you are working with as you configured it in a previous step. If not, click view and click on whatever node address appears and click OK.
Switch back to SIMATIC manager (by clicking the tab on the taskbar).
Click on Options. Choose Set PG/PC Interface. Choose PC Adapter (Auto).
Click Properties. A new window will open, displaying either Automatic Bus Profile Detection or Local Connection. Click Local Connection and choose USB. Now choose Automatic Bus Profile Detection and change the address to 30. You can check your connection now by clicking Start Network Detection. If a new window opens displaying Network Type = MPI, Transmission Rate = 187.5kbps, you have established communications with your S7-300. Click Close. Click OK. Click OK.
It is now time to start programming. Looking at the SIMATIC Manager window, click the plus sign located beside SIMATIC 300(1), click the plus sign beside CPU 313C-2DP, click the plus sign beside S7 Program(1). Now click on Blocks and you will see System data and OB1 appear in the right window on your screen.
Double click on OB1 and a new window will open named Properties – Organization Block
Here you can choose how you want to program, in LAD (ladder), STL (statement list), or FBD (function block diagram). Choose which you want to use and click OK.
Double click OB1 again and the LAD/STL/FBD programming window will open.
You can now start programming.
I have these same instructions with pictures on my website at http://www.saturdayafternoonhobbies.com
Inventory Asset Management Software
Of the many advantages of using effective inventory asset management software, perhaps the most important is how it prevents over- or under-stocking. Inventory software churns out projections based on order history, so you can prepare for peak seasons and lessen stock during dips. This prevents a company from investing in assets that will reap no eventual rewards. Plan ahead for stock requirements and accurately gauge combined net stock requirements with a click of a button.
Inventory asset management software can also help you streamline your warehouse procedures. You can integrate ordering with cross docking to save time and energy. You can also speed up stock turnover with the software’s real time processing. Moreover, inventory asset management software can help you develop a distribution planning system by simulating purchase patterns and other indicators, so you can take your business to new heights.
The ability to give immediate customer support is another obvious benefits of using inventory asset management software. When you know how much you have and when to deliver more, you can give customers reliable timeframes and commit to contracts more intelligently.
If you are serious about improving your inventory management systems, then you need software that supports production and assembly procedures. Some inventory software business packages have built-in material and capacity planning functions to prop up assembly line processes. You should also choose software that is expandable to handle unique projects. It should allow you to create and maintain customized project tracking and development structures for special or one-time ventures while integrating data to your current processes.
