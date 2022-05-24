Web Hosting – How to Find the Right Web Hosting Company For Your Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

Web Hosting: 3 Things to Look for To Get It Right the First Time

With an overwhelming number of web hosting companies in the market, it can be a difficult decision to choose a company that truly provides superior hosting solutions at an affordable price. Once your domain name has been established with a good company, most will provide you with valuable reports on your website traffic and statistics on what pages your visitors are spending the most time.

The company you pick will charge you a monthly fee that can range from $6 to $20 or more expensive $50.00 per month depending on the type of hosting plan you use. It is safe to estimate that you will pay between $300 to $500 per year to your hosting provider.

Try to avoid free or very inexpensive services, many may experience long server down time, and they often give you limitations in storage, number of email addresses, and FTP upload.

Be sure to find a company that can accommodate the need for e-commerce and storefronts websites, as well as, wireless capability, blogs, forums, chats, online interactive help and anything else you may need to add to your website to make it a success. Most hosting companies will provide these add-ons and include much needed scripts to add to your website. In addition, be sure to research the acceptance of various programming languages including perl, .asp, php, etc.

Always think about the future of your website when choosing the right company. Envision what your growth needs are and find a hosting solution that can serve you as you grow.

Be sure to check the company’s bandwidth, in case your website traffic grows rapidly, your visitors will not have to wait long periods of time to download or view the information you provide.

Three things to look for in a web hosting company are:

1. Excellent Customer Support: A good provider will be available for 24/7 and give you instant access to their technicians through various methods including phone support, live chat, and email to help solve your problem. Ask the company how long it generally takes for them to respond to your problem.

A simple test is to call the selected host’s customer service department after midnight. If you get to a live person that solves your problem, they pass the excellent customer support test.

2. A Successful Infrastructure: Check to see if the company offers a multi-homed network powered by multiple bandwidth providers to ensure less redundancy. Some hosting companies even offer a 100% guarantee on its server availability and up-time.

3. Financial Stability: Be sure to research the web hosting company and its stability before making a commitment with hosting. If you are operating very critical operations, or have multiple websites to host, you can’t afford to be with a hosting company that may not be in business in a few months.